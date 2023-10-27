Enders’ Title Hopes Get A Boost From A Blocker

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Erica Enders’ pursuit of the 2023 NHRA Pro Stock world championship will be aided by a temporary Elite Motorsports teammate who has been there/done that, times six.

Jeg Coughlin Jr. has un-retired for the final two races of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs to compete as test driver and potential “blocker” for Enders, who is bidding for her sixth Factory Hot Rod title. Coughlin, who stepped back from driving after celebrating Pro Stock’s 50th anniversary season in 2020, will wheel a new RJ Race Cars Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Enders will take an 85-point lead over fellow-five-time Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson into Friday’s opening two rounds of qualifying for this weekend’s 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals. The event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the 20th of 21 races on the Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fifth of six in the Countdown.

Enders trailered Dallas Glenn in the final of the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis two weekends ago to become the winningest female across all forms of motorsports, dethroning Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Angelle Sampey. The win was Erica’s 47th in a national event and nudged the 40-year-old Houston native into the point lead.

With Anderson, Glenn and Matt Hartford remaining in contention, Coughlin returns as more than a mentor to Enders. Jeg’s duties begin with laying down some early quarter-mile laps with the new Camaro Enders is scheduled to drive fulltime in 2024.

“Getting runs on the new RJ Race Cars Pro Stock Camaro before the end of the season was something we wanted to do, and having Jeg Jr. driving the car in real competition is about as good as it gets,” said Richard Freeman, the owner of Wynnewood, Okla.-based Elite Motorsports. “Who knows, maybe the planets will align and Jeg Jr. can return fulltime in a cat’s-eye-gold SCAG Power Equipment hot rod in 2024.”

Coughlin’s NHRA resume features 84 national event victories, including 65 in Pro Stock and five championships. Jeggie also has a Sportsman championship in Super Gas. The youngest of four Coughlin brothers, Jeg earned his Pro Stock titles in 2000, 2002, 2007-2008 and 2013.

Jeg is the son of Jeg Coughlin Sr., founder of Jegs High-Performance Mail Order Parts. The second-generation racer became the first driver in NHRA history with wins in seven different classes in 2015. Jeg drove for Elite Motorsports _ currently the largest professional team in drag racing _ for the last four years of his career and is credited with playing an integral role in its growth.

“I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to drive this new RJ Race Cars hot rod,” said Coughlin, a 53-year-old resident of Delaware, Ohio. “And I’m honored to race under the SCAG Power Equipment banner. They’ve done so much for drag racing across the board and their commitment to excellence mirrors my own values, so I think it’s a fitting partnership. Above all else, I’m excited to work with everyone at Team Elite again. We’re going to have some fun out there and if all goes according to plan, we’ll learn a little something in the process.”

SCAG Power Equipment is one of the largest independent manufacturers of commercial and residential mowing equipment and debris/turf management equipment in the world.

Coughlin also will compete in the season-ending 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip from Nov. 9-12.

Enders’ nine victories at the Las Vegas facility are more than any NHRA competitor. In 2022, she won both the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in the spring as well as the NHRA Nevada Nationals in the fall, where she also clinched her fifth Pro Stock championship.

“To have things go well in Dallas was huge,” Enders said. “To spread the lead just a little bit going into Vegas where we’ve won nine nationals there and it’s no secret that it’s my favorite place to race because it’s just been so good to us. Coming off a win, we’re obviously hopeful to carry that momentum into Las Vegas but then you have Pomona that’s points-and-a-half and it can throw a wrench into your spokes. You just have to put your head down and go to work.”

In addition to Enders, the defending Vegas event champions are Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle). This weekend’s race will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), beginning with one hour of qualifying highlights Friday at 7 p.m. (EDT). FS1 will air another two hours of qualifying highlights at 3 p.m. (EDT) Sunday, followed by three hours of eliminations coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

After a dominant season in Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera could wrap up his first world championship this weekend in Vegas. The winner of nine events this season, Herrera leads Vance & Hines teammate/four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec by 156 points and six-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith by 174.

“You can’t take anything for granted,” said Herrera, who exited Texas Motorplex in Ennis two weekends ago with his latest Wally trophy. “It would be cool to wrap it up in Vegas and I think Vegas will be good. That’s where I first rode for Vance & Hines. I want to say that’s where this whole thing started.”

If Herrera claims the championship this weekend, it will mark the 14th for the Vance & Hines juggernaut. Titans of the field Matt Hines, Andrew Hines and Krawiec have delivered the team multiple championships while mentoring Herrera throughout this season.

“It’s cool to get to race with Ed. I’ve learned a lot from him this season. He helps with every race,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Mirada, Calif. “It’s very intimidating to race him. We flipped a coin for lanes in St. Louis. I’ve held him back three times this season from getting his 50th (career) win but he’s going to get it, I’ve got a good feeling.”

In Top Fuel, Motorplex winner Leah Pruett enters the Vegas weekend with a slim, four-point lead over veteran Doug Kalitta in a battle of drivers seeking their first world titles. Meanwhile, four-time world champion Steve Torrence is lurking, only 13 points back.

In Funny Car, Pruett’s Tony Stewart Racing teammate, Matt Hagan, moved into the lead with his victory at The Plex. A three-time world champion, Hagan is locked in a battle with fellow-three-time world champion Robert Hight of John Force Racing and a resurgent Bob Tasca III.

Additionally, this event will play host to the final race of the season in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports and the new Factory X presented by Holley category. Also scheduled is the finale of the NHRA Summit Series, with drivers competing for a national championship.

In the revolving door world of branding, Mission Foods has been named title sponsor of the NHRA’s premier professional series, which will be re-badged as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series beginning with the 2024 season.

The multi-year professional series title partnership will commence as NHRA celebrates its 73rd year in 2024, the result of a successful first-year partnership between the two companies this season. Mission Foods and NHRA partnered this year for the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, introducing competitive racing _ as well as a bonus purse and bonus playoff points _ to Saturday qualifying. Success of the current program led to expansion of the series title partnership for Mission Foods, which will include significant activation at the track and nearby store locations for all 21 national events.

Mission Foods replaces Camping World as title sponsor, a partnership that began during the 2020 season. In turn, the sanctioning body and Camping World _ the world’s largest recreational vehicle dealer _ have announced a multi-year extension of their partnership. Camping World will become a “premier partner” for the 2024 racing season.

The Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge will return in 2024 as part of the expanding partnership, increasing to 14 regular-season events, including the two four-wide races and offering an increased purse. The series title partnership and the Challenge continue Mission Foods’ overall motorsports initiative to help racers and race teams.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to keep connecting with fans while supporting motorsports in a major way,” said Juan Gonzalez, CEO of Mission Foods. “There’s nothing better than race weekend, and we are proud that Mission Foods will become the official title sponsor of the NHRA Drag Racing Series.”

Mission Foods has been the industry leader for tortillas and wraps since 1977 and is the No. 1 tortilla company in the United States, also manufacturing a variety of authentic Mexican products.

As part of the title series partnership, Mission Foods will be fully integrated at all NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events and have a strong presence on the midway, on social media and digitally and as part of every NHRA on FOX broadcast. The partnership also will include strong NHRA activation at retailers annually and in-market prior to each national event.

Fans received a first glimpse of that in 2023, with star NHRA drivers Antron Brown, Justin Ashley, Erica Enders, Alexis DeJoria, Cruz Pedregon, J.R. Todd, Camrie Caruso, Angelle Sampey, Eddie Krawiec and Gaige Herrera featured as life-size cutouts with Mission Foods displays across the country. Those activations will continue on a greater level beginning next season.

“Mission Foods has already shown such great passion for NHRA Drag Racing and giving back to racers, and to now have them become our new entitlement sponsor is an incredibly exciting moment for the NHRA and our race teams,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “They were a tremendous partner last year, introducing the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge that changed the landscape of our race weekends, and we’re thrilled to see that relationship continue to grow on an even bigger level.”

The Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge will start at the second race in 2024 _ the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on March 21-24 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip _ and take place at 14 regular-season events, including four-wide races in Las Vegas and Concord, N.C. Along with a bonus purse and the chance to celebrate a victory on Saturday during a race weekend, competitors in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge also race for bonus points awarded at the start of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

The new, multi-year extension between NHRA and Camping World will see the latter continue as Official RV, RV Dealer and Outdoor Supply company of the NHRA. Camping World also will receive prominent media programming, including commercials and enhancements during NHRA on FOX broadcasts, digital advertising, social media integration and strategic on-site brand placement.

“We like the loyal and growing NHRA fanbase and their affinity to camping,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman/CEO of Camping World. “NHRA recognizes the product it has in the sport of drag racing and its responsibility to serve its fans. We at Camping World look forward to continuing our relationship with the NHRA.”

NHRA’s Cromwell said Camping World is a “perfect fit” for the nomadic series. “Camping during NHRA events has grown tremendously during the last four years that Camping World has been a partner,” Cromwell said. “And while not at an NHRA drag race, the NHRA fan base indexes No. 1 of all major sports when it comes to camping, hunting and fishing, making this continued partnership a natural fit.”

The Street Outlaws No Prep Kings Finale originally scheduled for today and Saturday at Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex in Ennis has been rescheduled for Nov. 10-11. The event has been rebooked due to a weather forecast calling for rainy weather throughout the weekend in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates. Tickets for Friday, Oct. 27, will be good for admission on Friday, Nov. 10, and tickets for Saturday, Oct. 28, will be valid on Saturday, Nov. 11. Fans with questions regarding a ticket purchase should send an email to streetoutlawslive@gmail.com.

Professional point standings (top-10) following the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis, the 19th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pruett, 2,414; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,410; 3. Steve Torrence, 2,401; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,306; 5. Antron Brown, 2,304; 6. Mike Salinas, 2,283; 7. Clay Millican, 2,270; 8. Brittany Force, 2,249; 9. (tie) Austin Prock, 2,195; Tony Schumacher, 2,195.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, 2,461; 2. Bob Tasca III, 2,425; 3. Robert Hight, 2,392; 4. Ron Capps, 2,362; 5. John Force, 2,263; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,249; 7. Chad Green, 2,240; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,236; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,196; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,194.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, 2,454; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,369; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,361; 4. Matt Hartford, 2,346; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,331; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,309; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,252; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 2,219; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,205; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 2,188.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera, 2,560; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 2,404; 3. Matt Smith, 2,386; 4. Hector Arana Jr., 2,381; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,254; 6. Angie Smith, 2,203; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,202; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 2,190; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,171; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,156.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

