Bell Advances In Playoffs After Winning at Homestead

Christopher Bell took the lead on Lap 353 of Sunday’s 267-lapper and went on to win the NASCAR Cup Series race Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The victory moved the Joe Gibbs Racing driver into the Championship 4 round of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Bell led twice for 26 laps.

“I was about ready to throw the towel in during that second stage,” Bell said. “I got really frustrated. But (crew chief) Adam Stevens kept after it and gave me what I needed. Whenever we got some clean air, this thing was really good.”

Finishing second Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. The margin of victory was 1.651 seconds.

“We were trying, we just needed laps. The long-run car was really good. I just couldn’t fire off for 10 laps or so. I think the track cooling off (during the red flag) helped those guys. I think we were better in the hotter, slicker conditions when fire-off speed didn’t matter as much and it fell off quicker. That played into our benefit.

“We ran out of laps a little bit,” he added. “I am proud of the effort. It was a really good day, we just got beat a little bit there at the end.”

Third was Tyler Reddick.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports was fourth.

Fifth was AJ Allmendinger.

The final event of the Round of 8 will be held at Martinsville Speedway next weekend.

The season finale is scheduled for two weeks at Phoenix.

Kyle Larson, who had already secured a berth in the Championship 4 by winning last week, was ousted from the race after an incident entering the pits on Lap 213. Larson led a race-best 96 yards on Sunday before his wreck.

Two other Playoffs drivers not locked in had trouble.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. exited the race out in the final stage. Hamlin crashed into the Turn 1 retaining wall after a steering trouble. During the caution for Hamlin’s wreck, Truex’s engine blew.

Truex finished 29th with Hamlin 30th.