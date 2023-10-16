Enders Makes History With Pro Stock Win In Texas

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

ENNIS, Texas _ When Erica Enders wins an NHRA Pro Stock national event, history often becomes herstory.

That was the case Sunday afternoon at Texas Motorplex, where the native Texan scored her 47th career NHRA victory to become the winningest female in professional drag racing. Enders trailered Dallas Glenn in the final of the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals to surpass three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Angelle Sampey for most wins by a female in the straight-line sport’s history.

Erica’s 46 victories in Pro Stock and one in Super Gas are the most by a female competitor in any form of motorsport. “That’s pretty cool _ in all of motorsports. I’m pretty stoked for that!” said Enders, a 40-year-old native of Houston.

Fittingly, Sampey made her competitive debut on four wheels here this weekend as a Sportsman racer in Top Alcohol Dragster. The PSM world champion from 2000-2002, Sampey wheeled a TAD car fielded by three-time Top Fuel world champ Antron Brown.

“To have Angelle here this weekend while we do it is pretty awesome,” Enders said during her presser in the track’s Media Center. “She had a great showing in her first outing in Top Alcohol Dragster, so I’m really proud of her.

“As a little kid growing up, Angelle was one of my idols, one of my heroes. We had her t-shirts and her autographs and whatnot. When we turned pro in 2004, making our pro debut in ’05, I only had one national event Wally (trophy), which was Super Gas. The first seven seasons of my pro career went winless. So, it took us a long time. I remember like it was yesterday tying Shirley Muldowney with 18 (wins), when we won the U.S. Nationals in 2015. Here we are at 47. It’s pretty crazy.

“To not have it for just drag racing, but for motorsports worldwide is…it’s pretty substantial. While, yes, I just want to be viewed as a driver, it’s totally bad-ass and I’m super-thankful for the opportunity. I always thought, ‘I’m not going to race that long, to get that many wins.’ Here we are, and we’re not done yet. It’s been a long journey but it’s been really fun. It goes to show you, if you don’t ever give up, great things can happen.”

A five-time/reigning Factory Hot Rod world champ, Erica won at The Plex for the second straight year and third time overall (including 2015). Enders covered the quarter-mile Sunday in 6.469-seconds at 211.15 mph in her Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS to edge Glenn’s 6.493 at 210.40. Glenn defeated 2017 Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner, Camrie Caruso and Aaron Stanfield to reach a final for the ninth time in 2023.

This weekend’s event at International Drag Racing Hall of Famer Billy Meyer’s Motorplex was the fourth of six in the Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s playoffs, and 19th of 21 events on the 2023 Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Saturday also marked the grand finale of the third annual Stampede of Speed, 10 days of Texas-themed racing, music, food and cultural activities in an around Ellis County.

Enders’ third victory this season and first in the Countdown extended her lead to 85 points over fellow five-time world champ Greg Anderson with two races remaining. Next up is the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 26-29.

Enders’ historic performance capped a day of upsets that saw Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan give Tony Stewart Racing its first nitro sweep in Top Fuel and Funny Car, respectively. Meanwhile, rookie phenom Gaige Herrera continued on the path to his first Pro Stock Motorcycle world title by defeating Vance & Hines teammate/four-time world champ Eddie Krawiec in the two-wheel final.

After qualifying third in the quickest, 16-car field in Pro Stock history, Enders delivered consecutive runs in the 6.40s to defeat Eric Latino, Cristian Cuadra and Troy Coughlin Jr. to reach the final. Enders led wire-to-wire against Glenn to add another legacy-defining moment to a storybook career. A former NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League participant, Erica first gained national attention as the subject of the Disney Channel movie “Right on Track.”

Her drag racing resume includes laps in Super Gas, Super Comp, Factory Stock Showdown, Stock Eliminator, Competition Eliminator and Pro Modified.

“We have a lot of wins that mean an awful lot to us, but as a little girl with big dreams to be a professional driver one day, this one will sit proudly alongside some other ones,” Enders said. “This has been quite the journey and it hasn’t been easy. Richard Freeman (team-owner of Elite Motorsports) gave me this opportunity 10 years ago and I’ll always be grateful.

“I say this a lot _ ‘The magic of being a kid is actually believing what you think to happen will happen’ and it did just that. As little kids, my sister and I grew up watching our dad race in the Sportsman series, and we just wanted to follow in his footsteps. NHRA came out with the Jr. Drag Racing League when I was 8-years-old and I drove those cars for nine years. I raced in the Lucas Oil Series for five and now I’ve been racing Pro Stock for 20. I kind of have to pinch myself, and check myself when I get mad about things that happen when they do because I’m so blessed to do what I get to do for a living with the people that matter the most to me.”

Enders said she was unaware how close she was to Sampey’s record until an NHRA media representative called her mid-summer to suggest how the sanctioning body planned to handle the moment.

“Jokingly, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to talk about it because when we started talking about Greg’s 100th win, it took him a while to get there,’^” Enders said. “Don’t talk about it. I don’t want to jinx it. I just want it to come naturally.

“It was an awesome day. Epic, really. In qualifying, we felt like we missed it a little bit. Even though we were running at the top of the field, we just weren’t hitting on what we wanted to and felt like there was so much more out of that car. Going up for first round, of course there’s those Sunday nerves but it’s also the Countdown. Greg and Matt were right behind me. There’s just so much on the line, it’s hard to control your emotions up there.

“We went a .46 first-round. The guys were excited that everything looked great on the (computer) graph when we got back, and we knew that we had a race car. Then it was my turn to dig myself out of a ditch and get my reaction times back to normal. Progressively all day long, I got better. We had a tremendous race car. My guys worked really hard.

“Again, when our backs are against a wall, we perform. When Aaron beat Greg and Troy (Coughlin Jr.) beat Matt, I was the third pair behind them. I was so excited in the car just because of how everything was going. To have three Elite (Motorsports) cars in the final four is pretty substantial. Just thrilled for our entire performance today, and we parked it in the Winner’s Circle.”

With the closing of Houston Raceway Park in Baytown last season, Enders has declared The Plex as her new home track. The facility is co-owned by Billy Meyer, a former Funny Car driver, and daughter Christie Meyer Johnson.

“Again, I love racing here,” Erica said. “They closed Houston, which was my home track, so this is my new home. I’ve raced here since the early ‘90’s with my family, so another huge thank you to the Meyer Family for what they do for our sport, for loving it as much as we do and making this so fun to win here.”

In Top Fuel, Leah Pruett finished a sweep for husband Tony Stewart’s second-year team, closing-out the weekend with a hole-shot victory. Pruett covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.684-seconds at 330.47 mph in her Mobil 1 dragster to defeat four-time world champion and Kilgore resident Steve Torrence in the final.

The victory pushed Pruett into the point lead for the first time, as she rolled to her second victory this season and 12th in her career. Pruett defeated 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon, veteran Doug Kalitta _ who entered the weekend with the point lead _ and Clay Millican to reach the final via a trio of runs in the 3.60s.

Pruett posted an 0.055-second reaction time in the final, which proved to be the difference in holding off Torrence’s run of 3.662 at 333.05 in his family-owned Toyota dragster. Pruett’s win triggered a memorable celebration for the entire Tony Stewart Racing organization, as Leah now leads Kalitta by four points with two Countdown races remaining.

“We’re going to take this momentum on and keep trying to do the best we can,” said Pruett, a 35-year-old native of Redlands, Calif. “Beating Doug was huge. You can’t win a championship here, but you can lose one and we made sure we are deep in the hunt, and I couldn’t be prouder. I think we showed what we can do in the Countdown.”

Moments before her winning pass, teammate Matt Hagan defeated 16-time world champion John Force in the Funny Car final.

“Matt and I had some time in the staging lanes (before the final) and we just talked about what it takes to be there,” Pruett said. “He said the key is just focus. I just made sure I was focused on what I could do to get the best performance out of my car. (Now) we’re going to try to do what Tony Stewart Racing does best and that’s to keep winning.”

Torrence defeated fellow-Texan Buddy Hull, three-time world champ Antron Brown and Billy Torrence _ Steve’s dad making his 2023 racing debut _ en route to his sixth finals appearance this year and 87th in his career. Steve Torrence exited The Plex squarely in the title mix, trailing Pruett by only 13 points.

In Ha-Ha Car, Matt Hagan took command of the class in impressive fashion by winning his second straight event. Chasing his fourth world title, Hagan defeated drag racing icon John Force in the final with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.883-seconds at 332.25 mph in his American Rebel Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Hagan’s sixth win this season and 49th in his career vaulted him from third to first in the standings. Hagan leads Ford Racing loyalist Bob Tasca III by 36 points and fellow-three-time world champ Robert Hight of John Force Racing by 69 points.

The ambushing sequence began when three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps and Hight both lost in the first round. Pole-sitter Tasca was sent packing one round later. Hagan, meanwhile, methodically defeated Paul Lee, Terry Haddock and Tim Wilkerson to reach the final, clocking laps in the 3.80s throughout the windy afternoon. “Brute” Force smoked the rear tires on his Chevrolet Camaro SS early in the run as Hagan made another clean pass, propelling him into the point lead and setting the stage for Pruett to deliver the nitro sweep for TSR minutes later.

“It’s a dogfight in Funny Car,” said Hagan, a 40-year-old resident of Christiansburg, Va. “It’s just that tough out there. My team put a great car under me and I’m just super-proud of them. It takes tons of support to do what we’re doing and to win six races in a year, it’s incredible. It’s just so hard to do and it says a lot about what our team is doing and how great Tony Stewart is as a team-owner.

“This was our opportunity to rise to the occasion and our team did that. The chances for Robert, Ron and Tasca going out early is pretty rare, so it was an unreal day for us. We did what we needed to do to turn on win lights. To double-up with this team at TSR, it’s just incredible. I’m really proud of the organization I drive for and there’s only more great things to come, I’m sure.”

Brute Force advanced to the championship round for the second time this season and an incredible 266th time overall after victories against Jeff Diehl, two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon and J.R. Todd, the 2018 world champ.

“I had a race car this weekend that was back in the hunt,” said Force, referring to his PEAK/Blue Def Camaro. “(Crew chiefs) Daniel Hood and Tim Fabrisi and Mac Savage and the whole team ran this hot rod into 3.80s every run. Then it got in trouble in the semifinals when we had that (blower) explosion (at the top end) after it spun the tires.” That impact destroyed the Camaro’s bodywork, with the team forced to pull out its backup.

“We got it back together thanks to all the teams joining in to help,” said Force, a 74-year-old resident of Yorba Linda, Calif. “I was in my moment because that’s how I lived and grew up in racing and I love being a part of it. It gets my energy up! I just couldn’t get the job done with Hagan. We wanted to help Robert and cut a few points but he’s still only three rounds behind with two (races) to go.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera capped a special weekend with another victory, trailering teammate Eddie Krawiec in the final with a quarter-mile pass in 6.644-seconds at 203.30 mph aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki. That was Herrera’s seventh straight run in the 6.60s over the weekend, a streak that included Saturday’s record-breaking blast of 6.627 at 204.16. Herrera punctuated that performance with the ninth win of his magical 2023 season, strengthening his point lead in the process.

Herrera defeated Blaine Hale, Chris Bostick and Hector Arana Jr. to reach the final. Gaige then put together his quickest run of the day to beat Krawiec for a second straight race, again denying the multi-time world champ his landmark 50th career win. Krawiec advanced to his third final this year and 84th in his career by getting past Cory Reed, six-time/reigning world champion Matt Smith and Joey Gladstone.

Herrera now holds a 156-point lead over Krawiec, and will have a chance to clinch his first career world title in Round 5 of the Countdown at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“A year can make a world of difference. I’m just here living the dream,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Mirada, Calif. “This bike has been flying all weekend and this whole weekend has been cool. This is a special one right here and one I’ll never forget. It’s been incredible what this Vance & Hines team has given me. My bike has been flying and it’s crazy how fast it is and how easy it’s been to ride. It’s on a string right now.”

Herrera joined the chorus of competitors lauding the Meyer Family for the variety of Texas-themed Stampede of Speed activities conducted over 10 days in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“It’s been an incredible experience this weekend,” Herrera said. “Getting the national record (on Saturday) and then the win, and doing it in front of all these great fans all weekend, it’s been amazing.”

###

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis. The race was the 19th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pruett; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Billy Torrence; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Antron Brown; 7. Spencer Massey; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Buddy Hull; 10. Doug Foley; 11. Justin Ashley; 12. Brittany Force; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Austin Prock; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Josh Hart.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. John Force; 3. Tim Wilkerson; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Terry Haddock; 9. Chad Green; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Jack Wyatt; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Ron Capps; 16. Jeff Diehl.

Pro Stock _1. Erica Enders; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Cristian Cuadra; 8. Camrie Caruso; 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Kyle Koretsky; 14. Bo Butner; 15. Jerry Tucker; 16. Deric Kramer.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Hector Arana Jr.; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. John Hall; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Marc Ingwersen; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. Ryan Oehler; 11. Jianna Evaristo; 12. Malcolm Phillips Jr.; 13. Steve Johnson; 14. Cory Reed; 15. Blaine Hale; 16. Chase Van Sant.

Final Pro and Sportsman results from Texas Motorplex in Ennis:

Top Fuel _ Leah Pruett, 3.684-seconds, 330.47 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.662-seconds, 333.09 mph.

Funny Car _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.883, 332.25 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 6.818, 94.02.

Pro Stock _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.469, 211.55 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.493, 210.40.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.644, 203.30 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.706, 202.56.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Julie Nataas, 5.129, 279.76 def. Kirk Wolf, 9.048, 88.36.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.414, 271.12 def. Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 6.226, 163.75.

Competition Eliminator _ Jim Greenheck, Chevy Camaro, 7.163, 188.39 def. Shaun Vincent, Chevy S-10, 8.748, 118.66.

Super Stock _Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 10.367, 126.89 def. Victor Penrod, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _ Jerry Emmons, Chevy Camaro, 10.514, 113.36 def. Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac GTO, 10.892, 107.05.

Super Comp _ Michael Holcombe, Dragster, 8.915, 173.22 def. Dave Long, Dragster, 8.924, 167.62.

Super Gas _Trevor Larson, Chevy Corvette, 9.928, 161.38 def. Steve Collier, Chevy Vega, 9.941, 160.59.

Super Street _ Donnie Durenberger, Chevy Nova, 10.920, 146.44 def. Mark McCall, Pontiac Trans Am, 10.903, 144.76.

Top Sportsman _ Curt Fredrich, Chevy Camaro, 6.523, 211.08 def. David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.113, 232.20.

Top Dragster _ Holden Laris, Dragster, 6.103, 205.62 def. Dane Ward, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 7.628, 172.42 def. Doug Hamp, Camaro, 13.736, 77.99.

Final round-by-round results from Texas Motorplex in Ennis:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Antron Brown, 3.682, 329.00 def. Austin Prock, 5.861, 132.99; Leah Pruett, 3.678, 333.90 def. Shawn Langdon, 9.241, 94.23; Billy Torrence, 3.664, 335.42 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.326, 133.84; Spencer Massey, 3.719, 327.58 def. Brittany Force, 4.676, 156.30; Doug Kalitta, 3.689, 329.74 def. Josh Hart, 9.918, 58.18; Steve Torrence, 3.664, 333.21 def. Buddy Hull, 3.739, 324.42; Mike Salinas, 3.689, 335.77 def. Doug Foley, 3.773, 293.16; Clay Millican, 3.789, 269.53 def. Justin Ashley, 4.356, 197.29;

QUARTERFINALS _ Millican, 3.709, 333.43 def. Salinas, 3.669, 331.30; Pruett, 3.697, 331.52 def. Kalitta, 4.319, 174.45; B. Torrence, 3.713, 332.94 def. Massey, 3.752, 327.44; S. Torrence, 3.684, 333.19 def. Brown, 3.736, 311.76;

SEMIFINALS _ Pruett, 3.681, 329.82 def. Millican, 5.325, 122.55; S. Torrence, 3.697, 333.88 def. B. Torrence, 3.715, 332.77;

FINAL _ Pruett, 3.684, 330.47 def. S. Torrence, 3.662, 333.09.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.248, 239.34 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.840, 167.70; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.266, 298.73 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.273, 288.68; John Force, Camaro, 3.839, 331.74 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 10.318, 89.19; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.237, 275.21 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 8.428, 85.81; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.895, 318.88 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 5.014, 148.91; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.882, 327.11 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.164, 237.60; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.935, 332.10 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.939, 326.87; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.416, 202.42 def. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 5.238, 209.17;

QUARTERFINALS _ Wilkerson, 3.866, 327.58 def. Tasca III, 3.921, 328.25; Force, 3.845, 327.68 def. Pedregon, 3.889, 328.59; Todd, 3.928, 327.03 def. Haddock, 5.920, 112.88; Hagan, 3.868, 331.30 def. Laughlin, 4.344, 255.77;

SEMIFINALS _ Hagan, 3.875, 328.85 def. Wilkerson, 3.897, 328.95; Force, 4.711, 288.31 def. Todd, 6.830, 106.21;

FINAL _ Hagan, 3.883, 332.25 def. Force, 6.818, 94.02.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.503, 210.72 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 7.191, 209.24; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.509, 212.11 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.518, 211.56; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.508, 211.34 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 16.153, 51.88; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.492, 210.84 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 8.331, 111.99; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.526, 210.65 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.467, 212.23 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.530, 210.95; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.481, 211.83 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.522, 211.53; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.476, 212.56 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.530, 210.85;

QUARTERFINALS _ Glenn, 6.515, 209.29 def. Caruso, 6.536, 211.03; Stanfield, 6.498, 210.50 def. Anderson, 6.488, 210.69; Coughlin Jr., 6.501, 211.84 def. Hartford, 6.509, 210.74; Enders, 6.473, 211.74 def. C. Cuadra, 6.511, 211.33;

SEMIFINALS _ Glenn, 6.500, 210.40 def. Stanfield, Broke; Enders, 6.476, 211.88 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.843, 164.08;

FINAL _ Enders, 6.469, 211.55 def. Glenn, 6.493, 210.40.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.851, 194.95 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.051, 166.45; Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.800, 197.74 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.972, 163.86; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.845, 198.55 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.868, 187.60; Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.725, 203.48 def. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 7.008, 186.76; John Hall, EBR, 6.804, 199.06 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, Broke/No Show; Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.738, 197.50 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.763, 199.12; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.853, 201.67 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 7.138, 167.81; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.657, 202.65 def. Blaine Hale, Suzuki, 7.262, 186.57;

QUARTERFINALS _ Gladstone, 6.766, 200.30 def. Ingwersen, Foul/Red Light; Krawiec,6.731, 201.05 def. Smith, 6.857, 197.75; Arana Jr., 6.779, 199.99 def. Hall, Foul/Red Light; Herrera, 6.656, 204.01 def. Bostick, Foul/Red Light;

SEMIFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.692, 203.88 def. Gladstone, 6.814, 195.10; Herrera, 6.661, 203.49 def. Arana Jr., 6.734, 199.40;

FINAL _ Herrera, 6.644, 203.30 def. Krawiec, 6.706, 202.56.

Point standings (top 10) following the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis, the 19th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pruett, 2,414; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,410; 3. Steve Torrence, 2,401; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,306; 5. Antron Brown, 2,304; 6. Mike Salinas, 2,283; 7. Clay Millican, 2,270; 8. Brittany Force, 2,249; 9. (tie) Austin Prock, 2,195; Tony Schumacher, 2,195.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, 2,461; 2. Bob Tasca III, 2,425; 3. Robert Hight, 2,392; 4. Ron Capps, 2,362; 5. John Force, 2,263; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,249; 7. Chad Green, 2,240; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,236; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,196; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,194.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, 2,454; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,369; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,361; 4. Matt Hartford, 2,346; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,331; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,309; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,252; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 2,219; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,205; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 2,188.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera, 2,560; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 2,404; 3. Matt Smith, 2,386; 4. Hector Arana Jr., 2,381; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,254; 6. Angie Smith, 2,203; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,202; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 2,190; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,171; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,156.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).