Larson Holds Off Bell To Win Cup Race In Las Vegas

Kyle Larson’s quest to win a second career championship moved forward when he won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas.

The victory secured the Hendrick Motorsports driver a slot in the Playoffs’ Round of 4.

Larson, who was Cup champ in 2021, was dominating in getting his fourth win of the season and 23rd of his career. He won the first two stages and led a race-best 104 laps in the 267-lapper.

” Just a great race car,” he said.

Fellow Playoffs driver Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing put a bit of pressure Larson over the final 20 laps but finished as runner-up, .08 seconds back.

“They got it much closer there to lead,” Larson said of Bell. “I was happy to pull away as much as we did and was hoping that was going to be enough, you know, to maintain, which it was, but I thought they weren’t going to be able to get as close as they did there at the end, so nerve-wracking.”

“I mean, I don’t know what else I could have done,” a chagrinned Bell said. “I feel like that was my moment. That was my moment to make the final four. Didn’t quite capture it. I don’t know. Coming to the checkered there, I knew that he [Larson] was going to be blocking, so I’m like, I’m going to try to go high. He went high. I don’t even know if I had a run to get by him there coming to the line. Just wasn’t enough. A great day, great day for sure, to get the stage points, get a second-place finish out of it. I think I saw we’re minus two, so we’re not out of it by any means. It would have been nice to lock it in.”

Third and fourth were non-Playoff drivers Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

“We just weren’t as fast as the 5 and the 20 and then the 8 there at the end,” Keslowski, who led numerous laps, said. “It was a really solid day. We executed on pit road really well and executed the restarts really well. That’s all we had.”

Fifth was another non-Playoff driver, Ross Chastain.

In getting the win, Larson survived a scary moment earlier in the race when he saved his car after it got sideways and clipped the wall.

“I almost gave it away there in [Turns] 1 and 2, getting sideways and getting into the wall and had to fight back from there with our balance,” Larson said.

Sunday’s was the opening event in the Cup Playoffs’ three-race Round of 8. The round continues next weekend in Homestead, Fla.

William Byron will head to Homestead nine-points above the cut line. Behind him will be Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin, both of whom will be two points above the cut.

Bell will be two points behind those two.

The Championship 4 field will be set after Martinsville in two weeks.

