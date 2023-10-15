Kalitta Knows This: He Is Driving Fast Dragsters in NHRA

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

ENNIS, Texas _ Doug Kalitta is quick to credit co-crew chiefs Alan Johnson and Brian Husen for orchestrating the pair of postseason victories that have positioned the perennial contender atop the NHRA Top Fuel point standings.

So, exactly what combination of ingredients have Johnson and Husen concocted to fuel Kalitta’s Toyota dragster?

“They probably wouldn’t tell me, even if I asked, like you’re asking me,” Kalitta said during a ZOOM conference with national media previewing this weekend’s 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals. “Yeah, I guess I don’t really know the answer to that. I think it’s the sheer will of everybody on my team really is the answer and we’re just very fortunate that we’re leading. That’s where we’re trying to stay.”

This weekend’s race at International Drag Racing Hall of Famer Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex is the fourth of six in the Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s playoffs, and 19th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Saturday also marked Day 9 of the third annual Stampede of Speed, 10 days of Texas-themed racing, music, food and cultural activities in an around Ellis County.

The conclusion of qualifying Saturday afternoon saw Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) earn pole positions down the Motorplex’s famed all-concrete surface.

Sunday’s eliminations are scheduled to begin at noon (CDT). Sunday’s television coverage will open with qualifying highlights on FOX Sports 1, also at noon, followed by three hours of eliminations starting at 2 p.m.

Kalitta began the weekend with a 47-point lead over Leah Pruett of Tony Stewart Racing in a bid for his first championship in NHRA’s premier class. Doug’s march to the top of the category began with a victory in Round 1 of the Countdown at Maple Grove Raceway in rain-plagued Reading, Pa. Wheeling his backup/open-cockpit dragster, Kalitta defeated four-time world champion Steve Torrence to notch his milestone 50th career victory, and first since October 2020. Doug backed-up that performance by trailering California businessman/racer Mike Salinas in Round 2 of the Countdown at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

Kalitta has finished second in the Top Fuel standings six-times, most recently to native Texan Torrence in 2019 and 2020. That 2019 championship was decided by three points (2,607-2,604), propelling Torrence to the second of his four consecutive titles. A resident of Kilgore, Torrence began the race weekend at his home racetrack third in the standings, 51 points behind Kalitta.

“I have to admit, I try not to watch the points super-close and over-analyze all that stuff because it is kind of confusing,” said Kalitta, who qualified second after his best 1,000-foot lap of 3.642-seconds at 334.70 mph on Friday. “And I think the last race (NHRA Finals at Pomona, Calif.) is points-and-a-half. There’s a lot of racing to go, we’re qualifying good and pretty confident.”

Torrence, meanwhile, secured P1 via his track-record 1,000-foot lap in 3.636-seconds at 336.62 mph from Friday night. Torrence, who posted his third No. 1 qualifier of the season, will open eliminations Sunday against privateer Buddy Hull. Torrence put down three consecutive runs in the 3.60s with the goal of locking up his third career win at The Plex and slicing into Kalitta’s advantage.

“It’s definitely morale-boosting to go out and go low E.T. But more importantly, today we went out and ran (3.66) on the first lap, (3.67) on the second lap,” Torrence said. “When you have a car that’s consistent, it’s always a confidence-booster but especially when it’s consistently quick and you’re picking up points and something that very potentially could be the deciding factor in winning or losing a championship.

“At this point I’m probably more confident in my car than any other time in the season. We’re making really good strides at the right time. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s a hometown crowd.”

Torrence acknowledged that Kalitta has been running “extremely well” through the first half of the postseason before reiterating his disdain for the six-race Countdown format featuring re-calibrated points after 15 “regular-season” national events. Kalitta and his tuning braintrust certainly have capitalized on the re-boot.

“The guy’s (Kalitta) won like 10 rounds all year and he’s just been really hot in the Countdown,” said Torrence, 50, and driver of his family-owned Toyota dragster. “I think Doug’s a great driver and a great guy. I like him. When you say ‘deserves’ to win a championship _ you don’t ‘deserve’ to win anything, you earn it.

“I think this point system is a crock of shit and this is a prime example. You got a guy that was not in contention for anything and now he’s leading the points. So, he definitely can go out and he can earn a championship and do the best they do in the Countdown and be the champion. But it kinda puts a little bite on your record when have such a terrible first three-quarters of the season and finish off strong.

“So, it’s tough, and you got to be on your ‘A-game’ at the right time.”

Twelve cars dipped into the 3.60s to fill-out the second-quickest qualifying field in Top Fuel history. Among that group was Salinas, who jumped to third Saturday evening with numbers of 3.655 at 333.73.

The U.S. Auto Club national Sprint Car champion in 1994, Kalitta launched his straight-line racing career with uncle and NHRA legend Conrad “Connie” Kalitta in 1998. Doug took over the driving duties for cousin Scott Kalitta, Connie’s son and a two-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion. Doug was voted NHRA’s Rookie of the Year in ’98 en route to runnerup point results in 2003-04, 2006, and 2019-20.

“The passion to win is high on the list when you’re in the seat,” said Kalitta, a 59-year-old resident of Ann Arbor, Mich. “Yeah, I’ve been fortunate to be able to race in Top Fuel and the Sprint Car stuff for a number of years, and just have a passion for it, I guess.”

Doug’s NHRA career stats include 584 national events, 53 No. 1 qualifiers, 761 round-wins, 111 final round appearances and 51 victories.

Widely acknowledged as NHRA’s tuning guru, Johnson began working with Kalitta at the outset of the 2022 season. “If you look at the history of Alan and Brian tuning my car, I think that probably will say it all,” Kalitta said. “For whatever reason it just took us a little bit of time to really start clicking with consistency more than anything with those two Countdown races.

“Obviously, over the years I was racing against Alan Johnson, so to have him in my trailer doing his thing and working with this team is really pretty exciting. It’s just taken everybody getting in synch with their jobs and trying to make sure everybody’s double-checking one another, everybody’s going to the starting line with the best car we can put together. And the consistency with Alan and Brian tuning the thing so we can hopefully go A-to-B and have a real good run.”

Uncle Connie, 85, continues to oversee a Kalitta Motorsports Top Fuel program that includes 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon in the team’s dragster. “Connie, he’s out there with us,” Doug said. “He’s been in this position of winning championships with his other drivers, so we’ll try to make the best of it.

“He’s enjoying it, the two race wins, just the celebration that we had. And he’s certainly always had my back with racing, even when I was running Sprint Cars. He’s a big family guy, too. I think he’s pretty excited. It’s kind of the same thing what I was commenting on with Alan. He has a lot of respect for Alan and we’re obviously trying to get Shawn’s car to where it’s running as well so we can start taking out some of these other guys. So primarily, Connie has been the last few years working over there on Shawn’s car.

“Again, we just got to keep our eye on the target and keep doing what we’ve been doing. Obviously pretty excited about these next three races. It’s a great opportunity and we’re trying to take advantage of it and I definitely feel real comfortable with everybody on my team doing what they’re doing.”

Pro Stock Motorcycle point-leader Gaige Herrera logged the quickest run in class history Saturday afternoon, setting the national record while also breaking the category mark for most No. 1 qualifiers in a single season.

Herrera blasted down The Plex’s quarter-mile in 6.627-seconds at 204.16 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki to shatter the previous national record. The pass also was the second-fastest in Pro Stock Bike history. The winner of eight national events during his rookie PSM campaign, Herrera earned his 12th pole to set the class record for most No. 1 qualifiers in a single season. He will open eliminations against Blaine Hale looking to close-out yet another magical weekend.

“We didn’t think it would be possible, but it was a picture-perfect run,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Mirada, Calif. “It was so smooth it felt slow. We’re definitely happy about that and I was actually almost more excited about that than winning a race. It’s just a big accomplishment. I’ve got a fast motorcycle, and I feel if something doesn’t break and I don’t mess up, it’s going to be hard to beat us.

“There has been a lot to take in this season and I really don’t think it’s all set in. I can’t really put it into words. A year ago today I would not have thought I’d be in the position I’m in, especially accomplishing so much that we have so far this season.”

Kelly Clontz completed the best run of her career, going 6.705 at 201.99 to jump to second aboard her Suzuki. Four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec, Herrera’s Vance & Hines teammate, qualified third it at 6.714 and 203.92 aboard his Suzuki. Krawiec’s next PSM victory will be his landmark 50th.

In Ha-Ha Car, Bob Tasca III celebrated his birthday at warp speed, covering the 1,000-foot distance at 338.57 mph. But it was his track-record pass of 3.822-seconds at 335.55 mph on Friday that handed the point-leader his seventh pole of the season. A third generation Ford loyalist, Tasca will open eliminations against Jack Wyatt after recording the quickest run in three of the four sessions here. With ideal cool conditions forecast for Sunday’s eliminations, Tasca is tasking himself to trigger four win-lights in his Ford Mustang.

“We have one of the best cars on the planet right now, so you’ve got a lot of confidence,” said Tasca, whose hot rod is tuned by co-crew chiefs Todd Okuhara and Aaron Brooks. “Anyone out there can take out one of these cars easily. But we’ve got a really good car, the guys have a great handle on it. That 338 mph speed was pretty remarkable, actually. I got No. 1 and the (personal-best) speed record. That was pretty cool. That was the fastest I’ve ever been in a car and I tell you one thing, when those parachutes come out four runs in a row at well over 330 mph, I’m a little sore, to be honest with you.”

A native and resident of Hope, R.I., Tasca strapped into the cockpit Saturday afternoon for the first time at age 48.

“I could really hear the motor rev-up in the lights and that’s when you think it’s on a big run,” Tasca said. “The fans got their money’s worth, and they’ll get their money’s worth (Sunday) because you’re going to see a lot of those same conditions. Our side of the ladder is pretty stacked. That’s what we want. If you want to win the championship, you want to beat some of the top cars early and try to get ourselves into a position to win this race.”

Sixteen-time world champion John Force made a career-best pass to close-out qualifying, taking P2 at 3.823 and 328.56 in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. Three-time world champion Robert Hight, second in points entering the weekend, qualified his John Force Racing Camaro SS third at 3.832 and 327.75. Ron Capps and Matt Hagan _ a pair of three-time world champs _ are right behind after runs of 3.844 and 3.848, in their respective Toyota GR Supra and Dodge Charger//SRT Hellcat floppers.

On an historic day in Pro Stock, five-time world champion Greg Anderson drove to the top of the ladder with a stout quarter-mile run of 6.480-seconds at 211.76 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. Anderson secured his second pole of the season and the 123rd of his career _ doing so against the quickest qualifying field in Factory Hot Rod history. A total of nine cars ran in the 6.40s, with Texan Chris McGaha taking the No. 16 spot at 6.536-seconds. McGaha will be Anderson’s first-round foe Sunday, as Greg looks to notch his third consecutive Countdown win.

Anderson laid down a pair of runs in the 6.40s to send the field of 22 entries a message. “Momentum is obviously worth a lot. You can’t quantify it, but it’s worth a lot,” said Anderson, a 62-year-old resident of Charlotte, N.C. “To get the No. 1 spot this weekend, this has probably been the toughest four rounds of qualifying that I can remember in my career. There has never been as many cars capable of driving the pole and being No. 1 through No. 10 in any order. Every thousandth (of a second) meant everything. And that means to us, not only does that car have to be perfect every time down the racetrack, but you have to shift it perfectly.

“It’s that tough out there right now. The bar has been raised in this class and I’m proud to be one of the guys in the mix fighting for a championship and having a chance to fight for the pole like we did this weekend. It’s a lot of fun when you have conditions like this. This is what we live for. It was a great weekend so far in qualifying and (Sunday) will be even better yet. I think you’ll see even faster times and it’s crazy. There are just so many capable of doing it.”

Troy Coughlin Jr. claimed the second spot in his Camaro at 6.482 and 212.05. Point-leader and Houston native Erica Enders, the five-time/reigning world champion and defending event champ, qualified her Camaro third at 6.483 and 211.82. Jerry Tucker, Dallas Glenn, Deric Kramer, Matt Hartford, Kyle Koretsky and Aaron Stanfield all ran in the 6.40s as well.

First-round pairings for eliminations Sunday at the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis. The race is the 19th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 3.636-seconds, 336.62 mph vs. 16. Buddy Hull, 3.780, 321.11; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.642, 334.70 vs. 15. Josh Hart, 3.738, 326.87; 3. Mike Salinas, 3.655, 333.73 vs. 14. Doug Foley, 3.737, 322.51; 4. Brittany Force, 3.657, 335.72 vs. 13. Spencer Massey, 3.723, 327.49; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.660, 334.57 vs. 12. Tony Schumacher, 3.690, 333.46; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.661, 336.20 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.687, 334.52; 7. Leah Pruett, 3.665, 333.63 vs. 10. Shawn Langdon, 3.683, 335.87; 8. Austin Prock, 3.669, 327.89 vs. 9. Antron Brown, 3.679, 335.62.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Jacob McNeal, 3.848, 304.01; 18. Krista Baldwin, 3.888, 308.56; 19. Mitch King, 4.170, 228.75.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.822, 335.55 vs. 16. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.233, 261.02; 2. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.823, 328.56 vs. 15. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.015, 309.32; 3. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.832, 327.75 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.012, 311.66; 4. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.844, 330.91 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 3.988, 315.10; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.848, 319.24 vs. 12. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.931, 321.75; 6. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.857, 330.32 vs. 11. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.912, 321.13; 7. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.861, 332.37 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.881, 327.61; 8. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.876, 330.03 vs. 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.879, 324.25.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Dave Richards, 4.442, 207.58; 18. Dale Creasy Jr., broke.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.480, 211.76 vs. 16. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.536, 211.41; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.482, 212.05 vs. 15. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.528, 211.63; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.483, 211.82 vs. 14. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.519, 210.98; 4. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.486, 213.09 vs. 13. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.506, 211.14; 5. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.486, 210.30 vs. 12. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.504, 211.33; 6. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.486, 209.50 vs. 11. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.500, 210.20; 7. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.487, 212.14 vs. 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.500, 210.59; 8. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.490, 212.11 vs. 9. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.495, 211.86.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Kenny Delco, 6.551, 212.45; 18. Val Smeland, 6.568, 210.61; 19. Joey Grose, 6.589, 209.41; 20. Fernando Cuadra, 6.593, 209.79; 21. Steve Graham, 6.617, 209.81; 22. Alan Prusiensky, 6.656, 207.90.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.627, 204.16 vs. 16. Blaine Hale, Suzuki, 7.196, 171.80; 2. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.705, 201.99 vs. 15. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 7.143, 149.34; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.714, 203.92 vs. 14. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.962, 193.75; 4. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.736, 198.42 vs. 13. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 6.923, 191.39; 5. John Hall, EBR, 6.788, 198.80 vs. 12. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.912, 195.08; 6. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.804, 199.03 vs. 11. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.890, 196.76; 7. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.814, 197.60 vs. 10. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.857, 196.82; 8. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.818, 194.86 vs. 9. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.828, 197.52.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Richard Gadson, broke.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

