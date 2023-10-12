Sampey Is Back With Two More Wheels

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

ENNIS, Texas _ NHRA’s winningest female racer will launch the next chapter of an historic career Thursday afternoon at Texas Motorplex as a bona fide rookie.

Angelle Sampey, a three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion, is scheduled to make her four-wheel competition debut in Top Alcohol Dragster during Sportsman qualifying as part of the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals. Sampey will stage the A/Fuel Dragster for the first time in competition during time trials scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. (CDT).

The start of the national event on The Plex’s famed all-concrete surface will showcase Sportsman qualifying and a variety of activities highlighting the JEGS All-Stars. Thursday marks Day 7 of the third annual Stampede of Speed, 10 days of racing and Texas-themed music and cultural events staged across Ellis County from Oct. 6-15.

Sampey finished sixth in the final 2022 Pro Stock Bike Countdown to the Championship point standings aboard her Vance & Hines Suzuki. A 53-year-old native of Luling, La., Angelle will make her TAD debut among a field of 19 entries. The class includes 2023 rookie standout Tony Stewart, a Top Fuel and Funny Car team-owner in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“I feel very confident going into this weekend,” said Sampey, who completed a test in the Michalek Brothers Racing’s A/Fuel Dragster at Indianapolis Raceway Park on Wednesday, Oct. 4. “What a night and day difference between where I’m at now and those first few licensing runs at Brainerd (Minn.) back in August. I will admit, when I first got into the car last Wednesday, I was nervous again because I hadn’t driven in three weeks, so I just had to get that first run down and shake the nerves off but I was good after that.”

AB Motorsports team-owner Antron Brown, a three-time Top Fuel world champion, introduced Sampey in late August as first athlete to join his start-up AB Motorsports Accelerate Program. Brown is fronting an all-encompassing driver development initiative aiming to provide the resources for racers looking to make the “next step” in their careers.

Brown, voted NHRA’s Rookie of the Year in 1999, made the move from Pro Stock Motorcycle to Top Fuel in 2008. Brown and Sampey share a long-term goal for Angelle to eventually graduate to Top Fuel as an AB Motorsports teammate. To prepare her for the leap from a 27-year career on two wheels to 11,000-horsepower 330 mph racing, Sampey will compete in TAD at the last three races on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Series schedule, plus a Lucas Oil Series divisional event in Las Vegas, Nov. 3-5. Sampey intends to run a full season in TAD in 2024.

Sampey will wheel the Michalek Brothers Racing’s A/Fuel Dragster this weekend in a one-off drive. She will close-out the year driving the Samsel Racing A/Fuel car at the NHRA Nevada Nationals and Lucas Oil Series race at Las Vegas and the season-ending NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif. At all four events, Sampey will campaign the A/Fuel Dragster.

“In addition to testing, I’ve been doing a lot of mental runs,” said Sampey, winner of a female record 46 Pro Stock Motorcycle national events. “I go through the starting line procedure in my head a lot. Every night when I’m lying down to go to bed, I’ll do several runs in my head. Corey and Kyle (Michalek) made comments about that at testing. They both said it was very obvious that I came prepared and they were just really happy with the way I drove the car. I was really happy with how everything went. The Michalek brothers run such a professional operation; they’re just amazing and I’m really looking forward to a great weekend with them in Dallas.

“I feel ready to go but I will say, the only thing that has me slightly nervous about this weekend is just the fact that I haven’t made a run with a car in the other lane yet. Once I can check that off the list this week, I’ll feel really good about it. I just want to make sure I’m paying attention to the other driver’s staging lights, getting down the track and then just the whole process of getting off the track safely with another car in the opposite lane. There’s a lot to think about to make sure I’m safe, and my opponent is safe. I know I’m prepared; I just have some nerves with it being my first time having to do that with another car on the track.”

Brown is convinced his protégé is more than ready to handle the pressure of a national event on four wheels, likening her to a “seasoned pro.”

“Now, you can tell she’s at home in the seat of a dragster and she’s ready for competition,” said Brown, who has been working with Sampey as driving instructor/mentor. “The way she’s staging the car, she’s flawless. Even on the first two test runs it blew the tires off _ but I could tell she had been practicing her starting line routine a lot. That’s a big part of it, and now when she’s staging, she looks like a seasoned pro who has been going through the procedures for years.

“You can tell she’s getting more and more comfortable with the speed. She even made a run that would have qualified her third for this year’s U.S. Nationals field. I’ve just been really impressed overall, and I know she’s going to do a great job.”

Sampey rang up her PSM championships consecutively from 2000-2002 en route to her record 46 Wally trophies. That’s one more victory than five-time/reigning Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders. A native of Houston, Enders is defending event winner at The Plex and current class point-leader in her Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Sampey is scheduled to join several NHRA stars for the Stampede of Speed Pre-Stage FanFest driver autograph session at Railyard Park in downtown Waxahachie starting at 7 p.m. (CDT) Thursday. Free and open to the public, FanFest is scheduled to run until 8:30 p.m.

Veteran Funny Car driver Terry Haddock took the win light over Top Fueler Mitch King during the inaugural Texas Invitational match race, an exhibition event featured at the third annual Stampede of Speed. Haddock outran fellow-Funny Car competitor Jeff Diehl on Saturday in the opening round of the Texas Invitational to set up the pairing opposite King for the championship belt. King advanced to the final by out-running the tire-smoking Top Fuel entry of Buddy Hull.

“Any win is awesome, and I’m super-proud of my guys,” said Haddock, surrounded by his crew. “I like racing Mitch King and those guys as well as Jeff Diehl and Buddy Hull. This was a great group of drivers to show off for the fans on Saturday and Sunday. When you can run a Funny Car against a Top Fuel dragster and do something different, that’s a lot of fun. It was cool at the top end to see a Top Fuel dragster make the turn and pull up beside us. This was a great time.”

Haddock also gave a shout-out to Motorplex founder Billy Meyer, a former Funny Car driver and member of the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame, and facility co-owner Christie Meyer Johnson.

“I’m super-grateful and thankful to the Meyer Family for putting this event together,” said Haddock, a resident of Temple, Texas, who won the IHRA Funny Car championship in 2008. “They’re trying to grow the sport of drag racing and we need more people like them out here. This Stars of Texas event with the concerts, bull riding, drag racing is just awesome. We had so many people come up to our Funny Car that had never seen anything like it and now they are fans. This was a great two days of racing and music. I can’t wait to get to the Texas FallNationals.”

The Texas Invitational was an addition to an already packed lineup of the Stars of Texas Music Festival weekend. “The first three days of the Stampede of Speed exceeded all our expectations with bigger crowds, great weather and so much exciting action on and off the track,” Meyer Johnson said. “This event will only get better next year with more acts, racing and satellite events. Our goal is to make this the destination event in October for racing, music and family fun for fans from across the country.”

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will begin Friday with sessions at 4 and 7 p.m. (CDT). The final two rounds of time trials are set for Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for noon (CDT) Sunday. Television coverage includes two hours of qualifying highlights on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 1 p.m. (EDT) Sunday followed by three hours of eliminations at 3 p.m.

“We will be paying over $40,000 in low-qualifier bonuses on Friday during the Friday Night Live event,” Meyer Johnson said. “On Sunday our race purse for the Texas NHRA FallNationals will be over $1.5-million for all the classes combined, including the largest payout for the Camping World Drag Racing Series.”

To purchase event tickets, call 800-668-6775 or visit tickets.texasmotorplex.com. Children 12-and-under are admitted free in general admissions areas with a paid adult.

For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit www.stampedeofspeed.com.

Four-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence will be joined by a “hired gun” with family ties this weekend at Texas Motorplex. Billy Torrence, Steve’s father, is scheduled to return to the cockpit of a second Top Fuel Toyota Friday for the first of four qualifying runs in advance of the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Founder and CEO of CAPCO, an international oil-and-gas pipeline construction/maintenance business based in Kilgore, Texas, 65-year-old Billy Torrence won the FallNationals in 2019. A year later Billy lost in the final to Steve, currently third in the Countdown to the Championship point standings.

An eight-time Top Fuel winner, the elder Torrence also has won multiple national events in the Super Comp category in which both he and Steve initially developed their driving skills.

“It’s always fun racing with Steve, especially at the Motorplex,” Billy Torrence said. “It’s been a little while, but it’s good to be back.”

Billy last drove a Top Fuel car in NHRA competition on Sept. 25, 2022 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., where he lost to Steve in Round 1 of the NHRA Carolina Nationals. Billy has made 79 career appearances over eight seasons, compiling an impressive 101-79 individual record while never failing to qualify for an event in which he has participated.

Billy scored his most recent tour win in 2021, when he defeated two-time/reigning FallNationals champion Justin Ashley in the final of what now is the Pep Boys Nationals at Reading, Pa. While he never has raced an entire season in Top Fuel, Billy placed fifth in points in 2019 and 2021 and a career-best third in 2020.

The penultimate race of the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown season will unfold this weekend at Texas Motorplex, where point-leader Aaron Stanfield returns as defending event champion. Stanfield scored his only victory of 2022 at The Plex en route to a third-place point finish.

“Last year getting the win at the Texas FallNationals was big for us to head into the offseason,” said Stanfield, driver of the Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro. “We didn’t have the season we were hoping for but when you win the last race of the year you have a good feeling going into the winter.”

Braced by two wins in 2023, Stanfield has a 112-point lead on a field of COPO Camaros, Ford Cobras and Dodge Drag Paks. With only two events remaining, a strong showing at The Plex could give Stanfield the momentum he needs to become a three-time world champion.

“I’m not thinking about the championship right now,” said Stanfield, a native of Bossier, La. “We want to come to the Texas Motorplex and make good runs. The weather will be really good and the competition will be tough. I know a lot of people will be testing before the race. We just have to take it one round at a time and see where we wind up at the end of the day.”

Looking to slow Stanfield’s bid is customer/racer Stephen Bell and his Stanfield Racing COPO Camaro. Bell raced to victory at the Norwalk, Ohio, event and also has two runner-up finishes this season _ at the prestigious U.S. Nationals in Clermont, Ind., and the recent Midwest Nationals at Madison, Ill., near St. Louis.

“The fun part is Aaron and I are best friends,” Bell said. “I gauge every season on a couple things _ if I get a win and if we’re competitive at most races. We’ve had a good year this season. I’ve finished up in the points for a couple years and we’re chasing that first championship. I’m appreciative of Greg and Aaron Stanfield for giving a customer like me a car that can compete for the championship. This weekend _ if it’s in the cards _ we can try and close the gap on Aaron.

“We’ll need some good fortune. Aaron is the class of the field and we have an outside chance, but regardless of the outcome we’ve had a great season. I love the mental challenge of leaving my normal world and competing in these Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown races.”

Carrying the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Bounty will be Mark Pawuk and the Empaco Equipment Dodge Drag Pak. Pawuk enjoyed a dominating weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., qualifying on-pole, winning the bounty from Aaron Stanfield and posting his first Factory Stock Showdown victory. Pawuk will carry the bounty until a competitor is able to defeat him in eliminations.

“It felt great to finally get an NHRA win in my Empaco Equipment Dodge Drag Pak and I would love to make it two in a row,” said Pawuk, owner/driver of Pawuk Family Racing. “We’ve gone to several final rounds and had many late-round finishes on race day in the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown events, but it feels really good to have checked that box of first NHRA Factory Stock win in St. Louis.”

Competition in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown is scheduled to begin with a pair of qualifying rounds Friday afternoon. Eliminations are slated to start Saturday with three rounds of competition. Sunday’s schedule will continue with semifinals and finals.

Point standings (top-10) following the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., the 18th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and third of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _1. Doug Kalitta, 2,348; 2. Leah Pruett, 2,301; 3. Steve Torrence, 2,297; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,271; 5. Antron Brown, 2,252; 6. Mike Salinas, 2,224; 7. Brittany Force, 2,210; 8. Clay Millican, 2,196; 9. Tony Schumacher, 2,163; 10. Austin Prock, 2,162.

Funny Car _1. Bob Tasca III, 2,358; 2. Robert Hight, 2,352; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,345; 4. Ron Capps, 2,325; 5. Chad Green, 2,206; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,175; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,164; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,163; 9. John Force, 2,160; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,143.

Pro Stock _1. Erica Enders, 2,331; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,306; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,293; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,267; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,258; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,224; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,215; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 2,186; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,154; 10. Bo Butner, 2,152.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera, 2,430; 2. Matt Smith, 2,331; 3. Hector Arana J.r, 2,304; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,301; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,222; 6. Angie Smith, 2,203; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,170; 8. Steve Johnson, 2,139; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 2,137; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,117.

Pro Modified _ 1. Kris Thorne, 1,019; 2. Justin Bond, 988; 3. Mike Castellana, 969; 4. Jason Lee, 949; 5. Stan Shelton, 928; 6. Dmitry Samorukov, 908; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 897; 8. J.R. Gray, 855; 9. Sidnei Frigo, 837; 10. (tie) Manny Buginga, 809, Mason Wright, 809.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

