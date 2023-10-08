Allmendinger Wins Roval; Playoff Field Trimmed To Eight

RacinToday.com

Road racing ace A.J. Allmendinger got his first victory of the season Sunday when he won at the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course – also known as The Roval.

Kaulig Racing’s Allmendinger took the lead on Lap 72 of the 109-lap event and then held off William Byron over the final laps to earn the third NASCAR Cup Series victory of his career.

The margin of victory was .666 seconds.

Byron finished second in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet while Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing was third.

Allmendinger led twice for a race-best 46 laps.

The race set the field for Round of 8 of the Cup playoffs. Earning berths for the next round were Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

Buescher finished seventh and advanced on points.

“I tried not to get too caught up in points, just get to the front,” the Roush Fenway Keslowski Racing driver said. “I knew if we got to the front and as long as we didn’t have a new winner from behind us I felt like we had a pretty decent idea that a top 10 would do it no matter what else anybody else captured in points. WIth the 8 car being up there, again, that had us thinking a little bit differently for a little while. Once the 16 got up there and was able to hold him off time after time I felt a lot better about it. Congratulations to AJ. I’m happy for him. That’s really cool. He’s a good dude, so I’m proud of our day.”

Round of 12 drivers who did not advance were Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Busch.

Busch needed a victory on Sunday but came up just over 3 seconds short.

“The guys gave me a great piece today,” he said. “The … Camaro was pretty fast, just lacked a little bit on the long run, just didn’t quite have the feel of the tire that I was really looking for to be able to turn into the corners and to be able to drive out of the corners and keep pace with the front two there at the end.

“But overall, this rides on me anyways. The first two weeks of this round were obviously not very good, and we didn’t score any points. That’s where it’s at. That’s where it lies. Texas, Talladega, just not being able to execute and do a good job when points were on the line.”

Allmendinger’s other two Cup wins came at the Watkins Glen natural terrain road course and the infield circuit at Indianapolis.

He cried for much of his post-victory interview.

“My mom and dad, all my family and friends, those people see how much anguish and how much I put it on my shoulders when we’re struggling. It just means the world,” Allmendinger said. “I hate crying right now, but it’s a freaking Cup race, man. You don’t know when it’s ever going to happen again.”

The Round of 8 begins next weekend in Las Vegas.