Anderson Has His Game Back

Greg Anderson’s late-season resurgence has rekindled his NHRA Pro Stock rivalry against Erica Enders, a pairing of five-time world champions that will be showcased during Round 4 of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs at Texas Motorplex.

Winless through the season’s first 16 national events, Anderson scored his second consecutive Countdown victory Sunday during the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals in Madison, Ill. Anderson covered the quarter-mile at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis in 6.552-seconds at 209.92 mph to trailer Aaron Stanfield.

Anderson’s 103rd career Factory Hot Rod victory moved him to within 25 points _ basically, one round of racing _ of championship-leader Enders. Greg has gone from eighth-place to second in the standings halfway through the six-event Countdown heading into the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals in Ennis, Oct. 12-15.

The race weekend at former Funny Car driver and International Drag Racing Hall of Famer Billy Meyer’s facility will cap the third annual Stampede of Speed, a series of Texas-themed racing, music and food events celebrating NHRA’s return to the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Clay Millican (Top Fuel) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged with victories Sunday at the 18th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Anderson paired-up against Stanfield in Sunday’s final after defeating Jerry Tucker, Deric Kramer and Enders. Greg’s second straight semifinal win against Erica featured an 0.002-second starting line light that snapped the reigning world champ’s string of four consecutive victories in the St. Louis market. Anderson repeated his starting line prowess in the final, cutting an 0.021-second light to lead wire-to-wire against Stanfield during his run of 6.567 at 209.14.

“I’m back in the game. I’ve legitimately got a shot at this championship with three races to go, and that’s all you can ask,” said Anderson, driver of a Chevrolet Camaro SS. “I went to the first (Countdown) race at Reading (Pa.) and lost in the first round and I’ve said it a million times _ you can’t win the championship at the first race of the playoffs, but you can lose it. I was knocking on the door of knocking myself out of it. If I didn’t have a big recovery at the next race (in Concord, N.C.), I was out of it.

“I’m back in the fight and I have a great hot rod, but there are so many great cars, so many great drivers in this class right now. It’s incredible. The class is fantastic right now, and I feel great to still be a part of it at my young, tender age.”

Appearing in his 175th career final and third of the season, Anderson overcame an unforced error during his burnout. “I screwed it up,” said Anderson, a 62-year-old resident of Charlotte, N.C. “I muffed the burnout and I thought, ‘You know what? Forget it. Just forget it. This car is good enough and it’s going to go across that starting line just fine.’ And it did. It was just fine. We got us another Wally. It’s been a hell of a two weeks. Thank you to everybody _ to this great, great race team. We’re out-racing everybody right now. We might not be out-running them, but we’re out-racing them.

“From first round on, it’s like racing the final, every week. Right now, if you don’t do a perfect job Round 1 you go home. There’s no telling what’s going to happen from here on out. I feel fantastic about the way things have gone these past two weeks. With the job my guys have done on my race car and even the job I’ve been able to do behind the wheel, it feels great.”

Anderson scored Chevrolet’s 379th Pro Stock victory since 1970 and 260th for the Camaro nameplate. Anderson and KB Titan Racing teammate Matt Hartford have combined to win the first three Countdown races, heating-up their rivalry with the Elite Motorsports stable led by Enders.

“She’s been lights-out, the fastest car in the class since we started the playoffs,” Anderson said. “To hold her winless has been incredible, the job we’ve done. It’s all because of the job my team has done with this race car on Sundays. We haven’t been the fastest car these first three races _ she has. We found a way to out-race them on Sunday. It has 100 percent been a team effort, and we’ve out-raced them. It’s really that simple.

“Can we do it three more times? I don’t know, but we’re sure as hell going to try. I’m happier that I’ve got myself back in the game. Two or three of my teammates, Dallas Glenn and Matt Hartford, are happier than hell I was able to find a way to get around her the last two weeks. Otherwise, their season would be gone, too. We start the playoffs over with three races to go, and basically we’re all about the same. May the best person win.”

Stanfield, driver of the Janac Brothers Camaro SS, advanced to his first final of 2023 and 14th in his Pro Stock career by defeating Camrie Caruso, Chris McGaha and 2017 world champion Bo Butner. Hartford, who was upset in the first round by McGaha, is 38 points back of Enders. Glenn, who was ambushed in the opening round by Fernando Cuadra Jr. and his Ford Mustang, trails Enders by 64 points.

In Ha-Ha Car, Matt Hagan covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.991-seconds at 324.90 mph to defeat fellow-three-time world champion Ron Capps and his run of 4.025 at 306.68. Hagan earned his 48th career win at the wheel of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat fielded by Tony Stewart Racing.

Hagan also pulled to within 13 points of class leader Bob Tasca III and his Ford Mustang heading to The Plex. Hagan defeated Alexis DeJoria, 16-time world champion John Force and Tasca to reach the final. Hagan put down a lap of 4.016 at 316.38 to drive past Tasca, then held off Capps at his Toyota GR Supra in a critical marquee matchup.

“We knew we had to win this race to be in the hunt for this thing,” said Hagan, a 40-year-old resident of Christiansburg, Va. “It feels like it’s meant to be, and I’m just enjoying the ride. (The team) sat down and looked across from each other and it’s one of those things where you go, ‘I’m going to dig for you, you dig for me, let’s make this happen.’ I think that’s what makes it happen _ having a core group of guys you want to work hard for. You want to show up for them and they all showed up for me, and I felt like I showed up for them.

“The pressure is huge. I was telling (crew chief) Dickie Venables, ‘Damn, this is a lot of pressure, but that’s what you want. That’s what we’re here for.’ If we didn’t have the pressure, that means we didn’t have a shot. The pressure was huge _ you just have to find a way to capitalize on it.”

Capps, the reigning world champion and owner of Ron Capps Motorsports, reached a final for the seventh time in 2023 and the 147th time in his career by defeating Tim Wilkerson, Alex Laughlin and Blake Alexander. Tasca leads three-time world champ Robert Hight of John Force Racing by just six points _ first time Tasca has held the point-lead during the playoffs _ with Capps 33 points back in fourth.

In Top Fuel, ever-smiling Clay Millican powered to his third win this season and sixth of his career, defeating Leah Pruett in the championship round with a 1,000-foot pass of 3.758-seconds at 331.94 mph in his dragster for Rick Ware Racing. Millican moved up to eighth in points, tying three-time world champion Antron Brown for the second-most wins in Top Fuel in 2023.

Millican reached the final by defeating Austin Prock, Mike Salinas and eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher before out-running Pruett in a side-by-side duel. Millican earned his first career victory at WWTR with a stout performance in the Midwest heat.

“Man, what a day. This is huge,” said Millican, a 57-year-old resident of Drummonds, Tenn. “He gave us a hot weekend and man, (crew chief) Jim O (Oberhofer) just showed again that when it’s hot out _ look out. We got away with a couple, but we outperformed the cars we raced and I am so proud. I mean, this was huge. Jim O will quickly tell you, ‘Give me a track above 90 degrees and look out.’ With this perspiration on my face here, it’s above 95 degrees out there, and it was all day. I am already talking to the Man Upstairs _ bring on the heat in Dallas, baby.

“Our goal is obviously top-10, as far as we can possibly get. It’s way too big a gap to think about chasing down No. 1, but three wins for this Parts Plus team is huge.”

Pruett, who drives for team-owner and husband Tony Stewart, advanced to the finals for the fourth time this year and 23rd time in her career by driving past 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon, point-leader Doug Kalitta and four-time world champ Steve Torrence. Leah also jumped to second in the standings, trailing Kalitta by 47 points at the halfway juncture of the Countdown. Native Texan Torrence is 51 points back of Kalitta and Justin Ashley is 77 points behind.

Gaige Herrera enjoyed a near-perfect weekend in Pro Stock Motorcycle, posting a quarter-mile pass in 6.728-seconds at 201.79 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki to defeat teammate Eddie Krawiec in the final. Herrera’s eighth victory this season extended his lead to 99 points over six-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith and his Suzuki halfway through the playoffs. After qualifying No. 1 for the 11th time this season _ tying the single-season mark in Pro Stock Bike history _ Herrera broke the track E.T. record in the first round (6.701-seconds) to defeat Joey Gladstone.

Herrera defeated fellow-rookie Chase Van Sant to reach the final. Herrera dispatched Krawiec, a four-time world champion, and his pass in 6.761 at 201.52 to deny Ed’s bid for his 50th career victory. In the process, Herrera moved one huge step closer to claiming his first NHRA world championship.

“Hopefully, I still have a job after knocking Ed off, but that final round was good for our whole team,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Mirada, Calif. “All day I had a very consistent motorcycle, and first round was probably the most nervous round for me. Racing Joey, he’s always a tough competitor, so I knew he was going to be on it.

“I can’t give enough credit to the whole Vance & Hines Mission Suzuki team. I still can’t believe I got that phone call almost a year ago now to race for them. It’s been incredible, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Krawiec reached a final for the second time this season and the 93rd in his standout career after round-wins against Ryan Oehler, Jianna Evaristo and Smith.

Canadian Jordan Lazic completed a spectacular debut in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series with a unique victory as part of the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals.

After qualifying second, Lazic was handed the victory when Jason Scruggs’ Chevrolet Camaro was unable to make the call in the championship round. That capped an incredible weekend for Lazic, who wheeled his Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro to round-wins against Mike Thielen, Stan Shelton and Mike Castellana _ going as quick as 5.757-seconds at 247.20 mph during eliminations.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Justin Bond, Khalid AlBalooshi, and Bahrain 1 Racing,” said Lazic, a 32-year-old resident of Kelowna, British Columbia. “I’m just lucky to be here. I was thinking if I didn’t win this race, I wouldn’t have a job in Las Vegas, so hopefully he’s going to bring me there.”

Lazic, the owner of Gen 3 Speed, outlasted a field of 17 competitors in his series debut. He joined Kenny Lang and Eric Dillard as the only drivers to win their series debuts.

The event, powered by Jerry Bickel Race Cars and M&M Transmission, was the ninth of 10 races during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports. It also was the third of four races in the category’s Road to the Championship.

Scruggs, who qualified No. 1 for the second time this season at 5.749 and 2502.27, reached his fourth career final and third in four races after victories against Doug Winters, reigning world champion Kris Thorne and AlBalooshi. Scruggs went as quick as 5.702 at 251.91 during eliminations, making the quickest run of the weekend during his second-round win.

Thorne remains atop the championship standings, with his lead now at 31 points over Bond, 50 over Castellana and 69 over Jason Lee heading into the Road to the Championship finale. Thorne is seeking his second straight world title in the category.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will close-out its season Oct. 26-29 as part of the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. The race was the 18th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and third of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Clay Millican; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Brittany Force; 11. Kyle Wurtzel; 12. Cody Krohn; 13. T.J. Zizzo; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Austin Prock; 16. Josh Hart.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Blake Alexander; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Alex Laughlin; 7. John Force; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Chad Green; 12. Alexis DeJoria; 13. Dave Richards; 14. Jack Wyatt; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Bobby Bode.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Dallas Glenn; 13. Camrie Caruso; 14. Cristian Cuadra; 15. Jerry Tucker; 16. Kyle Koretsky.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Chase Van Sant; 5. Hector Arana Jr.; 6. Jianna Evaristo; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Joey Gladstone; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Angie Smith.

Final Pro and Sportsman results from World Wide Technology Raceway:

Top Fuel _ Clay Millican, 3.758-seconds, 331.94 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.775-seconds, 327.66 mph.

Funny Car _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 324.90 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.025, 306.88.

Pro Stock _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.552, 209.92 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.567, 209.14.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.728, 201.79 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.761, 201.52.

Competition Eliminator _ Ronnie Bohn, Dragster, 7.971, 127.04 def. John Frech, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Jay Storey, Chevy Camaro, 9.158, 148.38 def. Brenda Grubbs, Camaro, 9.182, 145.81.

Stock Eliminator _ Tyler Bohannon, Chevy Corvette, 10.415, 118.70 def. Lyn Smith, Buick Century, 11.405, 114.52.

Super Comp _ Trene Cressonie, Dragster, 8.863, 178.59 def. Jeremy Mason, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Super Gas _ Al Gavlovsky, Chevy Corvette, 9.901, 151.34 def. Phil Unruh, Chevy Camaro, 9.899, 170.23.

Top Sportsman _ Chad Pekrul, Chevy Camaro, 6.618, 210.44 def. Kyle Firestone, Chevy Bel Air, 6.236, 220.44.

Pro Modified _ Jordan Lazic, Chevy Camaro, No Time Recorded def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, Broke/No Show.

Factory X _ Allen Johnson, Dodge Challenger, 7.105, 202.27 def. Chris Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 7.768, 179.47.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, 7.638, 180.89 def. Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 7.651, 179.47.

Junior Dragster Shootout _ Piper Filson, Dragster, 7.934, 80.48 def. Zevlynn Riley, Dragster, 8.970, 73.33.

Final round-by-round results from World Wide Technology Raceway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Leah Pruett, 3.737, 329.99 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.765, 329.02; Tony Schumacher, 3.730, 332.84 def. Brittany Force, 3.803, 292.71; Antron Brown, 3.718, 333.99 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.848, 291.63; Doug Kalitta, 3.737, 329.99 def. Lex Joon, 7.590, 89.61; Mike Salinas, 3.730, 329.91 def. Cody Krohn, 4.757, 152.50; Justin Ashley, 3.769, 330.96 def. T.J. Zizzo, 5.507, 119.79; Steve Torrence, 3.741, 329.42 def. Josh Hart, 10.184, 59.40; Clay Millican, 3.761, 333.58 def. Austin Prock, 7.623, 85.41;

QUARTERFINALS _Torrence, 3.783, 322.50 def. Ashley, 3.815, 326.08; Pruett, 3.803, 328.62 def. Kalitta, 4.833, 162.92; Millican, 3.850, 285.53 def. Salinas, 3.807, 318.99; Schumacher, 3.808, 327.43 def. Brown, 3.896, 290.69;

SEMIFINALS _ Millican, 3.823, 308.35 def. Schumacher, 3.869, 305.22; Pruett, 3.772, 331.77 def. Torrence, 3.825, 322.81;

FINAL _ Millican, 3.758, 331.94 def. Pruett, 3.775, 327.66.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.947, 312.13 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 8.444, 83.24; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.221, 278.29 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.286, 230.80; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.252, 229.20 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.319, 139.73; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.969, 311.85 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 9.438, 87.27; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.961, 322.04 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 5.104, 147.99; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.048, 311.70 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Foul/Centerline; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.998, 306.12 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.977, 318.47; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.940, 314.53 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.024, 320.36;

QUARTERFINALS _ Alexander, 6.689, 164.13 def. Todd, 9.245, 86.46; Capps, 4.066, 308.78 def. Laughlin, 4.263, 286.74; Tasca III, 4.008, 323.74 def. Hight, 3.977, 317.49; Hagan, 4.031, 312.35 def. Force, 5.037, 161.17;

SEMIFINALS _ Hagan, 4.016, 316.38 def. Tasca III, 5.037, 165.27; Capps, 4.014, 323.35 def. Alexander, 4.803, 176.28;

FINAL _ Hagan, 3.991, 324.90 def. Capps, 4.025, 306.88.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.560, 210.93 def. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.585, 207.15; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.566, 210.28 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.587, 207.43; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.536, 210.90 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, Foul/Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.562, 208.52 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Broke; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.576, 209.33 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.533, 209.65; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.543, 210.21 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 11.938, 73.19; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.567, 208.49 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.538, 210.70; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.514, 210.90 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.562, 206.83;

QUARTERFINALS _ Stanfield, 6.572, 210.70 def. C. McGaha, 6.587, 208.75; Anderson, 6.537, 209.75 def. Kramer, 6.566, 208.88; Butner, 6.563, 209.98 def. M. McGaha, Broke; Enders, 6.538, 210.60 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.579, 208.42;

SEMIFINALS _ Stanfield, 6.587, 209.65 def. Butner, 6.577, 209.65; Anderson, 6.541, 209.79 def. Enders, 10.309, 89.32;

FINAL _ Anderson, 6.552, 209.92 def. Stanfield, 6.567, 209.14.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.818, 196.70 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.820, 199.49; Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.856, 196.67 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 7.138, 169.21; Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.798, 199.35 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.829, 198.99; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.808, 198.93 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Broke/No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.748, 201.40 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.742, 202.91 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.856, 194.94; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.701, 201.88 def. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.780, 200.17;

QUARTERFINALS _ Van Sant, 6.777, 198.67 def. Arana Jr., 6.825, 199.14; Krawiec, 6.760, 201.28 def. Evaristo, Foul/Red Light; M. Smith, 6.759, 203.40 def. Reed, 18.534, 34.67; Herrera, 6.706, 202.45 was unopposed;

SEMIFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.747, 201.94 def. M. Smith, 6.782, 202.70; Herrera, 6.716, 202.12 def. Van Sant, 6.800, 198.85;

FINAL _ Herrera, 6.728, 201.79 def. Krawiec, 6.761, 201.52.

Point standings (top-10) following the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., the 18th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and third of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _1. Doug Kalitta, 2,348; 2. Leah Pruett, 2,301; 3. Steve Torrence, 2,297; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,271; 5. Antron Brown, 2,252; 6. Mike Salinas, 2,224; 7. Brittany Force, 2,210; 8. Clay Millican, 2,196; 9. Tony Schumacher, 2,163; 10. Austin Prock, 2,162.

Funny Car _1. Bob Tasca III, 2,358; 2. Robert Hight, 2,352; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,345; 4. Ron Capps, 2,325; 5. Chad Green, 2,206; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,175; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,164; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,163; 9. John Force, 2,160; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,143.

Pro Stock _1. Erica Enders, 2,331; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,306; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,293; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,267; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,258; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,224; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,215; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 2,186; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,154; 10. Bo Butner, 2,152.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera, 2,430; 2. Matt Smith, 2,331; 3. Hector Arana J.r, 2,304; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,301; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,222; 6. Angie Smith, 2,203; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,170; 8. Steve Johnson, 2,139; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 2,137; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,117.

Pro Modified _ 1. Kris Thorne, 1,019; 2. Justin Bond, 988; 3. Mike Castellana, 969; 4. Jason Lee, 949; 5. Stan Shelton, 928; 6. Dmitry Samorukov, 908; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 897; 8. J.R. Gray, 855; 9. Sidnei Frigo, 837; 10. (tie) Manny Buginga, 809, Mason Wright, 809.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

