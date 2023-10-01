Blaney Edges Harvick To Get The Win At Talladega

RacinToday.com

Ryan Blaney deprived retiring driver Kevin Harvick of a final NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday when he crossed the finish line just a couple of feet ahead of the 2014 champion.

Blaney, driving the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, one for the second time on the season.

His margin of victory over Stewart-Haas Racings’ Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the season, was .012 seconds. It was his third career win at the 2.66-mile Talladega oval.

“I’ve won it by more than I have the last couple years,” Blaney said. “That one might have been by four feet, the others were by two but you just don’t know. You just kind of drag race a line and hope you get help. William (Byron) gave me a pretty good shove on the bottom. He was kind of forced to, but I wasn’t sure until Josh said something. Josh did a fantastic job on the roof like always. This is always such a special place to win at so I can’t wait to drive to Victory Lane.”

The victory sends Blaney to the playoffs’ Round of 8, which begins in two weeks. He joins William Byron in that round as Byron won a week ago.

The Round of 12 concludes next week on the infield road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Byron, who gave Blaney a big push at the finish line, was third while Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing was fourth.

Hamlin was a lap down much of the race and needed a late caution to get back on the lead lap and keep hopes alive for a first Cup title.

Rounding out the top-five was Corey La Joie.

After a yellow flag waved for debris, the race restarted with 13 laps to go. Over the next five laps, non-playoff drivers Harvick and Bowman sat at the front of their respective lines of cars.

Harvick on the inside line, had the lead when the field crossed the finish line with two laps to go. Pulling alongside was Blaney.

At the white flag, Blaney had inched ahead. Then it was Harvick back to the lead. Then Blaney.

As they crossed the finish line door-to-door, Blaney had the lead by about three feet and got the win.

“I just tried to block the lanes and then I was kind of late blocking the 12 (Blaney) there and he got to the outside of us,” Harvick said, “but it actually worked out OK because the 24 (Byron) was a great pusher, and then it got shuffled again and I had Riley (Herbst) behind me. I thought I was in a really good spot headed down the back straightaway with everything that was happening because I knew I could get off the tri-oval with Riley right on my bumper I was still gonna be OK and then he got spun in the middle of the tri-oval.”

Behind them a big wreck occurred but it didn’t affect the outcome.

