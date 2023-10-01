Tasca Facing Big Day Near St. Louis

Bidding to move into the Funny Car playoffs point-lead for the first time in his career, Ford Racing loyalist Bob Tasca III clinched pole position Saturday as qualifying concluded for the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Another weekend sellout crowd at the facility in Madison, Ill., also saw Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all qualify No. 1 at the 18th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The race also is the third of six events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Tasca secured his sixth No. 1 of the season when Friday’s 1,000-foot run of 3.852-seconds at 324.90 mph held serve during Saturday’s final two qualifying sessions. Currently second in points, Tasca trails three-time world champion Robert Hight and his John Force Racing Chevrolet Camaro SS by less than one round as he chases his second straight postseason victory. Tasca will open eliminations Sunday against Jack Wyatt and his Dodge Charger after laying down a solid pass of 3.877 at 331.85 to close-out Funny Car time trials.

“Very exciting, but one round at a time, one run at a time,” said Tasca, driver of the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang tuned by co-crew chiefs Aaron Brooks and Todd Okuhara. “We really don’t pay as much attention to what the cars around us are running. We have enough data now with this car and enough track information to go up there and try to go as quick as we can for the conditions that are presented.

“You want to be in the (championship) conversation. No one can guarantee a championship. No one knows what’s going to happen over the next four races, but you want to be in the conversation. That’s why the sponsors invest in us, that’s what the fans cheer about. We’re going to do the best we can and if we come out victorious, it’s that much sweeter. But this is what it’s all about. I’ve been around a lot of successful teams. We’ve had some good runs, but this is clearly our best run at it.”

Veteran Chad Green advanced to second on the ladder with a solid run of 3.886 at 330.47 in his Mustang. Blake Alexander took third at 3.888 and 326.79 in his Mustang.

For the third consecutive year and seventh time in the past eight seasons, NHRA and WWTR officials announced a sellout for Saturday’s two rounds of qualifying in the St. Louis market. Excluding the COVID-19 season in 2020, WWTR has hosted a Saturday sellout session every year since 2016.

“Today’s reserved-seat sellout at World Wide Technology Raceway is a testament to the continued support of St. Louis and the Metro East racing community,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s executive vice president/GM. “Year after year, our fans prove this area is one of the greatest racing regions in the United States. They love NHRA Drag Racing and know this event always delivers edge-of-your-seat excitement.”

Saturday’s sellout also was the eighth during the 2023 season, joining previously announced capacity crowds at Gainesville, Fla.; Chandler, Ariz.; Morrison, Colo. and last weekend in Reading, Pa.

Eliminations are scheduled to begin at noon (EDT) today. Television coverage includes one hour of qualifying highlights at 2 p.m. (EDT) on FOX Sports 1, with three hours of eliminations starting at 3 p.m. on FS1.

A resurgent Doug Kalitta recorded his second Top Fuel pole of the season and 53rd in his career via Friday’s 1,000-foot run of 3.709-seconds at 331.85 mph in his Mac Tools/Toyota dragster. The point- leader will open eliminations Sunday against Lex Joon, looking to stay perfect in the Countdown. The Michigan-based veteran, who is chasing his first world championship in NHRA’s premier category, has rallied to win the first two Countdown races _ building a lead against four-time world champion Steve Torrence and top-seeded Justin Ashley.

Working with tuners Alan Johnson and Brian Husen, Kalitta posted another stout run in 3.72-seconds to close-out qualifying. “I was really happy with that .72 in that last session,” said Kalitta, nephew of 85-year-old team-owner and NHRA legend Conrad “Connie” Kalitta. “My car has been really consistent. I just can’t say enough about how hard everybody is working on my car.

“Connie is our fearless leader out here and given me a great opportunity over the years. It’s just nice when it all can come together like it has the last couple of races for my car. We’re just going to hold on and do our best and keep going rounds, as many as we can get. We’re definitely looking forward to (Sunday), whatever it gives us, and hopefully we can have it dialed-in real nice.”

California businessman/racer Mike Salinas earned P2 with a run of 3.710 at 329.75. Three-time world champion Antron Brown qualified third at 3.714 and 331.69.

Pro Stock superstar Erica Enders is positioned to rewrite NHRA history today. Enders earned her third straight No. 1 playoffs qualifier thanks to Friday’s quarter-mile run of 6.549-seconds at 209.69 mph in her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS.

With her next win, the five-time/reigning Factory Hot Rod world champion will become the winningest female competitor in NHRA history. That record currently belongs to three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle world champ Angelle Sampey.

Erica will open eliminations against Eric Latino and his Camaro, looking to secure her 47th career victory and first in the current Countdown. Enders has dominated the class over the years at WWTR, winning four consecutive Wally trophies heading into the weekend. Enders’ six overall wins are the most for any driver at the facility.

“I’m definitely excited to head into race day,” said Enders, leader of Oklahoma-based Elite Motorsports’ Pro Stock stable. “St. Louis has always been really good to us, and we hope that the trend will continue. But there are a lot of really tough competitors out there. I’m hopeful to park that JHG/Melling Performance car in the Winner’s Circle. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but I’m looking forward to it.

“I haven’t thought about (the record), but no matter. When it comes it will be a huge honor. Angelle was one of my heroes growing up, and we’re great friends now. To be the all-time winner for females in any form of motorsports is pretty substantial and an honor I won’t take lightly.”

Point-leader Matt Hartford moved to second on the ladder Saturday with pass in 6.549 at 207.75 in his Camaro. Troy Coughlin Jr. qualified his Camaro third at 6.558 and 208.97.

Gaige Herrera has tied three-time NHRA world champion Matt Hines for most Pro Stock Motorcycle poles in a single season, securing his 11th top spot in 12 races via Friday’s quarter-mile pass in 6.716-seconds at 201.79 mph.

Matt Hines set the record in 1998. Herrera, a Pro Stock Bike rookie, matched the mark more than 25 years later during what has become a dominant season. The current Countdown point-leader made two more quality runs Saturday aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki in a bid to secure his first win at WWTR and eighth of the season.

“This is very cool. I just have to give it up to Andrew Hines (crew chief/six-time PSM world champ and Matt’s brother) and all the guys at the shop _ Matt included,” Herrera said. “They’re the ones that make that possible. To be able to tie Matt and get that many No. 1 qualifiers in one season, it’s incredible. There have been a lot of remarkable, crazy, things I’ve accomplished so far this year but to add something like this to it is pretty cool.

“We tried to do different things on the bike today. The track is kind of a little tricky for us, so I feel like we made good passes considering. We’ll go back and go over all our data and be ready for (Sunday). All in all, I felt pretty good on the bike and it should be good.”

Matt Smith, the six-time/reigning world champion and defending event-winner, qualified second at 6.766 and 201.76 aboard his Buell. Four-time world champ Eddie Krawiec, who is Herrera’s Vance & Hines Suzuki teammate, bumped-up to third on a 14-bike ladder at 6.773 and 201.25.

First-round elimination pairings for the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., the 18th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and third of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Doug Kalitta, 3.709-seconds, 331.85 mph vs. 16. Lex Joon, 3.920, 314.09; 2. Mike Salinas, 3.710, 329.75 vs. 15. Cody Krohn, 3.819, 319.07; 3. Antron Brown, 3.714, 331.69 vs. 14. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.816, 314.46; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.730, 331.69 vs. 13. T.J. Zizzo, 3.814, 326.24; 5. Steve Torrence, 3.733, 330.72 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.793, 324.20; 6. Tony Schumacher, 3.734, 329.83 vs. 11. Brittany Force, 3.791, 330.72; 7. Clay Millican, 3.740, 334.07 vs. 10. Austin Prock, 3.770, 318.62; 8. Leah Pruett, 3.742, 331.04 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.748, 328.86.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Buddy Hull, 3.920, 312.06; 18. Terry Totten, 20.894, 158.39.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.852, 324.90 vs. 16. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.173, 264.49; 2. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.886, 330.47 vs. 15. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.140, 304.94; 3. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.888, 326.79 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.132, 292.90; 4. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.914, 325.06 vs. 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.079, 299.00; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.927, 326.40 vs. 12. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.008, 324.44; 6. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.937, 293.47 vs. 11. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.005, 321.04; 7. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.952, 324.90 vs. 10. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.982, 321.04; 8. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.953, 323.89 vs. 9. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.981, 320.66.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Dale Creasy Jr., 4.179, 296.11; 18. Chris King, 4.771, 187.50.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.549, 209.69 vs. 16. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.609, 207.21; 2. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.549, 207.75 vs. 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.605, 208.62; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.558, 208.97 vs. 14. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.602, 208.36; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.560, 208.81 vs. 13. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.595, 208.81; 5. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.569, 208.65 vs. 12. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.590, 208.91; 6. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.570, 209.07 vs. 11. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.583, 208.81; 7. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.570, 208.01 vs. 10. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.582, 208.39; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.575, 207.69 vs. 9. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.581, 207.62.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Fernando Cuadra, 6.627, 207.85; 18. Robert River, 7.050, 196.07.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.716, 201.79 vs. 14. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 7.061, 160.69; 2. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.766, 201.76 vs. 13. Chris Bostick, EBR, 7.026, 187.63; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.773, 201.25 vs. 12. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.953, 193.82; 4. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.774, 198.70 vs. 11. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.880, 198.93; 5. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.796, 199.14 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.879, 196.85; 6. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.841, 197.31 vs. 9. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.874, 196.44; 7. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.870, 195.48 vs. 8. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.874, 197.88.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

