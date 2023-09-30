NHRA Stars To Dine At Texas Motorplex

Defending professional event-winners Justin Ashley, Ron Capps, Erica Enders and Hector Arana Jr. will meet-and-greet fans, media and corporate supporters during Texas Motorplex’s newest tradition in advance of the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, set for Oct. 12-15 in Ennis.

Former Funny Car driver and Motorplex founder Billy Meyer, an International Drag Racing Hall of Famer, and The Plex’s upscale Champions Club will play host to the second annual Champions Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Ashley (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Enders (Pro Stock) and Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) will recap their victories from last year heading into Round 4 of the current six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

The Champions Dinner is part of the third annual Stampede of Speed, a mixture of Texas-themed racing, food and musical events celebrating the return of the Camping World Drag Racing Series to the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“Last year’s first-time event at the Stampede of Speed was such a special night with the previous winners,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Everyone in attendance got to spend some quality time with the winners. This year we’re ramping-up the ‘glamour factor’ with new décor and some added surprises for the guests. We’re excited to celebrate the achievements of Ron, Justin, Erica and Hector.”

Enders, a native of Houston, is the five-time/reigning Pro Stock world champion driving for Oklahoma-based Elite Motorsports. Capps, owner/driver of Ron Capps Motorsports, is the three-time reigning world champ in Funny Car.

The evening will feature a cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m. (CDT), plated dinner with entrees and desserts selected by the drivers, individual photo opportunities with each driver, a Q&A hosted by NHRA announcer Joe Castello and post-dinner concert on the lawn behind the luxury suites.

“Last year the Texas FallNationals Champions Dinner was amazing,” said Ashley, the native New Yorker who prevailed in Top Fuel on The Plex’s all-concrete surface in 2021 and 2022. “Everything the Texas Motorplex does is first-class and this is no different. It will be an honor to return and celebrate with Ron, Erica, Hector and all the previous Texas FallNationals winners in attendance. I can’t wait.”

As Ashley noted, all previous FallNationals professional winners have been invited to return for the event. Fans will be welcomed by a red-carpet entrance and unique Stampede of Speed backdrop entering the Champions Club. Following a tradition of major sporting events from around the world, the menu has been selected by the champions. Guests will enjoy servings of pepper crusted beef filet (selected by Enders) paired with a smoked duroc pork ravioli to give a BBQ flair (as chosen by Arana Jr.), along with potatoes dauphinoise and patty pan squash.

Dessert-wise, guests will sample sweet honey crisp apple pie (the choice of Capps) and New York-style cheesecake bar (a favorite of Ashley) topped with a house-made vanilla bean ice cream.

During the cocktail hour, guests will have opportunities to mingle with the drivers and have a photo taken with each. The four defending champs will be interviewed by Castello, official voice of the Stampede of Speed, from guest-submitted questions. The evening will conclude with a concert that also will include a whiskey-tasting opportunity and cigar bar. Guests also will receive an exclusive Champions Dinner gift.

Tickets for a table of eight remain available for $1,000 at https://stampedeofspeed.com/. Each ticket will include Wednesday night VIP parking, two drink tickets, dinner, photo with drivers, souvenir item and admission to the post-dinner concert. The event will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 and the private concert at 8:30.

The opening day of professional qualifying is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13, and single-day Champions Club tickets are available. Tickets include reserved seats in the Champions Club grandstand with seat backs and pit passes, dinner, access to the air-conditioned clubhouse and Champions Club preferred parking in the spectator lot.

At-track activity is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 9, when area media and a variety of local celebrities will participate in an invitation-only event. During the afternoon, 500 fans will have the chance to drive their car or truck down the quarter-mile as part of the Texas FallNationals Fan Warm-up benefitting the “Race to Feed,” with proceeds going to the Ennis and Waxahachie food banks. Registration for Fan Warm Up is now available.

Top Fuel point-leader Doug Kalitta continued his impressive performance in the Countdown to the Championship Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway, powering to the provisional pole to close-out the opening day of the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis.

Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged as provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 18th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, and third of six races in the Countdown playoffs.

Running in the final pair of the evening under the lights at WWTR, Kalitta turned in a 1,000-foot pass of 3.709-seconds at 331.85 mph in his Mac Tools/Toyota dragster. If that elapsed time holds, the veteran from Michigan will secure his second No. 1 spot this year and 53rd in his career. Kalitta, nephew of team-owner and drag racing legend Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, has won the first two Countdown races in a bid to claim his first world championship.

“Everybody is running really close, and we somehow snuck by them,” Kalitta said. “Hat’s off to (crew chiefs) Alan Johnson and Brian Husen and all my guys; they’re really working their tails off on this car and it’s definitely showing. Consistency is everything in this sport, and that was a nice A-to-B run for us. It was close, but we pulled it off.

“We’re all hungry. I always love coming to St. Louis. Just a lot of great memories here and a great racing town. This is really a good start for us here for the first qualifying run. The competition is tough and everybody is running well. I just feel really fortunate to pull off the low qualifier so far.”

California businessman/racer Mike Salinas took the provisional second spot at 3.710 and 329.75, with three-time world champion Antron Brown third at 3.714 and 331.69.

In Ha-Ha Car, Bob Tasca III delivered an epic blast to close-out qualifying, covering the 1,000-foot distance in a spectacular 3.852-seconds at 324.90 mph in his Ford Mustang. Coming off last weekend’s win at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., and advancing to second in points, Tasca grabbed the qualifying points Friday as only one of two drivers to dip into the 3.80s. With warmer temperatures in the forecast for Saturday, Tasca appears on-track to earn his sixth pole during his revitalized 2023 campaign and the 15th in his career. It also would be his second No. 1 in the playoffs, one week after making a career-best pass at zMAX outside Charlotte.

“We’ve been working on this all season long, starting in testing,” said Tasca, the longtime Blue Oval loyalist. “We had to have the setup to go out here and run with the big teams when the conditions were good. We had flashes of that early in the season, worked on it when the conditions were good and just seeing this car run really hard. (Crew chiefs) Aaron Brooks and Todd Okuhara, they have a lot of confidence in the setup. They were trying to run .85 and the car ran .85.

“This wasn’t a fluke. They told me keep it on the inside until about half-track and then pull it back slowly. Normally you muscle a Funny Car, but in this example, you’re really just finessing it. You can’t be a one-trick pony. You have to be able to throw down when it’s hot and be able to pull it back and still throw down when it’s cool.”

Blake Alexander has the provisional second spot with a run of 3.888 at 326.79. Sixteen-time world champion John Force is third after a pass in 3.914 at 325.06. Point-leader/three-time world champion Robert Hight, also of John Force Racing, is 13th.

WWTR has “belonged’ to Pro Stock’s Erica Enders over the years, and that trend continued Friday. The five-time/reigning world champion earned the provisional pole with a quarter-mile run of 6.549-seconds at 209.69 mph in her Johnson’s Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS. If that elapsed time holds, Enders would earn her third straight pole, fifth this season and 34th in her stellar career.

Erica has been nearly flawless at WWTR, winning the past four years and raising her total to six Wally trophies overall. That’s the most in NHRA history at the facility outside St. Louis. A seventh win this weekend _ the 47th in her career _ would also give the Houston native the most wins by a female competitor in NHRA history.

“I say this a lot, but I feed off of Mark Ingersoll, my crew chief,” Enders said. “I really enjoy his confidence because it in-turn gives me confidence. This place has always been amazing to me. To have (won) the last four years in a row is pretty awesome. It’s Mark’s home track, and he wants to swing hard here. We’re really excited.

“My sister and I have coined the phrase, ‘Everything changes in St. Louis.’ We’ll just go ahead and hope that’s going to be the outcome. When we went into the Countdown, we hadn’t won one yet but I said three races in a row, in three weeks I’m going to know where I stand and maybe my stomach can relax a little bit. It’s so fun coming here. I’m excited to have things change in St. Louis.”

Troy Coughlin Jr. has the provisional second spot via his pass of 6.558 at 208.97. Five-time world champion Greg Anderson, who won last weekend for the first time this season at zMAX Dragway, is third after a pass in 6.560 at 208.81. Point-leader Matt Hartford’s 6.565-second pass has him fourth.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera enjoyed another terrific Friday session, putting together an impressive quarter-mile pass of 6.716-seconds at 201.79 mph aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki. That run put the point-leader on-track for an incredible 11th pole this season in 12 Pro Stock Bike races. The series rookie secured his first career Countdown win last weekend at zMAX Dragway, and after moving back into the point lead, Herrera looks to keep rolling onto his first championship.

“I’ve been having fun all year, and all the little changes, they’re out to get us as a team or me,” Herrera said. “Just to have that feeling, basically, Matt Smith is doing everything he can to try to knock us off the top. I think that makes us drive harder, push harder, and me as a rider, try to be more consistent. I had an .029-second light there today and last weekend I had an average of .032. It makes me try harder and push harder, and the same for Andrew (Hines, crew chief). He wants to give me the most consistent but fast motorcycle, so I think overall it just drives us to keep on pushing. I’m just excited to be a part of it. I’m very lucky to ride for them and be part of it.”

Smith, the six-time/reigning world champion and defending event-winner, trails Herrera by 52 points heading into this weekend’s racing. Smith currently sits second on the ladder at 6.766 and 201.76. Four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec, Herrera’s Vance & Hines teammate, is third at 6.787 and 201.40.

The final two rounds of qualifying are set for this afternoon. Eliminations are scheduled to begin at noon (EDT) on Sunday, Oct. 1. Television coverage includes one hour of qualifying highlights at 2 p.m. (EDT) Sunday on FOX Sports 1, with three hours of eliminations starting at 3 p.m. on FS1.

Provisional first-round qualifying results Friday for the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., 18th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and third of six events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Doug Kalitta, 3.709-seconds, 331.85 mph; 2. Mike Salinas, 3.710, 329.75; 3. Antron Brown, 3.714, 331.69; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.730, 331.69; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.734, 329.83; 6. Leah Pruett, 3.742, 331.04; 7. Clay Millican, 3.745, 328.62; 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.748, 328.86; 9. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.816, 314.46; 10. Cody Krohn, 3.819, 319.07; 11. T.J. Zizzo, 3.832, 321.88; 12. Lex Joon, 3.920, 314.09; 13. Steve Torrence, 5.464, 119.76; 14. Austin Prock, 5.936, 110.86; 15. Josh Hart, 6.142, 110.64; 16. Brittany Force, 6.651, 88.33.

Not Qualified _ 17. Buddy Hull, 7.396, 78.78; 18. Terry Totten, 20.894, 158.39.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.852, 324.90; 2. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.888, 326.79; 3. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.914, 325.06; 4. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.928, 328.78; 5. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.937, 293.47; 6. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.959, 328.86; 7. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.982, 321.04; 8. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.079, 299.00; 9. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.193, 275.84; 10. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.220, 295.40; 11. Jack Wyatt, Charger, 4.296, 240.77; 12. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.904, 159.61; 13. Robert Hight, Camaro, 5.445, 131.48; 14. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 5.770, 122.43; 15. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 6.023, 111.12; 16. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 6.387, 114.01.

Not Qualified _ 17. Cruz Pedregon, 7.564, 91.85.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.549, 209.69; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.558, 208.97; 3. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.560, 208.81; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.565, 207.85; 5. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.569, 208.65; 6. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.570, 208.01; 7. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.573, 209.10; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.575, 207.69; 9. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.582, 208.39; 10. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.582, 207.15; 11. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.583, 208.81; 12. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.605, 208.62; 13. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.615, 207.27; 14. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.622, 207.15; 15. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.627, 207.85; 16. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.627, 206.61.

Not Qualified _ 17. Robert River, 7.123, 196.07; 18. Deric Kramer, 7.971, 122.87.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.716, 201.79; 2. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.766, 201.76; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.787, 201.40; 4. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.796, 199.14; 5. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.841, 197.31; 6. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.847, 194.21; 7. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.910, 195.96; 8. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.929, 194.60; 9. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.953, 193.82; 10. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.961, 193.40; 11. Chris Bostick, EBR, 7.026, 187.63; 12. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 7.061, 160.69; 13. Angie Smith, Buell, 7.190, 149.38.

Point standings (top-10) following the 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. The race was the 17th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and second of six in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _1. Doug Kalitta, 2,284; 2. Steve Torrence, 2,221; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,216; 4. Leah Pruett, 2,208; 5. Antron Brown, 2,192; 6. Brittany Force, 2,178; 7. Mike Salinas, 2,165; 8. Austin Prock, 2,130; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,101; 10. Tony Schumacher, 2,089.

Funny Car _1. Robert Hight, 2,299; 2. Bob Tasca III, 2,274; 3. (tie) Ron Capps, 2,230; Matt Hagan, 2,230; 5. Chad Green, 2,167; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,131; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,129; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,123; 9. John Force, 2,104; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,092.

Pro Stock _1. Matt Hartford, 2,250; 2. Erica Enders, 2,246; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,235; 4. Greg Anderson, 2,189; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,186; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 2,165; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,163; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 2,151; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,122; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 2,104.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera, 2,304; 2. Matt Smith, 2,252; 3. Hector Arana Jr., 2,250; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,200; 5. Angie Smith, 2,171; 6. Chase Van Sant, 2,144; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,116; 8. Steve Johnson, 2,107; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 2,105; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,084.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

