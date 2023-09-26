Kalitta Steaming Toward Top Fuel Title?

Seats are beginning to fill up on the Doug Kalitta Championship Bandwagon. So, like the popular NHRA Top Fuel veteran himself _ better act fast.

Kalitta remained undefeated in NHRA’s 2023 Countdown to the Championship playoffs, scoring his second straight win Sunday at zMAX Dragway and moving into the point lead during the 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals in Concord, N.C.

Kalitta took the championship lead for the first time since 2020 when he defeated four-time world champion Steve Torrence in their opening-round match. Bidding for his first championship, Kalitta leads Torrence by 63 points heading into Round 3 of the postseason. The Countdown is scheduled to resume Sept. 29-Oct.1 with the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., outside St. Louis.

“It’s incredible, really,” said Kalitta, nephew of drag racing legend/team-owner Conrad “Connie” Kalitta. “Just can’t say enough about (co-crew chiefs) Alan Johnson and Brian Husen and this whole Mac Tools Toyota team; it’s hard to believe. I love running here at Charlotte. We really just wanted to go rounds _ we made it to the best one.”

Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 17th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, and second of six events in the Countdown.

Paired in the final round against Mike Salinas, Kalitta powered to a 1,000-foot run of 3.696-seconds at 333.49 mph en route to the 51st victory of his career. Doug’s day included victories against Torrence, Kalitta Motorsports teammate/2013 world champion Shawn Langdon and Leah Pruett. That set up the marquee matchup against Salinas, who went 3.718 at 328.46 in the final. With four races remaining, Kalitta’s 63-point lead over Torrence and 68 over Justin Ashley is roughly three rounds of racing.

“The sun was out (Sunday), but a lot of what my car’s been doing was with low temperatures so it was nice. That thing was going down the track with 3.74s, and then we obviously had to tune it up for the finals. Mike was right there so it was a really close race. It was good to beat him because he knocked us out of the No. 1 qualifier (Saturday) night so it was a good day for all my guys.”

Kalitta now has scored back-to-back wins for the first time since 2016. “I’m glad I’m along for the ride for whatever we end up with,” said Kalitta, a 59-year-old resident of Ann Arbor, Mich. “It’s a great start (to the Countdown) for us and I just have a ton of support from everyone who has followed me over the years.

“It’s been a while (since he was in the point lead); obviously, with Alan and Brian and everybody _those guys are the ones used to winning championships. We’re just going to keep plugging away. We’ve just got to keep going rounds and it’s a matter of getting and staying consistent. I want to try to stay ahead _ however we have to do it. Everyone in this class is driving the wheels off these things and there’s a bunch of great cars. It’s tough and you’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get them. I’m happy to be here and it’s a good spot to be in, for sure.”

Doug’s high-profile tuning crew is motivated to give their driver and 85-year-old Connie Kalitta this championship. “We had to work hard to get here; it’s been a real long year,” Husen said. “Sometimes you have to fail to learn how to be good at what you do. We’re just kind of hitting it at the right point, thank goodness. Man, what a hell of a final. Good times!”

Salinas advanced to his second final this year and 17th in his career by defeating Mike Bucher and Austin Prock. It was a rewarding weekend for Salinas, who set both ends of the track record Saturday to become the first driver in NHRA history to go 300-mph in the 1/8-mile. The California businessman is the charter member of the “Phillips Connect 300 to the 1/8” club.

In Ha-Ha Car, Bob Tasca III finished a monumental weekend with a victory against point-leader Robert Hight in the final. Tasca covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.933-seconds at 329.26 mph in his Ford Mustang to earn a hole-shot victory over Hight’s 3.932 at 326.95. It was the third victory of the 2023 campaign for Tasca and the 15th of his career, as the veteran also moved to second in points.

After making a career-best run of 3.836-seconds Saturday to qualify third, Tasca trailered Alexis DeJoria, Terry Haddock and three-time world champion Matt Hagan to reach the final against Hight. Previously 0-3 against the three-time world champ in final rounds, Tasca’s 0.050-second reaction time proved the difference in a thrilling win. Tasca also pulled to within 25 points of Hight after two Countdown races.

“It was a big win for our program,” said Tasca, a 47-year-old resident of Hope, R.I., and longtime Blue Oval loyalist. “I wish the fans all could have had a live feed to my pit. Every person on our team, crew chiefs included, thrashed to swap the engines. For me, that is the most gut-wrenching part of racing. There is nothing I can do. I’m at home when I’m in that car and the stage bulb is on because I know I have a shot at it. So, this win is dedicated to the team.

“I think we’re somewhat racing with a chip on our shoulder this year. How many people in this room would have thought Bob Tasca would be (25 points) out of first? Bottom line is, we’ve really come together as a team, probably moreso than any point in my career and the car really sees it. I’m so impressed with the car they’ve given me. I’ve always wanted to win at all the Bruton Smith tracks, and I know he’s smiling down from above. I’ve thought the world of their family; our families have been close and it’s really cool to have a trophy from every Bruton Smith track.”

Hight, who set the track record Saturday to qualify No. 1, advanced to his second straight final-round playoff appearance and 101st in his career in his Chevrolet Camaro SS fielded by John Force Racing. Hight posted round-victories against Paul Lee and Alex Laughlin.

In Pro Stock, five-time world champion Greg Anderson rallied to post his belated first win of the season. Anderson defeated KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn in the final with a quarter-mile run of 6.554-seconds at 209.23 mph in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS. It was the 102nd career victory for Anderson, who prevailed in the backyard of his sponsor, NASCAR team-owner Rick Hendrick.

Anderson defeated Jerry Tucker, Cristian Cuadra and five-time/reigning world champion Erica Enders to reach the final, leading from start-to-finish against Glenn, who went 6.590 at 206.73. The victory moved Anderson, a 62-year-old resident of Charlotte, to fourth in points and re-ignited his bid for a sixth world championship with four races remaining.

“That was incredible. It was my day, and I haven’t really had many ‘my days’ this year,” said Anderson, now 61 points out of first. “It’s definitely sweet to do it here at Charlotte, my home track, with all my family, my friends, all the support, the Hendrick group. It’s just perfect, absolutely perfect. I had a couple of storybook wins last year and this one is right up there. It’s been a long year for me, but my team has been doing a great job all year long and I’m very proud of that.

“We didn’t back into a win today; we earned a win today. We absolutely went out and earned one. We outran everybody and did a better job racing than everybody did. We’re peaking at the right time, without a doubt. It’s going to be an exciting Countdown. I’m sure today scrambled the points up quite a bit, and it put a lot of people right back in the hunt, myself being one of them.”

Glenn shrugged-off an opening-round loss last weekend at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., to move to third in points. Glenn reached his eighth final in 2023 with round-wins against Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield and Deric Kramer. Matt Hartford stayed in the championship lead, holding a four-point advantage over Enders and 15 points over Glenn.

NHRA’s landmark 500th race in Pro Stock Motorcycle saw Gaige Herrera earn his first career Countdown victory, covering the quarter-mile in 6.726-seconds at 201.34 mph aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki against a red-lighting Hector Arana Jr. Herrera moved back into the point lead en route to the seventh victory of his rookie season. Gaige also returned to form after suffering an early exit last weekend at Maple Grove Raceway.

There were no upsets on Sunday at zMAX. Herrera, who qualified No. 1, rolled to round-wins against 2016 world champion Jerry Savoie, six-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith and Chase Van Sant, setting a track E.T. record in the opening round at 6.706-seconds. Arana Jr. left early in the finals, but Herrera would have been tough to take down as he enjoyed another spectacular weekend. Herrera’s lead against Matt Smith now stands at 52 points.

“It was a good Sunday. I’m glad my bike was consistent again,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Mirada, Calif. “It came off the trailer running strong and I’m glad we came home with the win. I’m happy with that. This is definitely one of my favorite tracks.

“Andrew Hines (crew chief) and those guys, they don’t quit. I’m with one of the best teams with Vance & Hines. It’s pretty cool, racing Matt second round. The ladder couldn’t have worked out any better for me. I regained the points lead and definitely have a lot of momentum going into St. Louis.”

Arana Jr. _ son of 2009 Pro Stock Bike world champion Hector Sr. _ remained third in points by getting past Steve Johnson, Angie Smith and four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec. Hector Jr. and his EBR reached the championship round for the third time in 2023 and 33rd time in his career.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. The race was the 17th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and second of six in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Spencer Massey; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Mike Bucher; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Justin Ashley; 14. Josh Hart.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Alex Laughlin; 5. Terry Haddock; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Dave Richards; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. John Smith; 11. Chad Green; 12. Ron Capps; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. John Force.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Camrie Caruso; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 10. Bo Butner; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Eric Latino; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Hector Arana Jr.; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Chase Van Sant; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Kelly Clontz; 8. Matt Smith; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Jianna Evaristo; 12. John Hall; 13. Steve Johnson; 14. Jerry Savoie; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Ron Tornow.

Final Pro and Sportsman results from zMAX Dragway:

Top Fuel _ Doug Kalitta, 3.696-seconds, 333.49 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.718-seconds, 328.46 mph.

Funny Car _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.933, 329.26 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.932, 326.95.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.726, 201.34 def. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, Foul/Red Light.

Pro Stock _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.554, 209.23 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.590, 206.73.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Julie Nataas, 5.190, 275.28 def. Earl Nichols Jr., 5.212, 278.06.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Phil Esz, Chevy Camaro, 5.495, 261.27 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.495, 264.96.

Competition Eliminator _ Jared Kimbrough, Dragster, 7.311, 180.67 def. David Eaton, Roadster, 6.691, 167.20.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock _ John DeFlorian Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.326, 220.84 def. Chris Powers, Camaro, 6.348, 220.26.

Factory X _ Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.100, 190.70 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Challenger, 12.801, 68.31.

Final round-by-round results from zMAX Dragway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Shawn Langdon, 3.764, 328.38 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.257, 200.65; Austin Prock, 3.722, 323.27 def. Josh Hart, 5.109, 139.18; Antron Brown, 3.686, 337.24 def. Spencer Massey, 3.745, 327.35; Mike Salinas, 3.687, 336.91 def. Mike Bucher, 3.891, 310.27; Doug Kalitta, 3.718, 333.16 def. Steve Torrence, 3.725, 332.34; Brittany Force, 3.736, 332.67 def. Clay Millican, 3.777, 330.47; Leah Pruett, 3.708, 333.08 def. Justin Ashley, 4.922, 152.99;

QUARTERFINALS _ Prock, 4.655, 223.17 def. Force, 4.834, 195.90; Salinas, 10.773, 68.86 was unopposed; Pruett, 3.829, 319.60 def. Brown, 5.050, 152.78; Kalitta, 3.741, 333.33 def. Langdon, 4.907, 156.64;

SEMIFINALS _ Salinas, 3.898, 257.68 def. Prock, 4.189, 305.77; Kalitta, 3.745, 328.70 def. Pruett, 3.778, 325.69;

FINAL _ Kalitta, 3.696, 333.49 def. Salinas, 3.718, 328.46.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.871, 328.70 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 6.692, 106.27; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 7.473, 87.25 was unopposed; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.868, 331.28 def. John Smith, Charger, Foul/Red Light; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.138, 306.46 def. John Force, Camaro, 9.366, 79.86; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.176, 299.20 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.729, 177.67; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.157, 296.57 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.520, 188.99; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.918, 329.91 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.822, 160.96; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.919, 322.81 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.947, 323.58;

QUARTERFINALS _Tasca III, 3.894, 329.02 def. Haddock, Foul/Red Light; Laughlin, 4.203, 300.66 def. Richards, 8.719, 77.54; Hight, 3.963, 314.68 def. Lee, 4.643, 176.70; Hagan, 3.996, 313.88 def. Wilkerson, 4.543, 186.82;

SEMIFINALS _Tasca III, 3.935, 327.35 def. Hagan, 3.953, 321.04; Hight, 3.934, 325.22 def. Laughlin, 4.200, 305.77;

FINAL _Tasca III, 3.933, 329.26 def. Hight, 3.932, 326.95.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 8.126, 163.87 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, Foul/Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.576, 208.59 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.586, 207.66; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.580, 207.78 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.569, 209.36; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.559, 208.65 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.604, 209.14; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.570, 208.14 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.584, 208.59; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.596, 208.81 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.674, 207.02; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.597, 206.80 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.639, 206.83; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.544, 209.65 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.629, 205.82;

QUARTERFINALS _ Glenn, 6.590, 207.75 def. Stanfield, 7.660, 140.36; Kramer, 6.596, 208.39 def. Caruso, 6.580, 206.92; Anderson, 6.561, 209.17 def. C. Cuadra, 9.652, 88.26; Enders, 6.567, 208.68 def. Hartford, 6.564, 209.46;

SEMIFINALS _ Glenn, 6.619, 206.42 def. Kramer, Foul/Red Light; Anderson, 6.546, 209.30 def. Enders, 6.590, 208.97;

FINAL _ Anderson, 6.554, 209.23 def. Glenn, 6.590, 206.73.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Angie Smith, EBR, 6.846, 198.26 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.883, 195.68 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.899, 196.67; Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.791, 199.46 def. John Hall, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.785, 201.61 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.949, 193.24; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.858, 195.00 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.881, 193.57; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.863, 196.47 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.898, 195.28; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.791, 200.08 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, Broke; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.706, 201.94 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, Foul/Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ Van Sant, 6.861, 197.45 def. Ellis, Foul/Red Light; Krawiec, 6.828, 199.85 def. Clontz, 6.950, 194.86; Arana Jr., 6.873, 197.86 def. A. Smith, 6.836, 198.50; Herrera, 6.747, 200.71 def. M. Smith, 7.880, 122.91;

SEMIFINALS _ Arana Jr., 6.815, 198.06 def. Krawiec, 6.855, 199.17; Herrera, 6.755, 201.10 def. Van Sant, Foul/Red Light;

FINAL _ Herrera, 6.726, 201.34 def. Arana Jr, Foul/Red Light.

Point standings (top-10) following the 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. The race was the 17th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and second of six in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _1. Doug Kalitta, 2,284; 2. Steve Torrence, 2,221; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,216; 4. Leah Pruett, 2,208; 5. Antron Brown, 2,192; 6. Brittany Force, 2,178; 7. Mike Salinas, 2,165; 8. Austin Prock, 2,130; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,101; 10. Tony Schumacher, 2,089.

Funny Car _1. Robert Hight, 2,299; 2. Bob Tasca III, 2,274; 3. (tie) Ron Capps, 2,230; Matt Hagan, 2,230; 5. Chad Green, 2,167; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,131; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,129; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,123; 9. John Force, 2,104; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,092.

Pro Stock _1. Matt Hartford, 2,250; 2. Erica Enders, 2,246; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,235; 4. Greg Anderson, 2,189; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,186; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 2,165; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,163; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 2,151; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,122; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 2,104.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera, 2,304; 2. Matt Smith, 2,252; 3. Hector Arana Jr., 2,250; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,200; 5. Angie Smith, 2,171; 6. Chase Van Sant, 2,144; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,116; 8. Steve Johnson, 2,107; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 2,105; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,084.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).





