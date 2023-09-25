Byron Wins At TMS: Hands The Boss 300th Victory

William Byron’s storybook NASCAR Cup Series career at Hendrick Motorsports continued Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, where his season-leading sixth victory delivered “Mr. H” his milestone 300th win.

Byron overtook fellow Playoff-contender Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing on a late-race restart to win the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, opening event of the Cup Playoffs Round of 12. Byron took advantage of Wallace and non-Playoff driver Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing as they battled side-by-side on a restart with six laps remaining to steal the lead along TMS’ long backstretch.

Once in clean air, Byron rolled to a 1.863-second margin of victory over runnerup Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing. Byron’s first Cup win on TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth punched his ticket into the Round of 8, one step closer to a shot at his first Cup championship.

“Yeah, first-off, just making the Round of 8 is an accomplishment in itself,” said Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prepared by crew chief Rudy Fugle. “I think for us and where we are with our team, the Round of 16 definitely would be a big disappointment not to make it through, but the Round of 12 is tough. So it’s always an accomplishment to get to the Round of 8. So excited about that.

“Then yeah, win No. 300 and everything that Mr. H has meant to me in my career so far. I don’t know if it’s one quote (bit of advice), but just how he values people and just how people make things go. I think that I’ve always valued that because he’s taught us and instilled that in us.”

Byron and Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Camaro, led Playoff drivers to a sweep of the top-five finishing positions, with Wallace taking third in his No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin placing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the No. 20 and No. 11 Toyotas. Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup champion, finished sixth in his track-record 39th and final Cup start at “The Great American Speedway.” Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing, is retiring at season’s end.

In contrast, Byron’s career at HMS is in its formative stages brandishing the number most closely associated with four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the win,” said Byron, a 25-year-old North Carolina native. “I just couldn’t put myself in that mindset where we were running. We were running fifth, fifth-to-sixth, and I felt like that was going to be a good points day. I think honestly for me, that’s what I had to focus on. Like, I can’t give up free points. I was just trying to focus on my job. I think my crew chief had more optimism that we had speed to win, but I was just thinking about trying to get to the end of the race and get a 40- to 50-point day.

“I finally got a good restart at the end, but (teammate) Kyle Larson really deserved this one. Those guys were really fast all day and I hate it for them in the end.’’ Byron was referring to Larson’s crash while battling Wallace for the lead with 20 laps remaining.

“Man, it was awesome getting this car to the front,” Byron said. “My car loved clean air. We just fought through traffic all day. My Liberty University Chevrolet was just tight back in traffic but had good pace. It was a grind-it-out day, and our team was there at the end and I’m really proud of this one as hot as it was. We’ll take it and go on to the next round.”

Next up on the schedule is the YellaWood 500 on the high-banked/2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday, Oct. 1. The three-race Round of 12 set will conclude Sunday, Oct. 8, with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s combined oval/road-course.

Byron recalled the early days of his career in the Charlotte/Concord area, where he grew up a Hendrick Motorsports fan. “Yeah, I mean, it’s really special,” Byron said. “I watched win No. 200 on TV when Jimmie Johnson won that race. I always felt like obviously the gold standard was Hendrick Motorsports, so if I could ever drive for them, once I started having success in my own career, that was the goal.

“When I met Mr. Hendrick when I was 14 at JR Motorsports I told him that was a goal, to drive for him. I didn’t have a lot of confidence that would work out, but I was going to put it out there. When we met again when I was 18 and running the Truck Series and sat down, I just had the confidence that he was going to take care of me and he was going to put me in the right places to succeed.

“He committed to me, and even through my rookie season and 2019 and all those years that I was kind of struggling, he just committed and kept encouraging me. I’m super-thankful to him, and to give him No. 300 is really cool.”

Hendrick recalled meeting a “very determined, not cocky” 14-year-old Byron and processing his sales pitch. “He’s such a great young man,” Hendrick said. “With no more experience than he had and to step into Xfinity cars and do what he did there, what he did in the Trucks and how quick he’s learned _he’s a student and he spends a lot of time in the simulator and he’s got a work ethic. So, I’m real proud of him and I’m just thinking about how he’s progressing and what the future looks like with he and Rudy together.”

Fugle believes he and Byron are ready to pounce during their breakout season. “Yeah, I think we’ve grown. This is year No. 3, so we’ve grown every single year,” Fugle said. “We would like to be winning and running in the top-three all day every week like we did at the beginning of the year. We’re working towards that. It’s tough, and we’re continuing to find speed in our cars. The engine shop showed up today. They were really, really working hard and finding more power.”

Wallace, looking to become just the sixth pole-sitter in 43 Cup races at TMS to go wire-to-wire, led five times for a race-and-career-high 111 laps. Wallace fought off Larson’s challenge but couldn’t do likewise with Byron.

Larson, who led four times for 99 laps, took control of the 267-lapper via a five-second lead with 25 to go before a spin by J.J. Yeley brought out a caution. The ensuing restart with 21 laps remaining saw Wallace starting up-front alongside Larson. The two engaged in a door-to-door battle on the opening lap. Wallace then made a move high on Larson heading into Turn 1 on the next lap, with the rear end of Larson’s car breaking loose and sliding into the outside Safer Barrier at the exit of the banking in Turn 2.

“We just went in there side-by-side and I lost it,’’ said Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro. “Pretty bummed, but happy for William and Mr. H. Three hundred Cup series wins is incredible and a great night overall for our organization.’’

Still, the crash was a massive hit for Larson’s Playoff hopes, as the 2021 Cup champion went from a possible automatic berth into the next round to finishing 31st. Larson dropped from fourth in the Playoff standings to eighth _ the transfer spot for the next round.

Next up for Wallace was Byron, who started up-front with 13 to go. Wallace used a well-timed restart to jump into the lead, but it was short-lived as a multi-car accident triggered by Reddick one lap later brought out the 11th caution of the afternoon. That set-up the final restart with Wallace and Briscoe on the front row and Byron alongside Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott, a non-Playoff driver, in the next row.

With Wallace and Briscoe battling for the lead in his No. 14 SHR Ford on the backstretch on the restart, Byron shot low with a strong move to make the pass on both.

“Just choked,’’ Wallace said. “My worst restart (of the day). Hate it for my team, hate it for (primary sponsor) McDonald’s. We deserved to be in Victory Lane, but nothing’s ever guaranteed. You have to go out and fight for it and not give it away and that’s what I did.”

With Byron’s victory, Playoff drivers now have won all four postseason races run this season. In the Round of 16, Larson won at Darlington Raceway; Reddick prevailed at Kansas Speedway and Hamlin won the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski, co-owner/driver of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, was the only other Playoff contender outside the top-five finishers to record a top-10 result (seventh) in the No. 6 Ford. RFK Racing teammate and Prosper, Texas, native Chris Buescher (No. 17 Ford, 14th) and JGR’s Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Toyota, 17th) were the only other Playoff contenders to crack the top-20.

Meanwhile, it was a disastrous start to the Round of 12 for Reddick (25th), Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford, 28th), Larson and Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet, 34th). Heading into next Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, Reddick sits 10th in the Playoff standings (-3 of Larson), Blaney 11th (-11) and Busch 12th (-17).