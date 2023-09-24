Wallace To Begin Round of 12 From Pole In Texas

RacinToday.com

Championship contender Bubba Wallace opened the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 in promising fashion Saturday, earning pole position during qualifying for today’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota fielded by 23XI Racing, posted lap of 28.672-seconds/188.337 mph around TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval in the final round of qualifying to earn his first pole of the season and second of his career. Wallace’s first pole was scored last August at Michigan International Speedway.

The final seed in the field of 12 Playoff drivers, Wallace will lead the 36-car field to the green flag beginning at 3:30 p.m. (EDT, USA Network and PRN and SiriusXM radio).

“We have the best track position right now, but we know with strategy everything is going to change and evolve,” Wallace said. “We’re going to get behind at some point, so it’s just a matter of making the most of every situation that we’re in. We’ve got to figure out how to get back up there, but you can’t get complacent on the small victories. It takes a lot of them to get to a big victory, but it’s a good start.”

Wallace easily topped his previous best starting position at “The Great American Speedway” of 10th in the spring race of 2019, in eight career starts.

“Was I expecting it? I don’t know,” Wallace said. “In qualifying, I tend to try too hard and overthink things. I need to stop that and just go out and do. So that was a good surprise.”

Wallace, the last competitor to qualify during the 10-driver final round of time trials, edged-out Prosper, Texas, native Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Ford, lapped in 28.711-seconds/188.081 mph _ just 0.039-seconds shy of Wallace’s pole-winning effort. Buescher’s qualifying run was his best of the season, topping his fourth at Michigan.

“That was definitely encouraging. It stinks to get bumped by the last car at the end like that,” Buescher said. “That’s a bummer. But it’s the first part of the weekend. Our Fastenal Mustang had a ton of speed there in qualifying and it’s our best qualifying effort of the year so I’m really proud of that.

“I’m proud to have both the RFK Fords up here. It’s a good start for us at a track that we have been looking forward to for a long time. It’s hot and slick and we were still able to put good speed down, so I’m happy with that.”

In addition to the front row, Playoff contenders took four of the top five positions overall as Brad Keselowski, co-owner of RFK Racing, will start third and Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing fifth. Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing prevented the Playoff driver sweep by qualifying fourth.

Three other Playoff drivers will start among the top-10 as Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing qualified seventh, Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing was ninth and JGR teammate Denny Hamlin was 10th. Hamlin, last weekend’s winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, advanced to the final round of qualifying but was forced to abort his lap.

That left five Playoff drivers outside the top-10, including three failing to crack the top-15. Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports qualified 11th, Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing was 15th, second-seeded Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing was 16th, top-seeded William Byron of Henrick Motorsports was 18th and Ryan Blaney of Team Penske was 23rd.

Retiring Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing will start 22nd in his track-record 39th and final Cup appearance at TMS.

Regular-season champion John Hunter Nemechek moved a step closer to a more coveted title by storming back to win Saturday’s 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 12 Playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The victory secured the Joe Gibbs Racing driver an automatic berth into the Round of 8. Nemechek joined JR Motorsports ace Justin Allgaier, winner of the Playoff opener last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, in the “no pressure” category heading into the first-round Playoff finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Allgaier was dominant in this race as well, leading 134 of 200 laps around TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval. But Nemechek was able to drive past him and Playoff contender Parker Kligerman of Big Machine Racing with seven laps remaining to secure his series-high seventh win of the season. It also was his second Xfinity Series win at TMS, with his other coming in 2021.

“My goal coming into today was to lock ourselves into the next round,” Nemechek said. “Our road- courses haven’t been very great with me this year. Joe Gibbs Racing as an organization has been really good on road-courses, but going into the ROVAL and not having to worry about that is definitely a relief. We’re still going to go there and try to play strategy, try to win the race and get some more Playoff points, but focus on Las Vegas, Miami and Martinsville and then on to Phoenix.”

The 12th and final caution of the day set up a restart with 10 laps remaining and Allgaier leading. He maintained the advantage until he was challenged by Kligerman on the backstretch with eight to go. As Allgaier and Kligerman battled for the lead, they appeared to make light contact that led to both cars getting loose. Nemechek, who restarted third, pounced on the opportunity by immediately getting by Allgaier and then past Kligerman on the frontstretch with seven laps remaining. Nemechek, who led twice for 38 laps, cruised en route to a 1.005-second victory over Kligerman.

“I messed-up that final restart. It bounced out of third gear,” Nemechek said. “That one was on me. I knew that I had to push hard and try to recover right there, but hats off to the No. 20 team, Joe Gibbs Racing. It is absolutely amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish so far this year and I don’t think we’re done yet.”

Allgaier was not pleased with Kligerman’s move, as it cost both drivers a chance at the victory. “We put ourselves in good position,” Allgaier said. “That last caution kind of hurt us because we didn’t have tires, but still thought we’d do a good job.

“Parker, when I went and I talked to him, said I squeezed him. I felt like I left him plenty of room there knowing he’d go to the bottom and he drove it in super, super-deep into (Turn) 3. And he’s been around the sport long enough to know what’s going to happen. Just disappointed. Not only did it mess-up battling for second it put us way up in the marbles.”

Kligerman offered his version of the incident, noting, “Had a great run, got to him (Allgaier) and I don’t know how much we got ‘squeezed’ or didn’t. I thought I could clear him super-easily, but I got super- loose. Feels like I got choked; he says he gave a lot of room. I’ll have to look at it.”

Allgaier and Kligerman led a parade of Playoff drivers as the group secured the top eight finishing positions. Rookies Sammy Smith of Joe Gibbs Racing and Chandler Smith of Kaulig Racing took third and fourth, respectively, while Allgaier recovered to complete the top-five.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer finished sixth and was followed by Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed to complete the Playoff sweep of the top-eight positions.

Allgaier started on-pole. From the outset it appeared he might go wire-to-wire and get his second Playoff win in two weeks. Allgaier won the first two stages in dominant fashion, leading 79 of 90 laps.

In the third and final stage, Allgaier was pushed out of the racing line from behind by Chandler Smith with 86 to go. Allgaier saved the car but dropped to mid-pack while Nemechek and Custer were in position for the win. However, Allgaier took advantage of a caution with 45 laps remaining to move back up-front while Nemechek and Custer got caught in the pits and restarted at the back.

But the two final cautions eventually cost Allgaier, who was out of fresh tires. The subsequent restarts allowed the field to tighten-up and eventually overtake him.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 also was costly to some Playoff contenders with finishes of 24th or worse _ drivers who more than likely will need to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway to advance. That race will determine which six drivers will join Nemechek and Allgaier in the next round.

Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric currently sits eighth after a 24th-place finish, 17 points behind sixth-place Sammy Smith. Jordan Anderson Racing’s Jeb Burton, who finished 31st due to a suspension issue, is 10th and trails Smith by 36. JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry finished 27th and sits 11th and 27 back. Sam Mayer, Berry’s teammate, took the biggest hit as a result of an accident on the opening lap. He finished last in the 38-car field and is 51 points behind Smith.

TMS officials sent Kevin “Happy” Harvick off with a fitting tribute Friday before his final laps at “The Great American Speedway” in today’s NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The 2014 Cup Series champion, Harvick answered questions from hundreds of fans who came to honor their favorite driver in The Speedway Club’s Grand Ballroom.

Harvick was presented a number of gifts by Speedway Motorsports President/CEO Marcus Smith, Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & General Manager Mark Faber and TMS Vice President of Events and Speedway Motorsports Director of Events Kenton Nelson. Smith presented Harvick a key to Texas Motor Speedway; Faber handed him a longhorn steer skull with Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Light paint scheme and Nelson handed him a proclamation signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The event was hosted by PRN’s Brad Gillie.

“Marcus was a big piece of why I came back and drove this year, just because of the fact that he explained why it was important to celebrate with the fans,” said Harvick, of Stewart-Haas Racing. “It gives everyone kind of an opportunity to go for the last time to the racetrack.

“Texas has been just a great racetrack for us through the years and being able to know that every time we used to step foot in here in an Xfinity car, you were expected to win the race. We finally broke that barrier on the Cup side after so many shortfalls. So, it’s fun, especially at a place like this where you’ve been fortunate to have had success.”

Harvick’s TMS record includes three NASCAR Cup Series victories, five Xfinity victories and one CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory in 63 total starts. His Cup wins came in consecutive years (2017, 2018, 2019) and three of his five Xfinity wins were scored in consecutive years (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012). The native Californian’s lone Truck Series win came in 2011.

Harvick reached the NASCAR Cup Playoffs in this final campaign despite not winning a race during the regular season, but was eliminated after the first round. Harvick now has seven races remaining in which to capture a victory after going winless in only four of the previous 22 seasons (2004, 2008, 2009, 2021).






