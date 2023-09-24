Salinas Makes History; Stewart DQs in N.C.

Top Fuel competitor Mike Salinas became the first driver in NHRA history to reach 300 mph in the 1/8-mile, setting both ends of the zMAX Dragway track record Saturday en route to qualifying No. 1 during the 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals in Concord, N.C.

Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the 17th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, and second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Final eliminations are scheduled begin at 11 a.m. (EDT) today. FOX Sports 2 will air 90 minutes of qualifying highlights beginning at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). FOX Sports 1 will continue with another 90 minutes of second-day qualifying at 11 a.m. FS1 will air three-hours of finals coverage beginning at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster driven by point-leader and NHRA team-owner Tony Stewart was found to have unapproved ignition parts. Due to the specific items discovered during inspection, Stewart was disqualified from the event and awarded zero points. In addition to a national TAD championship, Stewart also is vying for a title in the North Central Region. “Smoke” is leading the North Central Region championship standings with 309 points, 75 ahead of teammate Mike Coughlin.

Salinas blasted to an epic 1,000-foot lap of 3.647-seconds at 338.00 mph in his dragster, earning his third pole in 2023 and 14th in his career. The California businessman also powered to 300.80 mph to the 1/8-mile mark during the final run of qualifying _ first time in NHRA history a driver has reached 300 mph in the 1/8-mile. Salinas is the first member of the “Phillips Connect 300 to the 1/8” Club, which net him a $30,000 bonus. It also was the fifth-fastest run in Top Fuel history, as Salinas aims for his second win of the season.

“This is surreal. Racers, we all dream about this,” Salinas said. “We’re inching-up on things. This was not something we just stumbled on. The run itself, from half-track on, it was moving pretty good. I’m new to this stuff still, I’m learning, I’m not a veteran. To be able to do this and be the first at it, it’s amazing.”

NHRA and Phillips Connect partnered last season to create a program rewarding technology and engineering among teams in the Camping World Drag Racing Series.

“The track was amazing,” said Salinas, who will race Mike Bucher in today’s first round of a 14-car ladder. “(Crew chiefs) Rob Flynn and Arron Cave getting this thing ready for us _ I never get involved with that, but I had this ‘all-or-nothing’ that we’ve been doing. We’ve been working on this for a while and our car has been close several times in testing. We knew we were going to do it, we just didn’t know when. Tonight was the perfect time to do it. The car seemed to like what we’re doing, and Rob and Aaron are amazing every run. We are a real team and I’m just happy to be part of what they’ve put together.”

Flynn, a veteran tuner, added: “We’ve been struggling, but we’re not giving up. Mike says, ‘Don’t give up, hit it as hard as you can.’ We fired everything we could think of that run and thank goodness it stuck. This past winter we decided we wanted to shoot for that. To be the first one, that’s really special. It’s never going to happen again, and it was really incredible being on the starting line and everyone congratulating you and everything.”

The 300-mph mark was one of the last barriers in the nitro categories reached in a safe and controlled manner. Phillips Connect created this unique program during the 2022 season. The industry leader has developed innovative IoT sensor connection technology widely used in the freight industry, keeping drivers and their cargo safe. Phillips Connect products also are designed to improve overall safety and security, reduce costs in fleet maintenance and dramatically enhance fleet asset utilization.

“Mike is always going to be remembered for being the first to go 300 mph in the 1/8-mile,” said Phillips Connect EVP Jim Epler, who enjoyed a standout drag racing career and was the first Funny Car driver to exceed the 300-mph mark in the quarter-mile. “This is a big accomplishment and it was fun to see. I’m super-proud of Mike and his team. Rob Flynn and I worked together 20 years ago and I was real fortunate to work with him. I couldn’t be prouder of them and he will be known for this for the rest of his life.”

The program is open to 10 competitors, and the next nine racers in the nitro categories to reach the mark also will earn recognition and a bonus. The second driver to hit the 300-mph mark in the 1/8-mile will receive $13,000, while the third will receive $9,000. The fourth through 10th drivers will each receive $3,000. The purse award is unique to each driver regardless of team affiliation and regardless of whether the driver is competing in Top Fuel or Funny Car.

Three-time world champion Antron Brown earned the second spot at 3.655-seconds and 332.75 mph _ along with a speed of 299.00 to the 1/8-mile. Doug Kalitta, who scored his landmark 50th career victory in the weather-delayed Countdown opener last Monday at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., qualified third at 3.665 and 331.61.

Funny Car point-leader Robert Hight put on an impressive show to close-out Saturday night, topping three-time world champion Matt Hagan’s spectacular run on Friday with a track-record 1,000-foot performance of 3.824-seconds at 330.15 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. A night after Hagan made the quickest run of the year in the class, Hight went even quicker to earn his fifth pole of the season and the 82nd in his career.

After suffering a huge explosion on the starting line during Friday’s qualifying session, Hight and his John Force Racing team rebounded Saturday by making a pair of stellar runs _ including the blast that ended the evening. Hight, who is looking to go two-for-two in the Countdown after winning on Monday at Maple Grove, will start with a bye run in a 15-car field.

“Sometimes when you really go up there and push and try really hard, it doesn’t work out,” said Hight, a three-time world champ. “Everything has to come together and there are a lot of variables. It’s a science, but there is some luck with it. Everything has to come into place. But we were pushing, we wanted to go out there and get the No. 1 spot. I never get too hopeful, but to do it by 0.001-seconds, that tells you how close this racing is.

“Matt Hagan and I had a race last weekend that was even closer, and that’s pretty amazing. Hats off to my guys for rebounding from a tough go of it (Friday). I have a lot of confidence in this team. This is a great racetrack. We’ve had a lot of success here over the years, and it was cool to see records fall here tonight.”

Hagan, who closed-out the night with a strong 3.828, qualified second via his 3.825 at 333.49 in his Dodge Charger. Bob Tasca III moved to third with a career-best run of 3.836 at 331.94 in his Ford Mustang.

Erica Enders has opened the Pro Stock playoffs with two straight No. 1 qualifiers, thanks to Friday’s quarter-mile run of 6.509-seconds at 210.18 mph in her Chevrolet Camaro SS. It’s the fourth top spot of the season for the five-time/reigning world champion and the 33rd in her career. Erica will open eliminations today against Mason McGaha and his Camaro.

“Today didn’t really go as planned but making that monster run (Friday) was significant,” Enders said. “It showed that what we had in Reading carried over here in Charlotte. We’ll make the adjustments accordingly. I’m proud for the No. 1 position. All of those points are going matter at the end of the game.”

Camrie Caruso took the second at 6.525 and 209.20 in her Camaro while defending event-winner Aaron Stanfield qualified his Camaro third at 6.533 and 210.50. Point-leader Matt Hartford, who has won the last two races, qualified his Camaro eighth.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera continued his qualifying dominance, earning his 10th pole of the season aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki on the strength of a quarter-mile pass in 6.731-seconds at 200.44 mph from Friday.

On the weekend of Pro Stock Motorcycle’s 500th career event, Herrera is looking to pick up his seventh win this season and his first Countdown victory. He’ll open eliminations against 2016 world champion and alligator farmer Jerry Savoie and could move back into the point lead with an extended day of racing.

“I feel really confident going into Sunday. I have a really bad hot rod, it’s fast and has been all season,” Herrera said. “To be able to get 10 out of 11 No. 1 qualifiers, it’s just remarkable. I give all the credit to the Vance & Hines Mission Suzuki team and all the guys at the shop for all their hard work. That run we did (Friday) was really good for the conditions. It wasn’t the perfect run, but it was really good. Today we were trying a few little things, but we’ll go back to what we basically ran Friday and be ready.

“I missed out on a couple today as far as qualifying but at the end of the day, I think we’re going to do good (race day) and that’s where you’re going to get as many points as possible.”

Four-time world champ Eddie Krawiec, Herrera’s Vance & Hines teammate, jumped to second with a run of 6.766 at 200.00 aboard his Suzuki. Angie Smith took third on her EBR at 6.805 and 197.48. Point-leader and six-time world champion Matt Smith, who won on Monday aboard his Suzuki at Maple Grove Raceway, qualified ninth.

First-round eliminations pairings for today’s 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C., the 17th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and second race in the six-event Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Mike Salinas, 3.647-seconds, 338.00 mph vs. 14. Mike Bucher, 8.073, 75.01; 2. Antron Brown, 3.655, 332.75 vs. 13. Spencer Massey, 3.766, 319.52; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.665, 331.61 vs. 12. Steve Torrence, 3.726, 328.70; 4. Brittany Force, 3.673, 335.48 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.725, 317.64; 5. Josh Hart, 3.680, 332.59 vs. 10. Austin Prock, 3.725, 325.53; 6. Tony Schumacher, 3.692, 331.12 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.719, 330.39; 7. Justin Ashley, 3.698, 333.74 vs. 8. Leah Pruett, 3.709, 332.59.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.824, 330.15 vs. Bye; 2. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.825, 333.49 vs. 15. John Smith, Charger, 7.896, 91.19; 3. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.836, 331.94 vs. 14. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 7.705, 91.78; 4. John Force, Camaro, 3.861, 329.02 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.594, 190.22; 5. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.864, 327.90 vs. 12. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.135, 256.11; 6. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.871, 328.78 vs. 11. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.016, 309.98; 7. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.876, 325.06 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.937, 327.59; 8. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.892, 330.63 vs. 9. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.901, 326.00.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.509, 210.18 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.587, 208.36; 2. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.525, 209.20 vs. 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.582, 210.41; 3. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.533, 210.50 vs. 14. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.573, 209.01; 4. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.535, 210.41 vs. 13. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.561, 209.75; 5. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.535, 209.30 vs. 12. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.558, 209.30; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.540, 209.46 vs. 11. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.550, 208.75; 7. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.541, 209.39 vs. 10. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.550, 209.07; 8. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.542, 207.50 vs. 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.547, 209.14.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Larry Morgan, 6.621, 207.53; 18. Fernando Cuadra, 6.635, 207.82; 19. Brandon Miller, 6.654, 206.23; 20. Alan Prusiensky, 8.804, 100.40.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.731, 200.41 vs. 16. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 7.004, 189.04; 2. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.766, 200.00 vs. 15. Ron Tornow, Victory, 7.000, 191.95; 3. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.805, 197.48 vs. 14. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.964, 192.33; 4. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.806, 198.06 vs. 13. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.932, 194.91; 5. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.817, 199.05 vs. 12. John Hall, EBR, 6.922, 196.16; 6. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.833, 201.04 vs. 11. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.890, 192.17; 7. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.835, 196.19 vs. 10. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.843, 195.17; 8. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.839, 194.52 vs. 9. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.840, 196.39.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Marcus Hylton, 7.226, 189.55; 18. Lance Bonham, 7.407, 176.74.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.