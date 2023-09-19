Kalitta Ends Long Winless Skid; Gets No. 50

Forced to get rid of his lid on Saturday, Top Fuel veteran Doug Kalitta marched to his milestone 50th career victory _ and first in nearly three years _ during Monday’s rain-delayed final of the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa.

Kalitta wheeled his backup/open-cockpit dragster to victory over four-time world champion Steve Torrence via a 1,000-foot pass in 3.662-seconds at 336.99 mph in the opening event of the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Kalitta, nephew of team-owner/NHRA icon Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, earned his first national event win since October 2020 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

Kalitta defeated Josh Hart, 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon and Leah Pruett on Sunday before inclement weather pushed the final rounds in all four professional classes to Monday. Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 16th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

The point lead changed hands in every class over the extended weekend, with three of four winners _ Hight, Hartford and Smith _ taking over the top spots. Still, no driver had more to celebrate than Doug Kalitta and his 85-year-old uncle.

“That was a huge day for us,” said Doug Kalitta, a 59-year-old resident of Ann Arbor, Mich., and driver of the Toyota dragster. “It’s been a while since we’d won _ I don’t know why it’s been so long, but it was obviously a great effort by my team with the car running in the 60s (Sunday) and today.

“I definitely couldn’t do this without Connie’s support. He’s definitely a pioneer out here. He comes to all these races and is still enjoying it. He’s definitely my hero when it comes to drag racing, and it’s cool to see how excited he was for me to get this win, so that was one of the highlights of the day. He has always had my back. I love and appreciate that guy so much.”

Kalitta’s weekend took its fateful turn during Saturday afternoon’s fourth and final qualifying session. As Kalitta’s car completed its pass in 3.748-seconds at 332.10 mph the right-rear slick shredded, damaging the rear wing and chassis and prompting the team to prepare its backup car for final eliminations. Doug’s team, with help from Langdon’s Kalitta team, worked late into Saturday night to ready the backup machine. Unlike Kalitta’s primary car, the backup does not have a protective driver’s canopy, so Kalitta competed with an open cockpit for the first time this season.

Kalitta, who qualified third on the basis of his Friday evening pass, defeated Hart in Sunday’s first round before rain caused a three-hour delay. After the delay, Doug defeated teammate Langdon and Pruett of Tony Stewart Racing to advance to the final just before rain returned _ forcing the remaining rounds into Monday morning.

Kalitta trailered Torrence in style, as his lap at 336.90 mph was the fastest speed of the entire weekend and fastest speed of Doug’s career. Kalitta also posted the quickest elapsed time of the weekend when he defeated Hart in the opening round of eliminations. Kalitta’s eliminations E.T.’s were 3.658, 3.692, 3.684 and 3.662-seconds in the final _ all within 0.034-seconds.

“Getting a win with Alan Johnson (co-crew chief) has been huge on my list,” Kalitta said. “Can’t thank Brian Husen (co-crew chief), Toyota and all of the distributors with Mac Tools enough for continuing to support this effort. It’s a great way to start the Countdown to the Championship. Apparently, this (backup) car wanted to get off the trailer and prove what it could do. I’m really fortunate to have the guys build a car like this.

“We’ve been trying our hardest to get that monkey off our back and get that 50th win, and now we can get all that stress of trying to get to the Winner’s Circle behind us, settle-in and concentrate on the next five (playoff) races. Getting this victory, that’s been big on my list. It was a great job for my team and I’m real proud of their effort. To run like that and go in the 60s in the final, it shows their talent and I couldn’t be happier. I love running here (at Maple Grove Raceway), and my guys worked their tails off. It never hurts to have a thrash and I’m just really proud of this team.”

Kalitta advanced three spots in the point standings, exiting Maple Grove in third place. He trails new leader Torrence by 26 points and second-place Justin Ashley by 19 points. Kalitta leads fourth-place Pruett by 28 points.

Torrence replaced No. 1 seeded Ashley atop the standings by seven points after his fifth trip to the finals this year and 86th overall. Torrence drove his family-owned Capco Contractors/Toyota dragster to wins against Mike Salinas, three-time world champion Antron Brown and eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher.

The Countdown continues with Round 2, the 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., from Sept. 22-24.

Competing in his 100th career Funny Car final, Robert Hight scored his 64th victory with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.854-seconds at 330.39 mph to defeat Chad Green and his Ford Mustang. The win sent Hight, a three-time world champion, into the championship lead by three points over three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps and his Toyota GR Supra. Hight, of John Force Racing, won at Maple Grove for the second straight year, scoring his third win this season.

Hight defeated Jim Campbell, three-time world champion Matt Hagan and Capps to reach the final. Hight’s win against Hagan _ which saw Hight post an elapsed time of 3.852-seconds _ was by a margin of 0.001-seconds. Hight went 3.861 against Capps before taking down Green.

“This car is running good at the right time and we did exactly what we needed to do today,” said Hight, a 54-year-old resident of Yorba Linda, Calif., and driver of a Chevrolet Camaro SS. “But we have to stay focused on the task at-hand. We learned a lot of things, but we have to keep working and keep our heads down because it’s not going to get any easier. You’re probably going to have to win three, maybe four times in the Countdown to win a championship, so we can’t get too carried away yet. It was a job well-done by this team this weekend and we’re excited about that, but it takes major work to win a championship.

“That race against Hagan _ when it’s that close, it can go in either direction. You’ve got to be mentally prepared and ready against all these guys. We’re thrilled to win and we can use it as a confidence-builder, but we have to continue to work hard.”

Green reached his second final this season and moved to fifth in points after round-wins against Terry Haddock, Tim Wilkerson and No. 1 qualifier Bob Tasca III.

Pro Stock’s Matt Hartford overcame all sorts of adversity leading into the weekend, but ended up with the point lead for the first time in his career. Hartford defeated Kyle Koretsky in the final with a quarter-mile run of 6.532-seconds at 208.91 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS.

While Hartford won his second straight race, it wasn’t without complications away from the track. Hartford underwent surgery for an appendectomy on the Thursday after his U.S. Nationals victory, but was determined to be ready for the Countdown opener.

“The last week and a-half has not been fun until today,” said Hartford, a 51-year-old resident of Scottsdale, Ariz. “It’s not every day you come off of a win and the next thing you know a couple of days later, you’re getting put-out and they’re gutting you in three places taking your appendix out. Not that it’s a huge surgery, but still you’re going under the knife.

“Trying to explain to the doctor that I’m getting into a race car _ and they’re discussing that I’m not, I’m saying I am _ it’s just up to you to decide how comfortable I’m going to be getting into the race car. So, we got through all of that.”

However, Hartford and his team struggled throughout qualifying, prompting a series of changes that landed him 13th on the 16-car ladder heading into eliminations.

“Our car didn’t run after Q1,” Hartford said. “The car was misfiring in Q1. So, all I did was work on the car all weekend. In Q2, it shut off when I put it in second gear and lost fuel pressure. Q3 and Q4, I couldn’t even do a burnout because fuel pressure would go to zero as soon as I put load on the engine. We swapped everything in the car every run thinking we had it fixed, proving that we didn’t.

“I did go to NHRA and ask if we could go offsite to a gentleman to work on the wiring in our car because he had much better lighting than us, and we did. Ron Blessler, thank you for letting us use your shop and work on our car. We started to do some test burnouts and were still having the same problem. We continued to work on the car, and we thought we found something that gave us a good indication of what was wrong, and we definitely had an electrical wiring issue in the car.

“How that came about from Indy to here, we’re still undetermined but we switched everything in the car _ fuel pumps, water pumps, starters, wiring, ignition boxes, cutoffs, batteries _ all the way back through on Sunday morning when we got here. We were the first team in the pits, and we were here when it was still dark. Swapped everything in the car and went up for Round 1 and said there’s nothing left to switch but the driver.

“It was a grueling weekend for everyone. Emotions were high. Our team pulled together. (Crew chief) Eddie Guarnaccia, Chris Ingleson, Adam Basham, Amber, my wife, we all pulled together. Jerry Haas, our engine-builder and truck driver, they all never gave up faith. He said we were the car to beat. Luckily, things went our way.”

Hartford began Sunday by trailering five-time world champion/KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson, followed by wins against Camrie Caruso and five-time/reigning world champ Erica Enders of rival Elite Motorsports. The all-KB Titan Racing final saw Hartford defeat Koretsky to win for the third time this season and eighth time in his career. Hartford now leads Enders by 30 points with five races remaining.

“We’ve got a good car and a car that can run well in all conditions,” Hartford said. “Now there’s 20 win-lights left in the year. If I just keep doing my job and keep my head on straight, I think we walk out of here with a white (world championship) hat after five more races.”

Asked how he felt physically during the weekend, Hartford said, “My answer to everybody was, ‘I feel great.’ Got out of the car, my crew chief gave me a hug and said, ‘I’ll be gentle.’ I told him, ‘I’m freaking sore!’^”

Koretsky _ racing at the facility his family owns _ reached the championship round for the second time this season and eighth time overall after round-wins against Jerry Tucker, Aaron Stanfield and Troy Coughlin Jr.

Competition in Pro Stock Motorcycle featured Matt Smith’s re-emergence, as the six-time/reigning world champion defeated teammate Chip Ellis in the final with a quarter-mile run in 6.807-seconds at 198.50 mph aboard his Suzuki. Coupled with top-seeded Gaige Herrera’s surprising second-round defeat, the victory sent Smith into the point lead for the first time this season on the strength of his second straight win.

Smith trailered Chris Bostick, Marc Ingwersen and teammate Jianna Evaristo to reach the final and earn his 38th career victory one round later. With five races remaining, Smith now holds a 17-point lead over Herrera, the Vance & Hines rookie phenom.

“Today was exciting. We’ve won races on Monday before and we pulled it off today,” said Smith, a 50-year-old resident of King, N.C. “All in all, we had a great weekend. Personally, my bike still isn’t the bike I need out here to win a seventh championship. We just have to get my bike better. My bike isn’t 60-footing the way it needs to. We know we have really good power, even though we qualified fourth, we’re still way behind.

“(But) we’ve won six championships because we play our cards right and we’re smart and we do what we need to do. We brought a fourth bike (to this race) and that was our goal. When you don’t have the best stuff, you have to bring other stuff in to try to learn. That’s why we brought that bike to Reading, and (teammate) Chip Ellis knocked out some people that we needed him to knock out.”

Ellis, who qualified his EBR second and was hired by Matt Smith Racing to ride a team bike during the Countdown, took down Cory Reed, four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec and Hector Arana Jr. to reach the championship round.

In the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart moved back into the Top Alcohol Dragster point-lead with his second national event win and fourth overall during his rookie fulltime NHRA season. Stewart drove the McPhillips Racing dragster to a winning pass in 5.213-seconds at 271.19 mph to defeat Madison Payne in the final. Monday’s win capped Stewart’s divisional event victory at Maple Grove Raceway in early August.

“This is huge. This is McPhillips’ home track, so a lot of friends and family in the pit this weekend,” Stewart said. “To win for Rich and Richie (McPhillips) and all their friends and family here…a win is always special but to do it under these circumstances at a home race for them is that much more special.”

A three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Stewart noted he is accustomed to dealing with rain-delayed events.

“I’ve raced a lot on Mondays in the past with NASCAR, INDYCAR or Sprint Car races,” said Stewart, a 52-year-old native of Columbus, Ind. “It’s different when you’re drag racing. You get into a cadence and rhythm of the day because you have your adrenaline going up and down all day long. The rain that we had (Sunday) interrupts everything and gets you out of sync. This morning, you wake up, take a shower, and come warm-up the car. Then you get dressed and run in the final. It’s definitely not the way you want to have to go into Monday, but I’m glad we made it to Monday and I’m glad we pulled this off.”

In addition to a national TAD championship, Stewart also is vying for a title in the North Central Region. “Smoke” is leading the North Central Region championship standings with 309 points, 75 points ahead of teammate Mike Coughlin.

“I’ve always liked the opportunity to hopefully get a point lead, at least be in the lead, even if it’s just by one point,” Stewart said. “The fact that you’re in the lead I feel like carries weight. To have a weekend like we had, we battled through a lot to get here. There’s not but a handful of races left this year. We’re trying to make the most out of every one of them. Getting maximum points (this weekend) is a huge deal for us.”

Stewart is in his second season as owner of Tony Stewart Racing, which fields the Top Fuel dragster driven by his wife, Leah Pruett, and the Dodge Charger Funny Car wheeled by three-time world champion Matt Hagan.

Next event on the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule is the 15th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., from Sept. 22-24.

Final finishing order (1-16) from Monday’s rain-delayed 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa. The race was the 16th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and first of six in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Antron Brown; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Austin Prock; 10. Mike Salinas; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Jacob Opatrny; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Dan Mercier; 16. Scott Farley.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight; 2. Chad Green; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. John Force; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Cory Lee; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock _ 1. Matt Hartford; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Cristian Cuadra; 8. Camrie Caruso; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 11. Greg Anderson; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Val Smeland; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Eric Latino.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Matt Smith; 2. Chip Ellis; 3. Jianna Evaristo; 4. Hector Arana Jr.; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Gaige Herrera; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. John Hall; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Ron Tornow; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Steve Johnson; 15. Chase Van Sant.

Final Pro and Sportsman results from Maple Grove Raceway:

Top Fuel _ Doug Kalitta, 3.662-seconds, 336.99 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.695-seconds, 332.34 mph.

Funny Car _ Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.854, 330.39 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.928, 327.27.

Pro Stock _ Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.532, 208.91 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 7.133, 208.26.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.807, 198.50 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.727, 199.37.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Tony Stewart, 5.213, 271.19 def. Madison Payne, 5.253, 276.69.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.462, 266.27 def. Matt Gill, Camaro, 5.514, 265.80.

Competition Eliminator _ Steve Szupka, Dragster, 7.723, 127.38 def. Mark Hopkins, Chevy Beretta, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Dan Fletcher, Chevy Camaro, 9.732, 135.21 def. Michael Iacono, Camaro, 9.823, 132.78.

Stock Eliminator _ Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.625, 120.76 def. Kenneth Miele, Ford Mustang, 8.476, 160.10.

Super Comp _ Chase Fahnestock, Dragster, 8.920, 167.97 def. Ed McCleaft, Dragster, 8.913, 171.47.

Super Gas _ Keith Mayers, Porsche, 9.938, 146.65 def. Bill Trum, Chevy Camaro, 9.948, 144.23.

Top Sportsman _ George Forster, Chevy Monte Carlo, 7.487, 181.76 def. Michel Bastien, Dodge Daytona, 7.015, 198.23.

Top Dragster _ Vince Musolino, Dragster, 6.563, 192.17 def. James Glenn, Dragster, 7.315, 179.80.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.671, 165.46 def. Del Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 9.845, 128.11.

Junior Dragster Shootout _ Greyson St. Jean, Bos, 9.031, 73.58 def. Maddox Mason, Halfscale, Foul/Red Light.

Final round-by-round results from Monday’s rain-delayed 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Tony Schumacher, 3.701, 330.88 def. Austin Prock, 3.716, 329.91; Leah Pruett, 4.362, 254.66 def. Clay Millican, 5.910, 103.63; Shawn Langdon, 3.723, 333.82 def. Dan Mercier, 6.159, 104.15; Doug Kalitta, 3.658, 335.73 def. Josh Hart, 3.783, 328.46; Justin Ashley, 6.496, 91.75 def. Scott Farley, Broke; Brittany Force, 3.714, 333.25 def. Jacob Opatrny, 4.328, 203.92; Steve Torrence, 3.701, 325.45 def. Mike Salinas, 3.739, 332.59; Antron Brown, 3.758, 322.96 def. Doug Foley, 3.771, 323.50;

QUARTERFINALS _ Pruett, 3.744, 324.20 def. Force, 3.768, 317.05; Torrence, 3.690, 334.48 def. Brown, 3.728, 333.00; Schumacher, 3.716, 329.26 def. Ashley, 3.707, 333.41; Kalitta, 3.692, 329.58 def. Langdon, 3.733, 332.92;

SEMIFINALS _ Kalitta, 3.684, 332.84 def. Pruett, 3.677, 333.33; Torrence, 3.685, 329.34 def. Schumacher, 4.420, 196.42;

FINAL _ Kalitta, 3.662, 336.99 def. Torrence, 3.695, 332.34.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.900, 329.67 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.303, 294.88; Chad Green, Mustang, 5.309, 156.37 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, Foul/Red Light; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.657, 277.37 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.423, 131.19; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.381, 198.38 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.523, 211.66; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.875, 331.20 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.603, 98.93; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.903, 325.77 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 6.589, 98.16; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.871, 336.15 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.930, 332.75; Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.879, 334.57 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.684, 179.23;

QUARTERFINALS _ Green, 4.005, 277.94 def. Wilkerson, 12.626, 79.60; Hight, 3.852, 327.66 def. Hagan, 3.859, 335.48; Capps, 3.899, 326.40 def. Force, 3.953, 328.62; Tasca III, 3.867, 334.40 def. DeJoria, 3.904, 332.67;

SEMIFINALS _ Green, 3.886, 330.23 def. Tasca III, 5.043, 159.17; Hight, 3.861, 330.31 def. Capps, 11.331, 59.00;

FINAL _ Hight, 3.854, 330.39 def. Green, 3.928, 327.27.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.539, 210.31 def. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.556, 210.64 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.547, 210.08; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.531, 209.07 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.557, 209.04; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.537, 209.36 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 10.932, 82.16; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.535, 209.49 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.555, 209.46; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.524, 210.90 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.583, 209.79; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.512, 210.08 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.497, 210.83 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.604, 209.10;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hartford, 6.542, 209.30 def. Caruso, 6.624, 186.77; Koretsky, 6.537, 208.65 def. Stanfield, 6.525, 209.36; Coughlin Jr., 6.510, 209.62 def. Butner, 6.545, 208.75; Enders, 6.503, 210.24 def. C. Cuadra, 6.555, 209.95;

SEMIFINALS _ Koretsky, 6.557, 207.27 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.547, 209.04; Hartford, 6.541, 208.97 def. Enders, 25.511, 30.98;

FINAL _ Hartford, 6.532, 208.91 def. Koretsky, 7.133, 208.26.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.695, 202.24 was unopposed; Angie Smith, EBR, 6.779, 199.46 def. John Hall, EBR, 6.866, 196.04; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.743, 201.04 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.046, 186.74; Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.766, 197.83 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.948, 189.87; Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.745, 199.11 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, 7.024, 183.47; Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.881, 193.77 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 8.318, 104.02; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.807, 199.67 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.853, 197.22 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.727, 125.45;

QUARTERFINALS _ M. Smith, 6.793, 200.26 def. Ingwersen, Foul/Red Light; Arana Jr., 6.745, 200.62 def. A. Smith, 6.808, 199.02; Ellis, 6.738, 201.46 def. Krawiec, 6.771, 200.83; Evaristo, 6.894, 196.44 def. Herrera, 7.069, 194.07;

SEMIFINALS _ Ellis, 6.801, 198.32 def. Arana Jr., Foul/Red Light; M. Smith, 6.856, 198.20 def. Evaristo, 6.890, 196.04;

FINAL _ M. Smith, 6.807, 198.50 def. Ellis, 6.727, 199.37.

Point standings (top-10) following the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa. The race was the 16th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and first of six in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 2,189; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,182; 3. Doug Kalitta, 2,163; 4. Leah Pruett, 2,135; 5. Antron Brown, 2,133; 6. Brittany Force, 2,118; 7. Mike Salinas, 2,064; 8. Austin Prock, 2,058; 9. Tony Schumacher, 2,055; 10. Clay Millican, 2,050.

Funny Car _1. Robert Hight, 2,197; 2. Ron Capps, 2,194; 3. Bob Tasca III, 2,155; 4. Matt Hagan, 2,146; 5. Chad Green, 2,132; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,100; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,090; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,076; 9. John Force, 2,068; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,032.

Pro Stock _1. Matt Hartford, 2,194; 2. Erica Enders, 2,164; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,149; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,141; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 2,118; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 2,108; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,091; 8. Greg Anderson, 2,073; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,063; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 2,053.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Matt Smith, 2,200; 2. Gaige Herrera, 2,183; 3. Hector Arana Jr., 2,156; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,116; 5. Angie Smith, 2,112; 6. Jianna Evaristo, 2,083; 7. Steve Johnson, 2,075; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 2,072; 9. Chase Van Sant, 2,067; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,032.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual Betway NHRA Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

