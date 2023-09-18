Weather-Halted NHRA Hopes For Monday Finish

Weather permitting, the semifinals and finals of Sunday’s postponed 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals will resume Monday morning at Maple Grove Raceway.

On-track activity in the 2023 Countdown to the Championship playoffs opening event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (EDT) in Reading, Pa., with the remaining Top Fuel semifinal. It’s a blockbuster match-up featuring a pair of Texas residents _ four-time world champion Steve Torrence and eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher. The winner will face veteran Doug Kalitta, lone driver to advance to the finals of a race that will be broadcast Monday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) at 9:30 p.m.

Kalitta advanced to the final after putting together a string of 1,000-foot runs in the 3.60s, including a pass of 3.684-seconds at 332.84 mph during a hole-shot win over Leah Pruett of Tony Stewart Racing in the semifinals. Kalitta, nephew of team-owner and NHRA legend Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, is seeking his landmark 50th career victory.

“We’ve been playing the rain game here _ we were really hoping we could get it in because the Mac Tools car is running well in these conditions, and everyone’s in-sync here,” Kalitta said. “The competition is tough. It seems like everybody’s running well, but so are we. We’re very fortunate to have (co-crew chiefs) Alan Johnson and Brian Husen and all these guys behind me in this thing. We’re all super-hungry and hoping to do some good in the final. We have a great group here, and it would be really nice to get it done.”

Kalitta _ who qualified third at 3.696 and 331.45 _is competing in a backup car following an incident during Saturday’s final round of time trials. As Kalitta completed a pass in 3.748-seconds at 332.10 mph the right-rear (Goodyear) tire shredded _ damaging the rear wing and chassis. Kalitta’s team, with help from the Kalitta Air Careers team, worked late into Saturday night to prepare the backup chassis. Unlike Doug’s primary car, the backup does not have a canopy, so Kalitta is driving with an open cockpit.

Earlier Sunday, top-seeded Justin Ashley was sent packing by Schumacher. Ashley, who was 3-0 in head-to-head races against Schumacher, gave up lane-choice in the second round. Schumacher launched first and Ashley’s quicker 3.707-second run wasn’t enough to overcome that starting line gap.

“That team deserved to win and Tony did a great job, I’m really happy for them,” said Ashley, who _ ironically _ leads the category in reaction time average. “They’ve been struggling all year, but this is a part of racing. It’s disappointing but this sport has so many ups and downs. We get that and we understand that it’s a six-race Countdown. There’s plenty of time to win this championship.

“I apologized to my Phillips Connect team. I let us down there but that’s OK. We’ll be fine.”

This event is the first of six playoff rounds in the Countdown, the culmination of the Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Finals in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series also have been re-scheduled for Monday.

In Funny Car, Bob Tasca III advanced to the semifinals after a 1,000-foot run in 3.867-seconds at 334.40 mph in a second-round match against Alexis DeJoria. Tasca and his Ford Mustang will face Chad Green, who picked up wins against Terry Haddock and Tim Wilkerson.

The other semifinal is a titanic matchup featuring point-leader and three-time/reigning world champion Ron Capps and Robert Hight, another three-time world champ. Capps drove his Toyota GR Supra to victory against 16-time world champion and nemesis John Force in the second round. Hight, of John Force Racing, put on a show in a thriller against fellow-three-time world champ Matt Hagan of Tony Stewart Racing in the second round. Hight went 3.852 at 326.40 in his Chevrolet Camaro SS to slip past Hagan’s 3.8589 at 335.48 by a mere 0.0001-seconds.

“It’s been a good weekend for the Cornwell Tools team,” Hight said. “The weather was unfortunate, thought we might have gotten it done. We’ll just be ready to get the job done on Monday. Looking forward to racing Capps in the semifinals; we’ll just keep running our race. We were trying to run 3.85 in qualifying and it didn’t cooperate, so we’ve stepped it up. There’s been some pretty stout racing so far. Getting past Hagan in the second round, those are the type of opportunities we have to take advantage of.”

Pro Stock’s Erica Enders, the No. 1 qualifier, made the quickest quarter-mile run in each of Sunday’s first two rounds in her Chevrolet Camaro SS _ including a strong 6.497 at 210.83 in the opener. A five-time/reigning world champion, Erica will face Matt Hartford in the semifinals. With No. 1 playoff seed Dallas Glenn falling in the first round, Enders, Hartford or Troy Coughlin Jr. can exit Pennsylvania with the point lead. Coughlin will take on Kyle Koretsky in the other semifinal.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Jianna Evaristo advanced to the semifinals after posting a major upset in the second round against No. 1-seeded Gaige Herrera. After setting both ends of the track record this weekend, Herrera and his Vance & Hines Suzuki ran into trouble in the quarterfinals as Evaristo covered the quarter-mile in 6.894-seconds at 196.44 mph to pick up the victory. Evaristo will face teammate and six-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith and his Suzuki in the semifinals. In the other semifinal matchup, Hector Arana Jr., who entered the weekend third in points, will race Chip Ellis.

Aaron Stanfield earned his second Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown event win of the season Sunday at Maple Grove Raceway.

A two-time Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown world champion, Stanfield drove his Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro to his 23rd overall Wally and 11th Flexjet series victory. Stanfield trailered No. 1 qualifier Del Holbrook and his Big Pulley No Power Ford Mustang Cobra Jet in the final with a winning pass in 7.676-seconds at 165.46 mph to Holbrook’s 9.845 at 128.11, after the latter bogged-down at mid-track.

“Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown is just right up mine and my family’s alley,” Stanfield said. “It’s factory cars in heads-up racing, doesn’t get much better than that. I really have to take my hat off to Maple Grove Raceway. I haven’t always done very well here but it’s a heck of a facility. The Koretsky Family _ we’re lucky to have a family around to keep giving us a place like this to race at.

“I have to thank my guys. We’ve been working hard at the shop. We’ve been down and out a little bit, but we’ve been working hard, keeping our heads down and it paid off this weekend.”

Stanfield exited the facility in Reading, Pa., with 610 points and a 152-point lead over Stephen Bell. Three events remain, beginning with the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., Sept. 20- Oct. 1.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual Betway NHRA Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.