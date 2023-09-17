Hamlin Wins at Bristol; Keeps Title Quest Rolling

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Denny Hamlin moved one step closer to claiming an elusive NASCAR Cup Series championship Saturday by winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, one of NASCAR’s crown jewels, in front of a packed house at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing, led the race’s final 135 laps, topped 142 circuits overall and beat Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports to the finish line by 2.437-seconds on his way to his third win of the season and 51st of his career.

“Everybody likes a winner, right?” Hamlin deadpanned over the cheers and jeers of the frontstretch crowd after collecting the checkered flag. “I can’t thank this whole FedEx team enough. They really kicked-ass this whole first round. Just amazing how good our team has been. So happy about the way we’re running. I can’t wait to keep going.”

The 42-year-old Virginian has won just about all the top events in NASCAR _ from three Daytona 500s to three Southern 500s and now three Bristol Night Races. But the ultimate prize of a Cup Series title has remained out of reach despite eight career top-five season finishes _ including four in a row.

“It’s our year,” Hamlin declared. “I just feel like we’ve got to put it all together. We’ve got the speed at every different type of racetrack. Nothing to stop us at this point.”

Larson, who qualified his No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 last on Friday after a tire issue despite posting the fastest practice speed, finished second. Larson was followed by Stage 1 and 2 winner Christopher Bell of JGR (race-high 187 laps-led in the No. 20 Toyota) in third, Chris Buescher in Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s No. 17 Ford Mustang in fourth and Cup rookie Ty Gibbs (102 laps-led) in the No. 54 Toyota in fifth.

“I’m definitely happy to finish second,” said Larson, the Cup champion in 2021. “The race went a lot better than I thought it would. I feel like we had the second-best car and we finished second with it. We just didn’t have the pace that Denny had. He was really, really fast and got through traffic really well. I thought maybe his balance was fading when we got to traffic, but as soon as he got clear of them, he took back off.

“Just didn’t quite have the balance that I needed to really charge through the corners and be aggressive on the throttle and exit. We made it better on that final run, but just not quite enough.”

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race concluded “The Last Great Colosseum’s” NASCAR weekend, which marked the first time Bristol hosted Playoff rounds in all three of NASCAR’s top three series.

It also was the first cutoff race of this year’s Cup Playoffs, with the number of championship contenders dropping from 16 to 12 following Hamlin’s victory.

Two-time/reigning Cup champion Joey Logano of Team Penske was one of four drivers eliminated from title contention, along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick in his last Bristol appearance as a fulltime driver.

“We’ve been hit-or-miss all year and tonight we missed by a mile,” said Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion completing his career in the No. 4 Ford fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing. “I didn’t have many expectations with as up-and-down as the year has been.”

Logano was caught up in the night’s biggest wreck, a six-car incident entering Turn 3 just after the start of the final stage on Lap 263 that began when Corey Lajoie (48 laps-led) spun on the backstretch.

“It’s a little uncharacteristic for us right now and we just have to go to work and keep our heads down and stay faithful in each other, keep trusting each other that we can figure it out,” said Logano, who had started the race 12 points above the cutline for elimination. “It’s still the same (No. 22 Ford) team that won the championship last year. We’re a little lost at the moment, but we’ll keep fighting and try to figure some things out.”

A handful of drivers were elated to advance, particularly Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. of JGR in the No. 19 Toyota and Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing, who entered the event seven and 19 points behind the Playoff cutline, respectively.

“It was a tough run,” said Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota, over a mixed chorus of cheers and boos from the grandstands. “I love that shit right there. They counted us out. Like (tennis star) Coco Gauff said, all they are doing is adding fuel to the fire. I love it. I love where I’m at with this team. Wish my mom, dad and sister were here to celebrate. I’m in a career year, just have to keep it going.

“I’m mentally exhausted. We gave it our all there. We battled hard and executed and that’s what we have to do. We know next week is a reset. We just have to go out and have some fun and work our asses off. ‘Thank you’ to the ones that believe in me. Just surround yourself with the right people _ Bootie (Barker, crew chief), all of my guys that work on this thing. We make the most of it. Survive and advance.”

Among other championship contenders, 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski finished eighth in the No. 6 Ford, point-leader William Byron was ninth in the No. 24 Hendrick Camaro and Tyler Reddick was 15th in the No. 45 Toyota fielded by 23XI.

Hamlin completed the 500 laps around the high-banked/0.533-mile concrete oval in 2 hours, 48 minutes, 20 seconds at an average of 94.99 mph. Six caution flags took up 53 laps, with six drivers exchanging the lead 10 times and 10 drivers finishing on the lead lap.

The Round of 12 Playoffs begin next Sunday, Sept. 24, with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth. The fourth race in the 10-race Playoffs is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. (EDT) with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race/NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Results

Denny Hamlin, Toyota Kyle Larson, Chevrolet Christopher Bell, Toyota Chris Buescher, Ford Ty Gibbs, Toyota Michael McDowell, Ford Chase Elliott, Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, Ford William Byron, Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet Ryan Preece, Ford Alex Bowman, Chevrolet Bubba Wallace, Toyota Tyler Reddick, Toyota Todd Gilliland, Ford Austin Dillon, Chevrolet Aric Almirola, Ford Martin Truex Jr., Toyota Kyle Busch, Chevrolet Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, Ford Ross Chastain, Chevrolet Erik Jones, Chevrolet, Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet J.J. Yeley, Ford Chase Briscoe, Ford Harrison Burton, Ford Kevin Harvick, Ford A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet B.J. McLeod, Chevrolet Austin Cindric, Ford Ty Dillon, Chevrolet Joey Logano, Ford Justin Haley, Chevrolet Ryan Newman, Ford



