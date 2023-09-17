Tasca Leads Field In Maple Grove

Ford Racing stalwart Bob Tasca III capped Funny Car qualifying in style Saturday at Maple Grove Raceway, powering to P1 in front of a sellout crowd at the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals _ first race in the 2023 Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the 16th of 21 races during the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, and first of six events in the Countdown. It also was the seventh sellout crowd of the season at a national event.

Meanwhile, the start time for Sunday’s eliminations has been moved up to 9:30 a.m. (EDT) at the facility in Reading, Pa., due to the threat of inclement weather in the Northeast corridor.

Television coverage today includes 90 minutes of qualifying highlights at 12:30 p.m. (EDT) on FOX Sports 1. Two hours of final eliminations are scheduled for the FOX Network at either 2 or 4:30 p.m., depending upon conflicts with regional NFL coverage.

Tasca, who entered the weekend seeded fourth in points, raced to his fifth pole this season with a 1,000-foot run of 3.866-seconds at 328.30 mph in his Ford Mustang. It’s the 14th career P1 for the veteran Blue Oval loyalist, who is seeking a second career win at Maple Grove Raceway and third this season.

Tasca impressed during all four qualifying sessions, making the quickest run in the last three, including both on Saturday. That netted him 11 bonus points heading into race day, where he’ll face Cory Lee and his Mustang in the first round.

“The car performed flawlessly,” Tasca said. “As a driver/team-owner, that’s what you ask for from your team. They give you a car that can go out there and compete, and you put yourself in a position to win. We have a lot of unfinished business here this weekend, and (Sunday) is a big day.

“I think it’s going to be a very challenging day early in the rounds. We’re going to be here at 9:30 (a.m.), and the track is estimated to be somewhere around 75 degrees. You can (tire) shake really easy. You could see some big-time upsets, but we just want to go up there and do the best we can. We’ll manage the conditions as they go. As the day progresses, I think you’re going to fall into the conditions that we’ve run really well in. That gives you a lot of confidence going into Sunday.”

Top-seeded Ron Capps, the three-time/reigning world champion, moved up to the second spot in the final session with a pass in 3.879 at 333.99 mph in his Toyota GR Supra. That bumped fellow-three-time world champ Robert Hight’s Chevrolet Camaro SS to third after his run of 3.879 at 329.34.

Native New Yorker Justin Ashley remained P1 in Top Fuel at his home track via a run of 3.687-seconds at 335.57 mph from Friday in his Toyota dragster. Ashley earned the No. 1 spot for the third time in what has been a breakout season. It’s also the fifth career pole for the Top Fuel point- leader, who has posted six victories this season. Ashley, who advanced to the final at Maple Grove last year, will open eliminations today against Scott Farley brimming with confidence.

“We feel great. You’re trying to put yourself in the best position to win the race on Sunday and I feel like we accomplished that,” Ashley said. “We went down the track three out of four times, and we had that 0.68 in the quickest session. But (Sunday) is going to be different in a lot of ways. It’s going to be faster than what we’ve seen.

“Inherently, there’s more pressure because the playoffs are on, but it doesn’t change our approach. Our mentality is to continue to do the same thing that we’ve been doing since the start of the year. There’s a reason we’re in the position that we’re in now. I think it’s easy to get wrapped up in it being the playoffs and changing what you’re doing or focusing more intently. But we take every race the same way, playoffs or regular-season. There is more pressure, but as a group, we’ve stuck to our guns that we’re to have fun, we’re here to have a good time, we’re here to win. I feel confident in the group that we have and I feel confident that we’re not going to let the pressure get to us.”

Two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force remained in second with her pass in 3.689 at 336.57 from Friday.

Meanwhile, veteran Doug Kalitta _ who qualified third at 3.696 and 331.45 _will compete in a backup car today following an incident during Saturday’s final round of time trials. As his dragster completed its 3.748-second run at 332.10 mph Saturday, the right-rear tire shredded _ damaging the rear wing and chassis. Kalitta’s team, with help from the team, worked late into Saturday night to prepare the backup car.

“The (Goodyear) tire did not fault _ there was nothing wrong with the tire,” Kalitta Motorsports General Manager Chad Head said. “The car did not have any malfunctions on the run, but something caused the tire to explode; we do not know what caused the tire explosion.”

Unlike Doug’s primary car, the backup does not have a canopy, so Kalitta will drive with an open cockpit. The primary car will be shipped to the team’s headquarters in Michigan for repairs today.

Five-time/reigning Pro Stock world champ Erica Enders appears poised to defend her 2022 event victory, qualifying No. 1 for the third time this season via Friday’s quarter-mile pass of 6.494-seconds at 211.13 mph. It’s the 32nd career pole for the native Texan, who moved up to second in the point standings Saturday on the strength of her qualifying performances at Maple Grove.

After making the quickest run of 2023 in Pro Stock on Friday (that 6.494 at 211.13), Enders added two strong laps Saturday, including the quickest run during the final session. Erica will open eliminations against Val Smeland in a bid for her third win of the season. A victory today also would make her the winningest female in NHRA history.

“It was definitely cool to follow-up (Friday) with two really great runs,” said Enders, driver of a Chevrolet Camaro SS. “Super-proud of my team. We made some changes (Saturday morning) to try to pick up a little bit and it went in the opposite direction, so we fixed it and were able to outrun the field. It was pretty substantial, but it’s a challenging race day ahead of us and we have to make sure everything goes right. I’m excited and proud of my guys. We’ve really turned this season around. I’m stoked and ready to go.

“We were waiting for that pendulum to swing back in our direction after our really sorry start for the year, but we knew it would with hard work and determination. My guys have this awesome, never-quit attitude and just amazing tenacity. I’m proud of them. It’s not something that’s easy to go through as a team. We’ve been through the trenches before, but this was a tough one. We rallied together. A lot can change in the next six Sundays, but we’re going to ride this wave as long as we can.”

Troy Coughlin stayed second on the Factory Hot Rod ladder but improved his performance with a pass in 6.497 at 211.23. Aaron Stanfield also bettered his qualifying position with a lap in 6.500 at 211.13, to qualify third. Point-leader Dallas Glenn qualified ninth.

Gaige Herrera concluded Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying on another massive note, tying his mark for quickest run of the year with a quarter-mile pass in 6.672-seconds at 202.94 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki. That run lowered the track E.T. record he set on Friday, and the top-seed also set the track speed record at 203.00 mph earlier in the day. Not only did Herrera _ who is making his first appearance in the Countdown _ claim his ninth pole in 10 races this year, he also pocketed the most points available in qualifying.

Rookie Herrera made the quickest run in all four sessions in his post-season debut. “I’m very confident,” said Herrera, who earned a first-round bye in a 15 Pro Stock Bike field. “I have to give all the credit to the whole Vance & Hines Mission Suzuki team and Andrew Hines (crew chief) and all the guys back at the shop. We’re basically just showing off their hard work and to go out there and run that, I’m very happy with it, Andrew is very happy with it.

“I’m going into (Sunday) with all the confidence in the world. My whole goal is to try to get as many points as I can. Andrew is always shooting to be No. 1, so he was all for it.”

Chip Ellis made a big jump to qualify second after a run of 6.741 at 200.17 aboard his EBR. Hector Arana Jr. _ son of 2009 PSB world champ Hector Sr. _ took third with a pass in 6.747 at 201.85, also riding an EBR.

###

First-round pairings for eliminations Sunday at the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., the 16th of 21 events in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and first in the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley, 3.687-seconds, 335.57 mph vs. 16. Scott Farley, 4.137, 284.51; 2. Brittany Force, 3.689, 336.57 vs. 15. Jacob Opatrny, 3.972, 282.84; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.696, 331.45 vs. 14. Josh Hart, 3.798, 327.90; 4. Steve Torrence, 3.698, 332.43 vs. 13. Mike Salinas, 3.795, 319.60; 5. Antron Brown, 3.716, 329.50 vs. 12. Doug Foley, 3.755, 322.11; 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.719, 329.02 vs. 11. Dan Mercier, 3.743, 325.77; 7. Clay Millican, 3.720, 334.24 vs. 10. Leah Pruett, 3.743, 327.90; 8. Austin Prock, 3.728, 329.83 vs. 9. Tony Schumacher, 3.737, 328.54.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.866, 328.30 vs. 16. Cory Lee, Mustang, 5.022, 191.62; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.879, 333.99 vs. 15. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.140, 278.17; 3. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.879, 329.34 vs. 14. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.087, 299.66; 4. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.881, 329.91 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.058, 295.59; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.887, 330.07 vs. 12. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.004, 309.20; 6. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.891, 333.49 vs. 11. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.923, 327.90; 7. John Force, Camaro, 3.898, 334.32 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.921, 328.86; 8. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.915, 331.04 vs. 9. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.915, 327.03.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Mike Smith, 13.747, 53.46.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.494, 211.13 vs. 16. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.576, 210.37; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.497, 211.23 vs. 15. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.572, 210.34; 3. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.500, 211.13 vs. 14. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.558, 210.93; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.510, 209.65 vs. 13. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.548, 209.69; 5. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.515, 209.49 vs. 12. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.538, 209.88; 6. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.518, 210.28 vs. 11. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.535, 210.14; 7. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.518, 210.14 vs. 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.526, 211.66; 8. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.521, 210.47 vs. 9. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.523, 210.24.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Fernando Cuadra, 6.581, 209.82; 18. Kenny Delco, 6.620, 210.50; 19. Alan Prusiensky, 6.620, 207.46; 20. Brandon Miller, 6.655, 207.50; 21. Larry Morgan, 6.662, 207.66; 22. Mason McGaha, 6.671, 207.15.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.672, 202.94 vs. Bye; 2. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.741, 200.17 vs. 15. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 7.044, 192.69; 3. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.747, 201.85 vs. 14. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.896, 195.11; 4. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.751, 201.28 vs. 13. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.885, 193.82; 5. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.754, 200.02 vs. 12. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.873, 196.42; 6. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.773, 201.70 vs. 11. John Hall, EBR, 6.834, 198.09; 7. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.777, 200.32 vs. 10. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.824, 196.44; 8. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.786, 196.96 vs. 9. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.795, 200.02.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual Betway NHRA Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.