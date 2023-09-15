The Countdown Begins At Maple Grove

Top-seeds Justin Ashley, Ron Capps, Dallas Glenn and Gaige Herrera will launch their bids for 2023 NHRA world championships Friday afternoon when qualifying begins for the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway.

The event in Reading, Pa., is the first in the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Ashley (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Glenn (Pro Stock) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) emerged as the NHRA’s regular-season champions after the 69th annual U.S. Nationals at Clermont, Ind., outside Indianapolis, over Labor Day weekend.

The traditional Countdown point-reset includes an added wrinkle this year with the addition of bonus points earned during the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. The specialty event took place on Saturdays at 12 races this season, adding a bonus purse and points to the equation for the first time.

No driver took advantage more than Top Fuel point-leader Justin Ashley, who won the bonus race six times. Ashley banked 21 bonus points _ 10 more than four-time world champion Steve Torrence. As such, Ashley will open the playoffs Friday afternoon with a 30-point advantage over Torrence (2,121-2,091), looking to win his first world title.

“We accomplished our goal. We’re going into the Countdown as the No. 1 seed and we feel good about that,” Ashley said. “There are no easy draws when it comes to the Countdown. Our team is really running well right now and everyone’s hitting their groove. We’re happy that we finished No. 1 _ it’s going to give us the best advantage that we could possibly ask for. However, it’s going to be tough out there. It’s going to be a grind. It’s going to be an absolute fight.”

U.S. Nationals winner Antron Brown, a three-time world champion, is 44 points behind Ashley in third with Leah Pruett and two-time/reigning world champ Brittany Force completing the top-five at 58 and 68 points behind Ashley, respectively. Doug Kalitta (2,046), Mike Salinas (2,033), Austin Prock (2,025), Clay Millican (2,013), Josh Hart (2,000), 2013 world champ Shawn Langdon (1,992) and eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher (1,982) complete the Top Fuel field.

NHRA qualifying will feature rounds at 2 and 5 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, with the final two rounds Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. (EDT) Sunday. Television coverage includes qualifying on FOX Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday on FS1. Final eliminations are scheduled for the FOX Network at 4:30 p.m. (EDT) Sunday, depending upon conflicts with regional NFL coverage.

In Ha-Ha Car, Ron Capps finished the regular-season on a huge high, winning the last two events to take the point lead into the Countdown. Included was an emotional win in the final of the U.S. Nationals with mentor Don “The Snake” Prudhomme hanging out with the Ron Capps Motorsports crew. Capps also gets a boost by having earned a class-best 14 points in the Challenge.

“There’s so many good cars right now,” said Capps, the three-time/reigning world champion. “We know the hitters, but you go down the list of everyone in the Countdown and it’s a car that can win on any Sunday. Funny Car is unbelievable right now and we just hope to keep the momentum with our hot rod. It’s going to be a throw down.”

Capps is bidding for a “Capps Trick” _ his third consecutive Funny Car title _ a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since John Force racked-up an incredible 10 straight championships in 2002 en route to his current/record 16 titles.

Capps has a 24-point lead over three-time world champion Matt Hagan (2,114-2,090), earning four more Challenge points. Robert Hight, another three-time world champ, will start 38 points behind Capps with Bob Tasca III 48 points back in fourth and 2018 world champ J.R. Todd 56 points from the lead in fifth. Alexis DeJoria (2,047), Chad Green (2,036), Tim Wilkerson (2,020), “Brute” Force (2,015), two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon (2,000) and Alex Laughlin (1,990) complete the field.

Capps owns both ends of the Maple Grove Raceway Funny Car track records for 1,000-feet _ an elapsed time of 3.837-seconds and 339.28 mph, both set in 2019.

Fifty years after drag racing legend Prudhomme won the 1973 U.S. Nationals in a ‘Cuda Funny Car, Capps wheeled the iconic “Snake” Hot Wheels livery into the Winner’s Circle at the U.S. Nats. With the 82-year-old Prudhomme standing behind Capps’ bright yellow Toyota GR Supra on the starting line, Capps defeated Todd in the final of drag racing’s signature event.

“We feel really good coming off of that big, emotional win at the U.S. Nationals,” said Capps, who drove for Prudhomme’s Snake Racing team from 1997 through 2004, compiling 13 Funny Car wins. “I’ve talked before about how we set certain goals throughout the season, one being to win the regular-season championship and another to have a good outing in Indy, and it all came together like we had planned. So, we feel really good that all of our hard work paid off.

“But, we celebrated and now we’ve put it behind us and we’re focused on what’s coming up _ the six-race playoffs against some of the best Funny Car teams in our sport’s history.”

Dallas Glenn enjoyed a dominant Pro Stock regular-season, winning four times, a career-best for the former NHRA Rookie of the Year. Glenn earned eight bonus points in the Challenge _ five more than second-place Matt Hartford _ giving Glenn a 25-point lead (2,108-2,083) heading into this afternoon’s first of four rounds of qualifying.

Hartford, meanwhile, has plenty of momentum after winning the U.S. Nationals. “Everyone says that Dallas Glenn has had the best car this year but that’s not true,” said Hartford, alluding to their respective Chevrolet Camaro SS hot rods. “He’s been the best driver, but I’ve got the best car. I just need to continue to focus and not make mistakes and you’ll see that in the Countdown.

Five-time/reigning world champion Erica Enders will start her quest for a sixth world title 32 points behind Glenn, while Troy Coughlin Jr. is 41 points out of first. Deric Kramer completes the top-five, trailing Glenn by 52 points. The remainder of the Factory Hot Rod playoff field includes Aaron Stanfield (2,048), five-time world champion Greg Anderson (2,035), Kyle Koretsky (2,024), Camrie Caruso (2,011), Cristian Cuadra (2,000), 2017 world champ Bo Butner (1,990), Fernando Cuadra Jr. (1,980), Jerry Tucker (1,970), Mason McGaha (1,960), Chris McGaha (1,950) and Fernando Cuadra (1,940).

Gaige Herrera’s 2023 Pro Stock Motorcycle regular-season featured an incredible six event wins and four victories in the Challenge, handing the talented Vance & Hines rookie rider 13 bonus points and nine more than six-time/reigning world champion Matt Smith. Herrera enters the postseason with 2,113 points, 29 more than Smith (2,084), who scored his first victory of 2023 at the U.S. Nationals.

“The way I see it, this championship is Gaige’s to lose,” Smith said. “The whole class gained on him (with the point reset). Now, we just need to get him out early. I wasn’t sure if a seventh (championship) was possible this year, but now I know I can do it.”

Hector Arana Jr. _ son of 2009 Pro Stock Bike world champ Hector Sr. _ is 37 points back of Herrera, with four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec (2,062) and Angie Smith (2,056) completing the top-five. The playoff field also includes popular veteran Steve Johnson (2,042), Chase Van Sant (2,032), Marc Ingwersen (2,020), Jianna Evaristo (2,010), Kelly Clontz (2,000), Ryan Oehler (1,990) and Chris Bostick (1,980).

MISSON #2FAST2TASTY NHRA CHALLENGE BONUS POINTS

Top Fuel _ Justin Ashley 21; Steve Torrence 11; Antron Brown 7; Doug Kalitta 6; Austin Prock 5; Leah Pruett 3; Mike Salinas 3; Brittany Force 3; Clay Millican 3; Shawn Langdon 2; Tony Schumacher 2.

Funny Car _ Ron Capps 14; Matt Hagan 10; J.R. Todd 8; Alexis DeJoria 7; Chad Green 6; Bob Tasca III 6; Robert Hight 6; John Force 5; Blake Alexander 2; Terry Haddock 2.

Pro Stock _ Aaron Stanfield 8; Dallas Glenn 8; Troy Coughlin Jr. 7; Deric Kramer 6; Erica Enders 6; Greg Anderson 5; Kyle Koretsky 4; Matt Hartford 3; Camrie Caruso 1.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera 13; Angie Smith 6; Hector Arana Jr. 6; Matt Smith 4; Steve Johnson 2; Eddie Krawiec 2; Chase Van Sant 2; Chip Ellis 1.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual Betway NHRA Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

