Ganassi Racing Ends 2023 Season As The IndyCar Star

Chip Ganassi Racing bid adieu to the 2023 INDYCAR season Sunday with separate Victory Lane celebrations featuring a pair of drivers for the ages.

Think Alex Palou, 26, the two-time/reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion and arguably entering the prime of his mercurial career.

Think Scott Dixon, 43, a six-time series champion, arguably the greatest open-wheel driver of this generation and winner of the season-ending Firestone Grand Prix at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

After ripping off a series of donuts, Palou hoisted and planted a kiss on the silver Astor Cup for the second time in three years. Palou finished third Sunday after 95 laps around the scenic and undulating 2.238-mile/11-turn natural-terrain road-course in Northern California.

“It’s been an amazing year,” said Palou, who wrapped-up the title the previous Sunday with a victory at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway. “We had fast cars everywhere. It’s been so fun.

“I’m a bit sad that this season is over, honestly, because it seems like we go out on-track, we know that we have a chance to win the races. So, yeah, we had a chance (Sunday) as well. It was a shame that we couldn’t finish. I think it would have been, like, the best season ever in my career. It still is!”

Palou led 51 laps in the No. 10 en route to his 10th podium of the season. The native Spaniard racked up five wins, 13 top-fives, 17 top-10s and a pair of NTT P1 Awards during qualifying. Palou posted a 3.71 average finishing position, best mark during a single season by any driver since Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais’ 3.64 in 2006. Palou secured his 24th podium with CGR in his 50th career start, a stout 48 percent.

Palou is just the fifth driver in the sport’s history to win multiple championships at age 26-or-younger _ a list featuring Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Jr., Sam Hornish Jr. and Louis Meyer. Palou also is the first Ganassi driver to win five races in a single season since 2009, joining Dixon and Scotsman Dario Franchitti.

Chip Ganassi Racing now has won 15 INDYCAR championships, second only to Team Penske’s 17 titles.

“Yeah, some donuts at the end,” Palou said. “I guess that I hope The American Legion is happy about the work we did this year. And, honestly, it’s just been an amazing year.”

Still, the one glaring item missing from Palou’s INDYCAR resume remains a victory in the series’ crown jewel, the Indianapolis 500.

“Well, that would be a big, big goal,” Palou said. “If we could get the Indy 500 next year, that would be already a really good year, obviously. We just need to continue working like we’ve been doing. I think we have chances if we put ourselves again during the Indy 500 to be up there in the top-four, top-five for the last restarts, we’re going to be in a good place.

“Also I can feel my hand a little bit more. I love winning _ the feeling that you get with the fans, with the sponsors, with the family, with the team. It’s just amazing. So, yeah, hopefully we can win a little more next year.”

Dixon _ CGR’s longest-tenured driver dating to 2002 in the Championship Auto Racing Teams _ surely has an alternate plan for 2024. No INDYCAR driver put on a display of his race craft during the 17-event season than “Dixie.” The native of New Zealand did so again Sunday, overcoming a starting grid penalty and early on-track penalty by adapting his in-race strategy to multiple caution periods on the way to his third win of the season, first at Laguna Seca and 56th of his remarkable career.

“A credit to this team,” said Dixon, driver of the No. 9 CGR Honda. “They’ve been executing like that all year. We got caught up in some mayhem at the start. I definitely didn’t agree with the (penalty) call, but I haven’t seen all of it yet. I had nowhere to go. But we won; that’s all that matters. We won.”

Dixon led the final 20 laps, setting a series record with a win at his 27th different racetrack. Dixon’s 56 career victories rank second all-time behind only open-wheel icon Foyt’s 67. In addition, Dixon celebrated his 10th season with three-or-more race wins, registering a trio of victories for the first time since his title-clinching campaign in 2020.

Dixon crossed the finish line 7.3180-seconds ahead of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet of runner-up and fellow-Kiwi Scott McLaughlin for his third victory in the last four races. Two-time series champion Will Power of Australia finished fourth in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, with Callum Ilott of Great Britain completing the top-five in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.

Marcus Armstrong was the top rookie finisher, placing eighth in the No. 11 Honda of CGR. That was enough to clinch Rookie of the Year honors for New Zealand native Armstrong and helped CGR achieve the unprecedented feat of taking the top two spots in the driver standings _ Palou and Dixon _ as well as clinching Rookie of the Year.

Armstrong is the fifth Chip Ganassi Racing driver to win the ROY award, joining Eddie Cheever Jr., Alex Zanardi of Italy, Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia and Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist.

Chip Ganassi Racing won more than half of the races _ nine _ during the 2023 campaign. However, that dominance wasn’t enough to prevent corporate rival Chevrolet from edging Honda by 12 points for the Manufacturers Championship.

Dixon’s sixth podium of the season was the 137th of a career that shows no signs of decelerating, even as CGR continues to re-load. Recall that 2022 Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson of Sweden will move to Andretti Autosport beginning in 2024.

“I think the year that everybody had, even with Marcus collecting on the first race of the year, to come out and win,” Dixon said. “I think we definitely hoped…having a 1-2-3 in the championship was going to be difficult with obviously a split/11-car kind of driver roster (including the Indy 500 only). Marcus moving on to be honest _ a hell of a teammate, a good friend, just wish that it stayed status quo. Obviously, it didn’t.

“Yeah, it’s a good year. We’ve had years like this. It’s been a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a situation where you come into the last race and you can’t fight really much for anything in the championship. We were locked into second. Alex was locked obviously for the championship, which was quite bizarre.

“Everybody’s stress level was a lot lower. You could all just kind of fight for the win. I think that played- out from a lot of people to watch. Everybody was just going for a win because everybody was trying a bit of everything throughout the day.

“Huge, huge year for the team. It’s great to see Armstrong doing well. You can see that he’s got great speed. The No. 11 car side are working really well.”

The first hurdle for Dixon to scale developed before the green flag flew. His No. 9 team was penalized six spots on the starting grid for an unapproved engine change after the morning warmup, dropping Dixon from his qualifying spot of fifth to 11th. That lower starting position put Dixon in the middle of mayhem that erupted near the front and throughout the midfield on Lap 1. Five cars were officially counted as part of the multiple collisions and jostling in Turn 2.

Dixon’s car veered hard right in traffic exiting the calamity corner better known as the Andretti Hairpin on Lap 1 and tapped the No. 21 Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay of The Netherlands and Ed Carpenter Racing into the gravel just past Turn 2. After extensive review of the maelstrom, INDYCAR officials assessed Dixon with a drive-through penalty for avoidable contact, along with a drive-through penalty for the No. 45 Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard of Denmark.

That penalty infuriated Dixon, known as “The Iceman” for his cool under pressure. But Dixon and veteran CGR strategist Mike Hull started to devise alternate tactics to quicken a long climb from the rear of the cars still running on the lead lap.

Hull and Dixon opted to save fuel and try to finish on one stop fewer than most of the field. They employed a similar strategy to win after being spun into the grass on Lap 1 of the event on Aug. 12 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course and sipped fuel to win on Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

When it was drawn up, the fuel-saving strategy was risky because it required some slower running under yellow to make it to the finish on one less stop. Dixon also could not let teammate Palou, who was cruising out-front while leading 51 of the first 58 laps, build a big enough lead to stay P1 after the final pit cycles ended.

The yellows came that Dixon needed _ and then some. One of the cautions flew with terrible timing for Palou. On Lap 58, the No. 18 Honda of David Malukas and the No. 29 Honda of Canadian Devlin DeFrancesco of Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport made side-by-side contact, with Malukas spinning into the gravel adjacent to Turn 3 to trigger the fifth of a race record-tying eight cautions.

Palou was nearing the end of one of his fuel stints when the incident unfolded, but he couldn’t dive into the pits before the caution lights illuminated. He made his second and final stop on the next lap, Lap 59, and re-entered the race in 15th place with 37 laps to go.

Meanwhile, Dixon made his third and final stop on Lap 65. That ended up being one stop fewer than McLaughlin. Meanwhile, Palou couldn’t make up enough ground in the closing stages to convert his two-stop strategy into catching Dixon or McLaughlin, as the last 17 laps ran green despite the last four caution periods coming between Laps 58 and 75.

Dixon took the lead for good on Lap 76 when leader Romain Grosjean of France pitted for the last time in the No. 28Hond a of Andretti Autosport. It was one of six lead changes among six drivers in a wild race that featured 432 on-track passes, an INDYCAR record for the track featuring the famous “Corkscrew” turn complex.

From there, Dixon managed the gap after the final restart on Lap 78 and pulled away down the stretch with no need to save fuel.

“It was a tough race. But worked out for us,” Dixon said. “Strategy, we just tried to keep it simple, kind of working from the back end of the race. I was definitely shocked to see the No. 5 (McLaren Chevrolet of native Mexican Pato O’Ward) and the No. 28 (of Grosjean) pit when they did. I knew after that we had a really fast car, even with some of the damage we kind of had from the contact with the No. 21 (of VeeKay) on the start.

“All-in-all, great day. It’s nice to rebound like we did. Definitely some heated moments throughout the race. Pretty pissed off at times.”

At day’s end, Dixon was especially pleased to have placed a checkmark next to Laguna Seca.

“It’s awesome. One of the first days I had in CART was here,” Dixon said. “I came to Laguna in ’99 or something with PacWest as an end-of-season thing. I was blown away by this track. It was also one of the first tracks, went to Vancouver in ’97, watched the last race here in ’97 as well, back-to-back. That was a lot of fun.

“Yeah, it’s great. Obviously, the track changed a lot I think from last year to now. Makes the racing style a little bit different. Yeah, to win is pretty cool, man.”

Dixon will split $10,000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and his chosen charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, for his win as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.

Chevrolet Racing has secured the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series Manufacturer Championship for the eighth time since returning to the open-wheel series as an OEM in 2012.

“This championship is a result of teamwork, preparation and execution on-track throughout the season,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President Performance and Motorsports. “Thanks to our powertrain engineers, our technical partners at Ilmor and our race teams including Team Penske, Ed Carpenter Racing, Arrow McLaren, A.J. Foyt Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Paretta Autosport for their combined efforts that resulted in delivering our eighth championship since 2012.”

In the dozen seasons of Chevrolet’s 2.2-liter V6 twin-turbo, direct-injected INDYCAR engine, Team Chevy drivers have amassed 111 wins in 198 races to-date _ an impressive 58.6 percent. Team Chevy drivers have been crowned champion seven times since 2012 and scored five Indianapolis 500 wins.

In addition to the eight Manufacturer Championships, Chevrolet has won seven driver titles since 2012 with Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012), Will Power (2014 and 2022), Scott Dixon (2015), Simon Pagenaud (2016) and Josef Newgarden (2017 and 2019).

Additionally, the Chevrolet 2.2-liter V6 engine has powered drivers to Indianapolis 500 victories with Tony Kanaan (2013), Juan Pablo Montoya (2015) Power (2018), Pagenaud (2019) and Newgarden (2023).

Previously, Chevrolet competed in INDYCAR as manufacturer of V8 engines from 1986-93 and 2002-05, posting 111 wins, the Manufacturer Championship in 2002, seven Indy 500 wins and six driver titles.

Christian Rasmussen merely needed to leave pit lane to clinch the INDY NXT by Firestone championship Sunday at Laguna Seca. Instead, the native of Denmark decided to place an exclamation point on his magical 2023 season.

Rasmussen led all 35 laps from pole to earn his series-leading fifth victory of the season and win Race 2 of the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey double-header in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. He beat Race 1 winner Hunter McElrea’s No. 27 car to the finish by 17.8813- seconds _ largest margin of victory in the series this season by more than 10 seconds.

The win also easily sealed the season title and a prize package toward advancement to the NTT IndyCar Series for Rasmussen, who outscored Andretti Autosport’s McElrea, 539-474, after the 14-race schedule. Rasmussen is the second driver to win championships in INDY NXT, USF Pro 2000 and USF2000, joining current IndyCar Series rising star Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport in that exclusive club.

“As soon as I rolled over the start line and got the green flag, I knew I was champion,” said Rasmussen, 23. “From there on-out, it was just pure enjoyment. My last INDY NXT race _ I just wanted to enjoy it, and I think I checked all the boxes. Fastest lap, quite a margin at the end, good management of the race. I’m just so happy. We’re champions.”

Rookie Louis Foster completed the podium in the No. 26 car of Andretti Autosport. Matthew Brabham finished fourth in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing machine, with Jacob Abel fifth in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports car.

Nolan Siegel’s seventh-place finish in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car sealed third in the overall standings and ensured his status as the top rookie, just five points ahead of fellow-rookie Foster.

A caution on Lap 6 was the only moment that slowed Rasmussen’s progress around the 2.238-mile/11-turn circuit. But he rocketed from the field on the restart on Lap 7 and gradually expanded the lead. Rasmussen led by 5.2-seconds on Lap 22. He found even more speed over the last 13 laps, when he started to cruise at least one second per lap quicker than the rest of the 17-car field.

From there, it was a drive on Easy Street into Victory Lane for Rasmussen at the picturesque circuit, where fellow-Dane Christian Lundgaard awaited to greet his friend with a hearty embrace.

Results of the 2023 season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.238-mile/11-turn WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(11) Scott Dixon, Honda, 95, Running

2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 95, Running

3. (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 95, Running

4. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 95, Running

5. (20) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 95, Running

6. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 95, Running

7. (15) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 95, Running

8. (14) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 95, Running

9. (9) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 95, Running

10. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 95, Running

11. (8) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95, Running

12. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 95, Running

13. (27) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 95, Running

14. (19) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 95, Running

15. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 94, Running

16. (23) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 94, Running

17. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 94, Running

18. (6) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 93, Running

19. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 93, Running

20. (22) David Malukas, Honda, 93, Running

21. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 91, Running

22. (26) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 91, Running

23. (12) Colton Herta, Honda, 80, Contact

24. (13) Juri Vips, Honda, 71, Running

25. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 65, Running

26. (21) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 61, Contact

27. (10) Graham Rahal, Honda, 0, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 92.645 mph

Time of Race: 02:17:41.6400

Margin of victory: 7.3180-seconds

Cautions: 8 for 35 laps

Lead changes: 6 among 7 drivers

Lap Leaders

Rosenqvist, Felix 1 – 6

Palou, Alex 7 – 28

Herta, Colton 29

Palou, Alex 30 – 58

O’Ward, Pato 59 – 73

Grosjean, Romain 74 – 75

Dixon, Scott 76 – 95

Final 2023 Point-Standings: 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 656; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 578; 3, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 488; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 484; 5, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 479; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 438; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 425; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 390; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 375; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 356;

11, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 352; 12, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 324; 13, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 296; 14, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 277; 15, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 276; 16, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 266; 17, David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 265; 18, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, 217; 19, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing, and Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 214;

21, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 180; 22, Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 177; 23, Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, 147; 24, Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 146; 25, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, 134; 26, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and ECR; 131; 27, Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 129; 28, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing, 88; 29, Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing, 70; 30, Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, 46;

31, Linus Lundqvist, Meyer Shank Racing, 35; 32, Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren, and Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 18; 34, Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing, 16; 35, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian, 13; 36, R.C. Enerson, Abel Motorsports, and Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 5.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

