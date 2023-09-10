Reddick Wins In Overtime At Kansas Speedway

RacinToday.com

Tyler Reddick moved into the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday when he notched an overtime win at Kansas Speedway.

He beat Denny Hamlin, who co-owns Reddick’s 23XI Racing team, to the finish line by .327 seconds.

The victory was the second of the season for Reddick and the fifth of his career.

He joins Kyle Larson, the winner a week ago in Darlington, in the second round of the playoffs.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Hamlin appeared to be cursing to his third win of the season as he had a 2-plus second lead over the final laps but a caution flag waved with five to go and that set up a final restart.

Erik Jones finished third while Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 99 laps, was fourth and Joey Logano fifth.

Hamlin had led three times for 63 laps at the 1.5-mile oval.

Sunday was a bummer for a couple of playoffs drivers as Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace suffered setbacks. Truex, the regular-season champ, completed just three laps before a tire puncture forced his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing entry into the outside wall. He finished last in the 36-car field.

Wallace, who won this race a year ago, headed to pit road after a wall scrape with his 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota on Lap 108

(This story will be updated shortly)