Rosenqvist Gives McLaren A Parting Gift at Laguna Seca

Felix Rosenqvist was greeted by stickers declaring “THANK YOU FRO” when he slid into the cockpit of the No. 6 McLaren Chevrolet at INDYCAR’s season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

The team had another reason to salute the Swede at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session. Rosenqvist won pole position for the NTT IndyCar Series 2023 season-finale in his last start with McLaren, turning a lap of 1-minute, 6.6416-seconds/120.897 mph during the Firestone Fast Six. It’s the second NTT P1 Award this season and fifth career pole for Rosenqvist, who will move to Meyer Shank Racing in 2024.

“This is our last race together, so what a way to get that going,” said Rosenqvist, addressing his tenure with McLaren. “Especially here, track position is super-important. We couldn’t have given ourselves a better opportunity.”

Meyer Shank Racing’s revamped, two-car INDYCAR lineup for 2024 will feature Rosenqvist as lead driver. Rosenqvist has signed a multi-year agreement with the team based in Pataskala, Ohio, to drive the No. 60 Honda that Simon Pagenaud has wheeled for the past two seasons. Co-owners Jim Meyer and Mike Shank are counting on Rosenqvist to bring his pace and experience to the team’s full-season program alongside Tom Blomqvist _the British-Swedish driver who competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with MSR.

Frenchman Pagenaud, the 2016 series champion and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner with Team Penske, continues to recover from lingering concussion-like symptoms suffered in a violent crash during practice on July 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

A 31-year-old native of Sweden, Rosenqvist is 12th in points following a runnerup result to newly-crowned 2023 series champion Alex Palou of Spain and Chip Ganassi Racing in last Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland on the Portland (Ore.) International Raceway road-course.

Rosenqvist will try to earn his second INDYCAR victory and first with McLaren in today’s 95-lap/212.61-mile race. Live coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. (EDT) on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes on Universo and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Scott McLaughlin will join Rosenqvist on the front row after his qualifying lap of 1:06.6513/120.880 mph in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. A native of New Zealand, McLaughlin just missed unseating Rosenqvist from P1 on the last flying lap of the Fast Six, almost overcoming a mistake at the start of his hot lap.

“I dropped a wheel at (Turn) 10, the fast right-hander, just trying to get that extra little bit,” McLaughlin said. “The car was mega. I really feel bad for these guys on the XPEL Chevy. Congrats to Felix. It’s pretty awesome he got his last pole with the team there.”

Christian Lundgaard of Denmark qualified third at 1:06.7478/120.705 mph in the No. 45 Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The Fast Six was a case of what could have been for Lundgaard, who bounced inside the apex of the famous Corkscrew corner on his penultimate qualifying run, losing time on a lap that appeared to be headed for pole.

Lundgaard also set an INDYCAR track record of 1:06.4610 during the second round of qualifying, breaking Helio Castroneves’ mark of 1:07.722 set in 2000, when the Brazilian was driving for Team Penske. The 2.238-mile/11-turn road-course was repaved this May, with extra grip leading to quicker times and higher speeds.

Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden qualified fourth at 1:06.7937/120.622 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand will start on the inside of Row 3 after qualifying fifth at 1:07.0171/120.220 mph in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Palou qualified sixth at 1:07.2846/119.742 mph in the No. 10 Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou, the Spaniard who won his first title in 2021, earned a spot in the Fast Six for the ninth time this season.

Juri Vips was the top rookie qualifier, seventh in the No. 30 Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Former Formula 2 driver Vips, of Estonia, made his series debut last weekend at PIR.

One of the biggest surprises in the first round of qualifying was the elimination of Colton Herta, who led practice Friday in the No. 26 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian. Herta, who will start 15th, won this race from pole in 2019 and 2021. Colton’s car is featuring a “throwback” livery very similar to the paint scheme his father, Bryan, drove to victory at this track in 1998 and 1999.

A 30-minute practice at noon will precede the race, with live coverage on Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

INDYCAR officials have announced six-position starting grid penalties for the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet driven by Santino Ferruci and the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet wheeled by rookie Agustin Canapino at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Foyt’s team was cited for an unapproved engine change following Saturday’s practice. Juncos Hollinger was flagged for an unapproved change following last Sunday’s event at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

The team were found in violation of: Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street-course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event _ today’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey in California.

Hunter McElrea did everything he could by leading all 35 laps to win Saturday’s INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. However, Christian Rasmussen’s fingerprints are all but on the series’ championship trophy after the opening race of a season-ending double-header.

McElrea never trailed from pole position to earn his second victory of the season in the No. 27 Smart Motors car fielded by Andretti Autosport, winning under caution. The win pulled McElrea from 65 points to within 51 of leader Rasmussen with one race remaining _ today at 12:50 p.m. (EDT, live, Peacock, INDYCAR Radio Network). Rasmussen finished second Saturday in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR machine.

“What a crazy race,” McElrea said. “I was driving like 90 percent and built like a six-second lead. The car was phenomenal. The restarts weren’t easy, weren’t making my life easy, but I knew we had the speed. That’s it _ I just have to win two races and hope for the best.”

Rasmussen earned pole for today’s event, and all he needs to do is start the 35-lap/78.33-miler to clinch the championship for INDYCAR’s development series.

“I did what I needed to do,” said Rasmussen, a native of Denmark. “Hunter was super-quick all race long, and I knew I really didn’t have anything for him. It was a lonely race for me. I was just sitting in second. I had a big gap in front and a big gap behind.

“I just have to start the race. Just going to be full-enjoyment. Starting on the pole position, and we’ll see what happens.”

Danial Frost finished third in the No. 68 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Kyffin Simpson placed fourth in the No. 21 HMD Motorsports with CGR machine, with Matthew Brabham completing the top-five in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing entry.

McElrea controlled the entire distance from the front. He cruised to nearly a seven-second lead over Rasmussen when the first of four caution flags flew on Lap 18. McElrea pulled away to a lead of nearly two seconds after the first lap after restarts on Laps 22 and 26.

Rasmussen kept it closer on the final restart on Lap 30. He had saved push-to-pass for the end of the race and kept within a second of leader McElrea on the closing laps around the 2.238-mile/11-turn road- course. Rasmussen pulled to within one-half second of McElrea when the No. 28 car of Jamie Chadwick and the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR machine of Nolan Siegel collided in Turn 10, triggering the race-ending caution on Lap 34.

“I was bringing it pretty good at the end,” Rasmussen said. “I could keep close to Hunter because I think I saved so much through the race. I don’t know if I would have had something for him on that last lap, but very satisfied with P2.”

Qualifying results for today’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.238-mile/11-turn WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1.(6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:06.6416 (120.897 mph)

2. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:06.6513 (120.880)

3. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:06.7478 (120.705)

4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:06.7937 (120.622)

5. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:07.0171 (120.220)

6. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:07.2846 (119.742)

7. (30) Juri Vips, Honda, 01:06.8300 (120.557)

8. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:06.9172 (120.400)

9. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:06.9282 (120.380)

10. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:07.1292 (120.019)

11. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:07.4479 (119.452)

12. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:07.9392 (118.588)

13. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:07.4009 (119.535)

14. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:07.2323 (119.835)

15. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:07.4666 (119.419)

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:07.3726 (119.586)

17. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:07.5425 (119.285)

18. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:07.4029 (119.532)

19. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:07.6149 (119.157)

20. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:07.5183 (119.328)

21. (60) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 01:07.7419 (118.934)

22. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:07.7816 (118.864)

23. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:07.7583 (118.905)

24. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:07.8639 (118.720)

25. (20) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 01:11.0620 (113.377)

26. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:07.9083 (118.642)

27. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, No Time (No Speed)

NTT IndyCar Series point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 618; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 527; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 470; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 461; 5, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 448; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 423; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 393; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 362; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 349; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 348; 11, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 347; 12, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 311; 13, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 276; 14, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 271; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 265.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

