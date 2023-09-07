Rosenqvist Is On The Move To Meyer Shank Racing

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Meyer Shank Racing’s revamped, two-car INDYCAR lineup for 2024 will feature Felix Rosenqvist as lead driver, a hire likely signaling the end of Simon Pagenaud’s star-crossed open-wheel career.

Rosenqvist has signed a multi-year agreement with the team based in Pataskala, Ohio, to drive the No. 60 Honda that Pagenaud has wheeled for the past two NTT IndyCar Series seasons. MSR co-owners Jim Meyer and Mike Shank are counting on Rosenqvist to bring his pace and experience to the team’s full-season program alongside Tom Blomqvist. The British-Swedish driver competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Meyer Shank Racing.

Frenchman Pagenaud, the 2016 series champion and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner with Team Penske, continues to recover from lingering concussion-like symptoms suffered in a violent crash during practice on July 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

A 31-year-old native of Sweden, Rosenqvist has established himself as a proven race-winner since joining the series in 2019. Rosenqvist is 12th in points following a runnerup result to newly-crowned 2023 series champion Alex Palou of Spain and Chip Ganassi Racing in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland on the Portland (Ore.) International Raceway road-course.

Rosenqvist will make his final start in the No. 6 McLaren Chevrolet as teammate to Pato O’Ward of Mexico and 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi in Sunday’s season-ending Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Northern California.

“I’m super-excited to start the next chapter of my INDYCAR career together with MSR,” Rosenqvist said in a team release. “This will be a great opportunity for myself and MSR to elevate and get to the next level together. I’m also pretty excited to get to work with my old friend Tom (Blomqvist) again. I’m ready to start working together and getting the next season started.”

Rosenqvist transitioned to INDYCAR after finishing sixth in the 2018 ABB FIA Formula E Championship for Mahindra, scoring two wins, three poles and two fastest laps. In 2015, Rosenqvist won the FIA Formula 3 European championship.

“We’re very excited to have our 2024 INDYCAR plans finalized and to welcome Felix to the team,” Shank said. “Felix has been someone that has been on our radar for quite some time now and everything lined up this year to work something out with him.

“It’s no secret that we’ve had a difficult season, with some things out of our control and some things in our control. I think we’re all looking forward to resetting completely, starting over and getting to work. I think Tom and Felix will work great together and really feed off of each other.”

MSR previously announced its plan to field a third entry in the 108th and 109th editions of the Indianapolis 500 for Helio Castroneves in his bid to score a record-setting fifth win in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The popular, 48-year-old Brazilian won his first three Indy 500s with Team Penske.

Currently driving MSR’s No. 06 Honda, Castroneves recently joined the MSR ownership group as a minority partner, serving as driver coach and team ambassador. Castroneves will conclude his final full-season in INDYCAR this weekend in Monterey, Calif.

“We will have Helio with us at every race (in 2024) to provide his feedback and advice which will be an added bonus,” Shank said. “I think we’re in for a solid year ahead.”

Pagenaud, now 39, and Castroneves, 48, formed “Team Penske 2.0” with MSR following the 2021 season. However, neither has won a series race for MSR. Pagenaud’s best start in eight races this season was eighth on the Streets of Detroit, where he also scored his best finish of 13th. Pagenaud failed to lead a lap in either 2022 or 2023. His best finish during his stint with MSR was second on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course in May 2022.

Pagenaud addressed his exit from MSR in a social media post. “I would like to wish MSR all the best and thank Mike Shank, Jim Meyer and the whole team for the valuable experiences I have gathered through the last two years,” Pagenaud said. “I wish we could have achieved more together over the last two seasons and win races, but we could not make it happen.

“For now my goal is to fully focus on myself and recuperating. It is a slow process, and I will continue to work with the doctors and do what is necessary to get my health back to 100 percent.”

Pagenaud’s INDYCAR record is highlighted by 15 wins, 14 poles (including the Indy 500) and 38 podiums in a domestic open-wheel career that began with Walker/Team Australia in the 2007 Champ Car World Series. Pagenaud was the INDYCAR point-runnerup in 2017 and 2019 with Team Penske.

Blomqvist, 29, will make his third series start this weekend in the No. 60 Honda. Blomqvist is set to replace Castroneves, currently 19th in the point standings. Castroneves’ best start this season is eighth in Race 2 of the double-header at Iowa Speedway in Newton. His best finish is 10th at Texas Motor Speedway. Castroneves posted the only lap he has led this season (to-date) during the 107th edition of the Indy 500, in which he started 20th and finished a lead-lap 15th. Castroneves led one lap in 2022, on TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth.

Rookie of the Year candidate Marcus Armstrong has signed a multi-year contract extension with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Armstrong, 23, currently leads the NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year standings with 190 points. The Christchurch, New Zealand, native has competed exclusively in road and street-course races in CGR’s No. 11 Honda. In his first 11 series starts, Armstrong has recorded three top-eight finishes and led five laps.

The Kiwi will be expanding his driving duties and compete on ovals during the full 2024 season. Armstrong will drive an INDYCAR on an oval for the first time when he tests on Texas Motor Speedway’s high-banked/1.5-mile layout in Fort Worth on Sept. 13.

“I’m very proud and excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year and beyond,” Armstrong said in a team release. “Together with this very talented and experienced team, I’m confident we can compete at the highest level in this championship. I feel very grateful that Chip has given me the time to adapt to INDYCAR and has helped me every step of the way in what has been a good season.”

Armstrong currently is teamed with two-time/reigning series champion Alex Palou of Spain; fellow-New Zealander and six-time series champion Scott Dixon and 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson of Sweden. The latter will join Andretti Autosport beginning in 2024.

“I’ve spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my teammates and Dario (Franchitti),” Armstrong said. “I’m very grateful for how much help I’ve received from each team member. With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results. I will be racing on the ovals for the first time next year and it’s an exciting challenge that I’m confident I can learn quickly. I spent the entire Month of May (at Indianapolis Motor Speedway) either in the engineering office or in the pit stand this year, trying to familiarize myself with the details of oval racing. It’s a challenge that excites me a lot.”

Armstrong transitioned into the IndyCar Series with CGR after competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship from 2020 to 2022, earning four wins and eight podiums.

“Marcus Armstrong has proven in 2023 his quick adaptation to INDYCAR road and street tracks. He’s ready to be a fulltime Chip Ganassi Racing INDYCAR driver,” said Mike Hull, CGR’s managing director. “Winning is integrated into his racing resume. This includes his pursuit of the 2023 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year. He knows how to win as a teammate.

“Next comes ovals at the highest global level. We look forward to a long-term relationship driven by growth and opportunity in the NTT IndyCar Series with Marcus.”

Andretti Autosport has launched a major rebranding initiative that will see the international organization compete as Andretti Global, the identity previously named as parent company to the U.S.-based race team.

Andretti Global will unite all aspects of the organization under a single identity, more closely aligning with the team’s established winning legacy. Andretti Global currently operates in eight motorsports platforms racing across six continents with the goal of expanding its worldwide footprint into other major motorsports series. As in, the FIA’s Formula One World Championship with GM’s Cadillac brand.

“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments,” said Michael Andretti, the winner of a record 42 Championship Auto Racing Teams events and chairman/CEO of Andretti Global. “Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future. As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be ingrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners.

“This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we’re only getting started. We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global.”

Along with the name change, the current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo. As each of the 2024 racing seasons get underway, fans can look forward to a new digital experience with the rebrand additionally bringing an updated structure to the team’s social media presence.

“The words ‘Andretti’ and ‘motorsports’ are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name,” said Dan Towriss, partner, Andretti Global. “I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values. We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”

Andretti Formula E will be the first of the Andretti Global teams to take on the new branding as the reigning Drivers’ World Championship team kicks off Season 10 with testing in October.

###

NTT IndyCar Series point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 618; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 527; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 470; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 461; 5, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 448; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 423; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 393; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 362; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 349; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 348; 11, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 347; 12, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 311; 13, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 276; 14, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 271; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 265.

