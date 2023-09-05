Capps Wins One For ‘The Snake’ at U.S. Nationals

Inspired by the presence of his mentor, reigning NHRA Funny Car world champion Ron Capps spent Labor Day weekend adding to the nostalgia and magic of “The Big Go.”

Fifty years after drag racing legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme won the 1973 U.S. Nationals in a ‘Cuda Funny Car, Capps wheeled the iconic “Snake” Hot Wheels livery into the Winner’s Circle at the 69th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals. With Prudhomme standing behind Capps’ Hot Wheels/NAPA Toyota GR Supra on the starting line, Capps defeated J.R. Todd Monday in the final of drag racing’s signature event.

Capps, Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all swept the U.S. Nats for a second straight summer. In addition, Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) prevailed at the 15th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

NHRA’s three-time/reigning Funny Car world champion, Capps covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.986-seconds at 323.27 mph to trailer Todd in the championship round. Capps held the lead throughout the lap en route to his third win of the season in six final rounds, and 76th of his career. Capps earlier defeated Dale Creasy Jr. and fellow-three-time world champs Matt Hagan and Robert Hight at the facility in Clermont, Ind., outside Indianapolis.

Capps drove for Prudhomme’s Snake Racing team from 1997 through 2004, compiling 13 Funny Car wins. And while Capps wasn’t able to deliver a U.S. Nationals victory for his fellow-Californian during that timeframe, he made up for it all weekend.

Capps unveiled the bright yellow “Snake” tribute livery in his Ron Capps Motorsports pit area on Friday. Prudhomme then slid into the cockpit to warm-up the 11,000-horsepower powerplant before the first qualifying session. The throwback look and matching team uniforms _ inspired by Prudhomme’s Hot Wheels Funny Cars from the early 1970s _ earned the Best Appearing Car and Best Appearing Crew awards.

The U.S. Nationals widely is considered the most prestigious drag racing event in the world because of its history, size and purse. The pre-event hoopla generated by the RCM organization was punctuated by an emotional race day for Capps and Prudhomme.

“It’s full-circle. You can’t dream this big,” said Capps, a 58-year-old resident of Carlsbad, Calif., whose hot rod is tuned by crew chief Dean “Guido” Antonelli. “You can hope and you can put all of this stuff together and do something fun and cool for Indy. This is an unbelievable thing. To win here, to win Indy with my brother Antron (Brown) again is massive. This whole week has just been a blast and we earned every bit of it today. It was very cool.”

Capps is in his second season as owner/driver of Ron Capps Motorsports following a tenure with Don Schumacher Racing that produced “Flopper” championships in 2016 and 2021.

“When I was going to go off and do my own thing as a team-owner, (Prudhomme) was the first person I called after my mom and dad,” Capps said. “I asked him if he’d like to come hang out. I wasn’t calling him to help, or to see if he wanted to bring a sponsor. I just wanted him to come out and enjoy the drag races.

“Between Don and his wife, Lynn, who was a big part of what he and ‘Mongoose’ (Tom McEwen) did, it was emotional. When I was first starting out as a team-owner, he would call and text to check in on me daily. Fast forward and we had a great season last year, and it’s just been in my head, wanting to do a real, true throwback. And thankfully, Katherine (Wooten) and Marti (Walsh) at (primary sponsor) NAPA understood the legacy and how cool this could be, and they made sure we did it the right way. It’s very cool to be someone who was picked to drive for him.”

Prudhomme’s list of accomplishments includes four consecutive NHRA Funny Car world championships (1975-78) and 49 combined wins in Top Fuel and Funny Car. As a team-owner, Prudhomme added more than 50 additional wins in both nitro classes.

Prudhomme became the first driver in drag racing history to win a national event in two Pro categories when he won the 1973 U.S. Nationals Funny Car title in the yellow Carefree Gum ‘Cuda, adding to his three Indy Top Fuel wins (seven-time overall Indy winner; four Funny Car, three Top Fuel).

The story of Prudhomme and McEwen’s early racing careers, including their pursuit of Mattel’s popular Hot Wheels brand as a major corporate sponsor, was chronicled in the 2013 film “Snake and Mongoose.” The film was released during the 2013 U.S. Nationals weekend with special screenings at a theater near IRP and a cameo from Capps.

Prudhomme spent the entire weekend with Capps and his team, from Friday’s ground-pounding warmup to the quiet moments after Monday’s awards presentation.

“It’s just amazing,” said Prudhomme, an 82-year-old resident of San Fernando, Calif. “When he first sent me the (Hot Wheels) paint scheme it brought a tear to my eye. I thought, ‘This thing’s beautiful.’

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself this weekend. I appreciate the media, and I appreciate the fans out here. It was amazing, the amount of autographs we signed at the Toyota booth, the amount of people that brought their Hot Wheels cars and just different stuff from the past. It made me really stop and think that maybe we made a little dent into this whole NHRA thing. I’m just very proud to be a part of it. To have the Hot Wheels ‘flame’ on the car, it’s something I’m going to remember for a long time.”

Todd, the 2018 world champion, reached his fourth final in 2023 on the strength of round-wins against Blake Alexander, Bob Tasca III and two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon. It also was the 45th career final for Todd, driver of the DHL GR Supra owned by another drag racing legend, Conrad “Connie” Kalitta.

Capps will carry a recalibrated point lead into the six-race Countdown to the Championship in a bid to complete his “Capps Trick” playoff campaign of three consecutive titles. The Countdown, open to the top-10 in points in each of the four Pro categories, will begin with the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 14-17.

In Top Fuel, No. 15 qualifier Antron Brown prevailed in the final by covering the 1,000-foot distance in 3.779-seconds at 328.54 mph to defeat four-time world champion Steve Torrence. Brown earned his second straight race-win this season and 74th of his career by defeating two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force, Clay Millican and point-leader Justin Ashley.

Brown struggled throughout the five rounds of qualifying before earning the 15th spot during Sunday’s final session. The crew at Antron Brown Motorsports then rallied Monday to register a momentum-building win.

“It’s one of those weekends where we never quit, and that’s what you have to do to win the U.S. Nationals,” said Brown, a 47-year-old resident of Pittsboro, Ind., and owner/driver of the Toyota dragster. “We went through all the trials and tribulations and that’s what makes this win so special. We were coming off that win in Brainerd (Minn.) and we got thrown a curveball. But we got this one done and we’re going to remember this win for a long time.

“This is one that was a ‘getting-dirty’ win. We went through all the pain, all the stuff all the way through qualifying and we found a way as a team. We never stopped believing. You’ve got to have faith. I love this team so much. They never quit, never stopped working and all the credit goes to this team. They worked so, so hard and to win this two years in a row, it’s amazing.”

Native Texan Torrence, the No. 1 qualifier in his family-owned dragster, defeated Will Smith, 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon and Doug Kalitta to advance to a final for the fourth time in 2023 and 85th time in his career.

Ashley, meanwhile, will open the Countdown to the Championship in the recalibrated point lead.

Matt Hartford now can claim he’s a U.S. Nationals winner in Pro Stock after covering the quarter-mile in 6.624-seconds at 206.57 mph to defeat Fernando Cuadra Jr. in the championship round. Hartford was the “Factory Hot Rod” driver to beat all weekend, qualifying No. 1 en route to his second win of the season and the seventh in his career. This is the first time Hartford has won more than one national event in a season and the 51-year-old resident of Scottsdale, Ariz., will head into the Countdown second in points and a threat to win his first championship.

Hartford defeated Mason McGaha, Camrie Caruso and five-time/reigning world champion Erica Enders to reach a final he always will remember.

“I let the clutch out, I pulled second gear and never saw him (Cuadra Jr.), put it in fifth gear and I’m still deaf from my crew chief (Eddie Guarnaccia) screaming in my ear,” said Hartford, driver of the Chevrolet Camaro SS. “When I got to the other end and realized I’d just won Indy, I just sat in the car for a few moments to take it all in.

“We came in here and our goal was to qualify No. 1 Friday night. If we could do that, we felt it could stick and we would have four really good test runs. What we ran in the final was what we tested in one of the qualifying runs. The track conditions became basically what that was, so being able to be on the pole and have that test data played a huge role in the final.”

Cuadra Jr. reached a final in his family-owned Ford Mustang for the first time in his career, driving past 2017 world champion Bo Butner, Troy Coughlin Jr. and Kyle Koretsky. Dallas Glenn will take the recalibrated point lead into the Countdown.

Matt Smith’s puzzle-of-a-season got a whole lot better in Pro Stock Motorcycle, as the six-time/reigning world champion won for the second straight year at The Big Go. Smith secured the victory when Hector Arana Jr. went red at the starting line. Smith bolted to a quarter-mile run in 6.864-seconds at 198.20 mph aboard his Denso Auto Parts Suzuki, earning his first win of 2023 and 37th of his career. Smith’s race day march included victories against John Hall, rookie Chase Van Sant and runaway regular-season point-leader Gaige Herrera. Smith now has won the U.S. Nats for the third time in his career.

Smith will enter the Countdown to the Championship second in points aiming for a record seventh Pro Stock Bike championship and fourth in a row.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Smith, a 50-year-old resident of King, N.C. “I’ve got good power. This is our second year with the Suzuki program and we’ve got great power. The problem is that I can’t figure out how to make the clutch work. I need the parts to test because we’re not getting our 60-foot times where we need them. I think a 1.09 was my best and that’s not good enough. I’ve always said you need to be good at the last six races to win a championship so now it’s time to turn it up.”

Arana Jr. _ namesake of 2009 PSM world champion Hector Sr. _ defeated Chris Bostick, Kelly Clontz and Angie Smith, Matt’s wife, to reach a final for the second time in 2023 and 32nd time overall. Herrera, who has dominated the class as a rookie riding for Vance & Hines, will open the playoffs as the recalibrated point-leader.

Reigning world champion Kris Thorne won the biggest event in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Monday, defeating Justin Bond at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park as part of the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals.

The event, which was powered by ProCharger, was the eighth of 10 races during the 2023 season and second in the category’s Road to the Championship.

Thorne delivered an epic performance in his Bahrain 1 Racing Chevrolet Camaro, going 5.827-seconds at 248.07 mph in the final against Bond. Last year’s champion posted an 0.017-second reaction time, which made all the difference in holding off Bond’s 5.777 at 246.89. The result sent Thorne into the point lead for the first time this season on the strength of his initial career U.S. Nationals victory.

“There is no other race in the world I’d rather turn it around in (than Indy),” Thorne said. “I’m super- excited we were finally able to conquer this one. I’ve been upside down here, I’ve been on fire here, I’ve torn everything up I’ve owned here. This was emotional and great. If I went out today, this is the last race I would ever want to win _ the U.S. Nationals _ the biggest one.”

Thorne advanced to the final with wins over Jerico Balduf, Rickie Smith and Stan Shelton. Bond advanced after victories against Mason Wright, Billy Banaka and Mike Castellana. With two races remaining, Thorne holds a 12-point lead over Bond. Jason Lee is 49 points back of the defending world champ.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports will return to action Sept. 29-Oct. 1 as part of the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway at Madison, Ill.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont, Ind. The race was the 15th of 21 “regular-season” events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Leah Pruett; 9. Doug Foley; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Spencer Massey; 13. Will Smith; 14. Brittany Force; 15. Josh Hart; 16. T.J. Zizzo.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Cruz Pedregon; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Tim Wilkerson; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. Chad Green; 11. John Force; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Bobby Bode; 15. Dale Creasy Jr.; 16. Alex Laughlin.

Pro Stock _ 1. Matt Hartford; 2. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Eric Latino; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Bo Butner; 16. Cristian Cuadra.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Matt Smith; 2. Hector Arana Jr.; 3. Gaige Herrera; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Chase Van Sant; 6. Kelly Clontz; 7. Ron Tornow; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Bud Yoder II; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Cory Reed; 14. Jianna Evaristo; 15. John Hall; 16. Steve Johnson.

Final Pro and Sportsman results from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Top Fuel _ Antron Brown, 3.779-seconds, 328.54 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.870-seconds, 327.43 mph.

Funny Car _ Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.986, 323.27 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.131, 288.09.

Pro Stock _ Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.624, 206.57 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 7.099, 178.87.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.864, 198.20 def. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, Foul/Red Light.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Madison Payne, 10.073, 85.76 def. Julie Nataas, Foul/Red Light.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.521, 263.82 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.537, 266.32.

Competition Eliminator _ Chase Williams, Dragster, 6.921, 190.38 def. Troy Galbraith, Dragster, 6.787, 189.71.

Super Stock _ Wyatt Wagner, Chevy Camaro, 9.763, 129.79 def. Frankie Morris, Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _ Donnie Beeler, Chevy Camaro, 10.899, 122.93 def. Ross Ponville, Camaro, 10.105, 127.63.

Super Comp _ Devin Isenhower, Dragster, 8.897, 185.41 def. Jason Kenny, Dragster, 8.880, 166.17.

Super Gas _ Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 9.948, 163.28 def. George Meyer, Chevy Malibu, 9.987, 156.44.

Top Sportsman _ Chris Osborn, Chevy Camaro, 6.722, 205.63 def. Steve Jaeger, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.739, 206.26.

Top Dragster _ Jeff Strickland, Dragster, 6.292, 201.55 def. Holden Laris, Dragster, 6.251, 215.96.

Pro Modified _ Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.827, 248.07 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.777, 246.89.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Jesse Alexandra, Chevy Camaro, 7.831, 175.05 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 7.811, 177.60.

Factory X _ Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.254, 191.73 def. Chris Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 8.047, 173.09.

Final round-by-round results from the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Shawn Langdon, 3.809, 315.71 def. Josh Hart, 3.968, 307.37; Clay Millican, 3.752, 333.58 def. T.J. Zizzo, 4.348, 183.59; Antron Brown, 3.749, 320.05 def. Brittany Force, 3.870, 244.21; Justin Ashley, 3.719, 333.41 def. Doug Foley, 3.763, 317.87; Doug Kalitta, 3.692, 336.49 def. Spencer Massey, 3.798, 326.95; Steve Torrence, 3.716, 333.08 def. Will Smith, 3.830, 309.42; Mike Salinas, 3.757, 308.92 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.770, 326.00; Leah Pruett, 3.747, 333.33 def. Austin Prock, 3.777, 319.29;

QUARTERFINALS _ Brown, 3.791, 326.79 def. Millican, 3.919, 275.96; Ashley, 3.753, 332.34 def. Pruett, 7.617, 92.86; Torrence, 4.086, 230.61 def. Langdon, 4.266, 297.55; Kalitta, 3.888, 313.73 def. Salinas, 6.574, 98.54;

SEMIFINALS _ Torrence, 4.158, 255.15 def. Kalitta, 8.290, 90.78; Brown, 4.924, 165.44 def. Ashley, 6.569, 141.71;

FINAL _ Brown, 3.779, 328.54 def. Torrence, 3.870, 327.43.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.899, 332.43 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.061, 300.80; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.889, 331.61 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.187, 253.90; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.889, 329.67 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 4.119, 258.81; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.914, 329.91 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 6.157, 108.84; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.894, 326.87 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.605, 193.24; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.962, 324.36 def. John Force, Camaro, 3.998, 318.69; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.913, 304.19 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.972, 324.83; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.913, 329.58 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.989, 328.94;

QUARTERFINALS _ Todd, 3.974, 327.66 def. Tasca III, 3.945, 327.11; Pedregon, 3.944, 325.30 def. DeJoria, 3.973, 326.48; Hight, 3.952, 318.99 def. Wilkerson, 5.032, 152.37; Capps, 4.582, 235.19 def. Hagan, 5.146, 184.50;

SEMIFINALS _ Todd, 4.007, 326.32 def. Pedregon, 5.557, 133.16; Capps, 4.029, 323.50 def. Hight, 5.580, 138.43;

FINAL _ Capps, 3.986, 323.27 def. Todd, 4.131, 288.09.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 6.630, 206.51 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Broke; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.652, 205.41 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 18.956, 43.04; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.639, 206.32 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.857, 179.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.631, 206.45 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.636, 206.20; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.613, 206.83 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 11.496, 77.08; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.618, 208.17 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.647, 208.01; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.613, 208.26 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.640, 206.57; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.619, 207.59 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.671, 206.13;

QUARTERFINALS _ Cuadra Jr., 6.707, 205.26 def. Coughlin Jr., 14.854, 56.87; Enders, 6.644, 207.75 def. Glenn, 6.638, 205.82; Hartford, 6.643, 206.76 def. Caruso, 6.649, 206.80; Koretsky, 6.654, 206.20 def. Stanfield, 6.645, 207.62;

SEMIFINALS _ Cuadra Jr., 7.275, 201.79 def. Koretsky, 7.300, 202.06; Hartford, 6.648, 206.61 def. Enders, 6.676, 206.92;

FINAL _ Hartford, 6.624, 206.57 def. Cuadra Jr., 7.099, 178.87.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Ron Tornow, Victory, 7.005, 193.02 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 7.121, 167.05; Angie Smith, EBR, 6.913, 196.47 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.931, 195.99; Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.453, 172.72 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 9.039, 97.53; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.857, 197.33 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.044, 193.21; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.888, 198.44 def. John Hall, EBR, 7.217, 192.66; Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.882, 200.29 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.962, 190.14; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.870, 198.50 def. Bud Yoder II, Buell, 7.028, 191.95; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.793, 198.58 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 7.091, 189.79;

QUARTERFINALS _ Arana Jr., 6.828, 199.79 def. Clontz, 6.956, 194.58; A. Smith, 6.932, 196.62 def. Krawiec, 7.059, 198.47; M. Smith, 6.866, 198.20 def. Van Sant, 6.894, 196.04; Herrera, 6.768, 199.29 def. Tornow, 6.991, 193.46;

SEMIFINALS _ Arana Jr., 6.896, 200.14 def. A. Smith, 6.925, 196.22; M. Smith, 6.876, 198.35 def. Herrera, 6.920, 197.97;

FINAL _ M. Smith, 6.864, 198.20 def. Arana Jr., Foul/Red Light.

Final regular-season point standings (top-10) following the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley, 1,250; 2. Steve Torrence, 1,186; 3. Antron Brown, 1,076; 4. Leah Pruett, 954; 5. Brittany Force, 943; 6. Doug Kalitta, 867; 7. Mike Salinas, 855; 8. Austin Prock, 838; 9. Clay Millican, 799; 10. Josh Hart, 768.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps, 1,250; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,139; 3. Robert Hight, 1,068; 4. Bob Tasca III, 985; 5. J.R. Todd, 930; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 926; 7. Chad Green, 914; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 902; 9. John Force, 799; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 738.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 1,114; 2. Matt Hartford, 937; 3. Erica Enders, 816; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 801; 5. Deric Kramer, 782; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 745; 7. Greg Anderson, 725; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 668; 9. Camrie Caruso, 656; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 551.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera, 1,055; 2. Matt Smith, 729; 3. Hector Arana Jr., 717; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 657; 5. Angie Smith, 617; 6. Steve Johnson, 535; 7. Chase Van Sant, 503; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 393; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 391; 10. Kelly Clontz, 373.

Pro Modified _1. Kris Thorne, 966; 2. Justin Bond, 954; 3. Jason Lee, 917; 4. Mike Castellana, 895; 5. Stan Shelton, 875; 6. Dmitry Samorukov, 852; 7. Sidnei Frigo, 827; 8. Khalid alBalooshi, 822; 9. Manny Buginga, 809; 10. Jose Gonzalez, 807.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

