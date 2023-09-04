Championship Decided; Palou Future About To Be

A man forever in a hurry, newly crowned INDYCAR champion Alex Palou apparently will be going nowhere fast in 2024.

Speculation surrounding Palou’s open-wheel future quickly resurfaced in the aftermath of the Spaniard’s dominant victory in Sunday’s BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland. Now a two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion with Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou promised post-race he would address his plans after the 2023 season-ender at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., next Sunday.

“Yeah, I’m going to enjoy as much as possible the win from today, the win from the championship, and then we’ll see,” Palou said during his presser at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway. “I mean, I don’t really have anything else to say now. There’s no news. There’s nothing else I could tell you now that is exciting or anything, but I will.”

Team-owner Chip Ganassi, however, made it clear where he stands in Palou’s protracted contractual squabble with series rival McLaren Racing.

“Alex Palou is going to be in our car, I can tell you that, for sure,” Ganassi said.

And for plenty of reasons. Palou posted his second series title in three years in CGR’s No. 10 Honda, ending teammate Scott Dixon’s late-season bid for a record-tying seventh championship. Palou is the first driver to seal an INDYCAR title with one race to spare since Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais claimed Champ Car honors in the penultimate race of 2007.

“That’s what we wanted,” Palou said in Victory Circle, where he was joined by Ganassi, Managing Director Mike Hull and crew. “It was an amazing weekend overall. We had really fast cars. We knew we had to go for it, and we just raced how we’ve been doing all season. I never thought that I would be an INDYCAR champion, and to be a two-time INDYCAR champion feels amazing, like a dream.”

Palou is just the fifth driver in the sport’s history to win multiple championships at age 26-or-younger _ a list featuring Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Jr., Sam Hornish Jr. and Louis Meyer. Palou also is the first Ganassi driver to win five races in a single season since 2009 (joining Dixon and Scotsman Dario Franchitti). It was Palou’s second career victory at PIR, where he also won from P1 in 2021.

Chip Ganassi Racing celebrated its 15th INDYCAR championship, second only to Team Penske’s 17 titles. Ganassi also clinched its first 1-2 finish in the driver point standings since 2009, as native New Zealander Dixon secured second with his third-place finish in the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda.

Palou has finished eighth or better in all 16 races this season. His average finishing position is a remarkable 3.75. Palou now leads Dixon in the standings, 618-527, heading into Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey in Northern Calif.

Palou’s margin of victory on PIR’s 1.964-mile/12-turn natural terrain layout was a comfortable 5.4353- seconds over runner-up Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden in the No. 6 McLaren Chevrolet. Dixon was 8.0669-seconds behind his mercurial teammate. Native Mexican Pato O’Ward placed fourth in the No. 5 McLaren Chevrolet, while two-time series champion Josef Newgarden completed the top-five in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Palou, who started fifth in a 27-car field, led 69 of 110 laps. He paved the way for eventual victory at the start when he darted around Dixon and Colton Herta in the No. 26 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport in Turn 1 to take third place.

“Honestly I knew we had a really, really fast car, especially after warmup,” said Palou, referring to Sunday’s session. “I knew throughout all weekend, but especially after warmup I felt really, really good.

“Then Chip, before the race we did a meeting and he was very aggressive on telling us that we had to win. So I was, like, ‘All right, let’s win then.’ So before jumping into the car he was with me. He said, ‘All right, let’s have a good and a clean race, just manage your position.’ I was, like, ‘No, Chip, you told us to win, so I’ll go ahead and I think we can win it.’

“It was honestly one of those races where I knew we had everything we needed to win the race, that we had something else that could separate us from our competitors. It was true, and we were able to maximize it.”

Unfortunately, Palou’s on-track brilliance has been played-out against the backdrop of the bidding war for his services. As widely reported this season, Palou was scheduled to join McLaren Racing in 2024 as teammate to O’Ward and Alexander Rossi. Palou, who has spoken openly about his Formula One aspirations, spent this year as McLaren’s F1 test and reserve driver.

But last month he announced he had changed his mind about moving to the organization led by CEO Zak Brown, and a possible future F1 ride. “No, I said it many times that it (F1) was not my fully focus. Then when an opportunity came, I had to go for it, I felt,” Palou said. “At the same time I know I’m not 21 or 19. I’m already 26, which is good. I’m not saying I’m old, but I mean, it’s not that I’m super-young.

“So next year I’ll be 27. If an opportunity comes in the future, which is like really, really small chances, I’ll think about it for sure, 100 percent. But I’m happy honestly. As long as I keep on winning championships and races or battling for championships I think I’ll have a great career.”

As reported by The Associated Press, McLaren has filed a lawsuit in the United Kingdom seeking at least $20-million in damages and to recoup money already advanced to Palou. McLaren claims it gave Palou an advance on his 2024 salary and covered his legal fees last year during mediation in Palou’s attempt to join McLaren this year. The settlement reached last September kept Palou in INDYCAR with CGR this season, but allowed him F1 seat-time with McLaren on non-conflicting weekends.

Unlike last summer, Palou did not allow his contract situation to pose an on-track distraction. Running on Firestone’s primary (black) Firehawk tires at the start, Palou first took the lead on Lap 22 when NTT P1 Award-winner Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and fellow front-row starter Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand and Team Penske stopped for fuel and swapped their Firestone alternate (red) tires for primary rubber. The CGR team decided on an “overcut” strategy for Palou and Dixon on primary tires, running long on the more durable rubber to build a gap.

Palou made his first stop on Lap 31, switching to Firestone’s alternate tires. Dixon stopped one lap later as the last driver to enter the pits for his first service, staying on primary tires. Palou cycled to the front on Lap 34 when David Malukas pitted from the lead in the No. 18 Honda fielded by Dale Coyne Racing with HMD.

From there, Palou and Dixon alternated the lead during pit cycles until Rosenqvist grabbed the point on Lap 81 when Palou made his final stop. Palou took the lead for good on Lap 84 when Rosenqvist pitted a lap before the caution flew for the No. 78 Racing Chevrolet of rookie Agustin Canapino of Argentina, who spun off-track in Turn 12.

That caution period allowed Rosenqvist to work heat into his new, cold Firestone alternate tires at slow speed behind the Honda pace car, avoiding a probable attack by Dixon on warmer, grippier tires if the race was under green-flag conditions.

Palou eased away from Rosenqvist and Dixon on the restart on Lap 88. Rosenqvist, however, stayed within one second for the next five laps before Palou began his inexorable drive away from any threats and to victory as Rosenqvist’s alternate tires lost grip.

“I was kind of lucky in the end, first off with the yellow that we just managed to do our stop before,” Rosenqvist said. “And then also at the end, we kind of had a buffer with lapped cars that gave us a little bit of a cushion to Scott at the end. It kind of worked out our way for the first time in a while, so I was enjoying the race a lot.”

Palou added he was particularly pleased to clinch at PIR, ending any chance the 43-year-old Dixon had of working his considerable magic. “Yeah, I mean, I always say that he’s my obviously biggest fear,” Palou said of Dixon, who had won the previous two races. “I think he’s one of the best INDYCAR drivers, if not the best, that we ever had.

“Not only that, but he also has the best team around, which is the same as I have. So it’s tough because we couldn’t really hide anything or we couldn’t really…I mean, like in the No. 10 car we couldn’t really have an advantage on him because we were sharing everything. He knew what was going on. So obviously he pushed a lot the last couple of weeks, couple of months. But I’m glad that we were able to seal it and especially with a win.”

Dixon, the longest tenured driver at CGR, congratulated Ganassi on his 15th championship and Palou on his second. “They had a fantastic race today,” said Dixon, who has won at least one race for 19 consecutive seasons. “Yeah, it was a little bit frustrating with some of the traffic and some of the pit sequences that we were in and kind of lost some time during those crossovers, but it is what it is.

“Yeah, positives, huge weekend for the team; and, I don’t know, it’s kind of cool. I can’t really change anything in the championship. I shouldn’t say ‘cool,’ but relaxing I guess going into the last one. I can only be second, so maybe go on vacation.”

Palou will split $10,000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and his chosen charity, The American Legion, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.

Momentarily overlooking Palou’s contract issues, Ganassi summed-up his team’s management style. “It’s not hard at all to manage professional drivers,” Ganassi said. “They know what they’re doing, and we don’t have any No. 1 driver in our team. We have all No. 1s, and we’ve always said that.

“We’ve always run the team that way. We don’t tell who gets in front of who or when or what. They just race each other. Obviously, the only rule is don’t hit each other, but we let them race on this team and they know that.

“Guys that can win championships know how to win championships. I’ve always said I don’t care if they’re from Mars. If they can win the race, they’re going to be in our car.”

Rookie Louis Foster avoided a Lap 1 pileup and led all 35 laps en route to victory in the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday at Portland International Raceway.

Foster, from England, started from P1 and earned his second victory of the season in the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car fielded by Andretti Autosport. He captured his first career victory in the INDYCAR development series in early July at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Foster won by 7.8583-seconds over fellow-rookie Nolan Siegel in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Siegel earned his best finish since winning in June at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Danial Frost placed third in the No. 68 HMD Motorsports with DCR machine, his best result since winning the season opener in March on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.

“The boys gave me an amazing car,” Foster said. “I can’t thank them enough. I was just turning laps out there, to be honest. Once I had a comfortable gap that I knew I couldn’t be closed down from, I was just saving my tires, to be honest. I’m really looking forward to Laguna next weekend now.”

Christian Bogle finished fourth in the No. 7 HMD Motorsports with DCR car, tying his career-best set last season at Detroit. Championship leader Christian Rasmussen finished fifth in a damaged No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR machine after a strong recovery from being collected in the first-lap fracas.

Rasmussen leads second-place Hunter McElrea, who also was involved in the early collision, by 65 points with the season-ending double-header Sept. 9-10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca remaining. Rasmussen can clinch his first title if he leads by 54 points or more after Saturday’s race in Monterey, Calif.

“Wow! Good recovery,” Rasmussen said. “That’s all I can ask for, extending the championship lead going into Laguna. Very happy about that. We just basically have to finish the races at Laguna, and we’re champions.”

Qualifying on-pole definitely paid off at PIR. The 1.964-mile/12-turn road-course features a tight chicane in the front straightaway as Turn 1, the site of numerous flashpoints. Mayhem unfolded again on Lap 1, as the cars of Reece Gold, Josh Pierson, Kyffin Simpson, McElrea, Jacob Abel and Victor Franzoni were involved in a chain-reaction collision. Rasmussen’s machine was hit from behind, damaging its floor and punting it into a spin in Turn 1, but Rasmussen was able to continue.

That incident triggered the only full-course caution of the race, and Foster had no trouble pulling away on the restart on Lap 5. Foster expanded his gap over Frost to 2.4788-seconds by Lap 10 and 5.3202- seconds by Lap 20.

While Foster ran away out front, the battle for P2 continued to the final lap. Siegel stayed close to Frost in the closing laps before pouncing with an outside move in the Turn 1 chicane on the final lap to take second place.

Results of the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland NTT IndyCar Series event on the 1.964-mile/12-turn Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(5) Alex Palou, Honda, 110, Running

2. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 110, Running

3. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 110, Running

4. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 110, Running

5. (12) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 110, Running

6. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 110, Running

7. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 110, Running

8. (23) David Malukas, Honda, 110, Running

9. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 110, Running

10. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 110, Running

11. (17) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 110, Running

12. (1) Graham Rahal, Honda, 110, Running

13. (3) Colton Herta, Honda, 110, Running

14. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 110, Running

15. (8) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 110, Running

16. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 110, Running

17. (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 110, Running

18. (18) Juri Vips, Honda, 109, Running

19. (14) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 109, Running

20. (9) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 109, Running

21. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 109, Running

22. (26) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 109, Running

23. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 109, Running

24. (27) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 109, Running

25. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 108, Running

26. (19) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 82, Mechanical

27. (15) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 31, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 110.758 mph

Time of Race: 01:57:01.9814

Margin of victory: 5.4353-seconds

Cautions: 2 for 6 laps

Lead changes: 9 among 5 drivers

Lap Leaders

Rahal, Graham 1 – 21

Palou, Alex 22 – 30

Dixon, Scott 31

Malukas, David 32 – 33

Palou, Alex 34 – 47

Dixon, Scott 48 – 59

Palou, Alex 60 – 78

Dixon, Scott 79 – 80

Rosenqvist, Felix 81 – 83

Palou, Alex 84 – 110

NTT IndyCar Series point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 618; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 527; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 470; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 461; 5, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 448; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 423; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 393; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 362; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 349; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 348; 11, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 347; 12, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 311; 13, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 276; 14, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 271; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 265.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

