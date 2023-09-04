Hight Wins Callout at U.S. Nationals

RacinToday.com

Robert Hight claimed his first specialty event win at Indianapolis Raceway Park, defeating Matt Hagan in Sunday’s pairing of three-time world champions in the final of the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout during the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also claimed No. 1 qualifiers at the 15th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The U.S. Nats mark the end of NHRA’s “regular-season” schedule. NHRA’s six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs will begin with recalibrated points Sept. 14-17 at 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa.

Today’s eliminations are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (EDT) at the facility in Clermont, Ind., outside Indianapolis. FOX Sports 1 (FS1) will air two hours of coverage beginning at noon (EDT). The FOX Network will continue with three hours of live coverage beginning at 2 p.m.

In the Ha-Ha Car Callout final, Hight covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.955-seconds at 321.58 mph to slip past Hagan’s 3.979 and win the $80,000 shootout at The Big Go. Hight had fallen short in four previous specialty event finals at Indy but defeated point-leader/three-time reigning world champion Ron Capps and two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon to set up his marquee matchup with Hagan.

“It’s amazing to get this,” said Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS fielded by John Force Racing. “Hagan really stepped-up in the final round. We made the right decisions today, went out and did the job. There’s been a lot of double-ups at this race and I’d like to add my name to it. You’ve got to win on Sunday first to even have a chance, but we’re looking forward to Monday. We’re definitely coming around and coming together at the right time.”

Hagan reached the final in the Dodge Direct Connection Charger SRT Hellcat fielded by Tony Stewart Racing with wins against Tim Wilkerson and 16-time world champion John Force. Hight will try to sweep the weekend today, starting from P1 for the fourth time in 2023 thanks to Saturday’s run of 3.853 at 329.67.

Hight _ who earned his second pole at the U.S. Nationals and the 81st of his career _ will open race day against Paul Lee and his Dodge Charger in a bid to become the third JFR driver to win both the bonus All-Star Callout and the U.S. Nats in the same weekend.

“I really want to win this race, too,” said Tommy Prock, Hight’s crew chief. “What a great job this team has been doing. We’ve been really picking away at this thing and analyzing every little detail. All the guys working on the car, they do such a great job. They’re trying to make this race car run really nice. We were quickest for three sessions and second quickest the other two, it’s looking good. Really have to say ‘thank you’ to Cornwell Tools, Chevy, Auto Club _ what a good day, what a good day, man. Now its time to get it done.”

Steve Torrence’s Top Fuel 1,000-foot run of 3.708-seconds at 329.42 mph from Friday held serve, giving the four-time world champion his first career pole at The Big Go. The native Texan put together a series of standout runs to qualify No. 1 for the second time this season and 36th time in his career. Torrence face Will Smith in today’s first round of eliminations, trying to win the world’s biggest drag race for the second time in three years.

“We’ve had a pretty consistent race car,” said Torrence, referring to his family-owned Capco Contractors/Toyota dragster. “We utilized the track conditions to prepare for (race day) and I feel really confident that the two runs we made _ even though we didn’t make it down the track _ what we learned will be useful for (today). I enjoy coming here and we’ll see what we can do. Being No. 1 at Indy for the first time is really special to me and now we’ll see if we can go win this thing.”

Two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force stayed second with her best pass of 3.709 at 333.25 while Doug Kalitta qualified third at 3.717 and 328.54.

Matt Hartford now can claim his first pole at the world’s biggest drag race in Pro Stock, securing P1 thanks to Friday’s quarter-mile run of 6.569-seconds at 209.23 mph in his Total Seal/GETTRX Chevrolet Camaro SS. Hartford earned his fourth No. 1 of the season _ none bigger than this weekend. Currently second in points, Hartford never had qualified on-pole before this season. He closed-out eliminations with a stellar 6.601 en route to facing Mason McGaha in today’s opening round.

“To come to Indy and qualify No. 1 is a dream come true, plain and simple,” Hartford said. “That 6.601 in those conditions, that’s more impressive to me than the 6.56 we ran on Friday night. I need to get focused; I’m going to have to do something to clear my head because getting up (today) it’s a brand new day.

“It doesn’t matter what you did on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, what matters is what you do on Monday. It’s going to be four grueling rounds. We’re going to be in conditions similar to this, and we have a great race day tune-up. We’re going to go up there with some strategy and if I just do my job in the car, my crew is going to do theirs. All I have to do is my job and this car is going to go four rounds.”

Troy Coughlin Jr. stayed second with his best run of 6.570 at 208.30. Aaron Stanfield, who won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday, took third at 6.586 and 208.39.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, phenom Gaige Herrera wrapped up his eighth pole in nine races on the strength of his track record quarter-mile pass of 6.746-seconds at 198.96 mph from Friday aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki. Herrera made another strong run to close out qualifying on Sunday, setting the rookie rider up for a first-round pairing against Cory Reed. Herrera made his Pro Stock Bike debut last summer at The Big Go. One year later, the point-leader now has a chance to wrap up a dominant regular-season with his first Indy win.

“Running the .74 off the trailer, that was a big accomplishment for the whole team,” Herrera said. “They worked pretty hard the last couple of weeks from Sonoma (Calif.) to here. All weekend, I’ve had a very consistent motorcycle and today Andrew Hines (crew chief) decided to play with tires a little bit. We were in full test-mode and we’re definitely ready for Monday.

“It would almost top the (three-race) Western Swing to win Indy. That was a very big accomplishment for me and the whole team. But if I’m able to clinch here at Indy, this is the big race everyone talks about. It would definitely be amazing to win here.”

Herrera’s teammate, four-time world champ Eddie Krawiec, qualified second at 6.800 and 198.79 while Hector Arana Jr. took the third spot at 6.828 and 199.11.

Funny Car legend John “Brute” Force claimed his first win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, defeating three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps in Saturday’s final at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won their respective Challenge matchups at the world’s biggest drag race Clermont, Ind., outside Indianapolis.

Force covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.989-seconds at 328.78 mph to defeat Capps, picking up the bonus race victory for the first time in 2023. Force trailered teammate/three-time world champ Robert Hight earlier before driving past longtime Capps and his Toyota GR Supra in the final.

“I want to win the Mission deal, and it was an opportunity that I got away with it,” said Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS. “You just do what you do and attack it. I’m not saying what I do is right, it’s just what I do. Some days, the Good Lord lets me get away with it and I did today. It was good to come in here to Indy and be able to do your job at my age (74). I ain’t great, but I’m good enough to be here, and I’m going to get better. I have a lot of work to do, but I’m no spring chicken. I’ve won Indy five times, but it was a good feeling to do this.”

Capps was the season-opening winner in the Funny Car Challenge, accumulating 14 playoff points for the six-race Countdown to the Championship. NHRA’s Playoffs will begin Sept. 14-17 with the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa.

In Top Fuel, Justin Ashley finished off his season-long success in the Challenge with an unprecedented sixth victory in the bonus race via a stellar 1,000-foot run of 3.714-seconds at 334.73 mph in his Phillips Connect/Toyota Dragster. That pass gave Ashley the win over three-time world champ Antron Brown, as well as the season-long title in the specialty event. Ashley was incredible from start-to-finish and his reward _ along with a number of bonus payouts _ is 21 playoff points.

“These Mission #2Fast2Tasty points really add-up, especially when they come into play after the points reset,” Ashley said. “It was critical for our team to take advantage of every opportunity we had during this Challenge. I feel like we did a great job with that, and it’s just a testament to the great team that we have.

“Overall, when you look at the Challenge, it’s really unique _ something we’ve never done as a sport. I think it’s good for the fans, good for the teams and good for the drivers. It’s really a win-win all around. It’s just been so much fun. It’s been an absolute blast.”

Aaron Stanfield cranked-out an impressive performance in the final of the Pro Stock Challenge, defeating Kyle Koretsky with a quarter-mile run of 6.630-seconds at 207.56 mph in his Janac Brothers Chevrolet Camaro SS. Stanfield secured his second win this season in the bonus race, emerging as the overall “Factory Hot Rod” winner over Dallas Glenn. Stanfield has earned eight playoff points for the Countdown.

“It’s pretty cool, and to be honest with you, I didn’t even know I had a shot to win this,” Stanfield said. “Sometimes that’s the best way to go into something like that. I have to thank Mr. Gonzalez and Mission Foods for putting on a program for us to add a little bit of more competitive juices throughout qualifying and the race. My guys gave me a really good hot rod today, and I drove good enough to get it done. It’s always good to do it at Indy.”

Pro Stock Motorcycle point-leader Gaige Herrera cemented his dominance in the Challenge, winning for the fourth time in six races by defeating four-time world champion/Vance & Hines teammate Eddie Krawiec in the final with a quarter-mile run of 6.759-seconds at 199.11 mph.

Herrera earned 13 additional playoff points for the Countdown.

“It’s been very exciting,” said Herrera, who competes aboard the Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki. “Mission is a very big sponsor for us, so to be able to represent for them is big. Not only that, but to have both bikes in the final, it was awesome for the whole team and for Mission and our Vance & Hines Suzukis. I’m very ecstatic to get this overall win. I got four out of six of them and this whole season has been incredible. It’s hard to put into words because I feel like it’s still not real.”

First-round elimination pairings Monday for the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont, Ind., the 15th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Sunday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 3.708-seconds, 329.42 mph vs. 16. Will Smith, 3.822, 312.78; 2. Brittany Force, 3.709, 333.25 vs. 15. Antron Brown, 3.806, 327.74; 3. Justin Ashley, 3.714, 334.73 vs. 14. Doug Foley, 3.803, 316.75; 4. Doug Kalitta, 3.717, 328.54 vs. 13. Spencer Massey, 3.795, 323.04; 5. Mike Salinas, 3.721, 335.32 vs. 12. Tony Schumacher, 3.784, 326.79; 6. Leah Pruett, 3.730, 331.69 vs. 11. Austin Prock, 3.781, 326.08; 7. T.J. Zizzo, 3.736, 330.07 vs. 10. Clay Millican, 3.777, 331.77; 8. Josh Hart, 3.744, 323.89 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.750, 321.73.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Buddy Hull, 3.823, 322.65; 18. Lex Joon, 3.858, 313.07; 19. Dan Mercier, 3.878, 310.41.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.853, 329.67 vs. 16. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 4.088, 301.40; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.864, 324.90 vs. 15. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.079, 310.41; 3. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.888, 331.77 vs. 14. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.072, 274.11; 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.912, 323.19 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.037, 307.02; 5. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.917, 328.22 vs. 12. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 3.977, 321.88; 6. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.931, 304.25 vs. 11. John Force, Camaro, 3.961, 326.48; 7. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.934, 327.66 vs. 10. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.955, 328.78; 8. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.945, 328.38 vs. 9. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.948, 323.81.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Dave Richards, 4.121, 308.35; 18. Justin Schriefer, 4.802, 176.40.

Pro Stock _ 1. Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.569, 209.23 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.704, 204.73; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.570, 208.30 vs. 15. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.664, 206.80; 3. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.586, 208.39 vs. 14. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.641, 206.29; 4. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.588, 208.68 vs. 13. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.641, 207.30; 5. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.590, 209.01 vs. 12. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.627, 206.04; 6. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.599, 208.33 vs. 11. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.621, 206.20; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.603, 208.42 vs. 10. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.617, 207.34; 8. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.604, 207.56 vs. 9. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.605, 208.97.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Fernando Cuadra, 6.727, 205.10.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.746, 198.96 vs. 16. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 7.162, 188.60; 2. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.800, 199.29 vs. 15. Bud Yoder II, Buell, 7.114, 191.40; 3. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.828, 199.11 vs. 14. Chris Bostick, EBR, 7.068, 189.55; 4. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.874, 198.15 vs. 13. John Hall, EBR, 7.027, 193.27; 5. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.878, 197.08 vs. 12. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.003, 196.39; 6. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.881, 197.16 vs. 11. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.967, 192.47; 7. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.917, 196.64 vs. 10. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.940, 195.11; 8. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.917, 195.70 vs. 9. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.934, 195.68.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Wesley Wells, 7.226, 185.10; 18. Odolph Daniels, 7.324, 181.59.

Final round-by-round results from the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

ROUND ONE _ Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.989, 322.81 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.982, 323.74; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.967, 320.05 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.920, 162.63; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.935, 324.44 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.082, 288.58; John Force, Camaro, 6.770, 94.75 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 6.905, 94.68;

SEMIFINALS _ Hagan, 3.982, 323.89 def. Force, 3.991, 322.96; Hight, 3.997, 314.97 def. Pedregon, 4.004, 322.65;

FINAL _ Hight, 3.955, 321.58 def. Hagan, 3.979, 322.58.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.