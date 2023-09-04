Larson Survives Craziness To Win At Darlington

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Darlington, S.C – Darlington Raceway lived up to its legendary reputation of unleashing the unexpected as more than half of the drivers vying for this year’s NASCAR Cup Series championship experienced chaos of varying degrees on the treacherous 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval during Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500.

But once the dust from the carnage and strange happenings of the evening settled with 30 laps remaining, Kyle Larson had emerged into the lead. Despite scraping the wall several times during the final sprint to the checkered flag, the 2021 Cup Series champion was able to fend off a furious challenge from Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher and William Byron to claim his first victory at a historic facility nicknamed “The Lady in Black.”

“All these crown jewels only come around once a year,” Larson said. “There’s been lots of times where I’ve left here bummed out and said I had a good shot to win but it just didn’t work out. I felt like I was going to have that feeling again today. But things worked out, and yeah, we were able to get a really big win.

“This is in the top three or four of the crown jewels, prestigious races of our season. I think the only two I don’t have would be the (Daytona) 500 and maybe the Brickyard 400, if it comes back to the oval. You always want to win the big ones.”

Larson, whose victory locked him into the next round of the playoffs, soared from 18th to 3rd during the opening stage of the 367-lap event. But a rare miscue from one of the sport’s most versatile drivers, who races Sprint Cars in his spare time and plans to compete in the Indianapolis 500 next year, near the midway point of the grueling affair nearly proved costly for his No. 5 Chevrolet as he sailed off into Turn 3.

“I messed up once when (the transmission) slipped into neutral and it slid into the wall,” Larson said. “(The impact) bent the toe link a little bit and we kind of struggled from there.

“But we were able to keep our heads in the game, and that was really important.”

Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota dominated the first two thirds of the event, until a mysterious wheel vibration forced him to pit road for an unexpected stop. That set off a chain of events which left the three-time Southern 500 winner saddled with a 25th-place finish.

“It’s really tough to tell what happened,” Hamlin said. “It looked like the left rear was still being tightened (on the previous stop) as we were going. It’s close enough to where it didn’t matter. But what I felt was like I was in a crash. I had to bring it in and it just turned the day upside down.”

Banking bonus points throughout the regular season paid off for Hamlin on Sunday night, who only slipped to fifth in the championship standings.

“All the work you put in, the stages, the regular season, it all matters,” said Hamlin, who led a race-high 177 laps. “But I just hate losing a race that we definitely should have won.”

Pole sitter and playoff contender Christopher Bell led the field to the green and flexed plenty of muscle in his No. 20 Toyota by leading 40 laps during the opening stage.

But the Oklahoma native, like many others, fell victim to the mystique of venerable Darlington Raceway which commands respect of the competitors on each lap.

“I just got into the marbles in Turn 2 and damaged the car,” Bell said. “That was much the story of our night.”

The oddest moment of the evening came on lap 180 as darkness began to settle over the facility. The lights lined up on the inside of Turns 3 and 4 malfunctioned. But crews from Duke Power quickly restored power and the action resumed.

RFK Racing’s two championship contenders, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski, continued to show solid speed on Sunday night. Buescher finished third, just ahead of his teammate, who finished sixth.

The weekend’s biggest disappointment was Martin Truex Jr., who many had pegged last week as the driver to beat at Darlington. But the 2017 Cup Series champion was never a factor as he struggled mightily after starting 31st and finishing 18th.

The night’s most pleasant surprise was playoff driver Ross Chastain, who finished fifth. It was the Floridian’s best run of the year since his victory at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

“All weekend, I haven’t felt like our balance was super far off. But it just didn’t translate to speed,” Chastain said. “But I’ll take a top-five finish and ride home happy.

“It was a heck of a fight tonight.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway on Sunday for the Hollywood Casino 400.