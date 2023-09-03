Palou Wins In Portland; Clinches IndyCar Championship

Alex Palou won twice on Sunday. The Spanish driver won Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Portland International Raceway and in doing so, won the 2023 series championship.

It was the Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s second series title. His first came in 2021.

“I never thought I’d be an IndyCar champion and to be a two-time IndyCar champion just feels amazing, like a dream,” Palou said. “It was an amazing weekend. We just raced how we’ve been doing all season.”

Palou became the first driver to clinch with one race yet to be run since Sebastien Bourdais did it in 2007.

Palou led 69 of the 110 laps on Sunday.

So, zero pressure heading into the season finale next weekend at Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif.

CGR won its 15th championship, second only to Team Penske’s 17 titles.

The victory was Palou’s fifth of the season, and he finished eighth or better in all 16 races this season.

Palou’s teammate, Scott Dixon, is second in the standings.

Palou won by 5.4353 seconds over runner-up Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 6 McLaren Chevrolet.

Dixon finished third in the No. 9 Honda.

“I don’t know if we had enough speed for Alex, he was definitely fast,” Dixon said. “He kind of does everything right. He’s a hell of a competitor, a huge talent.”

Pato O’Ward of McLaren finished fourth and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden was fifth.

Graham Rahal, who started from the pole, finished 12th.

