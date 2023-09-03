Rahal To Start P1 In Sunday’s Race In Portland

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Graham Rahal continued the remarkable second-half INDYCAR resurgence of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Saturday at the site of some significant personal history.

Rahal earned his second NTT IndyCar Series pole of the season at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway during qualifying for today’s Grand Prix of Portland, penultimate round of the 2023 schedule. Rahal toured PIR’s 1.964-mile/12-turn road-course in 58.3195-seconds/121.236 mph to secure a second NTT P1 Award for the first time in 14 years on familiar turf.

In 2005, Rahal scored his first professional racing victory at PIR in a Star Mazda race after starting fourth for Anderson Walko Racing. Then 16, Graham became the youngest driver to win a Star Mazda event.

Rahal started P1 at the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course last month _ three months after he was bumped from the 33-car starting field for the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500.

Unlike the other five drivers in Saturday’s Firestone Fast Six, Rahal turned his best lap on Firestone’s primary tires, rubber supposedly slower but more durable than the Firehawk alternate red-sidewall tires.

“We really struggled on the red tires,” said Rahal, referring to Friday’s opening practice. “This morning we saved a set of blacks compared to everyone else, and it just worked out to be able to go to the new blacks (in qualifying).”

The 34-year-old son of team co-owner and 1986 Indianapolis 500 champion Bobby Rahal, Graham posted his fifth career INDYCAR pole. His first two came in 2009 on the Streets of St. Petersburg in Florida and at Kansas Speedway. Rahal ranked 18th among 27 drivers after practice Friday but improved to fourth in Saturday morning’s session, avoiding running on a set of primary tires that ended up being his secret weapon in the Fast Six.

“Everybody has pushed so hard to get our team back to this point and it’s nice to have two poles in the past three races here at the end of the year,” said Rahal, driver of RLLR’s No. 15 Honda. “Hopefully we can finish this deal off and get a win in the PeopleReady Honda. It would be pretty sweet.

“We used less blacks through the whole weekend so far than everybody else, so we had sets to use. We felt our car was very fast on blacks. It was good on reds too, but I thought that blacks were the power play there. I feel our race car is better than our qualifying car, to be honest. We’ll focus on having good stops; the strategy will hopefully be straightforward.”

Defending race-winner Scott McLaughlin qualified second at 58.3525-seconds/121.167 mph in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. The native of New Zealand won this race from the pole last year, leading 104 of 110 laps.

“We have a great car,” McLaughlin said. “It’s the same car we ran last year, so hopefully we’ll be OK.”

Live coverage of today’s 110-lap/216.04-mile race starts at 3 p.m. (EDT) on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Colton Herta qualified third at 58.4576-seconds/120.949 mph in the No. 26 Honda of Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian. Rahal’s speed on primary tires led Herta to mull over his race day strategy. Each team has six sets of Firestone primary tires and four sets of alternates for use during an event weekend, and all drivers must run the primary and alternate tires during the race.

“That’s one set that he’s taken off the table for the race,” Herta said of Rahal’s decision to use primary tires during the Fast Six. “It’s a cat-and-mouse game and you have to be willing to give up a little bit, strategy-wise, to get that pole. We thought the reds were going to be better. I think for us, (the alternate tire) probably was best. Our Gainbridge car has come a long way this weekend.”

Native New Zealander Scott Dixon qualified fourth at 58.5803-seconds/120.696 mph in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in a late-season bid to secure a record-tying seventh championship. Dixon trails teammate Alex Palou by 74 points entering today’s race. Winner of the last two races, Dixon must trim that gap to 53 points or less at the checkered flag to carry the title showdown into the season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on Sunday, Sept. 10, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif.

“P4 in qualifying, which is pretty decent,” Dixon said. “I think a lot of the other teams compromised a little bit on tire usage, so we’ll see how that compares for the race. The car feels really good on the long run, just lacking a little bit of peak speed.”

Palou kept the pressure on his legendary teammate by qualifying fifth at 58.6492-seconds/120.554 mph in the No. 10 Honda. A native of Spain and the 2021 series champ, Palou was the only driver to place in the top-five in each of the first three on-track sessions this weekend.

“We didn’t really do the job we wanted to do in qualifying, honestly,” Palou said. “We had a really fast car. It was really good in Q1, then we missed a little bit of pace in Q2 and in the Fast Six we thought we were going to have more of a chance. But The American Legion Honda is fast and we’re starting in the top-five, which is perfect.

“It’s going to be a great race for us.”

Native Mexican Pato O’Ward completed the Fast Six at 58.6737-seconds/120.504 mph in the No. 5 McLaren Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, the last two Indianapolis 500 winners _ Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson _ and two-time/reigning series champion Will Power were eliminated in the second round of qualifying.

Reigning Indy 500 champ Newgarden’s chances of advancing into the Fast Six ended early in the Round of 12 when the left side tires of his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet ran over the rumble strips and into the dirt exiting Turn 11, sending his car nose-first into the tire barrier in Turn 12. Newgarden was uninjured, but his car suffered moderate damage. He will start 12th.

Ericsson, a native of Sweden, will start 10th in the No. 8 Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing. Power, a native of Australia, dipped a wheel into the dirt on his final flying lap of the Round of 12 in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, and will start seventh.

The unpredictable nature of qualifying was magnified in the first round when the respective two quickest drivers from Friday’s practice _ Christian Lundgaard and Kyle Kirkwood _ failed to advance into Round 2.

Lundgaard, of Denmark, was slowed by traffic at the end of the first round and will start 17th in the No. 45Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The setup that Kirkwood used to place second Friday did not translate to qualifying conditions and Firestone’s alternate tires, and he will start 16th in the No. 27 Honda of Andretti Autosport.

Linus Lundqvist will bring his championship credentials to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2024, his first full season under a multi-year contract to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“Joining Chip Ganassi Racing is an absolute dream come true for me,” Lundqvist said in a team statement. “Stepping-up to race fulltime in the NTT IndyCar Series, and to do so with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working for throughout my career. It is hard to explain how much this means to me. I’m incredibly grateful to Chip, Mike (Hull) and to everyone who has backed me on this journey, including of course my family.”

After winning the 2022 INDY NXT championship, Lundqvist competed in three INDYCAR races this season with Meyer Shank Racing.

“It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 INDY NXT Champion, is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Mike Hull, Managing Director of CGR. “He has shown that his on-track performance creates the race-craft separation that’s required in INDYCAR today. Growing together with Linus is what comes next.”

Lundqvist wasted no time making his mark, setting the fastest lap time among all drivers in two of his first three races in the series.

“I have dipped my toes into INDYCAR racing in recent weeks, which will give me a little bit of a head start going into 2024,” Lundqvist said. “Coming up through INDY NXT has provided me with some important experience that will help me get up to speed.

“Having said that, this is an entirely new challenge as I prepare to join an established top team at the highest level of the sport. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead, but having a team like Chip Ganassi Racing put their trust in me is the greatest motivator I could ever have. I intend to do everything in my power to grab this opportunity and I look forward to all the moments ahead, next year and beyond.”



Lundqvist dominated throughout the 2022 INDY NXT season, clinching the championship by a margin of 92 points after earning five wins, nine podiums and seven poles. He made his series debut in 2021, finishing third in the point standings with three wins, 11 podiums and three poles.

Lundqvist previously won the 2020 Formula Regional Americas Championship, the 2018 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship and the 2016 Formula STCC Nordic Championship.

Lundqvist will be embedded with CGR for the final two races of the season.

INDYCAR officials have announced six-position starting grid penalties for the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet driven by Ryan Hunter-Reay and the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda wheeled by Tom Blomqvist of Great Britain for unapproved engine changes.

Each team was in violation of: Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is today’s BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway.

Louis Foster led an Andretti Autosport sweep of the front row for today’s INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland during qualifying Saturday at Portland International Raceway, earning his series-leading fourth pole of 2023.

A series rookie from England, Foster set a track record with a best lap of 1-minute, 2.6302-seconds/112.891 mph in the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car. He broke the previous record of 1:02.8074 set by current NTT IndyCar Series star Pato O’Ward in 2018.

“We waited a bit longer than the others,” said Foster, referring to his management of traffic. “Everyone else got a lap more than me or two laps, I think, maybe. We made it work. Andretti gave me an amazing car. It was quite difficult. I was struggling throughout the session. I made a few mistakes but managed to just put in one lap at the end that was good enough. We’ll take it.”

Teammate Hunter McElrea will join Foster on the front row for the 35-lap/68.74-mile/55-minute race today (1:10 p.m. EDT, Peacock, INDYCAR Radio Network) after his best lap of 1:02.7924 in the No. 27 Smart Motors car.

Championship leader Christian Rasmussen qualified third at 1:02.9115 in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR machine. Rasmussen, who has won three of the last four races, leads McElrea by 50 points in the standings with three events remaining.

While Rasmussen can’t clinch the title this weekend he can set himself up for the championship heading into the season-ending doubleheader Sept. 9-10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif.

“When you’re not pole, it’s never good enough,” Rasmussen said. “But I think that’s what we had today. Figuring out the traffic out there was a little bit of an issue. P3 is OK. We were right there. With the gap that I have, I don’t have to win every race for the rest of the season. So, I’m just kind of focusing on getting the most out of it.”

Kyffin Simpson will join Rasmussen in Row 2 after qualifying fourth at 1:03.0048 in the No. 21 HMD Motorsports with CGR car. Reece Gold qualified fifth at 1:03.0057 in the No. 10 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Victor Franzoni filled-out Row 3 after qualifying sixth at 1:03.2201 in the No. 75 Juncos Hollinger Racing machine.

Qualifying results for today’s BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland NTT IndyCar Series event on the 1.964-mile/12-turn Portland (Ore.) International Raceway road-course, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1.(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 58.3195 (121.236)

2. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 58.3525 (121.167)

3. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 58.4576 (120.949)

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 58.5803 (120.696)

5. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 58.6492 (120.554)

6. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 58.6737 (120.504)

7. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 58.3779 (121.114)

8. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 58.4973 (120.867)

9. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 58.5023 (120.857)

10. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 58.5479 (120.763)

11. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 59.3053 (119.220)

12. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, No Time (No Speed)

13. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 58.3240 (121.226)

14. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 58.6652 (120.521)

15. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 58.3522 (121.168)

16. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 58.6835 (120.484)

17. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 58.3678 (121.135)

18. (30) Juri Vips, Honda, 58.7454 (120.357)

19. (20) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 58.6529 (120.546)

20. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 58.7753 (120.295)

21. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 58.6748 (120.501)

22. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 58.8006 (120.244)

23. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 59.0633 (119.709)

24. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 58.9016 (120.037)

25. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 59.2642 (119.303)

26. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 59.2175 (119.397)

27. (60) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 59.4364 (118.957)

NTT IndyCar Series point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 565; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 491; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 440; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 429; 5, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 426; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 397; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 388; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 343; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 339; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 331; 11, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 327; 12, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 271; 13, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 270; 14, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 251; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 237.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

