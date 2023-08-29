Indy Racing’s Rupp Passes Away

RacinToday.com

Mickey Rupp, who started the 1965 Indianapolis 500 as a rookie but gained even more acclaim as a recreational vehicle and sport fishing equipment entrepreneur, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. He was 87.

A native of Mansfield, Ohio, Rupp qualified 15th and finished sixth in the No. 81 G.C. Murphy Gerhardt/Offy rear-engine car in 1965. He passed his rookie test in a front-engine Chapman Special Offy Roadster that year before moving to the rear-engine car for practice, qualifying and the race.

That sixth-place performance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway would have earned Rookie of the Year honors in many editions of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but the 1965 rookie class arguably was the strongest in 500 history. Future Indy 500 champions Mario Andretti (1969) and Gordon Johncock (1973, 1982) finished third and fifth, respectively, ahead of Rupp after 200 laps. Andretti was voted ROY in a race won in dominating fashion by Formula One star Jim Clark of Scotland in the No. 82 Lotus powered by Ford.

In addition, future four-time Indy 500 champion Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Indy pole-winner and U.S. Auto Club National Champion Joe Leonard were among the eight other rookies in that year’s 33-car field who finished behind Rupp.

Rupp’s INDYCAR driving career was quite short, with just five starts overall in 1964 and 1965. But he finished in the top-10 in three of those five races, with a best result of fifth at The Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wis., a week after he finished sixth on the famed 2.5-mile IMS oval.

Rupp’s commitment and responsibilities to his growing recreational vehicle empire eventually pulled him away from the driver’s cockpit.

Rupp started building kart kits in his basement in the late 1950s and then began manufacturing his designs that included innovations such as step-frames, improved braking systems and eventually four-wheel independent suspension. His Dart Karts immediately became popular and were produced through the late 1960s. Rupp’s brother-in-law _ legendary Indianapolis 500 chassis designer A.J. Watson _ added to the brand’s popularity when he appeared in a magazine ad for the 1959 Dart Kart.

Rupp Manufacturing _ later renamed Rupp Industries _ also produced popular mini-bikes, snowmobiles and off-road vehicles distinguishable by their performance and bright red color schemes.

Dart Kart also gained marketplace recognition via racing sponsorships in the early 1960s, including a USAC Sprint Car owned by Watson and driven by rising open-wheel star A.J. Foyt Jr. in 1960 and the car Don Davis drove in the 1961 Indianapolis 500. Foyt went on to become the first four-time champion of the Indy 500, scoring victories in 1961, 1964, 1967 and 1977.

Rupp Manufacturing reached new heights in 1963 and 1964 when its karts and minibikes were supplied to Sears, which successfully sold them through the company’s widely circulated Sears Catalog.

Rupp sold Rupp Industries in the late 1970s and turned his design and entrepreneurial skills to the water. An avid sport fisherman, Rupp designed and manufactured an outrigger system that also gained rapid popularity.

Rupp Marine Inc. was formed in 1980 as demand grew for Rupp’s outrigger designs. The company still produces sport fishing hardware sold globally from its base in Stuart, Fla.