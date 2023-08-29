IndyCar Championship Fight Is All-Ganassi Affair

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Courtesy of his esteemed Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Alex Palou’s coronation as 2023 NTT IndyCar Series champion has been put on…no so fast.

Scott Dixon’s uncanny ability to save fuel while navigating traffic was on full display Sunday en route to his victory in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. Dixon’s second consecutive win shaved 27 points off of Palou’s pre-race lead, and prevented the Spaniard from securing his second INDYCAR championship in the last three years.

Palou will take a 74-point lead in the penultimate race of the season, the Grand Prix of Portland next Sunday, Sept. 3, at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (3 p.m. EDT, NBC, SiriusXM Channel 160). The 2021 series champion, Palou will clinch if he leads Dixon by 55 points or more after the checkered flag. Otherwise, the Ganassi teammates will settle this intramural squabble during the season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“I would much rather be in Alex’s position. That’s a pretty healthy lead,” said Dixon, a six-time series champion and driver of the No. 9 Honda. “He’s maintained and done an exceptional job all year. It would take a pretty big hit, I think. It would take maybe a mechanical or a crash to make it interesting for Laguna. But anything is possible, right?

“I think all of us have seen, myself personally been involved in situations like that before. There are no double points, none of that stuff going on.

“Yeah, he’s got a healthy lead. Until we’re mathematically out of it, we’ll keep pushing as hard as possible as we always do. The goal for us the last two races is to try to win them.”

A 43-year-old native of New Zealand, Dixon led 123 of 260 laps around WWRT’s 1.25-mile oval to go back-to-back for the first time since 2020. Dixon’s 55th career win was his 25th on an oval, fourth podium of the season and 135th top-three overall.

Dixon would tie open-wheel icon A.J. Foyt Jr. with a seventh championship. Dixon also is 12 wins short of tying Foyt’s record of 67.

“Yeah, a win always feels good,” said Dixon, who earned his first victory of 2023 in the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course on Aug. 12. “To go back-to-back feels fantastic, on two very different circuits. Again, I think it’s a testament to what this team has been able to do, all four cars throughout this year.

“It’s been definitely a bit of a trying year for us, I think. As I mentioned before, not getting the results that the team deserved. I think what is special is going into the last two races _ it can only be a Ganassi driver, which is very cool. I know that makes Chip very proud, and the hundred-plus employees that work at that place, as well.”

Palou led the standings by 101 points over Dixon as the weekend began at the facility outside St. Louis. Palou, who needed to expand his lead to 109 points to clinch, finished seventh but a lap down to Dixon after the 260-lapper. Palou also successfully navigated his way through traffic, advancing seven positions over the course of the race in his No. 10 Honda.

“It was a busy day with qualifying (in the morning) and the race, which isn’t very common,” said Palou, 26. “Qualifying was a little better than we expected with P5, but we had to drop back nine positions with the (unapproved) engine change. It was an OK race but it was very tough to pass. I thought it was a good race to finish P7 from P14. We’re very happy with our pace but we’ll keep working on the short ovals.

“It was a very positive day for the team and the No. 9 car (of Dixon). They did something that no one thought we could do on fuel and tire mileage. Now we know that the championship is going to stay with the team and I can’t wait for Portland.”

Dixon, in turn, acknowledged the dominance Palou has exhibited while racking up four victories. “Yeah, I think the No. 10 car has had an almost perfect season. Kudos to everybody on the team,” Dixon said. “They’ve done everything great. The days that they maybe struggled for pace, they were able to sort that out with strategy in the race. They’ve really just had no bad days.

“When people have those years, it can be a bit hard to watch for other competitors in the field. I’ve been in that place, too, where anything you kind of touch just kind of turns to gold or goes in the direction you want it to. I think what is very special, as I mentioned earlier, going into the last two races to only have a Ganassi driver only able to win the championship is very cool and very good for this team.

“What is special about this team is the people. They’re the ones that are very deserving of the run that this team has had this year.”

Dixon only needed three pit stops due to saving fuel, at least one fewer than the other 27 drivers in the field. That strategy was borne from necessity since Dixon started 16th in the 28-car lineup after incurring a nine-spot grid penalty for an unapproved engine change after the Gallagher Grand Prix at IMS. He also won that race by saving fuel and mastering strategy after being spun into the infield grass during a Lap 1 incident.

“It’s all these guys, man,” said Dixon, referring to his crew. “Chip steers the ship. We took a pretty good grid penalty today. We had to go the alternate route, and it worked out perfectly. This team was perfect. They gave me the (fuel) number I needed to be getting, so massive thank you to everybody on the PNC Bank No. 9 crew.”

Pato O’Ward finished second in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. David Malukas placed third in the No. 18 Honda fielded by Dale Coyne Racing with HMD. Native Mexican O’Ward and Malukas were the only drivers on the lead lap with Dixon, whose margin of victory of 22.2256-seconds was the biggest for an INDYCAR race on the WWTR oval.

Alexander Rossi finished fourth in the No. 7 McLaren Chevrolet, with NTT P1 Award winner Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand completing the top-five in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet.

“Scott Dixon did Scott Dixon today,” O’Ward said. “When they were telling me on the radio the No. 9 car is trying to make it to the end _ he’s going to make it until the end. I was happy with the strategy today; I was happy with my car. But, yeah…Scott Dixon!”

Meanwhile, Dixon’s victory also ended Josef Newgarden’s bid for INDYCAR history. Newgarden entered the race having won all four previous oval events this year and was trying to become the first INDYCAR driver to sweep all the oval races in a season with multiple circle-track events.

But Newgarden _ who had won three straight races at WWTR dating to 2020 _ drifted high in Turn 2 on Lap 211 after his final pit stop and hit the SAFER Barrier. He finished 25th in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet and was eliminated from contention for a third championship.

“I was just trying to catch up,” Newgarden said. “I knew we were going to lose to someone in fuel-save, most likely Dixon or somebody. I was just trying to get through cars as quickly as I could when I pitted, and it didn’t work out. I got in the marbles, just a touch too high.”

Newgarden started from the top spot after NTT P1 Award winner and teammate McLaughlin was forced to start 10th after a nine-spot grid penalty for an unauthorized engine change after the last race. Newgarden led 98 of the first 102 laps as most teams evolved their pit strategies to four stops.

Dixon, however, was on a different plan. He took the lead for the first time on Lap 113 when Colton Herta pitted from the lead in the No. 26 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport. By Lap 120, every driver had made at least two pit stops _ except for “Dixie.”

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato of Japan made contact with the SAFER Barrier in Turn 2 in the No. 11 Honda fielded by CGR, triggering the second and last caution period on Lap 122. Dixon dove into the pits on Lap 125 under caution for his second stop, with Newgarden and O’Ward following suit.

Dixon’s mastery of saving fuel then took control. O’Ward and Newgarden pitted for the third time on Laps 165 and 167, respectively, while Dixon didn’t make his third _ and final _ stop until Lap 197, handing the lead to O’Ward.

Pato pitted for the fourth and final time on Lap 214, giving the lead to McLaren teammate Rossi. However, Rossi and then Herta both had to pit for a fourth time within the next seven laps. That allowed Dixon to jump to the front on Lap 221 and stay there until the checkered flag, while keeping an eye on his fuel number and growing pressure from Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

Power, the two-time/reigning series champion from Australia, had to make his final stop on Lap 249. Dixon was home-free from that point.

“I know Power was pretty short,” Dixon said. “They were trying to push us to stop us getting the mileage we needed. We were just kind of monitoring, keep him at bay, even stretch it sometimes if we needed to. Yeah, I guess about 10 to go, I asked them, ‘How much heat are we getting from behind?’ They were like, ‘It’s over 20-seconds, so just cruise.’^”

Dixon will split $10,000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and his chosen charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, for his win as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge. Dixon’s victory also means the $1-million PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge bonus will go unclaimed this season.

Dixon was asked where this thinking-man’s win ranked among the myriad accolades he’s accumulated. “I think they’re all special, right? It’s like kids _ you love them all in different ways. No, I’m joking,” Dixon said. “I think some are from pure speed. These last two races I think have been good on all fronts, right? We’ve had to cover all bases whether it was speed, strategy, consistency throughout, great pit stops.

“These ones feel big as a team. I think especially when you have to come back from such a deficit. Obviously, two weeks ago kind of the spin, thinking you’re down-and-out, and today getting the good penalty with the engine change, you feel in the same situation.

“Definitely much more appreciation for race wins as you get older. I think I’ve mentioned that a few times. Especially with the competition of the NTT IndyCar Series right now, as well.

“This is the newest one, so I love it very much.”

Tom Blomqvist will rejoin Meyer Shank Racing for the final two INDYCAR races of the season, starting with the Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday, Sept. 3, on Portland (Ore.) International Raceway’s 1.964-mile road-course. Blomqvist will fill-in for Simon Pagenaud, who continues to recover from a grinding accident at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Frenchman has not been medically cleared by the INDYCAR medical team to run the final two races at Portland and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif.

Blomqvist will wheel the No. 60 Honda as teammate to Helio Castroneves, the four-time Indianapolis 500 champion and recently announced minority partner of MSR. Castroneves will drive the No. 06 Honda during the West Coast swing.

Blomqvist _ recently confirmed as a first full-season MSR INDYCAR driver for 2024 _ made his series debut earlier this summer on the Streets of Toronto. The 2022 IMSA DPi Champion is aiming to record a full race distance after a first lap incident in Toronto eliminated him from that event.

“Obviously, the circumstances are quite tricky with Simon’s recovery and the whole situation surrounding the No. 60 car,” said Blomqvist, of Great Britain. “I know the whole team and myself included are thinking about Simon as he recovers. I’ve got to thank Jim (Meyer) and Mike (Shank) for getting me in the car and looking ahead now to next season having been confirmed to drive with MSR. It’s a good thing to be getting these races under my belt before the season and working in preparation for my full program in 2024.

“I’m going to have the opportunity to get into the simulator and I know a little bit more of what to expect in terms of the way the weekend runs. I don’t know Portland at all and I know everyone has been racing flat-out in the summer. It’s still going to be an absolutely huge challenge. The series is so, so competitive and I’m still new to these cars.

“I’m not putting any pressure on myself and I’m just going to go out there and do my best. Hopefully after these next two events I can be happy and put in some strong performances and go into winter break with more knowledge on the series and be able to build on this.”

Estonian Juri Vips will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut in Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 30 Honda at the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday, Sept. 3, and continue at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Vips drove an Indy-car for the first time on Oct. 12, 2022 at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway during a team test and again at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., on March 13, 2023. He also has performed static simulator testing for the team during the season.

“I’m very pleased for the team to enter Juri in the Portland and Laguna Seca races,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLLR and the 1986 Indianapolis 500 champion. “Clearly, he was the lead Red Bull Junior driver a few years ago and exhibited a lot of talent, which we saw during the two tests he ran with us. So we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do on a race weekend.”

Conor Daly drove the No. 30 Honda to a 16th-place/one lap down finish at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday in a one-off ride. Daly replaced Jack Harvey of Great Britain, who was terminated by Rahal on Aug. 15.

Vips, 23, previously competed in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Hitech Grand Prix. He also was the 2017 ADAC Formula 4 champion.

“I’m super-happy to get the opportunity with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and very thankful to Bobby, Mike (Lanigan) and everyone at the team,” Vips said in a team release. “I haven’t been driving all year, so the anticipation for this opportunity has been immense but I’m really looking forward to starting again. Bobby’s one to give second chances and I’m extremely grateful that he is giving me one and I really hope to bring a good result for him, Mike and the whole team.

“I feel ready for these races. I think the tracks suit my experience and driving style and the car as well. There is not much you can do other than simulation and look at data so that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been making sure that I will be as ready as I can to race.”

Results of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT IndyCar Series event on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Ill., with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1.(16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 260, Running

2. (3) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 260, Running

3. (6) David Malukas, Honda, 260, Running

4. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 259, Running

5. (10) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 259, Running

6. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 259, Running

7. (14) Alex Palou, Honda, 259, Running

8. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 259, Running

9. (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 259, Running

10. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 259, Running

11. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 259, Running

12. (5) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 259, Running

13. (26) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 259, Running

14. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 259, Running

15. (22) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 259, Running

16. (11) Conor Daly, Honda, 259, Running

17. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 259, Running

18. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 258, Running

19. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 258, Running

20. (21) Graham Rahal, Honda, 258, Running

21. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 258, Running

22. (28) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 258, Running

23. (13) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 257, Running

24. (27) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 254, Running

25. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 210, Contact

26. (17) Takuma Sato, Honda, 119, Contact

27. (9) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 58, Contact

28. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 0, Contact



Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 149.819 mph

Time of Race: 02:10:09.4046

Margin of victory: 22.2256-seconds

Cautions: 2 for 22 laps

Lead changes: 10 among 6 drivers



Lap Leaders

Newgarden, Josef 1 – 61

Power, Will 62 – 65

Newgarden, Josef 66 – 102

Herta, Colton 103 – 112

Dixon, Scott 113 – 125

O’Ward, Pato 126

Dixon, Scott 127 – 196

O’Ward, Pato 197 – 213

Rossi, Alexander 214 – 217

Herta, Colton 218 – 220

Dixon, Scott 221 – 260

NTT IndyCar Series point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 565; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 491; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 440; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 429; 5, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 426; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 397; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 388; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 343; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 339; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 331; 11, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 327; 12, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 271; 13, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 270; 14, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 251; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 237.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).





