Dixon Wins In Madison to Make It Two In A Row

RacinToday.com

Scott Dixon won for the second straight week as he took the checkered flag in Sunday’s IndyCar Series race in Madison, Ill.

The victory kept alive the Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s hopes to win a seventh series championship as he moved closer to leader Alex Palou.

Playing the lead role in the win was the decision by Dixon’s team to use an alternate pit-stop strategy that saw him save enough fuel in his final two stints to get his No. 9 Honda to the finish line first.

“We had to go the alternate route and it worked out perfectly,” Dixon said of the strategy. “This team was perfect.”

He had started from P16. His margin of victory was 22 seconds.

“How about that Honda (fuel) mileage?” Dixon said.

The victory was No. 55 in Dixon’s career.

Pato O’Ward finished second in the No. 5 McLaren.

“Scott Dixon was Scott Dixon today,” O’Ward said. “When they were telling me on the radio that the 9 car was trying to make it to the end (on fuel strategy), he’s going to make it to the end.”

Third was David Malukas while Alexander Rossi of McLaren was fourth and Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin filled out the top five.

Ganassi Racing’s Palou finished seventh and will have a 74 points lead with two races to go.

Josef Newgarden’s bid to sweep the season’s oval races came to an end when he got high and clipped the wall with 49 laps to go. The Team Penske driver, who could have become the first driver in over 100 years to sweep the Indy car ovals, had started from the front row and led much of the event.

Also suffering were Newgarden’s hopes to win the 2023 points championship after finishing 25th.

“I got in the marbles,” he said. “Got just a touch too high. I was trying to catch up.”

Leading, Dixon pitted for the final time with 65 to go. With 39 laps to go, he moved back to the lead when leader Colton Herta had to pit for fuel. A half second behind was Power, who pressured Dixon hoping for a mistake but who had to pit with 12 laps to go.

(This story will be updated shortly)