Newgarden Looking For Oval Sweep

Josef Newgarden’s quest for an unprecedented sweep of multiple oval-track races during a single INDYCAR season remained on-pace after practice Saturday evening for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

But it was a costly night-time session for a teammate and a rival.

Newgarden was fastest with a hot lap of 180.040 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet around World Wide Technology Raceway’s 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Ill. Track activity was delayed until the evening due to persistent morning and afternoon thunderstorms in the St. Louis area that forced a schedule shuffle.

“Most of the day was looking like we weren’t going to get out here, so just the fact we got a session, we certainly had a lot of time to try to achieve a lot,” said Newgarden, a two-time series champion who is third in the point standings. “I think we got there a little bit with the No. 2 PPG car. I wasn’t super-pleased, to be quite honest. I think we have some work to do.

“But that’s to be expected. You run practice, you try to figure out the weak points and I think we have a couple that we need to work on. But we have a direction now, which is really good. I think our car can be really quick.”

NTT P1 Award qualifying has been re-booked for 11 a.m. (EDT) today, followed by the race at 3:30 p.m., as originally scheduled. Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network will cover qualifying live, with the 260-lap race to be broadcast live on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Newgarden has won the last five oval races, a streak that started with this event last August. He has won this season at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, the 107th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and swept the double-header at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Only Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais has won all the oval races in an INDYCAR season. But that came in 2006 when he won at The Milwaukee Mile _ the only circle track on the Champ Car schedule that year.

Newgarden’s teammate, native New Zealander Scott McLaughlin, was second-fast at 179.353 mph in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. But Scotty Mac also was part of an incident late in the one-hour session that caused heavy damage to the cars of teammate Will Power of Australia and Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Takuma Sato, the 2019 WWTR race-winner from Japan, was third on the chart at 179.206 mph in the No. 11 Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing. Power, the two-time/reigning series champ and 2018 WWTR race-winner, was fourth at 178.703 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet before the late accident. Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden completed the top-five at 178.518 mph in the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Alex Palou, who leads the standings by 101 points over CGR teammate Scott Dixon, was 14th at 177.030 mph in the No. 10 Honda. Palou, a native of Spain and the 2021 series champ, needs to expand his lead to 109 points at this event to clinch his second title in three years. Dixon, a native of New Zealand, is making a late-season bid for a seventh championship after winning the series’ most recent event on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course on Aug. 12.

Meanwhile, Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing crews faced overtime repair work after the late incident involving Power and Ericsson.

McLaughlin spun on the apron of Turn 2 on an out-lap with about six minutes remaining, and Power moved high to avoid his teammate. Power’s car lost grip off-line and pushed into the SAFER Barrier, bouncing back into the racing line in the path of Ericsson, who had no time to avoid heavy, nose-to-nose contact with Power’s car. Fortunately, Power and Ericsson were uninjured.

INDYCAR officials announced Sunday morning a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driven by championship leader Alex Palou for an unapproved engine change following practice Saturday evening at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

The team was in violation of: Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street-course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is today’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at WWTR.

On Saturday, officials announced nine-position starting grid penalties for the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by Scott McLaughlin; the No. 9 Honda of Scott Dixon and No. 11 Honda of Takuma Sato at Chip Ganassi Racing; the No. 27 Honda of Kyle Kirkwood at Andretti Autosport and No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of rookie Agustin Canapino for unapproved engine changes following the Saturday, Aug. 12, race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course.

Qualifying is scheduled for 11 a.m. (EDT) today after Saturday’s session was postponed due to rainy conditions.

Christian Rasmussen is one step closer to the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone championship after enduring a close call and winning the OUTFRONT Showdown Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Championship leader Rasmussen earned his fourth victory of the season in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car on the 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Ill., outrunning the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car of Andretti Autosport rookie Louis Foster to the finish first by 1.7805-seconds. Rasmussen has won three of the last four races in the INDYCAR development series to expand his lead to 50 points over Hunter McElrea of Andretti Autosport with three races remaining.

Rasmussen, from Denmark, earned his sixth career INDY NXT by Firestone victory at an event that featured just 30 minutes of track time before the 75-lap race due to persistent morning and afternoon thunderstorms in the St. Louis area. Rasmussen led that short practice by more than 3 mph. The starting grid was set by entrant points after qualifying was rained-out.

“What a race,” Rasmussen said. “It’s been kind of a weird weekend. It’s definitely been the weekend of my career where I’ve had the least amount of laps around the track before we go into the race. I think we did a great job in practice; we were super-quick. But we were super-sharp on the changes we made, as well.”

McElrea finished third in the No. 27 Smart Motors car, with Jacob Abel fourth in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports machine. Danial Frost completed the top-five in the No. 68 HMD Motorsports with DCR car.

Rasmussen held a steady lead of around one second over fellow front-row starter McElrea for the first 30 laps of the 75-lapper. But Rasmussen lost grip and drifted high in Turn 2 when trying to lap the No. 28 DHL car of Andretti Autosport rookie Jamie Chadwick on Lap 30, using his quick hands to avoid hitting the SAFER Barrier in an impressive display of car control. Still, that loss of momentum let McElrea pounce.

McElrea powered past Rasmussen in Turn 3 on that lap and started to pull away. But just five laps later, Rasmussen used the slower No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing car of Rasmus Lindh as a pick and passed McElrea for the lead. He didn’t trail thereafter and ended up leading 70 of the 75 laps.

There still was drama during the final 25 laps. Rasmussen led McElrea by 4.2745-seconds on Lap 51 but was losing grip from his Firestone tires, and McElrea pulled to within 0.8516-seconds on Lap 55. A possible duel for the lead between the two drivers was doused by a caution on Lap 56, when James Roe hit the SAFER Barrier in Turn 2 in the No. 29 Topcon car fielded by Andretti Autosport. Roe was uninjured.

That caution period saved further wear on Rasmussen’s tires, and he pulled away from the field on the restart on Lap 63. McElrea made one more unsuccessful move to try to dive under Rasmussen for the lead on Lap 65.

From there, Rasmussen pulled away. Meanwhile, Foster passed teammate McElrea for second with nine laps remaining, with the top-three holding serve to the finish.

Next up is the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Portland (Oregon) International Raceway. The season will end with a double-header Sept. 9-10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif.

Results Saturday of the INDY NXT by Firestone OUTFRONT Showdown event on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Ill., with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1.(1) Christian Rasmussen, 75, Running

2. (5) Louis Foster, 75, Running

3. (2) Hunter McElrea, 75, Running

4. (4) Jacob Abel, 75, Running

5. (8) Danial Frost, 75, Running

6. (3) Nolan Siegel, 75, Running

7. (11) Matthew Brabham, 75, Running

8. (12) Ernie Francis Jr., 75, Running

9. (7) Reece Gold, 75, Running

10. (10) Josh Pierson, 75, Running

11. (14) Christian Bogle, 75, Running

12. (13) Jamie Chadwick, 74, Running

13. (15) Colin Kaminsky, 74, Running

14. (9) Rasmus Lindh, 74, Running

15. (6) James Roe, 53, Contact



Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 135.303 mph

Time of Race: 00:41:34.4069

Margin of victory: 1.7805-seconds

Cautions: 1 for 7 laps

Lead changes: 2 among 2 drivers

Lap Leaders

Rasmussen, Christian 1 – 29

McElrea, Hunter 30 – 34

Rasmussen, Christian 35 – 75

NTT IndyCar Series point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 539; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 438; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 434; 4, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 395; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 388; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 377; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 365; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 330; 9, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 312; 10, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 306; 11, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 302; 12, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 253; 13, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 246; 14, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 241; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 218.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock



