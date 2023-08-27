Buescher Wins at DIS; Wallace In, Elliott Out of Playoffs

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Chris Buescher posted his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season Saturday night in overtime at Daytona International Speedway, claiming the “regular-season” finale Coke Zero Sugar 400 after Ryan Preece’s horrific barrel-rolling wreck along the backstretch forced three extra laps.

Buescher’s third win in the last five races in the No. 17 Ford Mustang fielded by Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing directly impacted the season-long fates of Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott. Wallace clinched the 16th and final spot in the Playoffs on points. Hemmed-in by an armada of Fords after the overtime restart on Lap 162, Elliott _ whose only path into the Playoffs was to win on the high-banked/2.5-mile oval _ could not advance from fourth place.

Kevin Harvick blocked Elliott in the bottom lane, and Aric Almirola and Joey Logano on the outside prevented Elliott from making a move to the top. Elliott remained stuck in fourth behind Buescher, his owner/teammate Brad Keselowski and Almirola. Elliott _ NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver and 2020 series champion _ will miss the Playoffs for the first time in his Cup career.

Buescher restarted second and Keselowski third on Lap 162. Keselowski quickly locked his No. 6 Ford onto Buescher’s rear bumper and pushed his teammate into the lead. A lap later Buescher secured his fifth career victory and first at DIS by 0.098-seconds over his boss.

“That’s as much Brad’s win as ours right there,” said Buescher, the native of Prosper, Texas, who is enjoying a breakout season. “That was the right help, aggressive, sticking with us. I was waiting for him to do something there coming to the finish. I figured we’d be side-by-side. Looked like it stalled-out a little behind there. Just so thankful for Brad for all those pushes at the right time. Found each other here and there throughout the race, lost each other and got back on it when it counted.”

Buescher led one time for two laps _ 162 and 163. The 1-2 finish was the first for RFK Racing since Carl Edwards and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed the top two spots for legendary team-owner Jack Roush at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2014.

“We certainly have the momentum on our side right now,” said Buescher, who scored his first Cup win on a superspeedway. “In that sense it’s amazing here. To get one of these things. Superspeedway racing is slowly growing on me. It’s not always been my favorite, but I’m sure enjoying it the last several years.

“Shoot, for Playoff points that’s a huge step in the right direction. That puts us in a great spot here to head through the first round and all the way to Phoenix. But there are so many races along the way that I feel like we have such a good shot at. To get this done here today _ oh man, this is so cool. That’s an RFK win right there.”

Wallace claimed his Playoff spot for Toyota with a 12th-place finish, primarily because no winless driver below him in the standings was able to knock him out of the top-16 by winning.

“That was the most stressed, but also the most locked-in I’ve ever been,” said Wallace, who entered the race with a 32-point edge over series rookie Ty Gibbs for the final Playoff berth. “Knowing that this place is mostly out of your control, I just tried to focus on doing the things that I could do. Missing that wreck (a pileup in Turn 4 on Lap 95) was massive.

“Proud to be locked into the Playoffs. 23XI Racing, third year in, getting both cars (including teammate Tyler Reddick) in the Playoffs. We’ve gone through a lot of trials and tribulations. So proud of the effort we put in.”

Elliott, who missed seven races during the season _ six after suffering a broken leg in a snowboarding incident and one via suspension _ took his failure to make the postseason pragmatically.

“Yeah, I really liked where we were before the caution (for Preece’s accident),” the second-generation star said. “Honestly, after the restart there, we had the bottom lane that we wanted. I knew the No. 6 (Keselowski) was going to go with the No. 17 (Buescher). I thought the No. 4 (Harvick) was going to take the bottom, and they did. We really had all the help we could ask for behind.

“I couldn’t stay locked onto Kevin like I needed to to surge the bottom lane forward. Brad and Chris were there. Just had a good enough hold on that top lane, and they could kind of control each of them. Yeah, it’s a bummer, for sure. Hate the season has worked out like it has. The good news is the car got in in the owners’ points. That’s a big deal.”

The wreck that forced overtime was breathtaking _ and likely the lasting image of a race originally scheduled for 160 laps.

As the pack cleared Turn 2 on Lap 156, Preece’s No. 41 Ford turned sideways on the backstretch and slammed into Stewart-Haas Racing teammate and pole-winner Chase Briscoe’s No. 14 Mustang in the bottom lane. The contact launched Preece’s car high into the air, and it barrel-rolled more than a half-dozen times before it landed on its roof and bounced upright. Preece exited the wreckage and stood talking to medical personnel before being placed on a stretcher and taken to Halifax Health Medical Center nearby for further evaluation.

Preece remained at the facility overnight. A spokesman for Stewart-Haas Racing reported Sunday morning that Preece was “awake, alert and mobile and has been communicating with family and friends.” Preece will undergo another evaluation by medical personnel later Sunday morning. An update will be provided by SHR in the afternoon.

Despite a series of exchanges for the lead throughout Stage 2, the race ran caution-free except for the Stage 1 break and until the final corner of the final lap of the second stage. That’s when the No. 54 Toyota of Gibbs, fighting for the stage win, broke loose after a bump from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Camry as the cars raced through Turn 4, turned down into the No. 12 Ford of Ryan Blaney and ignited a wreck that involved 16 of 39 cars that started the race.

Blaney and Gibbs shot side-by-side into the outside wall, and the cars behind them were helpless to avoid the melee. Gibbs’ Camry was eliminated, ruining any outside chance he had of overtaking Wallace for a Playoff spot.

“I felt like I was getting a great push,” Gibbs said. “I feel like all of our teammates were working really well together tonight. I may have got a push in a bad spot, but we were going for the stage win. I want to thank Christopher for all of the pushes he gave me _ I really do.”

Other casualties of the wreck included A.J. Allmendinger, defending race-winner Austin Dillon, Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton, all of whom were trying to force their way into the Playoffs with a victory.

Elliott, meanwhile, was masterful in weaving his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZR1 through the chaos unscathed, finishing the stage seventh behind winner Keselowski.

Logano, the two-time/reigning series champion from Team Penske, finished fifth. He was followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Harvick and Corey LaJoie.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin next weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. (EDT). Live coverage will be provided by USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

