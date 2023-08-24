Bill Vukovich II Passes Away

RacinToday.com

Bill Vukovich II, the 1968 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and a member of one of the race’s most prominent families, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. He was 79.

Vukovich was the son of two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Bill Vukovich and the father of fellow- Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Billy Vukovich III. The Vukovich family is one of only five to have three generations of drivers compete in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” joining the Unsers, Andrettis, Foyts and Brabhams.

California native Vukovich made 12 starts in the 500 between 1968-80, compiling six top-10 finishes. His best result was second in the rain-shortened race in 1973, driving the No. 2 Sugaripe Prune Eagle/Offy fielded by Jerry O’Connell.

That result started a three-year stretch of excellence around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for Vukovich, who finished third in 1974 and sixth in 1975. His best qualifying effort also came in 1975, when he started eighth in the No. 6 Cobre Tire Eagle/Offy fielded by Fletcher Racing.

In 1968, Vukovich qualified 23rd and steadily climbed to finish seventh as a rookie wheeling the No. 98 Wagner-Lockheed Shrike/Offy fielded by fellow-Californian J.C. Agajanian. That performance earned “Vukie” Rookie of the Year honors.

Vukovich also was a longtime standout INDYCAR driver, with 158 career starts and 85 top-10 finishes between 1965-82. His sole career victory was scored on Sept. 16, 1973 at Michigan International Speedway during a 125-mile race that was the first event of a double-header. His best season was in 1972, when he finished second in the U.S. Auto Club Champ Car standings behind Joe Leonard.

Recognized for his versatility, Vukovich also was a star on America’s short-tracks. He earned 23 USAC National Midget victories during his career, racing for premier team-owners like the colorful “Aggie.”

Vukovich was enshrined in the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 1998, joining his father. All three Vukovichs also are enshrined in the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame, as they all called the California city their hometown.

Motorsports certainly brought Bill Vukovich II much acclaim, but the sport also took a tragic toll on his family. Father Bill died from injuries suffered in an accident while leading the 1955 Indianapolis 500, as he was trying to win the race for an unprecedented third consecutive year. Bill Vukovich II’s son, 1988 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Billy Vukovich III, also suffered fatal injuries during practice for a Sprint Car race in November 1990 at Bakersfield, Calif.





