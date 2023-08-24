Ericsson Will Move To Andretti IndyCar Team Next Season

By John Sturbin/Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Former Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing has signed a multi-year contract to drive for Andretti Autosport beginning in 2024, a move that could impact the INDYCAR future of Romain Grosjean.

A native of Sweden, Ericsson won the 2022 Indy 500 and finished second to Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden in the race’s 107th edition on May 28. The four-time NTT IndyCar Series race-winner will join Colton Herta in the No. 26 Honda and Kyle Kirkwood in the No. 27 Honda on the team owned by former series star Michael Andretti.

“Like everyone else, we have paid close attention to Marcus’ success in the NTT IndyCar Series and have been impressed with how quickly he proved that he belonged with the front-runners in what is arguably the most competitive INDYCAR field ever,” Andretti said in a release confirming the hire. “It’s no secret that we want to win races and championships and to do that we need drivers like Marcus who have that natural talent and determined drive. We are excited for the winning mindset that Marcus brings to the table and I’m eager to see what next season has in store for us.”

The release did not address the status of Frenchman Grosjean, the former Formula One regular in his third INDYCAR season and second in Andretti’s No. 28 Honda. Grosjean, 37, is in the final year of his deal with Team Mikey. Grosjean is 12th in series points but remains winless in 44 career INDYCAR starts. Andretti’s lineup also includes Devlin DeFrancesco of Canada in the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda.

Ericsson, who won the 2023 season-opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg in Florida, is sixth in the standings led by teammate and 2021 series champion Alex Palou of Spain. Ganassi reportedly held exclusive negotiating rights with Ericsson until August.

“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season,” Ericsson, 32, said in a statement. “Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team. It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together.”

Ericsson’s ride in CGR’s No. 8 Honda emerged as a monetary issue as the 2023 season played-out. Ericsson is funded by a sponsor (Huski Chocolate) he brought to the team, along with support from Swedish billionaire Finn Rausing. Despite his Indy 500 victory, Ericsson basically has been paying to drive the No. 8 car.

“Chip Ganassi Racing wishes Marcus Ericsson all the best in his future endeavors,” the team announced in a release. “In his time with CGR, the No. 8 team secured four victories, notably the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. Chip Ganassi Racing looks forward to finishing the year strong and remains dedicated to upholding our winning tradition. The team will announce driver updates in due course.”

INDYCAR super-sub Conor Daly will drive Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 30 Honda this weekend in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. Daly has replaced Jack Harvey of Great Britain, who was terminated by team co-owner Bobby Rahal on Aug. 15.

WWTR, located outside St. Louis, will play host to the fifth and final oval race of 2023. Daly has made 107 INDYCAR starts since his debut in 2013, earning his first series pole on Iowa Speedway’s short oval in Race 1 of a double-header in 2020. The Indiana native has competed in six of the last seven INDYCAR races at WWTR, posting four top-10 finishes with a best result of fifth in 2017.

“First, I would like to thank Jack Harvey for all of his efforts on behalf of RLL for the last year-and-a-half,” said Rahal, the 1986 Indy 500 champion. “He committed fully to the team but for whatever reason, we weren’t able to achieve the results that he or the team deserves and we wish him well in the future.

“We will use the final three races of the season to gauge other racing talent. I’m very pleased that Conor has agreed to join us in St. Louis. He’s been strong there and I feel that he can bring value to the team while also providing us with a strong effort. I look forward to having him with us.”

Scheduled for 260 laps/325 miles, the race will be televised by NBC at 3:30 p.m. (EDT) Sunday. The event starts a stretch of three consecutive weekends that will crown the 2023 series champion. The driver of RLLR’s No. 30 entry for races at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California have yet to be announced.

Daly was released from his ride in Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 Chevrolet earlier this season.

“It means a lot to have a chance to drive for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team,” Daly said in a statement. “I’ve known Bobby ever since I was a child, our families are very close. (Team co-owner) Mike Lanigan is someone that has known my dad (Derek) for a long time, and I’ve known him well, too. And (co-owner) David Letterman is a friend of our family as well so it’s very special to have the chance to drive for this organization.”

Daly, whose best start at WWTR is 11th in 2017, has been acclimating to the pre-race routines of teammates Graham Rahal (No. 15 Honda) _ Bobby’s son _ and Christian Lundgaard (No. 45 Honda) of Denmark.

“The team has really helped me try to prepare as much as possible, and I’m thankful that Honda let me jump on the simulator for a little bit as well to get used to some things,” Daly said. “Everyone has tried to prepare as much as possible and that’s all we can do. I won’t have a feel for this group and how this car drives until we get out there. And obviously in INDYCAR these days, there is not a ton of practice time so we will get out there and try to do our best, try to take advantage of every possible preparation source and execute once when we get on-track.

“The team has been super-welcoming. I’ve worked with several folks here before. Christian’s race engineer Ben (Siegel) was on my car at the 2021 Indy 500 when we led the most laps, so I’ve worked with him before. And I’ve known my chief mechanic Thomas (Semik Jr.) since 2017. There are folks all around that are familiar faces but there are also some friendly new faces as well; it’s a great group. I’m pretty proud to get to drive for this organization and even if it’s just for this weekend, it’s a great opportunity.”

Daly said WWTR’s 1.25-mile oval has emerged as one of his favorite layouts. “The very first test we all did there in 2017, I was quickest by quite a bit of time _ and everyone thought we were cheating,” Daly joked. “I was with Foyt (Racing) at the time and have always just enjoyed driving there since then. With the way the tires work there, the strategy and all of it has made it a track that suits my driving style and I love the event. I still wish it was a night race but Bommarito Auto Group, and the whole group that promote the event, do a great job.”

Team Penske President Tim Cindric confirmed during an interview with Racer Magazine that the organization founded by Roger Penske and A.J. Foyt Racing entered into a technical partnership in July. Proposed last year, the deal gained momentum after Santino Ferrucci’s outstanding performance during the 107th Indianapolis 500 on May 28, when Ferrucci started fourth and finished third on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in the No. 14 Chevrolet.

Ferrucci scored his fifth consecutive top-10 finish at IMS in the car owned by A.J. Foyt Jr., first four-time champion of the Indy 500. Ferrucci is teamed with series rookie Benjamin Pedersen of Denmark in the No. 55 Chevrolet.

“We are happy to be part of an alliance with Team Penske going forward,” Foyt Racing Team President Larry Foyt said in a statement. “The mutual respect shared between Roger and A.J. joined with my respect for Tim Cindric and everything they have accomplished is a great pairing. I have no doubt we can help each other to always keep improving and keep pushing forward in this competitive INDYCAR environment.”

In addition acquiring access to Team Penske racing components, Foyt’s organization will serve in a satellite capacity for aspiring Team Penske INDYCAR crew personnel.

Alex Palou can clinch his second INDYCAR championship in the last three seasons for Chip Ganassi Racing if he leads by 108 points, or more, after Sunday’s event.

However, the Spaniard figures to be tested by Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, current oval-track ace of the series. Newgarden, a two-time series champion, has won the four previous oval events of 2023 in his No. 2 Chevrolet _ at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth; the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 and the double-header at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Additionally, Sunday will mark the first time Firestone’s alternate tire will be used on an oval during a race. Like on road and street-courses, Firestone Firehawk’s alternate tires will be constructed of a softer compound allowing for more grip but quicker wear. Teams will be required to start the race on primary tires, and alternate tires will not be allowed to be used in qualifying on Saturday. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

WWTR will play host to its 15th INDYCAR race on Sunday, dating to Canadian Paul Tracy’s victory in 1997. Newgarden won his third consecutive race (and fourth overall) at WWTR in 2022. Newgarden, six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand (2020 Race 1), Takuma Sato of Japan (2019), Will Power of Australia (2018) and Helio Castroneves of Brazil (2003) are former winners entered in this year’s event.

Point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 539; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 438; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 434; 4, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 395; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 388; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 377; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 365; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 330; 9, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 312; 10, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 306; 11, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 302; 12, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 253; 13, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 246; 14, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 241; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 218.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).