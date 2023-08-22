Capps Drives To Funny Car Points Lead

A milestone career victory at Brainerd International Raceway has positioned team-owner/driver Ron Capps for a run at a fourth NHRA Funny Car world championship _ and third in a row.

Capps hoisted his 75th career Wally trophy Sunday after defeating three-time world champion Robert Hight in the final of the 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Minnesota. After qualifying No. 1 for the 38th time overall, Capps drove his Toyota GR Supra into the point lead over Matt Hagan. Capps currently has a 21-point advantage _ basically one round of racing _ over Hagan, another three-time world champ.

Meanwhile, Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also emerged as class champions at the 14th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

The “regular season” will wrap up at the prestigious 69th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont, Ind., near Indianapolis, from Aug. 30-Sept. 4. The points-and-a-half event will give competitors the opportunity to rack up additional markers heading into the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Points among the top-10 in all four professional categories will be re-calibrated prior to the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., from Sept. 14-17.

Capps delivered a 1,000-foot run in the final of 3.887-seconds at 332.75 mph to hold off Hight’s 3.900 at 324.90 in his Chevrolet Camaro SS fielded by John Force Racing. Capps’ 75th career win was his second of the season and seventh at BIR, second-most in NHRA history at the facility to arch-rival John Force’s 11 victories.

That 75th win also tied Capps with former Top Alcohol Funny Car champion and Top Fuel driver Pat Austin on NHRA’s all-time list.

“First of all, 75 wins is crazy,” said Capps, who counts 74 Funny Car victories and one in Top Fuel. “Pat Austin has been one of my heroes and I got to be around him early in my career as a crew guy, and I always strived to be Pat Austin. To watch him, ice in his veins, just some huge match-ups for me to stand behind their car back then. I used to look at the list and was like, ‘Pat Austin, 75 wins, that seems so out of this universe.’ So when I came around the corner after the final and saw a ’75 WINS’ sign, it blew my mind.”

Ironically, a broken wheelie bar prevented Capps from making his first qualifying run Friday. But he bounced back in the evening session by throwing down a 3.894-second pass at 330.23 mph. It was the quickest lap of the session, giving Capps three bonus points. It also held as the quickest pass of all four qualifying sessions to hand Capps his second pole of 2023 and second at BIR.



Capps started eliminations ranked second in points behind Tony Stewart Racing’s Hagan, whose Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was trailered in a huge first-round upset by Dave Richards and his Ford Mustang. That result opened the door for the Ron Capps Motorsports team to gain ground. Paired in the semifinals opposite the tour’s most recent event-winner, Bob Tasca III, Capps laid down a 3.914-second effort as Tasca smoked the tires on his Mustang. It was the quickest pass of the session once again, and the win that moved Capps into the point lead.

Capps then used his best reaction time of the day to take down Hight. “Our NAPA guys work so well as a team and work so hard, and I just don’t want to make a mistake,” said Capps, a 58-year-old resident of Carlsbad, Calif., whose hot rod is tuned by crew chief Dean “Guido” Antonelli. “Guido, I can see it in his eyes when he’s racing Jimmy Prock (Hight’s crew chief). Robert Hight and I talk about it all the time; it’s very cool because you know they’re going to push each other and sometimes one of them makes a mistake and pushes too hard.

“But as the conditions got better and better we were convinced they were probably going to go .85. That’s what Jimmy does and Guido didn’t want to make a mistake and push too far. So the way I staged, the car probably went .86. I could hear Robert all the way down like a video game and I was like, ‘C’mon baby, just make it,’ and it was a huge relief.”

The win at BIR also was special for Capps from a family standpoint. Wife Shelley’s family is from Minnesota and took part in the Winner’s Circle celebrations, joining NAPA executives and a host of passionate fans from the facility’s popular campground known as “The Zoo.”

“There’s something about this place,” said Capps, the unofficial “King of The Zoo.” Capps added, “My career started here with John Mitchell and a conversation we had in the staging lanes. We make a point of going out and celebrating in ‘The Zoo’ a little bit with everyone out there, and we did that again (Saturday) night.”

Capps will roll into the U.S. Nationals as defending event champion. “We’ve got all different Funny Cars that have won races this year, but here we are with the points lead,” Capps said. “Before we even won the final round we had the points lead, so that tells you the consistency that we’ve had all year. You’re going to have to be good to beat the NAPA Supra because Guido doesn’t make many mistakes, so it’s such a confidence booster and it’s just a lot of fun right now. We set a goal of winning the regular season championship, and we’re one step closer to achieving that goal.”

Hight reached his 99th career final round by defeating Bobby Bode, Richards and teammate/team-owner “Brute” Force, a 16-time world champion.

In Top Fuel, Antron Brown punctuated a dominant weekend by following his Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge victory on Saturday with Sunday’s win. Brown covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.715-seconds at 326.08 mph in his Toyota dragster to defeat Leah Pruett. The double-up moved Brown, a three-time world champion, to third in points.

Brown defeated 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon, four-time world champ Steve Torrence and privateer Mike Salinas to reach the final. Antron’s 73rd career victory was his sixth at Brainerd _ two in Top Fuel and four in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Team-owner/driver Brown was stellar on the starting line all weekend to prep for his bid for a fourth championship during the Countdown.

“Every lap we made, we were very competitive. We got in eliminations and knew it was going to be a very different day,” said Brown, a 47-year-old resident of Pittsboro, Ind. “The conditions were going to be better, but that’s where Brian Corradi and Mark Oswald (co-crew chiefs) shine. The conditions change, they make an adjustment and they know right where to put it. We started with a good lap, we were the quickest and fastest of the first session, and that set the tone for the day.

“Then you go in race mode where you have to race smart. They stayed in that zone and the consistency paid off. That’s what it takes to wins races and championships. I’ve always loved racing at this track. This race is the turning point that can really get you ready for the championship.”

Pruett, driving for team-owner and husband Tony Stewart, reached the finals for the third time in 2023 and 22nd time overall by defeating eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher, two-time/reigning world champ Brittany Force and Justin Ashley, whose point lead stands at 101 over Torrence.

Point-leader Dallas Glenn continued his dominance in Pro Stock, winning for the fourth time in 2023 with a quarter-mile run of 6.566-seconds at 207.56 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS against KB Titan Racing teammate Kyle Koretsky. Glenn drove to his eighth career win, building a lead that now stands at a massive 284 points over Matt Hartford.

Glenn laid down a series of standout runs Sunday to knock off Jerry Tucker, five-time/reigning world champ Erica Enders and Aaron Stanfield to reach a final for the seventh time this season. In a matchup that featured two drivers making their first Factory Hot Rod appearances at BIR, Glenn got the job done in Pro Stock’s first race at the facility since 2019.

“I feel like the car did most of the work today. It’s running so well,” said Glenn, a 32-year-old resident of Mooresville, N.C. “I was a little worried; it seems to be that the car works really good when it’s hot and humid out. It showed on Saturday when I picked up four bonus points in qualifying. But we went out there with the first run (Sunday) and I didn’t think it was that great of a run, but we were second of the session. We just went out there and made four really solid laps. It shook a little bit in the final. I think the track was just a little too good and we needed to get after it a little more, but it made it through it.

“I know Kyle really, really wanted to win that one, especially here for Lucas Oil. But that’s one thing I love about KB Titan Racing _ there are never any team orders. We put the absolute best tune-up in the car and we let the drivers figure it out. When I won the semis and it was an all-KBT final, that’s when the real emotion of winning comes out because no matter what, the trophy is coming home with us.”

Koretsky reached a final for first time in 2023 and seventh time in his career by defeating Camrie Caruso, No. 1 qualifier and five-time world champion Greg Anderson and Deric Kramer.

Jason Lee earned his first career victory in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series by defeating Jason Scruggs and moving into the point lead at Brainerd International Raceway. It also was the first race in the category’s Road to the Championship.

The event powered by Stinar was the seventh of 10 races during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports.

Scruggs’ Chevrolet Camaro broke before the final, handing the victory to Lee, who put down a lap in 6.932-seconds at 117.17 mph in his Camaro. Lee, who qualified 10th, defeated J.R. Gray, Dmitry Samorukov and Stan Shelton to reach a final for the first time in his career. With the victory, Lee also made a huge move into the point lead with three races remaining.

“I feel like we should have won three times this year but had nothing but bad luck,” Lee said. “It’s just awesome to get this one. It’s really for the guys. They’ve worked really hard and without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do it this weekend. I’ll take lucky over good any day of the week and now I’ve got to figure out how to make this thing go faster.”

Scruggs advanced to the final for the second straight race with victories over Mason Wright, Justin Bond and defending world champion Kris Thorne. Following conclusion of the Road to the Championship opener, Lee’s lead is 28 points over Bond and 29 points over Thorne.

Pro Mod competition returns to action Aug. 30-Sept. 4 at the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont, Ind., near Indianapolis.

Point standings (top-10) following the 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway, the 14th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley, 1,133; 2. Steve Torrence, 1,032; 3. Antron Brown, 907; 4. Brittany Force, 885; 5. Leah Pruett, 871; 6. Austin Prock, 789; 7. Mike Salinas, 761; 8. Doug Kalitta, 753; 9. Clay Millican, 716; 10. Josh Hart, 715.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps, 1,073; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,052; 3. Robert Hight, 935; 4. Bob Tasca III, 896; 5. Chad Green, 862; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 840; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 820; 8. J.R. Todd, 790; 9. John Force, 746; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 627.

Pro Stock _1. Dallas Glenn, 1,032; 2. Matt Hartford, 748; 3. Deric Kramer, 732; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 712; 5. Erica Enders, 693; 6. Greg Anderson, 670; 7. Aaron Stanfield, 659; 8. Camrie Caruso, 577; 9. Kyle Koretsky, 552; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 506.

Pro Modified _ 1. Jason Lee, 882; 2. Justin Bond, 854; 3. Kris Thorne, 853; 4. Mike Castellana, 821; 5. Jose Gonzalez, 807.

