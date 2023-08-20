Byron Gets Season Win No. 5 at Watkins Glen

RacinToday.com

William Byron drove to his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory the season Sunday when he dominated at the Watkins Glen International road circuit in upstate New York.

Byron, driving the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, led 66 of the event’s 90 laps at the eight-turn, 2.4-mile course.

It was the 25-year-old’s first win at the Glen and first on a road circuit.

“We’ve worked years and years for this,” Byron, who credited road race mentor Max Pappas, said of his first road win. “It shows that when we are at our best we can perform like this.”

Finishing second was Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The margin of victory was 2.6 seconds.

Hamlin’s teammate, Christopher Bell was third.

Fourth was road ace A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing.

Behind him was Ty Gibbs.

Hamlin started from the pole and lead the first four laps. Taking over on Lap 4 was Michael McDowell, who won the week before on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield road circuit. He led 17 laps. He began falling back through the field thanks to penalties and then 14 laps to go, had to pit, and then was pushed the garages, when his car lost power.

On Lap 24, Byron took over and he led the rest of the way except during pitting sequences.

Fan favorite and former champion Chase Elliott, in need of a victory to get into the Playoffs, ran much of the first two stages near the front of the field, ran out of fuel with about 36 laps to go.

He now needs to win in next weekend’s regular season finale at Daytona.

(This story will be updated shortly)