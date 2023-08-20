Antron Brown Up To Challenge in Brainerd

Top Fuel star Antron Brown earned his first win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday, defeating two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force in the final of the bonus event at Brainerd International Raceway as part of this weekend’s 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

The Challenge also saw Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) prevail at the Minnesota facility, as the bonus race featured three first-time winners. In addition, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) qualified No. 1 at the 14th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

FOX Sports 1 (FS1) will broadcast one hour of Saturday’s qualifying highlights today at 1 p.m. (EDT). The FOX Network will air three hours of eliminations coverage beginning at 4 p.m. (EDT).

Brown defeated Force with a 1,000-foot run of 3.840-seconds at 292.01 mph in his Toyota dragster in the Challenge championship round. Brown trailered point-leader Justin Ashley earlier in the day before driving past Force. A three-time world champion, Brown will attempt to double-up on Sunday and secure his second national event win this season.

“We’ve been wanting to win this for a long, long time,” Brown said of the bonus event. “We made it a couple times and it felt good to get past that first round. All these cars are just tough, tough competitors. To go into that final round against Brittany and the way their car’s been running, to go against Justin first round _ they’re the two heavy-hitters in the class, so to pull off that is very, very special for us.

“That championship is right around the corner, so we have to keep going and doing what we do.”

Ashley made a big move Saturday in the afternoon heat, powering to the No. 1 position during the final session with a stout run of 3.746 at 328.14 in his dragster. Conditions are forecast to be significantly cooler today, when Ashley will bid for his seventh win of the 2023 season. Veteran Doug Kalitta’s lap in 3.757 at 330.31 placed him second on a short, 14-car ladder while four-time world champion Steve Torrence is third at 3.758 and 328.54.

“That’s a stout run with the conditions what they were,” said Ashley, who like Brown, owns his team. “Nothing surprises me with the team that we have, but nonetheless, it was going to be tough to go out there and run as well as we did. It really just speaks volumes of our team. It’s kind of a unique situation, because I’m not sure how much you can actually take of that and apply it (today). It’s going to be cooler, much different out there. But we positioned ourselves the best we can heading into race day.

“I’m looking forward to what will hopefully be a long and exciting race day. It’s going to be cool, so I think you’re going to see a lot of really close racing and a lot of really fast racing.”

Ha-Ha Car featured a matchup of three-time world champs in the final of the Challenge, as Robert Hight prevailed over point-leader Matt Hagan with a 1,000-foot run of 3.988-seconds at 315.05 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. It was a first-time win in the bonus race for Hight, who appears to be turning the corner as the end of the “regular season” draws near.

Hight defeated Bob Tasca III _ event winner last Sunday in his Ford Mustang at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. _ on a hole-shot earlier in the day and held off Hagan in the final. Hight will chase his third victory _ and first double-up _ of the season today.

“We’ve been chasing this all year and just haven’t been able to seal the deal and get the job done,” said Hight, of John Force Racing. “I do feel this Cornwell Tools Camaro has turned the corner and we’re getting to where we need to be.

“Throughout the year, people who win this (Challenge) thing seem to go out there and double-up, so that’s our goal. We need to go out there and get a win.”

Qualifying-wise, Capps’ 3.894 at 330.23 in his Toyota GR Supra held up from Friday, giving the three-time/reigning Funny Car world champ his second pole this season and 38th in his career. Capps will bid for his seventh win at Brainerd today, opening eliminations against Jim Campbell and his Chevrolet Monte Carlo. J.R. Todd, the 2018 world champion, qualified his Supra second at 3.907 and 327.98 with Hagan third at 3.910 and 328.06 in the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat fielded by Tony Stewart Racing.

“You never take anything for granted; the equalizer (today) will be those cool conditions,” Capps said. “Sunday is going to be epic, some pretty incredible times and speeds. But the yellow hat (for No. 1 qualifier) is just such a tribute to how good our guys are. As a driver, you stage the car, keep it in the groove. But I look back at that first run we had to shut the car off and I thought, ‘Man, that’s really unfortunate.’ We really don’t get very many races we get two qualifying runs on Friday but the fact they caught that, we didn’t get anything hurt, then we went back up and got the No. 1 spot, it sure felt a lot better.”

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders continued her late-season surge, defeating Deric Kramer in the Challenge final on a hole-shot with a quarter-mile pass in 6.700-seconds at 203.95 mph in her Johnson’s Chevrolet Camaro SS. It’s the first bonus race win for the five-time/reigning world champion, who used a 0.026-second reaction time to hold of Kramer’s 6.696. The event winner last weekend in Topeka, Enders _ who beat point-leader Dallas Glenn in the opening round of the bonus event _ continues to round into championship form.

“This is very exciting,” said Enders, lead Factory Hot Rod driver at Elite Motorsports. “We went to the (Challenge) finals last weekend and weren’t able to get it done, so to get it done here is pretty exciting. I’m really excited to put that car in the winner’s circle and put our name on that trophy. Coming into the year, we thought we’re going to do some good _ and then we haven’t. So, it’s very meaningful.

“I’ve always loved racing at Brainerd. It’s been a track that’s been really good for me, but aside from that, it’s just really fun coming up here. The last time we were here in 2019, my ‘homie’ Jason Line put it on me in the finals and took home the win in his home track, but we’ve had a lot of success here and we’re looking to go one round further.”

Greg Anderson held serve during qualifying, claiming his first pole of the season via a pass of 6.597-seconds at 205.79 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS from Friday. The five-time world champ and Duluth native made the quickest run during three of four qualifying sessions, giving the veteran plenty of momentum as he seeks his first victory of the season. Matt Hartford qualified his Camaro second at 6.598 and 205.54, with Enders third on the ladder at 6.603 and 207.27.

“It’s very gratifying to know that you can run in heat, you can run in cool, you can run in any conditions,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of the KB Titan Racing guys and the job they’ve done this weekend. I’m looking forward to (today’s conditions) _ it’ll be a more fun day for racers. The cars will be fast and hooked-up. It’ll be a throw everything you’ve got at the racetrack and it should hold it. Those are exciting days for us, that’s how we love to race.”

First-round eliminations pairings for Sunday’s 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway, the 14th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley, 3.746-seconds, 328.14 mph vs. 14. Terry Totten, 4.128, 302.35; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.757, 330.31 vs. 13. Clay Millican, 3.832, 276.75; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.758, 328.54 vs. 12. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.817, 303.16; 4. Brittany Force, 3.762, 331.45 vs. 11. Josh Hart, 3.815, 326.95; 5. Leah Pruett, 3.777, 327.35 vs. 10. Tony Schumacher, 3.804, 327.90; 6. Antron Brown, 3.780, 327.27 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.796, 327.43; 7. Mike Salinas, 3.784, 330.07 vs. 8. Austin Prock, 3.795, 321.12.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.894, 330.23 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.596, 284.33; 2. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.907, 327.98 vs. 15. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.396, 213.16; 3. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.910, 328.06 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.244, 300.06; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.915, 327.59 vs. 13. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.181, 301.74; 5. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.934, 319.67 vs. 12. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.060, 300.00; 6. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.942, 321.73 vs. 11. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.035, 285.23; 7. John Force, Camaro, 3.943, 322.73 vs. 10. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.977, 323.58; 8. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.960, 324.90 vs. 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.968, 320.97.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Chris King, 4.701, 248.34.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.597, 205.79 vs. 16. David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.702, 205.47; 2. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.598, 205.54 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.700, 205.16; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.603, 207.27 vs. 14. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.687, 205.35; 4. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.606, 206.70 vs. 13. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.668, 206.67; 5. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.606, 206.01 vs. 12. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.636, 206.64; 6. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.613, 207.05 vs. 11. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.635, 206.92; 7. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.623, 206.86 vs. 10. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.632, 206.76; 8. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.623, 205.07 vs. 9. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.631, 206.13.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Fernando Cuadra, 6.716, 204.94; 18. Robert River, 7.227, 191.81; 19. Alan Prusiensky, 8.739, 104.88.

Final results Saturday from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway:

Top Fuel Challenge _ Antron Brown, 3.840-seconds, 292.01 mph def. Brittany Force, 4.468-seconds, 228.46 mph.

Funny Car Challenge _ Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.988, 315.05 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.043, 311.20.

Pro Stock Challenge _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.700, 203.95 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.696, 205.07.

Final round-by-round results Saturday from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway:

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Antron Brown, 3.804, 326.56 def. Justin Ashley, 3.842, 320.20; Brittany Force, 3.872, 324.51 def. Clay Millican, 3.886, 285.65;

FINAL _ Brown, 3.840, 292.01 def. Force, 4.468, 228.46.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.982, 316.67 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.982, 322.96; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.826, 167.16 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 9.471, 82.02;

FINAL _ Hight, 3.988, 315.05 def. Hagan, 4.043, 311.20.

PRO STOCK CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.658, 206.10 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.659, 205.38 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.642, 205.38;

FINAL _ Enders, 6.700, 203.95 def. Kramer, 6.696, 205.07.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.





