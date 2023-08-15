Enders Ends Heartland’s Run With A Win

Houston native Erica Enders was 5-years-old and three years away from launching her storied NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League career in 1989, when Heartland Motorsports Park opened under the banner of Heartland Park Topeka.

Fast forward 34 years to Sunday, when Enders staged opposite Greg Anderson in a pairing of five-time NHRA Pro Stock world champions. Enders used a hole-shot start to trailer her longtime nemesis under the lights to hoist the final Wally trophy handed out at the Kansas facility.

With that bit of personal history, the 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor officially closed the doors on HMP, the victim of an ongoing tax and land dispute between the current ownership group and Shawnee County.

After nearly six hours of weather delays, Enders, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel) and Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) prevailed at the 13th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Enders, the reigning Pro Stock world champion, drove her Johnson’s Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS to her second victory of the season and 45th of her career with a quarter-mile pass in 6.617-seconds at 206.13 mph. Anderson’s bid effectively ended when his HendrickCars.com Camaro headed toward the centerline, prompting Greg to deploy the car’s parachute to maintain control.

“This is 20 years strong,” said Enders, 39, lead driver of Elite Motorsports’ nine-car Factory Hot Rod mix of Camaros and Ford Mustangs. “My mom, my dad and my sister are always in my corner making me mentally tough. They believe in me when I don’t believe in myself. But let me tell you something about my team. When the rest of Elite Motorsports was eliminated, they were all over helping on my car. Everybody rallied.”

Erica’s path to victory after two additional short weather delays included defeating Chris McGaha, teammate Aaron Stanfield and point-leader Dallas Glenn before facing Anderson.

“Today was just a great day,” said Enders, who began her NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League career in 1992 at age 8. “Coming in, we felt like we struggled _ yeah, we were No. 4 qualifier but my car wasn’t running as great as some of my teammates and we certainly weren’t running as good as the other guys. We knew we had our work cut out for us. Looked up the ladder first thing (Sunday) morning and it was stout. It was pretty cool that I had to battle everybody from a different team this time except for Aaron.”

Enders got better with each run, finishing her weekend with an impressive pass against Anderson via a 0.009-second hole-shot reaction time. Sunday’s matchup was the 10th in a final between Enders and Anderson, with Erica leading from start-to-finish. The victory moved Enders to fifth in points. The “regular season” schedule will conclude Aug. 30-Sept. 4 at the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont, Ind. Points will then be re-set for the top-10 in each professional category for the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

“I’m fortunate to have such a great team that when everybody was eliminated everybody was all-hands on deck for the quick turnaround,” Enders said. “Like always, when my guys’ backs are against the wall, they perform the best. You give (crew chief) Mark Ingersoll a couple opportunities and he’ll get better. That’s exactly what we did. We improved on every round. I’m just really grateful he’s in my corner and I’m glad to have the guys I have that have my back.”

Anderson, surprisingly, reached a final for the first time in 2023 and 173rd time in his career after defeating David Cuadra, defending event winner Troy Coughlin Jr. and Deric Kramer. Glenn’s lead now stands at 228 points over Matt Hartford.

Recall that NHRA officials announced in July that Flying H Dragstrip will become the new destination for the Kanas City market beginning in 2024. Based in Odessa, Mo., Flying H Dragstrip is approximately 34.25 miles east of Kansas City via I-70.

Scott Higgs purchased the property in March 2023 with plans to add the dragstrip to I-70 Motorsports Park. Ground was broken for the facility in May, with construction expected to be completed in October. Flying H Dragstrip located at I-70 Motorsports Park, which joined the NHRA Member Track Network in May, promises to offer top-tier amenities to competitors and fans.

Higgs and his team, which includes Vice President Blake Housley, have continued to work toward having the track ready to open this year and play host to its initial NHRA national event in 2024.

Top Fuel point-leader Justin Ashley continued his impressive 2023 season by defeating two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force in the final for his sixth win of the season and 11th of his career.

Ashley covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.702-seconds at 323.58 mph _ quickest run of the weekend _ in his Toyota dragster to slip past Force’s 3.707 at 323.58. Ashley’s march to the final saw him defeat Josh Hart, Leah Pruett and three-time world champ Antron Brown. Ashley also stretched his lead to 83 points over four-time world champ Steve Torrence.

“We have a lot of history as a team here,” said Ashley, a 28-year-old resident of Plainview, N.Y., who owns his team. “Jim Epler was the first Funny Car driver to go 300 mph and he did it right here in Topeka and my father (Mike) won Funny Car here in 2007. This is the first race that him and I have won professionally at the same venue. It’s really exciting and each one is more special than the next.

“We had four incredible turnarounds and the team did a good job. Their ability to maintain composure and consistency on and off the racetrack is really second-to-none.”

Epler’s team connection is as Executive Vice President of Phillips Connect, Ashley’s primary sponsor. In October 1993 Epler blasted down Heartland Park Topeka to break the last significant Funny Car speed barrier. In fact, the 1993 Sears Craftsman Nationals at HMP delivered a double-dose of Funny Car history when Chuck Etchells and Epler both broke the four-second and 300-mph barriers. Etchells became the first Funny Car racer to run in the fours with a 4.987-second pass while Epler recorded the first 300-mph run at 300.40 mph. Etchells then won the race.

“It’s closure, you know, for me,” Epler said in the pressroom, standing beside Ashley. “Our car was running really good that day. We went 300 mph and then a parts failure caused the car to burn up and we couldn’t even make it to the semis. That was a historic race, but you’d love to get the big record and then win the race.

“I was surprised when Justin’s team put my likeness from that day on his car’s front wing. You always think he’s got a legitimate chance to win, and we talked about it but that doesn’t make it happen. It’s I’m just still like, really blessed that we were able to pull that off and there is a little bit of closure.”

Brit Force, third in points, reached her first final of the season and 36th of her career by defeating 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon, Torrence and Clay Millican.

“Leaving Topeka, not with the win but definitely on a high note,” Force said. “This Flav-R-Pac/Monster Energy team turned things around this weekend, qualified eighth but made it to the finals. It was a close drag race until, unfortunately, we had a cylinder out and we got beat. But we stay No. 3 in points.

“It was a really strong day not just for the team but me as a driver. That hole-shot win was huge in the second round (against Torrence). There’s no better feeling than a driver winning on a hole-shot. To get that done for the boys was exciting and we kept pushing. Still had a great light in the final and it was a close race. Our confidence is boosted and we’re ready to go to Brainerd.”

Ashley said the lengthy weather delay only compounded his stress about staging opposite Force. “You’re always concerned, because we know how good (crew chief) David Grubnic and Brittany are together,” Ashley said. “They did a fantastic job all day. We know what they did last year. They are the champions for a reason.

“But at the end of the day, I think our approach is unique. It’s a little different than some of the other teams out here. We just don’t focus on what’s going on in the other lane. We raced our race and stay within ourselves and do the very best that we can. It’s almost the same situation as it would be during qualifying because, you know, we just go up there with the same approach every time.

“But it was tough to stay focused. We really didn’t know what the day was going to bring but every driver and team were under the same circumstance. We didn’t know if we were going to get a race in, let alone four rounds, was probably the biggest challenge of all. But you have a lot of confidence as a driver when you have a team like the Phillips Connect team.”

In Ha-Ha-Car, Bob Tasca III went back-to-back at Heartland Motorsports Park by taking down point- leader Matt Hagan in the final with a 1,000-foot run of 3.885-seconds at 332.26 mph in his Ford Mustang. Tasca delivered the quickest Funny Car pass of the weekend under the lights against Hagan, moving to fifth in points while also scoring his second victory of 2023.

To reach the final, Tasca drove past Blake Alexander, Alexis DeJoria and No. 1 qualifier/three-time world champ Robert Hight, posting an identical reaction time and E.T. with Hagan to set up a thrilling final. Tasca quickly chased down Hagan, another three-time world champ, by making the only Funny Car run in the 3.80s this weekend.

“It was a hard-fought day and I give all the credit to the guys. Every time we warmed up the car, there was something wrong,” said Tasca, a 47-year-old resident of Hope, R.I., and longtime New England-based Ford dealer. “They just fought through it. The car shut off in the first round, second round, third round _ we were struggling with putting cylinders out and having the safety box shut the car off. That run was a monster run (in the final).

“That’s what’s different about this team from any team I’ve been on. I’ve never had the car that could just step-up. This team, led by Aaron Brooks and Todd Okuhara, it’s a different attitude than any I’ve been around. We’re one of the quickest qualifying cars this year-to-date _ hot tracks, cold tracks, anything in between _ we can go up there and run low E.T. It was a big-time run, a statement run for this team.

“Going into Brainerd and Indy, we’re in the top-five. If you have that leaving Indy, you have a really good chance to win the championship. This car can go to any race and win, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been able to say that before.”

Hagan, of Tony Stewart Racing, stretched his lead to 61 points over three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps, owner/driver of his Toyota Supra. Hagan beat Alex Laughlin, Tim Wilkerson and 2018 world champion J.R. Todd to reach the final for the sixth time this season and 85th time in his career.

“Tasca III really stepped up against us and did well,” said Hagan, driver of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. “Great to have new blood in the NHRA with American Rebel. It was a good points weekend for us being able to put a 61-point lead on Capps. You have to take away the positives each weekend. We’ve been very consistent all year long and I think we’re going to continue that the rest of the year. Hopefully we go a lot more rounds and see a lot more win lights come on.

“My crew did an amazing job this weekend with the tricky track conditions. We had one extreme to another with hot conditions to cool air in the final. Dickie Venables (crew chief), Mike Knudsen (co-crew chief) and Alex Conaway (car chief) adapt to changing conditions.

“Congratulations to Tasca. They did a great job and we just got outran out here. We’re hopefully going to chase down this championship and win No. 4.”

The series returns to action Aug. 17-20 with the 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minn.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. The race was the 13th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Scott Palmer; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Lex Joon; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Doug Kalitta; 14. Mike Salinas; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Terry Totten.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jack Wyatt; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. John Force; 14. Blake Alexander; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Camrie Caruso; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Kyle Koretsky; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. David Cuadra; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from Heartland Motorsports Park:

Top Fuel _ Justin Ashley, 3.702-seconds, 323.58 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.707-seconds, 322.88 mph.

Funny Car _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.885, 332.26 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.965, 329.18.

Pro Stock _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.617, 206.13 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.636, 198.41.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Hunter Green, 5.198, 277.43 def. Shane Conway, 5.281, 265.80.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.533, 264.44 def. Ulf Leanders, Camaro, 5.564, 261.93.

Competition Eliminator _ Clark Smiley, Pontiac GXP, 7.270, 187.89 def. Doug Engels, Dragster, 7.428, 178.64.

Super Stock _ Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac Firebird, 9.803, 125.73 def. Ryan Montford, Chevy Camaro, 9.091, 142.94.

Stock Eliminator _ Mike Cotten, Plymouth Duster, 11.056, 119.25 def. Parker Devore, Plymouth Volare, Foul/Red Light.

Super Comp _ Mark Grame, Dragster, 8.893, 178.02 def. Matt Driskell, Dragster, 8.887, 175.87.

Super Gas _ Rodger Sauder, Plymouth Barracuda, 9.898, 149.48 def. Austin Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.884, 156.19.

Top Sportsman _ Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 6.275, 216.31 def. Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 6.464, 208.68.

Top Dragster _ Blake Peavler, Dragster, 6.618, 157.25 def. Holden Laris, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Final round-by-round results from Heartland Motorsports Park:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Brittany Force, 3.787, 321.50 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.853, 314.53; Justin Ashley, 3.753, 329.26 def. Josh Hart, 5.259, 134.35; Clay Millican, 3.762, 320.74 def. Buddy Hull, 3.941, 288.39; Leah Pruett, 3.821, 324.05 def. Lex Joon, 3.986, 304.87; Austin Prock, 4.260, 291.82 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.465, 242.15; Steve Torrence, 3.786, 328.22 def. Terry Totten, Broke; Scott Palmer, 3.922, 313.73 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.123, 246.08; Antron Brown, 3.810, 326.79 def. Mike Salinas, 4.874, 147.99;

QUARTERFINALS _ Brown, 3.811, 326.56 def. Prock, 4.008, 244.12; Force, 3.781, 321.04 def. Torrence, 3.766, 327.82; Millican, 3.810, 321.58 def. Palmer, 3.943, 288.95; Ashley, 3.755, 327.35 def. Pruett, 3.794, 325.92;

SEMIFINALS _ Force, 3.717, 329.91 def. Millican, 3.762, 326.00; Ashley, 3.726, 326.87 def. Brown, 3.711, 325.92;

FINAL _ Ashley, 3.702, 323.58 def. Force, 3.707, 322.88.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.987, 318.77 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.593, 203.65; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.053, 277.03 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.463, 139.80; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.967, 322.19 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.555, 199.58; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.337, 272.17 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.828, 119.72; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.039, 283.85 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.705, 260.01; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 4.029, 306.19 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.867, 159.66; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.963, 321.65 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.119, 310.41; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.054, 313.15 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 6.414, 114.56;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hagan, 3.987, 317.64 def. Wilkerson, 3.988, 322.88; Tasca III, 4.025, 303.03 def. DeJoria, 4.046, 317.57; Hight, 3.956, 318.09 def. Lee, 4.244, 236.26; Todd, 3.960, 324.36 def. Capps, 4.977, 158.95;

SEMIFINALS _ Hagan, 3.933, 329.34 def. Todd, 3.945, 323.12; Tasca III, 3.933, 305.63 def. Hight, 3.969, 320.58;

FINAL _ Tasca III, 3.885, 332.26 def. Hagan, 3.965, 329.18.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 6.700, 205.91 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.709, 205.69; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.661, 206.57 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.665, 204.94 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.691, 206.29; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.652, 206.39 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.687, 204.08; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.649, 205.57 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.723, 205.26; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.672, 206.07 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.738, 205.32; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.649, 205.38 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.737, 204.45; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.660, 205.91 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.709, 205.63;

QUARTERFINALS _ Kramer, 6.654, 205.07 def. Hartford, Foul/Red Light; Enders, 6.655, 206.83 def. Stanfield, 6.664, 206.16; Glenn, 6.650, 205.22 def. Caruso, 6.650, 205.72; Anderson, 6.640, 206.01 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.647, 206.48;

SEMIFINALS _ Enders, 6.637, 206.54 def. Glenn, 6.629, 204.94; Anderson, 6.613, 204.57 def. Kramer, 6.630, 205.76;

FINAL _ Enders, 6.617, 206.13 def. Anderson, 6.636, 198.41.

Point standings (top-10) following the 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan.:

Top Fuel _1. Justin Ashley, 1,052; 2. Steve Torrence, 969; 3. Brittany Force, 829; 4. Antron Brown, 793; 5. Leah Pruett, 777; 6. Austin Prock, 766; 7. Doug Kalitta, 710; 8. Mike Salinas, 688; 9. Josh Hart, 683; 10. Clay Millican, 680.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, 1,013; 2. Ron Capps, 952; 3. Robert Hight, 839; 4. Chad Green, 828; 5. Bob Tasca III, 815; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 807; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 763; 8. J.R. Todd, 751; 9. John Force, 673; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 572.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 914; 2. Matt Hartford, 686; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 680; 4. Deric Kramer, 658; 5. Erica Enders, 634; 6. Greg Anderson, 603; 7. Aaron Stanfield, 586; 8. Camrie Caruso, 545; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 469; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 458.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

