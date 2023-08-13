McDowell Dominates at Indy, Gets First Win Of Season

Michael McDowell took the lead on Lap 53 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield road course, kept Chase Elliot behind him the rest of the way and went on to earn his first victory of the season.

McDowell, driving for Front Row Motorsports, led three times for a race-best 54 of 82 laps.

The victory, which earned him entry into the Playoffs – now just two races away – was the second of his career. The first came in the Daytona 500 in 2021.

“My family comes to the races we think we can win,” said McDowell. “We thought we could win this one.”

Sunday’s win came in his 453rd start in Cup.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Elliott, in need of a victory in order to make this year’s 10-race Playoffs, finished second. The margin of victory was .93 seconds.

“I was really trying to pace myself,” McDowell said. “I figured there would be a late-race caution, and I didn’t want to burn my stuff up. I was just trying to maintain that gap.

“Then when I got into traffic, (Elliott) started closing, I had to push it, but I just can’t believe it.”

Elliott said he just needed a bit more car.

“Just to be a little better through the back half (of the course) over there and get off of (Turn) 14 a little better just to have myself in a better spot getting into (Turn) 1.

“Just really appreciate the effort, man. Our Napa Chevy was really good, really good. Just needed just a little bit more and came up a bit short. But congrats to Michael, man. He did a good job. Ran a great race and stayed mistake-free, and that’s what you’ve got to do to win.”

Third was Daniel Suarez while Tyler Reddick was fourth and Alex Bowman fifth.

The race was, in effect, a three-way affair with McDowell, Elliott and Suarez.

Suárez had a slow stop Lap 49 that cost him six seconds and, perhaps, a chance to win.

“We win, and we lose as a team, and that’s all I can say,” said Suárez, who salvaged a third-place finish. “The guys brought a very fast race car. I felt that maybe we were one adjustment behind in the first run with the back of the car, but then we made it a little bit better.

“But I felt like I was always one step behind the No. 9 and the No. 34, and then at the end, I felt that when my car came alive again, we had that issue.

“Just a little bit heartbreaking, but that’s part of the sport. All we can do is continue to push, continue to build race cars like this, and I’ll keep on winning races.”

Chris Buescher, attempting to win his third straight race, finished 11th.

The series next heads to Watkins Glen, N.Y. for another road race.