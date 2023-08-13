Dixon Shows He’s Not Slowing Down; Wins at Indy

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Scott Dixon’s acclaimed INDYCAR race craft was on full display Saturday around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, where a record-setting start led to a record-extending victory.

A six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, Dixon rallied from a spin into the grass after being collected in a Lap 1 traffic jam to win the Gallagher Grand Prix. The native New Zealander extended his INDYCAR record streak to 19 consecutive seasons with at least one victory on a day when he also set a series “Iron Man” record with his 319th consecutive start.

“That was very special. I think it was my good friend T.K.’s record,” said Dixon, referring to popular Brazilian and former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Tony Kanaan. “Yeah, honestly to do that consecutively, I know in the mid-2000s that was tough. Those cars, when they crash, they crash pretty big.”

Dixon added Saturday’s win to his victory in the Indianapolis 500 _ “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” _ in May 2008 on the 2.5-mile oval. “It’s definitely not the 500,” Dixon said. “Trust me, it’s always great to win here. I’ve lived in Indy now for 25-plus years. It’s my home. It feels special. Yeah, it’s always special to win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Feels good. Feels damn good to get this win. Yeah, this is cool.”

Dixon moved into second in the point standings _ behind CGR teammate Alex Palou _ with just three races remaining. “Dixie” led 34 of 85 laps around the 2.439-mile/14-turn circuit to prevail by 0.4779-seconds over Graham Rahal. Scott’s 54th career victory ranks him second on the all-time list behind only open-wheel legend A.J. Foyt Jr.’s 67. The win also was Dixon’s third podium result of 2023, and 134th of his brilliant career.

“What it all comes down to for me is I love racing,” said Dixon, 43, driver of the No. 9 Honda. “That’s the fun part for me, is when the race starts or when we go even to a test, I enjoy being in the car.

“It’s tough. The NTT IndyCar Series right now is extremely competitive. There’s so much depth between the driver and team combos that it’s very hard to win. You constantly are chasing a moving target, which is fun. That’s what keeps you I think fresh, inspired. Especially when you have great teammates that are very fast, as well.

“Yeah, I love this sport. Hope it continues for a lot of years.”

NTT P1 Award-winner Rahal finished a season-best second, as his late charge in the No. 15 Honda fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing fell short. It was the closest INDYCAR finish on the IMS Road-Course, which incorporates the track’s infield and front stretch of the famed oval.

“I definitely noticed (Rahal). Yeah, I have a little gap chart thing on my wheel that I can look at,” Dixon said. “Even through sectors, see how he’s gaining, which parts of the track. I think it was just my mistake for pushing so hard at the start of that stint and kind of hurt the tire, otherwise I think it wouldn’t have been too difficult.

“Even in the second-to-last stint, we were on used reds (Firestone’s soft/alternate tire). We were able to maintain the gap to Graham or actually pull away. So I figured once we get to the new tires, we can really go. That was not the right thing to do. Yeah, we made a show of it. He was coming fast, man. It would have been interesting. I think once he got to us, it was going to be very tough to pass. We had similar overtake. Yeah, the No. 9 car would have been very wide.”

Adding to the drama was that first-lap mishap _ a reprise of Danny Sullivan’s famous “spin-and-win” in the 1985 Indy 500. Dixon wound up in the grass in Turn 7 on Lap 1 on the wrong end of a multi-car incident. The team rallied to gain 14 positions over the course of the race on an alternate strategy, taking the checkered flag as “Biggest Movers” on the day.

“We recovered and Scott did his job. He drives so well and understands in the cockpit what we’re doing from the timing stand,” said Mike Hull, CGR’s managing director and Scott’s race strategist. “It’s been a pleasure to be with him all these years, win all these races and guess what _ he just keeps on winning.”

Asked post-race to explain his thought process only moments into the race, Dixon joked, “Normally starts with a lot of swearing on the radio, then you just kind of kick into the next mode of how do we fix this? We were going to pit. We were going to kind of try the two-stop early anyway. The difference being we were on the black (hard/primary) tire; we kind of wanted to get rid of the black tire pretty quickly. Hoping to have great faith that the red was actually going to last, and it did.

“Yeah, I knew we weren’t out of it at that point because if anybody tried to do the two-stop, you could still win the race from that period. Honestly, the caution was a little longer about a lap or two maybe than we thought. That helped us where we didn’t have to get crazy fuel mileage.

“It’s frustrating, man. Your emotions are up and down like a rollercoaster. I was kind of bummed because I’m like, ‘Man, I had a really good start, picked up a load of spots.’ It was wiped-out within a half-lap. But I knew maybe the other manufacturer (Chevrolet) was going to struggle on mileage. The cars around me with the No. 12 (Team Penske’s Will Power) and the No. 2 (Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden) were going to struggle to do the pace that we could get with the mileage that we could get.

“Yeah, I guess the biggest concern for me was trying to figure out if the tires could go that fast, especially being on the softer tire.”

Native Mexican Pato O’Ward finished third in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard, who joined RLLR teammate Rahal on the front row at the start, placed fourth in the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda. Alexander Rossi, who won this event last year, completed the top-five in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevy.

Championship leader Palou, who began the day with an 84-point lead over Newgarden, finished seventh in the No. 10 Honda to expand his advantage to 101 points over Dixon. Newgarden also was caught in the melee that collected Dixon but immediately lost a lap and finished a season-low 25th in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, two laps down. A two-time series champion, Newgarden is third in the standings, 105 points behind Palou with three races remaining.

“Finishing the race today was important,” said Palou, a native of Spain and the 2021 series champion. “A good result for the team with Scott winning the race today and a good result for us in the championship.”

Dixon’s “spin-and-win” wasn’t as dramatic as Sullivan’s classic maneuver in the short chute between Turns 1 and 2 of the IMS oval in May 1985 for Team Penske. But it was arguably as improbable.

Palou nudged the rear of the No. 11 Honda of rookie teammate Marcus Armstrong of New Zealand in heavy traffic in Turn 7 at the end of the back straight, and Armstrong spun. The concertina effect of drivers trying to avoid the incident caused Frenchman Romain Grosjean’s No. 28 Honda to rear-end Dixon, spinning the No. 9 Honda into the grass. Newgarden, who started a season-worst 25th, arrived with nowhere to go and his car climbed over the nose of Armstrong’s stopped machine, damaging Newgarden’s front wing.

Dixon kept his Honda engine running in the infield grass, straightened his car and returned to the track. He pitted on Lap 5 on an alternate strategy and started his march toward the front.

Meanwhile, Canadian Devlin DeFrancesco of Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport continued to hold the lead after a daring dive from his fifth starting position to the front in Turn 1 on the opening lap in the No. 29 Honda. Rahal then dove under DeFrancesco in Turn 1 on Lap 9 to take the top spot.

Rahal, Lundgaard and Dixon traded the lead through pit cycles over the next 50 laps before Dixon made his final stop on Lap 59 after turning blazing laps before entering pit road. Dixon also turned spot-on out-laps after his final stop. Rahal pitted from first on Lap 64 for his final stop but exited in second behind Dixon.

On Lap 66, Dixon led Rahal by 6.1866-seconds, with both drivers on Firestone’s alternate Firehawk rubber. Rahal’s fresher tires paid dividends and he began to claw ground on Dixon, whose lead dropped to 3.8448-seconds by Lap 72, with Rahal pulling to within 1.6028-seconds on Lap 80.

Both drivers then reached lapped traffic, and Rahal closed the gap to 0.5076-seconds on Lap 82 after he and Dixon cleared the slower cars. The margin shrank to 0.2689-seconds with two laps to go, and it appeared Rahal was setting up for a final-lap showdown. However, Dixon padded his lead to 0.8639-seconds at the white flag and hung on during the final trip around the circuit that includes the start/finish line Yard of Bricks.

“I was on overtake on the second-to-last lap; he was, too,” Rahal said. “And I just wasn’t gaining ground. I was holding dead-even with him for some reason. I don’t know why. I just couldn’t make a lunge at him. I thought that was going to be a really good run at it, a really good shot.

“We have nothing to be ashamed of. We’re going against the best _ the best of all time _ by far. Nineteen straight seasons with a win? It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely insane.”

Dixon will split $10,000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and his chosen charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.

“What a day to win on,” said Dixon, as he celebrated on IMS’ elevated podium with his family and held 3-year-old son, Kit. “It makes it so fun, especially for this little guy. He gets to see it. It’s been a little while since I’ve had a win, probably over a year. It makes it worthwhile, and we’re going to keep trying to win on (start) No. 320.”

Palou will earn the $1-million PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge bonus if he wins the next Series race, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline on Sunday, Aug. 27, on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Ill. The bonus is presented to the first driver who wins on a road-course, street circuit and oval in a season. Palou already has victories on a road-course and street circuit.

The WWTR event is the final oval race of the season and starts a stretch of three consecutive weekends to crown the 2023 series champion.

Alex Palou can clinch his second INDYCAR championship in the last three seasons if he leads by 108 points, or more, after the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., on Aug. 27.

But what appears to be an inevitable title will be played against the backdrop of a renewed hissing match/contract squabble between current employer Chip Ganassi Racing and rival Arrow McLaren Racing.

Less than 24 hours before Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix, news broke that Palou does not want to join Arrow McLaren next season, as widely reported. The Associated Press was first to report that Arrow McLaren Principal Zak Brown had sent a letter to his employees about Palou’s surprising switch.

Asked for comment, Brown said in a team-issued statement: “I’m extremely disappointed that Alex Palou does not intend to honor his contractual obligations to race with us in INDYCAR in 2024 and beyond. That’s all I have to say on the topic for the time being.”

CGR owner Chip Ganassi made a rare comment on his driver’s contractual status. “Anyone that knows me knows that I don’t make a habit of commenting about contract situations,” Ganassi said in a statement. “Subsequently, I have been quiet since Day One of this story but now I feel I must respond. I grew up respecting the McLaren Team and their success. The new management does not get my same respect.

“Alex Palou has been a part of our team and under contract since the 2021 season. It is the interference of that contract from McLaren that began this process and ironically, they are now playing the victim. Simply stated, the position of McLaren INDYCAR regarding our driver is inaccurate and wrong; he remains under contract with CGR.”

Monaco Increase Management, which helped Palou orchestrate his agreement with Arrow McLaren last summer, issued a statement saying it was “bitterly disappointed” to learn of Palou’s change of course.

“Together, we had built a relationship that we thought went beyond any contractual obligation and culminated in winning the 2021 INDYCAR crown and tracing a path to F1 opportunities,” the company said. “Life goes on and we wish Alex all the best for his future achievements.”

Scott Dixon, Palou’s teammate and CGR’s elder statesman, was asked if he had an opinion on the 26-year-old Spaniard’s soap opera. “No, man, that’s his story, to be honest,” Dixon said during his post-race presser. “I think it’s interesting for a lot of you (media) people. Yeah, it is what it is, man. It looks complicated.”

Results of Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.439-mile/14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(15) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

2. (1) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

3. (4) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

4. (2) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

5. (3) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 85, Running

6. (16) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (8) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

8. (10) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (13) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running

10. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

11. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 85, Running

13. (11) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

14. (14) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running

15. (18) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85, Running

16. (27) David Malukas, Honda, 85, Running

17. (24) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 85, Running

18. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 84, Running

19. (5) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 84, Running

20. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 84, Running

21. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 84, Running

22. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 84, Running

23. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 84, Running

24. (7) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 83, Running

25. (25) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 83, Running

26. (26) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 79, Running

27. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 68, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 111.647 mph

Time of Race: 1:51:24.7579

Margin of victory: 0.4779-seconds

Cautions: 1 for 6 laps

Lead changes: 8 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders

DeFrancesco, Devlin 1 – 8

Rahal, Graham 9 – 23

Lundgaard, Christian 24 – 26

Dixon, Scott 27 – 31

Rahal, Graham 32 – 47

Lundgaard, Christian 48 – 51

Dixon, Scott 52 – 58

Rahal, Graham 59 – 63

Dixon, Scott 64 – 85

Point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 539; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 438; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 434; 4, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 395; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 388; 6, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 377; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 365; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 330; 9, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 312; 10, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 306; 11, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 302; 12, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 253; 13, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 246; 14, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 241; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 218.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

