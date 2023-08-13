Hight Soars To Pole in Topeka

Robert Hight of John Force Racing held onto the No. 1 qualifying position in Funny Car Saturday at Heartland Motorsports Park, securing his 80th career pole for today’s 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also qualified No. 1 at Topeka, Kan., for the 13th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Eliminations are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (EDT) today. FOX Sports 1 will air two hours of second-day qualifying beginning at 1 p.m., leading into three hours of eliminations coverage at 3 p.m.

Hight’s 1,000-foot pass on Friday of 3.948-seconds at 321.19 mph held serve, handing the Californian his third pole this season. Currently fourth in points, Hight will open eliminations Sunday against Jack Wyatt and his Dodge Charger brimming with confidence.

“Eighty No. 1 qualifiers _ that’s a big number. It just shows I’ve been doing it a long time,” said Hight, a three-time world champion and driver of his JFR Chevrolet Camaro SS. “It really shows that I’ve had great teams behind me. You’re not No. 1 qualifier without a really good race car and in NHRA it’s probably more car over here than it is driver, so this is just a tribute to all of the good teams I’ve been on and all of the good people I’ve had.”

Hight, who made his NHRA Funny Car debut at the 2005 season-opening Winternationals at Pomona, Calif., earned his Funny Car license at Heartland Motorsports Park _ then known as Heartland Park Topeka.

“This is big for this Cornwell Tools team because I think we’re turning the corner; the combination looks good and it’s starting to respond,” Hight said. “My crew chief, Jimmy Prock, was happy because tonight it was going to run about the same as (Friday) before it put a cylinder out.”

The regular season schedule will conclude Aug. 30-Sept. 4 at the 69th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont, Ind. Points will then be re-set for the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

“It’s not too late to get back in this points deal and leave Indy with the No. 1 spot. It can happen,” Hight said. “Points and-a-half at Indy _ we do good here, do good at Brainerd, we’re right back in the thick of things. That’s our mindset.”

Three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps qualified his Toyota Supra second at 3.950-seconds and 314.17 mph, with three-time world champ Matt Hagan of Tony Stewart Racing third at 3.960 and 318.24 in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

A host of Top Fuel competitors came close, but four-time world champion Steve Torrence claimed his first pole of the season via Friday’s 1,000-foot pass in 3.764-seconds at 326.24 mph. Leah Pruett of Tony Stewart Racing made a huge jump on the ladder with her pass of 3.768, but Torrence hung on for his 35th career pole. The native Texan will open eliminations against Terry Totten in a bid to pick up his second win in three races and possibly move into the point lead.

“This morning I felt safe. The conditions have changed and evolved to cloudy and cool,” said Torrence, driver of his family-owned Toyota dragster. “The big thing is, picking up bonus points throughout the rounds _ that’s key, that’s crucial. We need to pick up those points. I’ve won a championship by less than two or three points. It’ll be a big deal at the end. Consistency wins races and championships, and that, along with being quick, is what we pride ourselves in. We’re going to do the best we can to keep this up.”

Pruett’s numbers of 3.768 at 325.77 placed her second, while Doug Kalitta claimed third at 3.799 and 316.45.

Pro Stock point-leader Dallas Glenn turned in a terrific Saturday with two strong quarter-mile runs, including a 6.642-second pass at 205.26 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS to close out the day and secure his second No. 1 of 2023. Glenn tied KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson earlier with a run of 6.653 at 205.66, and Anderson added an impressive pass of 6.645 at 205.79 during the final session.

Glenn responded with his run to move into the No. 1 spot for the fourth time in his career. Looking for his fourth win of 2023, Glenn will open eliminations against Fernando Cuadra Sr. and his Ford Mustang.

“As a driver, you cannot make any mistakes,” Glenn said. “If you miss one shift, you can fall back four or five spots, just that easy. I don’t know exactly what it is, but it’s probably two-hundredths between No. 1 through No. 9. It’s going to be a really tight field and a really tough Sunday, and we’ve got a lot different weather rolling in so that’s going to throw an extra variable into the mix. But I think we have a really good car for them.”

Anderson, a five-time Factory Hot Rod world champion, took the second spot after making three stellar runs in his Camaro. Matt Hartford claimed third at 6.657 and 206.23 in his Camaro.

First-round elimination pairings Sunday for the 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. The race is the 13th of 21 events on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 3.764-seconds, 326.24 mph vs. 16. Terry Totten, 4.193, 274.33; 2. Leah Pruett, 3.768, 325.77 vs. 15. Lex Joon, 4.106, 251.39; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.799, 316.45 vs. 14. Austin Prock, 4.039, 254.71; 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.801, 322.04 vs. 13. Scott Palmer, 3.967, 267.69; 5. Clay Millican, 3.806, 322.04 vs. 12. Buddy Hull, 3.946, 260.86; 6. Mike Salinas, 3.808, 323.66 vs. 11. Antron Brown, 3.864, 322.65; 7. Justin Ashley, 3.818, 322.88 vs. 10. Josh Hart, 3.854, 319.90; 8. Brittany Force, 3.820, 295.59 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.826, 318.54.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Jacob McNeal, 4.397, 196.24.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.948, 321.19 vs. 16. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.270, 245.54; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.950, 314.17 vs. 15. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.250, 295.40; 3. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.960, 318.24 vs. 14. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.197, 291.82; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.967, 316.60 vs. 13. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.123, 308.64; 5. John Force, Camaro, 3.977, 317.12 vs. 12. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 4.121, 298.27; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.991, 320.74 vs. 11. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.097, 302.82; 7. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.011, 319.52 vs. 10. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.039, 313.73; 8. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.014, 308.35 vs. 9. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.021, 310.77.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Chris King, 4.524, 231.99.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.642, 205.26 vs. 16. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.762, 203.92; 2. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.645, 205.79 vs. 15. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.746, 204.05; 3. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.657, 206.23 vs. 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.726, 204.05; 4. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.660, 207.05 vs. 13. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.719, 204.85; 5. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.660, 205.51 vs. 12. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.703, 204.42; 6. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.661, 205.63 vs. 11. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.677, 205.69; 7. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.662, 205.29 vs. 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.673, 206.10; 8. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.666, 205.82 vs. 9. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.667, 205.57.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Mason McGaha, 6.793, 202.70.

Funny Car’s Matt Hagan powered to his second win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge for Tony Stewart Racing Saturday at Heartland Motorsports Park, defeating Chad Green in the final of the bonus race as part of this weekend’s 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also won their respective Challenge races at the facility in Topeka, Kan.

Hagan covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.960-seconds at 318.24 mph in his American Rebel Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, racing past Green’s 4.039 at 313.73 in the championship round. Hagan, who is second in points, won the bonus race in Morrison, Colo., and capped that weekend with an event win. Hagan defeated 2018 world champion J.R. Todd earlier Saturday before chasing down Green to finish the specialty event in style.

“That bonus money goes a long way with my guys, and you want to dig deep on the starting line for them,” said Hagan, a three-time world champion. “But Chad had an 0.010-second light against me _ he was digging a little bit deeper than I was, I think. Chad’s a great driver, he’s come a long way with his program and what he’s doing. They’re a tough car and there’s just no easy draws out here. You have to bring everything you’ve got, and then you have to bring a little bit more. That’s just what it takes to turn win lights on in a Funny Car.

“I’ve been very, very blessed to have Dickie Venables tuning the car and letting me drive the wheels off of it. I’m excited we were able to pull down our second #2Fast2Tasty win, and I can’t wait to see what happens on race day.”

Top Fuel’s Steve Torrence remained red-hot in the Challenge, winning the bonus race for the third straight event. Torrence trailered point-leader Justin Ashley in the final with a 1,000-foot run of 3.767-seconds at 319.90 mph in his family-owned Capco Contractors/Toyota dragster.

Torrence has impressed over the last three races, winning in Kent, Wash.; Sonoma, Calif., and now Topeka. Torrence defeated three-time world champ Antron Brown earlier and then laid down the best run in the class against Ashley.

“Justin Ashley has shown himself to be a fierce competitor, and he’s got a good team over there,” said Torrence, a four-time world champion. “Admittedly, we’ve not been the Capco Boys of the past. We’re doing the best we can to get back to that. I think that at some point we might have given these guys a false sense of hope that we aren’t the team we used to be. Maybe we’re not there yet, but we’re coming back.

“It gives me a lot of confidence and makes me feel excited about the rest of the year. We’re building the steam, building the momentum at the right time, and that Capco train is coming. We need to get those challenge points. Justin had built a little bit of a lead and we’re cutting that down.”

Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn put together a winning Challenge performance for the first time Saturday, defeating five-time/reigning world champion Erica Enders in the final.

Enders handed the victory to Glenn when she went red on the starting line, but Glenn would have been difficult to defeat. Glenn laid down the quickest quarter-mile run of the weekend in the Factory Hot Rod class _ 6.642-seconds at 205.26 mph in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro SS. Glenn defeated Camrie Caruso en route to the final.

“This definitely takes some pressure off,” Glenn said. “I’ve been in four or five of these already and just haven’t been able to seal the deal, so to finally be able to do it when I’ve got such a good car, it means a lot. To try to get three championship points, that’s a big deal. We’ve got the point lead right now going into Sunday, we’ve got No. 1 qualifier. This car is running awesome right now and I just want to keep the momentum going.”

Final results from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Saturday at the 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan.:

Top Fuel Challenge _ Steve Torrence, 3.767-seconds, 319.90 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.842-seconds, 319.37 mph.

Funny Car Challenge _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.960, 318.24 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.039, 313.73.

Pro Stock Challenge _ Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.642, 205.26 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Final round-by-round results from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge:

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Justin Ashley, 3.838, 319.67 def. Josh Hart, 4.113, 267.06; Steve Torrence, 3.879, 291.45 def. Antron Brown, 4.074, 247.47;

FINAL _ Torrence, 3.767, 319.90 def. Ashley, 3.842, 319.37.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.065, 302.75 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.307, 219.83; Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.135, 302.75 def. Ron Capps, Supra, 4.160, 256.26;

FINAL _ Hagan, 3.960, 318.24 def. Green, 4.039, 313.73.

PRO STOCK CHALLENGE

ROUND ONE _ Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.653, 205.66 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.685, 205.94; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.660, 207.05 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.676, 206.42;

FINAL _ Glenn, 6.642, 205.26 def. Enders, Foul/Red Light.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.