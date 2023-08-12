Helio’s Future Revealed; Rahal Earns Pole in Indy Infield

By John Sturbin/Senior Writer

Helio Castroneves’ pursuit of an iconic fifth Indianapolis 500 victory will continue in 2024 as a one-off drive with Meyer Shank Racing.

Castroneves will relinquish his fulltime INDYCAR seat to Tom Blomqvist, who has signed a multi-year agreement to drive the first of the team’s two, full-season NTT IndyCar Series entries starting in 2024. Castroneves, meanwhile, will remain with the Ohio-based organization as a minority partner, driver mentor and team ambassador.

The impending lineup changes were announced Friday morning in Indianapolis, prior to the start of practice and qualifying for today’s Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course.

“We are thrilled to bring Tom over to our INDYCAR program fulltime starting next year, and to be able to keep Helio as a key part of our program moving forward and go for a fifth Indianapolis 500 victory next year,” team founder Mike Shank said in a team release. “I feel like all the planets aligned for us to be able to do this, so I’m really grateful for us to be making this next step as a team.

“Helio brings so much to what we do overall as a team, both in terms of our competition package and all of his experience, as well as how he’s able to engage with our partners. So having him transition to this role is really exciting for everyone involved.”

Blomqvist made his INDYCAR debut with MSR on July 16 subbing for Frenchman Simon Pagenaud on the Streets of Toronto. Blomqvist’s day ended quickly when he was involved in a Turn 1, first-lap accident that relegated him to a 25th-place finish in the team’s No. 60 Honda.

The 39-year-old Pagenaud _ the 2016 series champion and winner of the 2019 Indy 500 _ has not been cleared to drive since emerging from a violent flip in practice July 1 during The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Blomqvist won the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as well as the 2022 and 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona with MSR.

A perennial fan favorite, Castroneves joined A.J. Foyt Jr., Al Unser and Rick Mears in the exclusive four-time Indy 500 winner’s club in May 2021 during a one-off drive with MSR. That emotional victory earned the Brazilian a contract to return to the series fulltime with MSR in 2021, Helio’s first full INDYCAR campaign in five years. Recall that Castroneves scored his first three Indy 500 victories driving for Team Penske before transitioning to Roger Penske’s IMSA Prototype program in 2018.

Meyer Shank Racing’s ownership group now includes Shank, longtime partner Jim Meyer, Liberty Media and Castroneves.

“First I want to thank Mike, Jim and Liberty for accepting me as part of the ownership group,” said Castroneves, 48. “Throughout my career I’ve been very fortunate to surround myself with an amazing group of people and this journey will be my next chapter and I can’t wait for that. Don’t get me wrong, I still have a lot of fuel to burn inside in terms of driving and I will do that at the Indy 500 as I continue my pursuit of the Drive for Five.”

Castroneves has scored 31 INDYCAR victories and 50 poles in a career that began in 1998, when he finished second in the Championship Auto Racing Teams Rookie of the Year standings with Bettenhausen Motorsports. After a single season with Hogan Racing, Castroneves began his successful tenure with team-owner Penske in 2000.

Castroneves has put up lackluster numbers during the 2022 and 2023 INDYCAR seasons in MSR’s No. 06 Honda. His best result in 2022 was seventh at the Indy 500, one of only three top-10 finishes that season. Helio placed 18th in the final point standings, the first time he failed to record a podium finish in his career.

Castroneves signed a one-year contract extension with MSR for the 2023 season that, to-date, has seen him record a best start of eighth in Race No. 2 on the Iowa Speedway oval in Newton and best finish of 10th at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. He has led two laps in two seasons _ one on TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval in 2022 and one during the 107th running of the Indy 500 on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on May 28, when he started 20th and finished 15th.

Castroneves will start a season-best 12th today on the 2.439-mile/14-turn IMS Road-Course after a lap in 1-minute, 10.5207-seconds/124.508 mph. “I think I overcooked the tires on my first flying lap and then when I went out on the second lap, the rears weren’t as planted as I needed them to be,” Castroneves said. “I don’t know that we had enough for pole, but we may have been able to get into the Fast Six with the car we had. Overall, I feel like we have a very strong chance in the race. Unfortunately we have the six-place grid penalty for the engine change, but we will work our way back up in the race.”

Castroneves will chase his fifth Indy 500 win in a third Meyer Shank Racing entry. MSR is still finalizing plans for its second full-season entry in 2024.

The move from IMSA to INDYCAR marks a return to open-wheel competition for Blomqvist, who forged his reputation in European competition in Formula Renault and the highly competitive Formula 3 championships. He moved to DTM sedan racing ahead of making his Formula E debut in 2017. Most recently, Blomqvist’s resume includes an LMP2 second-place finish in the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans en route to a runner-up result in the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship.

In addition to Blomqvist’s role with MSR in posting major wins at IMSA’s 24 Hours at Daytona and Motul Petit Le Mans, he has been integral in the team’s development of the all-new Acura LMDh Prototype hybrid in 2023. The 29-year-old Brit delivered Acura its first IMSA GTP class pole at Daytona, and added a victory alongside Colin Braun last month at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“I would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Mike and Jim and all the partners _ AutoNation, SiriusXM, Arctic Wolf, Clopay and Cleveland-Cliffs _ for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” Blomqvist said. “It’s been a good ride the last two years in IMSA, but I’ve been itching to make the step-up to INDYCAR and this is an opportunity I’m eager and motivated to make the most of.

“INDYCAR is an incredibly competitive series and I’m under no illusions in how difficult this championship can be, but I am extremely motivated to make the most of this exciting new challenge.”

Graham Rahal scored his first NTT P1 Award in six years Friday, powering to pole position for the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course while leading a 1-2 sweep for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Rahal turned the top lap of 1-minute, 10.1132-seconds/125.232 mph in the No. 15 Code 3 Associates Honda during the Firestone Fast Six. It was his fourth career INDYCAR pole and first since June 2017 at Belle Isle in Detroit.

The site of Rahal’s long-awaited pole was significant due to the contrast of emotions from when he last competed at the Racing Capital of the World, in May. Rahal celebrated with his wife, Courtney, and their two young daughters on pit lane Friday, a dramatic change from the heartbreaking despair Graham exhibited when he was bumped from the 33-car field for the 107th Indianapolis 500 during qualifying.

“You move on from May as best you can,” Rahal said. “There’s a lot of frequent reminders about what happened, not only in qualifying, but the car not running at the start of the race (with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing), things like that. Those are things that build character.

“I haven’t told many people this, but when I got back to my phone after May, after qualifying, the very first voice mail I had was from Al Unser Jr. You see somebody like him who’s been here, who’s won here, but he’s also seen the lows of the low. The best have went through it. Definitely seeing his name on my phone lifted my spirits a lot. You come back here, this is a totally different rodeo, but it still means a lot.

“Everybody has seen it _ we’ve had to work ridiculously hard to get back. This isn’t a win, but it feels like it for us. It’s just nice to feel competitive; it’s nice to be able to push and get something out of the car. You ask for it, you demand it and it’s there. It feels really sweet.”

Rahal’s teammate, Christian Lundgaard, qualified second at 1:10.2286/125.026 mph in the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda as the team owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 champion Bobby Rahal, late night TV icon David Letterman and business magnate Mike Lanigan took the top two spots in qualifying for an NTT IndyCar Series race for the first time since April 2019 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., where Takuma Sato of Japan won pole and Rahal started second.

“We’ve been strong here on the road-course,” Rahal said. “It’s nice that it’s me (on-pole), not the roles reversed. Hopefully we can translate that into a heck of a good day (Saturday).

“I don’t know what it is about Indy, but we all talk about it as a living being, that it kind of writes its own story. I say it every year _ in this large book that’s gone on a hundred-plus years now, a lot of people have had the chance to have their chapter. Some people like Helio (Castroneves) have several in the book. You just hope it’s your time. Clearly this weekend is very different than the 500, but it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t carry a lot of significance and importance to our team and to me personally.”

Live coverage of the 85-lap race will start at 2 p.m. (EDT) on USA Network, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do (Saturday),” said Lundgaard, a native of Denmark and winner on the Streets of Toronto. “The team is strong. I certainly think we can do something great. We’ve got two opportunities on splitting strategy and seeing what works best. I’m definitely hungry for another win, but at this point, I’m really happy for Graham to get his pole.”

Three teams _ RLLR, Arrow McLaren and Andretti Autosport _ comprised the lineup during an ultra-competitive Firestone Fast Six session. Just 0.2889-seconds separated the six drivers, the third-tightest margin in the format’s history.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indy 500 champion, qualified third in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at 1:10.2932/124.911 mph, tying his season-best set on Texas Motor Speedway’s high-banked/1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth. Teammate Pato O’Ward, a native of Mexico, was fourth at 1:10.3453/124.819 mph in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Devlin DeFrancesco was another star emerging from the three rounds of qualifying. The Canadian earned a career-best starting spot of fifth at 1:10.3938/124.733 mph in the No. 29 TRUBAR/Jones Soda Honda fielded by Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport after driving into the Fast Six for the first time in his two-year series career. Frenchman Romain Grosjean completed the Fast Six at 1:10.4021/124.718 mph in the No. 28 DHL Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport.

Narrow time margins were a theme of the three-round session, as rookie Marcus Armstrong of New Zealand qualified seventh at 1:10.2106/125.058 mph in the No. 11 IU Simon Cancer Center Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing. Armstrong missed a spot in the Fast Six by .0008-seconds, the second-closest miss in this qualifying format’s history.

Jack Harvey of Great Britain completed a stout day for RLLR, qualifying eighth at 1:10.2228/125.036 mph in the team’s No. 30 Kustom Entertainment Honda.

Championship leader Alex Palou qualified ninth at 1:10.2974/124.904 mph in the No. 10 The American Legion Honda fielded by CGR. It’s the 2021 series champion’s second-lowest qualifying performance on a road or street course this season, with only 15th at Toronto lower. But any sting for the Spaniard was eased as his closest rival in the title chase, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, qualified a season-low 19th at 1:10.6150/124.342 mph in the No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet.

The news got worse Saturday morning for Newgarden, as INDYCAR officials announced a six-position starting grid penalty for his No. 2 Team Penske entry for an unapproved engine change following qualifying.

The team was found in violation of: Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Gallagher Grand Prix, today, at IMS.

Palou leads Newgarden by 84 points _ a gap of 1.5 races _ with four races remaining. “Confident for (the race), but obviously a bit bummed not being in the Fast Six,” Palou said. “We’re starting P9, right? So, it’s not a bad starting position. We can do a lot from there, especially being such a long race with the strategy.”

Newgarden, who has won four races this season _ all on ovals _ wasn’t the only star to be eliminated in a wildly unpredictable first round of qualifying. He was joined by Long Beach and Nashville street race-winner Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport (starting 15th); six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand and CGR (16th); two-time/reigning series champion Will Power of Australia and Team Penske (17th) and Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., winner Marcus Ericsson of Sweden and CGR (18th).

Hunter McElrea drove to his first INDY NXT by Firestone victory of the season Friday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, leading all 35 laps from pole. McElrea, from New Zealand, held off Andretti Autosport teammate James Roe by 0.4370-seconds to earn his third career victory in the INDYCAR development series and first since July 2022 at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Roe, who trailed by nearly seven seconds with seven laps remaining, earned his first career podium finish in the No. 29 Topcon car after starting second. His previous best was fourth last Sunday on the Streets of Nashville.

“That was the hardest race of my life,” McElrea said. “From about Lap 15, I burned my rears (tires) off. I think we probably favored the qualifying car a bit much this weekend. I think it was a bit self-inflicted, but it (car) was a handful. I was hanging on for dear life.”

McElrea jumped to second in the championship standings, 33 points behind leader Christian Rasmussen, who finished sixth in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Four races remain this season. Rookie Reece Gold finished third in the No. 10 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing machine, his best result since earning his first career victory in June on the Streets of Detroit. Jacob Abel rallied from the eighth starting spot to finish fourth in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry. Kyffin Simpson completed the top-five in the No. 21 HMD Motorsports with CGR car.

The race between McElrea and Roe on the final lap was the second tight duel for the race winner on the 2.439-mile/14-turn road-course. Andretti Autosport teammate Louis Foster passed Roe for second early in the race and began his pursuit of McElrea. Foster closed to within 0.594-seconds on Lap 21 and caught McElrea on Lap 23. The two drivers went side-by-side on the back straightaway, with McElrea holding the lead into Turn 7.

On Lap 27, Foster tried to dive under McElrea for the lead in Turn 10, but McElrea closed the space, with the cars making contact and Foster hitting the curbing hard at the apex of the corner. That contact bent the suspension on Foster’s No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car, and Roe and Gold quickly passed Foster’s slowing car. The damage forced Foster to retire on Lap 29.

“I was watching him, and he was sliding around more than I was,” Foster said of McElrea. “We had more push-to-pass, as well. I went for a move and he turned in on me and I got damage. It’s unfortunate. We’re teammates. I would have expected a bit more space being given. I would have given more space myself.”

Said McElrea: “I had nothing for Louis there. I hate to see that. He should have been fighting for the win the whole way. He was very fast. It’s tough, man. I respect him a lot. It’s hard racing.”

McElrea led by 6.7817-seconds over Roe with seven laps remaining. But Roe gained huge chunks of time _ around one second per lap _ until the white flag. Roe locked his front tire in Turn 1 on the final lap while chasing, giving McElrea the gap he needed to hang on for the win.

“I went conservative to start on push-to-pass,” Roe said. “Louis got by me; I knew he was quick. I saved push-to-pass. I didn’t use it for 20 laps. The deg (tire degradation) was pretty big here this weekend. I burned a lot of the tire off.

“When I went to use the push-to-pass there at the end, I didn’t have the tire to match the amount of the push-to-pass that I had. But, hey, a podium here. We’ve been on a run recently. We were super-fast in Nashville and here we go.”

Next up is the INDY NXT by Firestone OUTFRONT Showdown on Saturday, Aug. 26, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. It will be the last oval race of the season.

Results of the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix INDY NXT event on the 2.439-mile/14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(1) Hunter McElrea, 35, Running

2. (2) James Roe, 35, Running

3. (5) Reece Gold, 35, Running

4. (8) Jacob Abel, 35, Running

5. (3) Kyffin Simpson, 35, Running

6. (9) Christian Rasmussen, 35, Running

7. (12) Danial Frost, 35, Running

8. (6) Josh Pierson, 35, Running

9. (13) Kiko Porto, 35, Running

10. (10) Jamie Chadwick, 35, Running

11. (19) Colin Kaminsky, 35, Running

12. (7) Nolan Siegel, 35, Running

13. (15) Christian Bogle, 35, Running

14. (14) Ernie Francis Jr., 35, Running

15. (16) Rasmus Lindh, 34, Running

16. (17) Francesco Pizzi, 33, Running

17. (4) Louis Foster, 28, Contact

18. (18) Jagger Jones, 15, Mechanical

19. (11) Victor Franzoni, 9, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 113.037 mph

Time of Race: 00:45:18.6916

Margin of victory: 0.4370-seconds

Cautions: None

Lead changes: None

Lap Leaders

McElrea, Hunter 1 – 35

Qualifying results for today’s Gallagher Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.439-mile/14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1.(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:10.1132 (125.232 mph)

2. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:10.2286 (125.026)

3. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:10.2932 (124.911)

4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:10.3453 (124.819)

5. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:10.3938 (124.733)

6. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:10.4021 (124.718)

7. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:10.2106 (125.058)

8. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:10.2228 (125.036)

9. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:10.2974 (124.904)

10. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:10.4389 (124.653)

11. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:10.4782 (124.583)

12. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:10.5207 (124.508)

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:10.4398 (124.651)

14. (60) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 01:10.4570 (124.621)

15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:10.4869 (124.568)

16. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:10.5006 (124.544)

17. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:10.5237 (124.503)

18. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:10.6348 (124.307)

19. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:10.6150 (124.342)

20. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:10.7249 (124.149)

21. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:10.6461 (124.287)

22. (20) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 01:11.0083 (123.653)

23. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:10.8687 (123.897)

24. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:11.0611 (123.561)

25. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:11.5658 (122.690)

26. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:11.1027 (123.489)

27. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:11.2971 (123.152)

Point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 513; 2, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 429; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 387; 4, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 371; 5, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 357; 6, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 353; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 337; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 297; 9, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 290; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 285; 11, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 276; 12, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport and Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 241; 14, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 203; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 199.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn.: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

