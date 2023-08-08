Rockenfeller To Sub For Suspended Gragson

RacinToday.com

Sports car ace Mike Rockenfeller will driverthe No. 42 Legacy Motor Club NASCAR Cup Series car for the next two races.

The German driver will take the seat of the car’s regular driver, Noah Gragson, who has been suspended by NASCAR for posting a “like” in response to an offense meme online.

Rockenfeller is a two-time winner of the 24-hour sports car race at Le Mans. In June, Rockenfeller teamed with seven-time Cup champion and co-owner of Legacy, Jimmie Johnson in the Garage 56 entry at Le Mans. The third driver in that effort was former Formula 1 star Jenson Button.

The Cup Series’ next two events will be road circuit at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen.

Gragson, who had been driving in his first full-time season before his suspension, has been unimpressive behind the wheel. He has no top-10 finishes, has an average finish of 28th and has crashed four times in his 21 starts this season in Cup.