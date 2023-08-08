Kirkwood Emerging As A Pretty Tough Street Fighter

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Andretti Autosport’s current INDYCAR street-racing specialist isn’t a drummer for a rock band or a former Formula One regular.

With his victory on the Streets of Nashville, Kyle Kirkwood has emerged as de facto leader of the four-car NTT IndyCar Series lineup fielded by retired open-wheel superstar Michael Andretti. A combination of strategy and speed carried Kirkwood to his second win of the season, and his budding two-year career, during Sunday’s third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Kirkwood, who started eighth in a 27-car field, held off pole-winner Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske at the finish by 0.7633-seconds after a late-race restart. Kirkwood, who scored his breakthrough series victory on the Streets of Long Beach in April, is the only winner this season on a Team Mikey roster featuring Colton Herta (seven INDYCAR wins and drummer with rock band The Zibs), Frenchman Roman Grosjean (he of the extensive F1 resume) and Devlin DeFrancesco (a Canadian-Italian import).

Kirkwood sits ninth in the point standings, one spot ahead of Herta and three in front of Grosjean with four races remaining on the 17-event schedule.

“I’m thrilled with this one here today,” said Kirkwood, driver of Andretti’s No. 27 Honda. “Doesn’t feel as good as the first one. The first one was absolutely amazing at Long Beach. Now this is a step in the right direction. This helps get us back in the top-10 range. This was a phenomenal day for Andretti Autosport on the No. 27 car.

“I mean, we absolutely nailed everything it felt like, to be honest. We had a great strategy. Car was extremely fast. Through the entire race, I feel like we were probably one of the fastest cars. I look back, I have no idea, but I assume we were. Andretti Autosport, AutoNation Honda keep giving me a great car that’s good on street-courses. This should be more than two wins, to be honest, on street-courses given the cars they’ve given me.”

Kirkwood said his success on the famed Streets of Long Beach _ INDYCAR’s version of F1’s Monaco Grand Prix _ and Nashville’s 2.1-mile/11-turn layout largely is coincidental.

“I’m not sure, to be honest,” said Kirkwood, a 24-year-old native of Jupiter, Fla. “I wish I knew exactly what it was so I could pin it down for the other places I go to, as well.

“I think a lot of it has to do just with comfort around walls, adaptability. I feel like there’s some drivers that just have outright raw pace. I feel like I’m one of the drivers that can adapt to things really quickly. I might not have, like, the super-pace that some of these guys pull out of a hat randomly sometimes, but I adapt to tracks really well.

“That’s a reason why last year I come to new tracks and I’m already pretty quick. I think it just has to do with that, that the track is always evolving, I feel like I’m already up to speed.”

The 2021 INDY NXT champion for Andretti Autosport, Kirkwood spent his rookie INDYCAR season “on loan” to A.J. Foyt Racing. He scored a best finish of 10th at Long Beach, and ranked 24th in points.

Kirkwood is working this season with strategist Bryan Herta, a former series regular and the father of teammate Colton Herta. Kirkwood said the elder Herta deserves all credit for plotting his day during the 80-lap/168-mile event.

“I don’t understand strategy well enough to know exactly what decision-making factors were there,” Kirkwood said. “I’m sure a lot of it had to do that we were on the (Firestone black) primary tire; we were trying to carry the primaries as long as possible because the green tires (alternates) weren’t as good for a duration of time. I think everyone on the primary tires stayed out and kept going. I’m sure that was probably the ticking point or the teetering point to make that decision. Obviously played-out in our favor.”

The first two years of this street race produced an abundance of yellow flags _ as in, an average of 8.5 cautions in 2021 and 2022.

“I think this year with everyone being, ‘It’s going to be a crash-fest, Crashville’ sort of that thing, maybe there’s a hesitancy from all the drivers,” Kirkwood said. “We had that last year at Detroit where everyone is, ‘It’s a street-course, we expect some yellows, get off the greens early, blah, blah, blah.’ Next thing you know, Will Power started on primaries, walked away from everyone, it stayed green the entire race. Things like that happen where people have hesitancy due to last year.”

Championship leader Alex Palou of Spain finished third in the No. 10 Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing. The 2021 champion, Palou expanded his lead to 84 points over closest pursuer and Nashville native Josef Newgarden, who placed fourth in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Six-time series champion and 2022 Nashville winner Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, completed the top-five in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Kirkwood held off McLaughlin on a restart with just over three laps remaining after a red flag period of 11 minutes. That pause was triggered by a three-car stack-up on Lap 75 involving the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet of Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden, the No. 55 A.J. Foyt Racing/Sexton Properties Chevrolet of Benjamin Pedersen of Denmark and the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Agustin Canapino of Argentina in Turn 11.

The restart at the end of Lap 77 saw Kirkwood rocket away on a temporary circuit that includes two trips over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge per lap, pulling a lead of 1.6-seconds after one green-flag lap.

But McLaughlin and Palou launched dogged pursuits in steamy weather conditions featuring temperatures in the high 80s along with equally high humidity. McLaughlin sliced more than half of Kirkwood’s lead at the white flag, but had to settle for his second consecutive runner-up finish from pole.

“Right there at the end, man, they were so fast,” Kirkwood said. “They ran me down just in that last lap.”

Native New Zealander McLaughlin gave a proper shout-out to Kirkwood, who led a race-high 34 of the 80 laps, including the last 27. “I really tried my best but just couldn’t get there,” said Scotty Mac, driver of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. “On days like today, I probably should have worn the cool suit, but I ate too many pies so it’s a bit heavy for me.

“The DEX Imaging Chevy was great, and I’m very proud of everyone. There’s another top-three, another very good points day. We were really hoping to get the win. But, you know, we weren’t best today compared to Alex (Palou) and props to him. I’m really proud of everyone. Really proud of the Thirsty 3’s. The pit stops were unreal, and I’m really proud of the effort.”

Strategist Bryan Herta may have paved Kirkwood’s winning path with a crucial strategy call early in the race that cycled his driver toward the front of the pack.

On Lap 14, Palou dove into the pits from the top-five during the second of what was expected to be many caution periods. Palou shed his Firestone alternate guayule tires for the more durable but less grippy Firestone primary tire. It was expected that other cars in the lead pack would do likewise, but all stayed out of the pits and tried to extend the life of their alternate tires.

Kirkwood finally made his first stop on Lap 29 after leading Lap 28 during pit cycles, pulling into second behind Palou _ on a different strategy _ on Lap 33. Kirkwood took the lead on Lap 45 when Palou pitted and surrendered the lead to teammate Grosjean after his final pit stop on Lap 52.

When all the leaders’ stops cycled, Kirkwood was out front on Lap 54 and never trailed thereafter.

“A lot of things happen in the pit strategy,” Kirkwood said. “The first pit stop, a lot of things happened there. I passed a few cars. Wasn’t a bunch. I passed Colton, (David) Malukas and I think Will technically for position. We kind of overcut Romain and got McLaughlin and Palou pitted. I think that’s kind of what cycled us up there.

“It wasn’t like I drove through the field from eighth place. It was more like we played our strategy, played our cards right, did everything right when we had clean air. It cycled us up to the point.”

The early pit strategy for Palou and CGR was based upon the race’s short history of yellow flags. But that nearly backfired as there were just two cautions in the first 71 laps. Palou was running third and within a few laps of maybe needing a quick, costly final stop for fuel when a third caution flag flew on Lap 71. Rookie Linus Lundqvist of Sweden, subbing for the rehabbing Simon Pagenaud of France, hit the wall in Turn 11 in the No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda fielded by Meyer Shank Racing.

That caution, and the next caution and red flag after the ensuing restart, saved Palou’s spot in the top- three and almost certainly his massive lead of more than 1.5 races over two-time series champion Newgarden in the standings.

“We had the speed,” Palou said. “It was improbable after the call we did on that first yellow. Honestly, we talked about it before the race. We expected more yellows and it was not the right call. But hey, we survived, we made it work. It was a tough race, but we made the podium and couldn’t be happier now.”

With four races and 216 available points remaining this season, the top eight drivers remain eligible to hoist the Astor Challenge Cup. Toronto race-winner Christian Lundgaard of Denmark and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is eighth in the standings, exactly 216 points behind Palou.

Kirkwood will split $10,000 with Andretti Autosport and his chosen charity, AutoNation DRVPNK, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.

Next series race _ the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course _ is set for Saturday, as part of a double-header weekend with NASCAR. Live INDYCAR coverage will start at 2 p.m. (EDT) on USA Network, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

“Yeah, so it is a tight turnaround, right?” Kirkwood said. “You’re only as good as your last race. That celebration period only lasts a few days, as always. It would be nice if we ended the season with a win so you could go into the offseason with a pat on your back the entire time.

“Quick turnaround. I’m already focused on next weekend. We have to execute. Things play in our favor for next weekend. Hopefully we have a good weekend there, as well.”

Christian Rasmussen withstood the pressure of numerous late restarts to lead all 35 laps Sunday en route to victory in the INDY NXT by Firestone Music City Grand Prix on the Streets of Nashville.

Rasmussen, a native of Denmark, expanded his championship lead to 45 points over rookie Nolan Siegel with his third victory of the season in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Rasmussen has won the last two races in the INDYCAR development series, as he previously prevailed July 22 on Iowa Speedway’s oval in Newton.

Rasmussen _ who started on-pole after qualifying was rained-out _ drove to a 1.1594-second victory over runner-up Hunter McElrea in the No. 27 Smart Motors car fielded by Andretti Autosport. Jacob Abel finished third in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports car, 10.6525-seconds behind the winner.

“We were really good on the restarts and managed to pull a big gap at the start,” Rasmussen said. “I was just trying to manage it. Whenever they got close, I would put a good lap in and maintain that gap. The restarts were kind of tough, but I think we had some really good ones and had the pace.”

Irish driver James Roe finished a career-best fourth in the No. 29 Topcon machine also fielded by Andretti Autosport, with Siegel completing the top-five in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR entry as the top rookie finisher.

Rasmussen bolted away at the start after the first lap was under caution and cruised to a 4.7-second lead over McElrea during an otherwise clean first half of the race. But the first of three caution periods during the final 17 laps was triggered on Lap 18 when Christian Bogle hit the wall in Turn 11 in the No. 7 HMD Motorsports with DCR car.

Rasmussen eased away from McElrea on the restart on Lap 20. But there were intense duels for spots three through six on the 2.1-mile/11-turn temporary circuit that includes two crossings of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge per lap.

That close racing led to two more cautions in the final 10 laps. The first came on Lap 25 when Ernie Francis Jr. hit the wall in Turn 4 while jousting for fifth place in the No. 99 HMD Motorsports with Force Indy car. The final yellow flew on Lap 29, when Danial Frost was on the losing end of contact with Rasmus Lindh in a race for position. Frost’s No. 68 HMD Motorsports with DCR car ended up in the Turn 4 wall.

Rasmussen never was challenged for the lead on any restart, but McElrea stayed on his gearbox briefly on Lap 27 restart before an oversteer moment let Rasmussen pull away.

“I think we got 100 percent today,” Rasmussen said. “On the top step of the podium, led every lap. I’m very happy. HMD gave me a great car. I rolled it around pretty good, I guess.”

Next series race is Friday’s INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course. It’s a one-day event, with practice and qualifying preceding the green flag of the 35-lapper at 5 p.m. (EDT), live on Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Results of the third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.1-mile/11-turn Streets of Nashville temporary circuit, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(8) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 80, Running

2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80, Running

3. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 80, Running

4. (9) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 80, Running

5. (12) Scott Dixon, Honda, 80, Running

6. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 80, Running

7. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 80, Running

8. (2) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 80, Running

9. (13) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 80, Running

10. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 80, Running

11. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 80, Running

12. (18) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 80, Running

13. (16) Marcus Armstrong, Chevrolet, 80, Running

14. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 80, Running

15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 80, Running

16. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 80, Running

17. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 80, Running

18. (21) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 80, Running

19. (10) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 78, Running

20. (23) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 77, Off Course

21. (3) Colton Herta, Honda, 76, Mechanical

22. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 73, Contact

23. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 73, Contact

24. (22) Jack Harvey, Honda, 71, Contact

25. (11) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 69, Contact

26. (26) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 65, Contact

27. (5) David Malukas, Honda, 11, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 85.396 mph

Time of Race: 01:58:02.3028

Margin of victory: 0.7633-seconds

Cautions: 4 for 8 laps

Lead changes: 9 among 6 drivers

Lap Leaders

McLaughlin, Scott 1 – 24

Grosjean, Romain 25 – 27

Kirkwood, Kyle 28

Ericsson, Marcus 29 – 32

Palou, Alex 33 – 44

Kirkwood, Kyle 45 – 50

McLaughlin, Scott 51

Grosjean, Romain 52

Power, Will 53

Kirkwood, Kyle 54 – 80

Point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 513; 2, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 429; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 387; 4, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 371; 5, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 357; 6, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 353; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 337; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 297; 9, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 290; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 285; 11, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 276; 12, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport and Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 241; 14, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 203; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 199.

