Rain Interrupts, Postpones Finish in Michigan

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday afternoon was postponed by rain and will be completed on Monday.

The caution flag waved for rain on Lap 74 – 26 laps short of the half way point and making the race official. A lap later, the field was brought to pit road as the rain picked up. A couple minutes later, the red flag waved and the cars were covered.

At about 6:15 p.m. local time, NASCAR announced that the event would not be restarted as the 2-mile Michigan track does not have lights.

The re-scheduled will begin at noon.

Tyler Reddick was credited with the lead when the caution flag waived, with Alex Bowman second.

Fan favorite Chase Elliott put his quest for a second championship in jeopardy when he blew tire and hit the wall in Stage 1. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will likely need to win a race in order to earn a berth in the series Playoffs, which begin in three weeks.

Elliott missed several races early in the season when he was injured in a snowboarding incident in Colorado. He was running ninth when his race-ending wreck occurred.

“Add it to the list,” he said of his wreck and his season.

The start of the race was also delay by weather.

From Michigan, the series moves to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to drive on the iconic facility’s infield road course.