Kirkwood Sprints To Victory In Nashville Street Race

Kyle Kirkwood won his second IndyCar Series race of the season Sunday when he held off Scott McLaughlin on the downtown Nashville, Tenn. street course.

Kirkwood drove his Andretti Autosport Honda to a .7633 of a second victory over Team Penske pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin.

The Florida native gave big credit to an Andretti team that gave him a fast car and a winning strategy.

“I’ve got to give up to the 27 crew,” Kirkwood said. “They played everything in my favor, to be honest. They gave me all the tools I needed. They cycled me to the front on strategy, and we just made really smart decisions and hit all of our marks. Just a solid day.”

Points leader Alex Palou finished third in the No. 10 Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing. His podium finish allowed him to pad his lead to 84 points over Nashville native Josef Newgarden, who placed fourth in the No. 2 Penske Chevrolet.

Six-time series champion and 2022 Nashville winner Scott Dixon rounded out the top five in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Kirkwood’s other win in 2023 came on the street race in Long Beach, Calif.

“We had the speed,” Palou said. “It was improbable after the call we did on that first yellow. Honestly, we talked about it before the race. We expected more yellows, and it was not the right call. But hey, we survived, we made it work. It was a tough race, but we made the podium and couldn’t be happier now.”

