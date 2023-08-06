McLaughlin Humming Along In Nashville; Wins Pole

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and his “printer wagon” gapped the field during qualifying Saturday to earn pole position for today’s third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the Streets of Nashville.

McLaughlin earned his second consecutive NTT P1 Award for this event with a hot lap of 1-minute, 14.6099-seconds/101.327 mph around the 2.1-mile/11-turn temporary circuit in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. It was the fourth career NTT IndyCar Series pole for the native of New Zealand and first this season.

More impressive was Scotty Mac’s margin of 0.3296-seconds over No. 2 qualifier Pato O’Ward, whose best lap during the Firestone Fast Six was 1:14.9395/100.881 mph. It’s the second-largest gap between first and second in qualifying in 13 races this season, topped only by Romain Grosjean’s advantage of 0.4155-seconds in the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Fla.

“We did a big lap in Q1 that really set us up,” McLaughlin said. “Every time we’re in this printer wagon, this DEX Imaging Chevy, she’s a ripper. Really proud of that one.”

Live, pre-event coverage of the 80-lap/168-mile race is scheduled to start at noon (EDT) today on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network. The winners of the first two editions of this race _ Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Marcus Ericsson in 2021 and Scott Dixon in 2022 _ started 18th and 14th, respectively. So, starting up-front isn’t necessarily essential to contend for victory in an event known for unpredictability.

Still, McLaughlin acknowledged he’s in the preferred spot to avoid any chaos in the midfield or back at the start or on restarts. “Who knows at this place?” McLaughlin said. “It’s scary how yellows can happen out of the blue, and strategy can be thrown everywhere. But we start in the No. 1 spot and that’s the main thing. We had a great call on strategy there in qualifying. It’s basically the same car we had last year and put it on-pole two years in a row. It’s unreal.”

Qualifying took place in dry conditions and under sunny skies and thick humidity after morning and afternoon rain created course conditions that forced a delay of nearly four hours to the start of the session and cancellation of final practice.

McLaughlin and O’Ward, of Arrow McLaren, were the only drivers to break the 1:15 barrier during the last of the three rounds of qualifying on a circuit that includes two crossings of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge per lap.

“Congrats to Scott,” said O’Ward, a native of Mexico and driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “I don’t think I had three-tenths-of-a-second in there to get a little bit closer; I maybe had one. But I was super-happy with my car. I think we were really strong in Round 2. I thought it would be a couple tenths slower in the Firestone Fast Six just because I wasn’t on the Firestone red (soft/alternate) tires. I’ve never won from pole, so I’m not angry I’m starting second.”

Colton Herta qualified third at 1:15.2416/100.476 mph in the No. 26 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian. Championship leader Alex Palou was a tick behind in fourth at 1:15.2462/100.470 mph in the No. 10 Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Honestly, we had a good car and a fast car,” said Palou, a native of Spain. “Made a small mistake on my second lap but pretty happy with P4. It’s going to be an entertaining day, for sure. We don’t really know what the long runs looks like here since we haven’t had the opportunity with the weather. We’ve been good all year and just need to work a little bit more (overnight) and get ready.” Palou, the 2021 series champion, has an 80-point lead over two-time series champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske.

David Malukas will start fifth after lapping at 1:15.8703/99.644 mph in the No. 18 Honda of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, tying his best career qualifying performance on a street circuit set in July 2022 at Toronto. Frenchman Grosjean completed the Firestone Fast Six at 1:15.9921/99.484 mph in the No. 28 DHL Honda, making Andretti Autosport the only team to place two drivers in the first three rows of a 27-car grid.

Three drivers in the top-five of the point standings _ hometown favorite Newgarden, Dixon and Ericsson _ failed to advance into the Fast Six and will start outside the first three rows.

Newgarden will start ninth after his best lap of 1:15.4862/100.151 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet during the Fast 12. “Obviously not a great session for us,” said Newgarden, who rolled into his home state after sweeping both oval-track events at Iowa Speedway July 22-23. “So, we’ll work from the top-10 there and try to make some magic in the race. I think it’s the best thing we can do.

“You never know what can happen. I think you could have a nightmare day and still win this race. That’s pretty much what’s happened the last two years. I think as soon as you predict that, it typically doesn’t go that way, but you just never know. You have to go in (to the race) with a good attitude. I think we’ve got the team to do it every time, so let’s see what happens.”

Six-time series champion Dixon made a rare mistake and clipped the inside wall in Turn 11 with 30 seconds left in the Fast 12, hurtling his No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda across the track into the outside retaining wall. The native of New Zealand was uninjured, but the front and front right of his car suffered heavy damage. “Dixie” will start 12th.

“It’s a tough circuit and the front just turned a lot better than I thought it was going to and unfortunately clipped that outside wall,” Dixon said. “Well just try to stay out of the mess (at the start), but I think the past two champions here have been involved in a lot of mess.”

Sweden’s Ericsson was quickest in wet conditions during practice Saturday, but his dry-weather pace wasn’t enough to advance from the first round of qualifying. Ericsson will start 20th after his best lap of 1:16.0420/99.419 mph in the No. 8 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Meanwhile, Linus Lundqvist continued to impress in his first NTT IndyCar Series race weekend, qualifying 11th as quickest rookie in the field at 1:16.0715/99.380 mph in the No. 60 Honda. The Swede delivered the second-best qualifying performance of the season for Meyer Shank Racing on a temporary street circuit, bettered only by the eighth-place starting spot from 2016 series champion Simon Pagenaud in June on the Streets of Detroit.

Lundqvist won last year’s INDY NXT by Firestone event on the bumpy Tennessee layout en route to the 2022 championship. Lundqvist is substituting this weekend for Pagenaud, as the Frenchman is recovering from a violent flip on July 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Nashville’s residents are prone to brag that “City lights got nothin’ on country nights.”

INDYCAR officials apparently agree and are prone to party, as the sanctioning body for the NTT IndyCar Series has awarded its 2024 season-finale to the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. INDYCAR will crown its champion on a new temporary street circuit through downtown Nashville’s iconic Honky-Tonk Row, Sept. 13-15 in 2024. The 2024 season awards ceremony also will take place in Nashville on Sept. 16 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

More than 250,000 fans are expected to converge on downtown Nashville for this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, which has become one of the series’ marquee events since its debut in 2021.

A new, 2.17-mile/seven-turn circuit will continue across the landmark Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and route directly past the Country Music Hall of Fame. The race course will run through the city’s honky-tonk district, home to bars owned by the biggest names in country music _ a list including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, John Rich and Blake Shelton. Each day of racing will culminate with a takeover of Broadway and a massive street party featuring live performances by many of music’s biggest artists.

Considered one of the world’s finest venues, Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center will host the 2024 INDYCAR Victory Lap Celebration on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, the building boasts distinctive design elements that pay homage to the history, culture and people of Middle Tennessee.

“Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix team are ready to host a can’t-miss, action-packed event that transforms the NTT IndyCar Series season-finale and elevates it to an even higher peak on the global stage,” Mark Miles, president & CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., said in a statement from Indianapolis. “Next year’s race in Nashville will be an unbridled celebration of the most fierce and competitive motorsport on the planet, set against the backdrop of an innovative and breathtaking stage that includes one of the premier global entertainment districts in the world.

“We’ll have more to share soon on an entire weekend of activities, both on and off track, that fully taps into the growing reach and relevance of an ascendant and marquee city.”

Meanwhile, this year’s final venue on the 2023 schedule _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif. _will remain on the 2024 calendar. Details on the entire 2024 season schedule will be forthcoming.

“WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca remains a beloved, historic venue for our teams, drivers and fans in an important and scenic market,” Miles said.

“The fact that INDYCAR has chosen Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the crowning event is a testament to our fans, partners, stakeholders and truly the Nashville hospitality industry as a whole,” said Matt Crews, CEO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “The ability to promote our city and state year-round and bring our race into the heart of Nashville is an absolute honor. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix continues to grow to levels that I never dreamed could have been possible.”

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has become a marquee event for Tennessee and across the motorsport landscape, attracting fans from all 50 states and dozens of countries. With a global TV audience in over 200 countries and territories, the Grand Prix is elevated across a worldwide stage.

“As the home state of two-time series champion and current Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden, it just makes sense that Tennessee would host one of the biggest races of the season,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said.

For more information and to receive future news on the 2024 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, please visit www.musiccitygp24.com.

Series leader Christian Rasmussen will start on-pole for today’s INDY NXT by Firestone Music City Grand Prix after qualifying was canceled Saturday due to poor course conditions from steady rain in the Nashville area. The starting grid has been set by entrant points.

It marked the second consecutive year rain has prevented drivers in INDYCAR’s development series from qualifying on the 2.1-mile/11-turn temporary circuit that includes two crossings of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge per lap.

“Obviously, not the way you want to get pole, but at the end of the day you’ve got to take what you can get,” Rasmussen said. “It just comes down to our performance all year that has put us in this position. My HMD crew has been amazing all year, and that’s really what we benefit from now.”

The 35-lap race is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. (EDT) today, with live coverage on Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

A native of Denmark, Rasmussen benefited from the rainout, as he was sixth-quickest in practice Friday and seventh during Saturday morning’s session in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Both sessions took place in mixed conditions. Rasmussen will start from P1 for the third time this season, as he previously qualified on-pole at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Rookie Nolan Siegel will join teammate Rasmussen in the front row in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Siegel, who trails Rasmussen by 22 points, was fifth-quickest Saturday morning and eighth Friday.

Jacob Abel will start third in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports machine after leading both practices. “A little bit unfortunate to not qualify here in Nashville,” Abel said. “It’s pretty fun to put a lap together on this track. We’ve been really, really strong in practice, so starting third based on championship points, hopefully we can get around a couple of cars in front of us. We’ve been quicker than them most of the weekend, so full focus forward to the race.”

Hunter McElrea will join Abel in Row 2, starting fourth in the No. 27 Smart Motors car fielded by Andretti Autosport.

Qualifying results for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.1-mile/11-turn Streets of Nashville temporary circuit, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

(3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:14.6099 (101.327 mph)

2. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:14.9395 (100.881)

3. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:15.2416 (100.476)

4. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:15.2462 (100.470)

5. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:15.8703 (99.644)

6. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:15.9921 (99.484)

7. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:15.1384 (100.614)

8. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:15.1641 (100.580)

9. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:15.4862 (100.151)

10. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:15.5711 (100.038)

11. (60) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 01:16.0715 (99.380)

12. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:16.7692 (98.477)

13. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:16.0985 (99.345)

14. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:15.4638 (100.180)

15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:16.1825 (99.235)

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Chevrolet, 01:15.5631 (100.049)

17. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:16.2203 (99.186)

18. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:16.0170 (99.451)

19. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:16.3356 (99.036)

20. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:16.0420 (99.419)

21. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:16.6416 (98.641)

22. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:16.1193 (99.318)

23. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:16.6900 (98.579)

24. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:16.3907 (98.965)

25. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, No Time (No Speed)

26. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:16.4369 (98.905)

27. (20) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 01:17.2417 (97.875)

Point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 477; 2, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 397; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 357; 4, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 330; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 329; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 329; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 316; 8, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 276; 9, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 275; 10, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 265; 11, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 237; 12, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 233; 13, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 212; 14, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 185; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 183.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn., NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

